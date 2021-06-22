Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.6.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. Sinds deze uitgave zijn de drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX400 en hoger, en worden er alleen nog drivers voor Windows 10 aangeboden. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruikmaakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.6.1 is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Radeon RX 6800M en FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Support For
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles.
    • Learn more from AMD here.
Fixed Issues
  • Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.
  • Anno 1800 may crash upon launching this game when running DirectX 12.
  • AMD cleanup utility may clean up chipset/RAID installer related folders/registries from the system.
  • Some Radeon Graphics products may experience lower than expected performance in Destiny 2 when compared to previous Radeon Software versions.
  • Upon joining the AMD User Experience Program, the AMD User Experience Program Master service may have higher than expected CPU utilization.
  • Enabling Ray Tracing while running Ring of Elysium on DirectX 12 may cause this game to crash.
Known Issues
  • Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
  • If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.
  • If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in
  • A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.
  • AMD is investigating an issue that may cause a small impact to battery life on AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks.
  • A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.
  • AMD is investigating a D3 error code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 467,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-06-2021 09:07
27 • submitter: AnonymousWP

22-06-2021 • 09:07

27 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
12-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.1 16
04-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.12.1 6
18-11 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.11.3 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
-127027+123+23+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Arm1n
22 juni 2021 11:55
Extra punt wat ik niet in de patchnotes heb zien staan:

Mijn idle verbruik is van 30W naar ca 6 a 7W gegaan op mijn 6800. Dit was een bekende bug voor 144hz schermen omdat het geheugen niet terugklokte. Scheelt weer een beetje warmte en stroom.
+1computerjunky
@Arm1n22 juni 2021 12:19
Had je nog hele oude drivers? Idle hadden ze een tijdje geleden toch al verlaagd of is het nu nog een keer verlaagd Zou mooi zijn want het was nog altijd flink hoger als nvidia.
Zou je kunnen kijken naar de power draw onder load van bijvoorbeeld een YouTube video. Die was ook nog flink hoger als nvidia.
+1Arm1n
@computerjunky22 juni 2021 12:38
Nee niet hele oude drivers, misschien een maand oud ongeveer.

Een 4k youtube filmpje in Firefox trekt ongeveer 35W op m'n GPU.
+1computerjunky
@Arm1n22 juni 2021 12:48
Ok met die data lijkt het dus op een fix terug naar de waardes van april en geen verdere verbetering.

https://www.techpowerup.com/img/CLEAJEiI8CDu8b7o.jpg

Helaas nog altijd iets meer als Nvidia. Maar ook die vind ik re hoog idle

https://www.techpowerup.c...-founders-edition/31.html

Ik heb nu een 1070 en die word met 4k video echt zo goed als niet belast dus ik snap niet zo goed waarom de nieuwe krachtigere gpu's neer power vragen. Enige wat wat extra mag vragen is extra geheugen maar ook dat kan gewoon flink terug geschroefd worden. Misschien zijn ze nog iets te conservatief met het terugschakelen in clocks waardoor de power draw hoger blijft.
+1Visgek82
@Arm1n22 juni 2021 12:10
Klopt, hier klokt hij nu ook netjes terug. dat was dan ook meteen het enige probleem wat ik ooit met deze kaart (6800 XT) gehad heb.
+1m.z
@Arm1n22 juni 2021 13:19
Ohja, goed dat je dat aangeeft.

Ik heb het getest en VRAM-clock gedaagd zich normaal bij mijn 6900XT. 192Mhz/17-18W (op dit moment)

Ik heb dit punt nog benoemd in mijn review: "bug" nog steeds van toepassing: elevated memory | Memory stuck on max clock

Ik had dit ook bij de 5700XT, waarbij later iemand aangaf dat het een hardwarematig punt is. Was nogal teleurgesteld terug te zien bij de 6900XT. Dit laat me eigenlijk ook twijfelen of het wel aan de kaart lag en niet gewoon aan de software. Namelijk heeft het voor de 2000 en 2021 versie wel vermeld gestaan als know issue. Helaas heb ik de 5700XT niet meer, anders had ik dat eens willen testen.
+2GoldenLeafBird
22 juni 2021 10:13
edit:
Bron: WCCFTECH
The following titles will support AMD FSR at launch (June 22):

22 Racing Series
Anno 1800
Evil Genius 2
Godfall
KingShunt
Terminator Resistance
The Riftbraker

The following titles have AMD FSR support coming soon after :

Asterigos
Baldur's Gate III
DOTA 2
Edge of Eternity
FarCry 6
Farming Simulator 22
Forspoken
Myst
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Resident Evil Villiage
Swordsman Remake
Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

The following developers have pledged support for AMD FSR:

