Versie 5.7.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Support for gender pronouns If enabled by account admins and added to their profile by either the user directly or through SAML mapping, a user’s gender pronouns are displayed in their contact card and as part of their display name in meetings and webinars. Scheduling privilege and alternative host between linked master/sub accounts Users can add alternative hosts and assign scheduling privileges to other users who are in the same organization, now including users in sub-accounts and the master account. Account owners and admins must link the master/sub account in IM settings to see this account-level setting. Authentication profile enhancement: Domain block-list Configured at the account, group, and user-level settings, users authenticated with a specific domain are blocked from joining meetings and webinars hosted by this account. Update to ARM version of desktop client When a user installs the non-ARM version of the desktop client, they will be prompted to update to the ARM version of the client. This prompt is disabled if AutoUpdate is disabled through admin install of MSI or GPO options. Note: The ARM version of the client does not currently support Virtual Background. Meeting/webinar features Custom video filters Account admins can upload custom frame or foreground stickers for users on their account to use. Images must be in either PNG or JPG file format and can be up to 1 MB in size. Request Live Transcription enablement as participant Meeting participants and webinar attendees can request the host enable Live Transcription, avoiding interrupting the host to request this verbally or through chat. This can be also requested anonymously. Pairing with Zoom Rooms on Zoom desktop client Users can pair their desktop client with their Zoom Rooms or Zoom for Home device. When a meeting is started on the desktop client, users can choose to start the meeting on the paired device. NDI live streaming consent Participants are notified when live streaming through an NDI device begins, providing them the option to consent or leave the meeting. Hide full transcript panel When enabled through web settings, the side-panel that displays the full transcript of Closed Captioning or Live Transcription is disabled. Captioning is only visible in the video window of the meeting or webinar. Secure share with window filtering Found in the Advanced section of the Screen Share settings, this additional screen capture mode prevents background information, such as windows seen when minimizing a window and maximizing another, from being unintentionally shared. This will only share the content of the window. Meeting features Information Barrier enhancement: Support for Breakout Rooms Breakout Rooms can be used when the Information Barrier feature is enabled, allowing use of breakout sessions while preventing unauthorized sensitive data from being shared. Note: This feature is dependent on a web release scheduled for July 3, 2021. Share screen to all Breakout Rooms When sharing screen in the main session, the host or co-host can share their screen to all active Breakout Rooms. Any active sharing in the breakout sessions are interrupted and any annotation or whiteboarding prompts the sharer to save them before viewing the shared screen from the host. Host and participants must be on version 5.7.0 or higher to utilize and see this feature. Webinar features Webinar File Transfer enhancement: file type and panelists restrictions Account owners and admins can control file sharing in webinars, disabling entirely or restricting it to webinar hosts or panelists to share files in a webinar, as well as allowing specific file types and file size. Chat features Improvements to chat sidebar Various improvements to the chat sidebar, including: Separate sections for starred messages/contacts, single- and multi-user chats, and named channels, quick access icons for @me mentions, bookmarked messages, files, and contact requests, and changing the icon for named channels to #. Lastly, starred messages will now be referred to as bookmarked messages, to differentiate from starred contacts and channels. Enhanced data privacy notification for chat channels with enhanced chat encryption Channel members are provided additional information regarding what information can be seen by others who are not members of the channel. Phone features Display additional phone numbers in user contact card Users that have multiple numbers associated with their profile (work number, personal number, etc) will have these additional numbers shown on their contact card, and when clicked upon, will initiate a call to that number. View number of callers waiting in call queue Call queue members with the Power Pack add-on can view the number of callers waiting in the call queue. Enhancements to invite by phone Users can use search through their directory of users when inviting participants by phone. They can also enable options to play greeting before the call is connected and require the participant to press 1 before begin connected. Users with Zoom Phone can change their caller ID before inviting by phone. Check connection to Zoom Phone server Users can access Statistics settings to check their connection to the Zoom Phone server to troubleshoot connectivity issues. Enhancement to call logs If a call queue member makes a call using the call queue’s direct phone number, the associated call log entry will show the call queue’s direct phone number. Previously, call logs only displayed the member’s direct phone number. Resolved issues Minor bug fixes Security enhancements Resolved an issue regarding a slight delay in virtual background when joining a meeting Resolved an issue with the video playback feature and stereo audio in a video Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding presenter view of a shared Powerpoint presentation Resolved an issue regarding link preview inconsistencies