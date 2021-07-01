Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 1.20

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 1.20 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's new in Winaero Tweaker 1.20

Initial Windows 11 support

Winaero Tweaker now supports Windows 11. I even added a new tweak that you can use on the first public build to change its taskbar size. You will find it under Desktop and taskbar > Windows 11 taskbar size.

System restore: You can create a restore point right from the app

There have always been many complaints that Winaero Tweaker does not allow you to create a system restore point from its user interface. This has changed, now you can. The new tool allows you to create a new restore point, add "create restore point" context menu, and quickly manage its options, all from one place. I tried to create a simple but effective GUI.

Disable Automatic Repair Boot loop

This was on demand for long. Finally, Winaero Tweaker will allow you disable the Auto Repair feature in Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 8/8.1. If you are not happy to see the Automatic Repair starting each time something happens to your operating system, you can now disable it with ease.

Print Screen key sound

If you want Windows play a sound every time you press Print Screen/Alt+PrtScr keys to capture a screenshot, Winaero Tweaker will allow you to get it done with one click. Just tick this checkbox and you are good to go. You can also customize the sound. By default it will be set to the Windows Notification sound.

Windows Terminal context menus

A new set of tweaks allows you to customize context menus for the modern Windows Terminal app. You can hide the default "Open in Windows Terminal" menu entry, or add a cascading menu with profiles. The latter will allow you to open the app to the current folder with the desired profile, such as PowerShell, Command Prompt, PowerShell 7, and WSL. The same can be done as administrator using the appropriate option. Finally, you can make the menu only appear when you press and hold the Shift key.

Windows Tools context menu

In addition to the desktop shortcut for this new Start menu folder, you can add it right to the Desktop right-click menu. Both are a convenient way to access built-in administrative tools.

Windows Security context menu

Similar to the above, you can add Windows Security to the desktop context menu. It will appear as a cascading entry, so you will be able to access its pages and tools directly.

Run or modify menu for PS1 files

If you often work with PowerShell files, you will find useful the following option.

Winaero Tweaker allows you to add a cascading menu for PS1 files which include the ability to edit scripts with Notepad, PowerShell ISE, and run them with either default PowerShell version or PowerShell 7.

Other changes

Improvements
  • Winaero Tweaker now recognizes Windows 10 version 21H1 properly.
  • Also, I made some changes to make the app start faster. Though there is still a room for improvements.
  • Pressing Ctrl+F in search box selects existing text

Finally, I've added a new toolbar button, Home, which take you back to what you set as your "Home" page in Winaero Tweaker with one click.

Fixes
  • I've fixed the Sign-in message tweak. It had a bug which didn't import the message text, instead using the message title twice.
  • Fixed: Winaero Tweaker didn't export the "Display last sign-in info" option.
  • Fixed: The Desktop folder is now properly detected in the app.
  • Adjusted the Aero Shake tweak for the changed behavior in 21H1+.
  • Windows Defender tweak now detects again that Anti-tamper protection is enabled under 21H1+.
  • "Select visible tweaks" and "Import/Export" windows now close when you press the Esc key.

Winaero Tweaker

Versienummer 1.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winaero
Download https://winaero.com/download-winaero-tweaker/
Bestandsgrootte 2,42MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

01-07-2021 08:50

01-07-2021 • 08:50

9 Linkedin

Bron: Winaero

Lees meer

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+19+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1ManIkWeet
1 juli 2021 09:56
Dit is een van de eerste tooltjes die ik altijd installeer als ik een nieuwe OS in gebruik neem, fantastisch spul!
+1LaitSolaire
@ManIkWeet1 juli 2021 10:48
Op basis van jouw reactie zelf ook geïnstalleerd. Jemig, de hoeveelheid opties is overweldigend. Ik bestudeer het vanavond verder.

Zijn er bepaalde "must-tweaks", of is dat simpelweg een persoonlijke keus/voorkeur? Ik heb gezien dat je je tweaks kunt bewaren (en waarschijnlijk kan hergebruiken in de toekomst).
+1ManIkWeet
@LaitSolaire1 juli 2021 11:18
Het is een persoonlijke voorkeur voor de meeste tweaks, zo zet ik bijvoorbeeld action center uit en gebruik ik balloon notifications (de reden: notificaties druk ik weg en blijven dan staan in Action Center... rot op)

Ik heb onder andere de volgende tweaks:
Inactive Title Bars Color
Alle checks in Ads and Unwanted Apps
Disable Timeline
Disable Downloads Blocking
Disable Lock Screen (waarom moet ik klikken om mn wachtwoord in te vullen... Je krijgt hiermee gelijk pincode/wachtwoord)
Enable NumLock on Logon Screen
Command Promt (as Administrator)

En de belangrijkste van allemaal, Customize This PC Folders.
Ik snap niet waarom dezelfde mappen bij quick access en This PC staan, dus die zijn uit This PC
+1CH4OS

@ManIkWeet1 juli 2021 12:10
Enable NumLock on Logon Screen
Is het voor deze optie niet handiger om num-lock vanuit de bios standaard aan te laten zetten? :)
+1beerse

@CH4OS1 juli 2021 12:42
Niet op een laptop zonder specifiek nummeriek toetsenbord. Met een extern toetsenbord numlok aan en met het ingebouwde toetsenbord numlok uit zodat de letters gewoon als letters werken.

Daarmee zou ik de numlock uit willen hebben op het login scherm.
+1ManIkWeet
@CH4OS1 juli 2021 13:26
Mijn bios initialiseert mijn toetsenbord niet, en Windows doet 't meerdere keren tijdens de boot, ik weet niet waarom.

En vroeger op mijn andere pc zette windows de numlock gewoon vrolijk weer uit dus vandaar dat ik deze instelling nu standaard gebruik.

Nu minder interessant, want voor de pincode werkt de numpad ook zonder numlock tegenwoordig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ManIkWeet op 1 juli 2021 13:27]

+1LaitSolaire
@ManIkWeet1 juli 2021 11:35
Dank, stuk voor stuk uitstekende suggesties. Met name die customize PC folders. Ik ben ze in de loop der jaren gaan gebruiken, maar het is handiger ze zelf te definiëren ipv windows dat voor je te laten doen en tot in den treure vastzitten.
+1cruysen
1 juli 2021 10:16
Ze zijn er altijd snel bij met het ondersteunen van een nieuwe windows versie.

Tip: Elke aanpassing die je doet in het programma kun je zien hoe dat gedaan wordt. (See in detail how this tweak works)
+1nelisc
1 juli 2021 11:45
Screenshot
Ik zou die primary display ook nog even tweaken om dit systeem echt bruikbaar te maken :) .

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

