Software-update: MKVToolnix 60.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 60 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v60.0.0 released

Here’s a new release of MKVToolNix: v60. It includes a substantial amount of improvements for BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags. It also fixes a nasty bug in the HEVC code that could lead to a loss of some frames when appending HEVC tracks under certain circumstances.

New features and enhancements
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: added support for language families from ISO 639-5 that aren’t part of 639-2.
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: implemented support for Alpha 2 country codes of the “user-defined” category: AA, QMQZ, XAXZ and ZZ.
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: updated the various lists of valid subtags from the official specs.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: pressing the keyboard shortcut for the track’s “Language” label (Alt+L for English) will now open the language dialog.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added an option in the preferences for turning off the colored boxes indicating which file each track belongs to.
Bug fixes
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: fixed validating extended language & variant subtags against their allowed prefixes (e.g. a valid tag with a country code as in de-CH-1996 is recognized as valid while two generally known variants that aren’t allowed together as in de-1901-1996 is recognized as invalid).
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: when looking up a language for a two- or three-letter code, the programs will no longer compare that code with language names as that was unintended, ambiguous (e.g. the code “Ga” could be interpreted as the 639-2 alpha-2 code for “Irish” or as the name of the language called “Ga”) and only worked with languages whose name was at most three letters long.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265: appending Matroska files with HEVC tracks might lead to the loss of the first couple of frames from each of the second and all following files. Fixes #3170.
  • mkvmerge, mkvextract: HEVC/H.265 parser: fixed the programs aborting when parsing VPS or SPS NALUs with invalid content due to unhandled exceptions. Fixes #3162.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when the option “use legacy MIME types for font attachments” is enabled, the GUI will now use application/x-truetype-font for font collection files.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed escaping the mkvmerge argument in the “Show command-line options” dialog for the “Windows (cmd.exe)” mode. Fixes #3164.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding multiple files at once, the GUI will sort file names with numbers the way a human would expect it to. For example, 1.mp4, 9.aac, 10.srt, 11.srt are now sorted exactly that order instead of 1.mp4, 10.srt, 11.srt, 9.aac.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: the header editor will now honor the “use legacy MIME types when adding font attachments” setting when adding new attachments.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 60.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-07-2021 • 18:37

31-07-2021 • 18:37

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (13)

+1Radiodurans
1 augustus 2021 00:21
Er is een Microsoft Store versie die automatisch update. Kost een paar euro maar dan heb je ook Moritz Bunkus bedankt voor zijn noeste arbeid!
+1Tijgert
@Radiodurans1 augustus 2021 09:06
Absoluut waard. De ondersteuning is legendary.
+1dwizzy
1 augustus 2021 01:38
Geen wereldschokkende veranderingen in deze major release, maar dat hoef je ook eigenlijk niet te verwachten in een programma dat al zo 'af' is. Zit in mijn standaard toolkitje om vooral lossless bewerkingen te doen (zoals video's samenvoegen of tracks opknippen).

De andere belangrijke tool in mijn kistje is Avidemux. Vind ik net wat handiger om video's lossless te trimmen.
+1AmigaWolf
1 augustus 2021 03:11
Heerlijke programma, gebruik hem nu op Pop!_OS (Linux 21.04), en werkt goed op een modernere CPU, zo als een AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.
0Sjah
1 augustus 2021 22:01
Is dit zo beetje wat Handbrake ook kan?
0Derkades
@Sjah2 augustus 2021 00:11
Handbrake is vooral voor het her-encoderen van video en audio formaten, dit is voor het invoegen of verwijderen van video/audio/subtitle tracks in een videocontainer (en nog wat andere metadata dingen)
0Kain_niaK
2 augustus 2021 04:07
Een van de handigste functies van dit programma is dat je een groot mkv bestand in kleinere kunt opsplitsen zonde een reencode te hoeven doen.
+1DaveCool
@thomaswie31 juli 2021 20:18
Wat is het alternatief?
+1SadisticPanda
@DaveCool31 juli 2021 23:07
Ffmpeg eventueel

Btw gebruik ook mkvmerge, daar niet van maar met ffmpeg kan je wel wat opvangen...
+1The Third Man
@thomaswie31 juli 2021 23:49
Werk je dan toevallig op dezelfde schijf voor het input als output bestand? Meestal is de I/O capaciteit de factor bij repackaging e.d.
+1svenvv2
@The Third Man1 augustus 2021 00:44
Exact dit. Ik werk veel met mkvmerge op AWS. Een 2x zo snelle EBS (SSD) betekend vrij letterlijk dat mkvmerge dubbel zo snel is.
0ocwil
@thomaswie31 juli 2021 21:07
Haha, misschien een snellere pc kopen ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

