Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 60 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Here’s a new release of MKVToolNix: v60. It includes a substantial amount of improvements for BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags. It also fixes a nasty bug in the HEVC code that could lead to a loss of some frames when appending HEVC tracks under certain circumstances.

all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: added support for language families from ISO 639-5 that aren’t part of 639-2.

all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: implemented support for Alpha 2 country codes of the “user-defined” category: AA , QM – QZ , XA – XZ and ZZ .

, – , – and . all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: updated the various lists of valid subtags from the official specs.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: pressing the keyboard shortcut for the track’s “Language” label (Alt+L for English) will now open the language dialog.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added an option in the preferences for turning off the colored boxes indicating which file each track belongs to.