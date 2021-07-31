Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 60 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
MKVToolNix v60.0.0 released
Here’s a new release of MKVToolNix: v60. It includes a substantial amount of improvements for BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags. It also fixes a nasty bug in the HEVC code that could lead to a loss of some frames when appending HEVC tracks under certain circumstances.New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: added support for language families from ISO 639-5 that aren’t part of 639-2.
- all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: implemented support for Alpha 2 country codes of the “user-defined” category:
AA,
QM–
QZ,
XA–
XZand
ZZ.
- all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: updated the various lists of valid subtags from the official specs.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: pressing the keyboard shortcut for the track’s “Language” label (Alt+L for English) will now open the language dialog.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added an option in the preferences for turning off the colored boxes indicating which file each track belongs to.
- all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: fixed validating extended language & variant subtags against their allowed prefixes (e.g. a valid tag with a country code as in
de-CH-1996is recognized as valid while two generally known variants that aren’t allowed together as in
de-1901-1996is recognized as invalid).
- all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: when looking up a language for a two- or three-letter code, the programs will no longer compare that code with language names as that was unintended, ambiguous (e.g. the code “Ga” could be interpreted as the 639-2 alpha-2 code for “Irish” or as the name of the language called “Ga”) and only worked with languages whose name was at most three letters long.
- mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265: appending Matroska files with HEVC tracks might lead to the loss of the first couple of frames from each of the second and all following files. Fixes #3170.
- mkvmerge, mkvextract: HEVC/H.265 parser: fixed the programs aborting when parsing VPS or SPS NALUs with invalid content due to unhandled exceptions. Fixes #3162.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when the option “use legacy MIME types for font attachments” is enabled, the GUI will now use
application/x-truetype-fontfor font collection files.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed escaping the
mkvmergeargument in the “Show command-line options” dialog for the “Windows (cmd.exe)” mode. Fixes #3164.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding multiple files at once, the GUI will sort file names with numbers the way a human would expect it to. For example,
1.mp4,
9.aac,
10.srt,
11.srtare now sorted exactly that order instead of
1.mp4,
10.srt,
11.srt,
9.aac.
- MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: the header editor will now honor the “use legacy MIME types when adding font attachments” setting when adding new attachments.