ACME Gamestudio
Bloober Team
Crystal Dynamics
Digital Sky
Focus Home Interactive
GOATI Entertainment
Kobold
Midgar Studio
Nixxes
Perfect World Games
Rebellion
Streum on Studio
The Farm 51
UMI Co. Ltd
Vaki Games
Ashar Studios
Capcom
Cyan Worlds
Electronic Arts & Frostbite
Gearbox Publishing
Illfonic
Larian Studios
Movie Games
Obsidian Entertainment
Plastic
Reflector Entertainment
Superbright
Turtle Rock Studios
Unity
Valve
Avalanche Software
Counterplay Games
Destructive Creations
EXOR Studios
Giants Software
Koch Media
Luminous Productions
My.Games
Oxide Interactive
QLOC
SHarkmob
Teyon
Ubisoft
Warner Bros. Games

[Reactie gewijzigd door GoldenLeafBird op 22 juni 2021 10:47]

+1Countess

@GoldenLeafBird22 juni 2021 10:44
Ik denk dat het mensen meer gaat om FidelityFX super resolution. Want dat is de nieuwe feature die met deze driver mee komt.
CAS bestaat al meer als 2 jaar, en FidelityFX is AMD's verzamelnaam voor al hun game gerelateerde GPUopen effecten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 22 juni 2021 10:54]

+1GoldenLeafBird
@Countess22 juni 2021 10:46
Verhip, je hebt gelijk, ik had verkeerd doorgeklikt op de AMD site.

Er is helaas geen lijstje van Super Resolution te vinden lijkt het. :(

Ik heb m'n reactie opnieuw aangepast.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GoldenLeafBird op 22 juni 2021 10:48]

+1MacPoedel
@GoldenLeafBird22 juni 2021 11:50
22 Racing Series, allereerste game in je lijst die at launch (vandaag!) FSR zou moeten ondersteunen, is nog niet eens uit en heeft zelfs geen concrete launch datum, gewoon 2021.

Dat doet bij mij twijfels ontstaan over de hele lijst, en die vind ik eigenlijk al een zwaktebod, zitten een paar games tussen waar ik het nut van FSR niet zie (Anno, Evil Genius) en speel geen games van de eerste groep. Maar goed, daar kan AMD niets aan doen, van de tweede groep zijn er wel een aantal die me aanspreken.

Bij gebrek aan nieuws van games studios en de oproep nog maar 3 weken geleden om voor games te stemmen, verwacht ik niet veel van de ondersteuning in de beginperiode.

En even terzijde, maar die 22 Racing Series waar ik nu het eerst over lees, wat een gedrocht is dat. Gooi 20 buzzwords (blockchain, NFT's, e-sports, er is een Kickstarter!) door elkaar en hoop dat je de nieuwe Rocket League wordt. Waarschijnlijk ben ik gewoon te oud :+
+1CHKYBSTRD
@GoldenLeafBird22 juni 2021 12:35
Jammer dat Activision er nog niet tussen staat.
+2Richfart
22 juni 2021 10:18
In deze versie worden GCN 1.0 tot en met GCN 3.0 (ouder dan 400) niet meer ondersteund. 21.5.2 is dan ook de laatste driver versie voor deze kaarten. Ook word alleen nog maar windows 10 ondersteund in deze versie.

https://community.amd.com...drenalin-21-6/ba-p/477423
https://www.amd.com/en/su...e-notes/rn-rad-win-21-6-1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Richfart op 22 juni 2021 10:24]

+1Countess

@Richfart22 juni 2021 10:41
ouder dan 400
Van de 400 serie zijn alleen de rx460, 470 en 480 GCN4 based. Alles daaronder is GCN 1 of 2. (maar die zijn ook allemaal OEM-only dat ik kan zien)
+1MacPoedel
22 juni 2021 10:49
De lijst met games die FidelityFX Super Resolution ondersteunen, zou op deze website staan https://www.amd.com/en/te...delityfx-super-resolution, maar ik lijk er over te kijken.

Staat ook een voetnoot op die gewoon naar dezelfde website verwijst voor de lijst. Misschien was Marketing nog niet klaar.

Blijf het bizar vinden dat AMD deze feature zo aanprijst met Godfall, speelt iemand effectief die game? Waarschijnlijk wel, maar ik hoor er alleen van als tech demo voor AMD features.
+1Simkin
@MacPoedel22 juni 2021 11:06
Zie https://www.amd.com/en/te...idelityfx-supported-games
+1MacPoedel
@Simkin22 juni 2021 11:13
Bij geen enkele game staat (FidelityFX) Super Resolution. Het is allemaal CAS, niets nieuws. Moet ik er nu van uit gaan dat al die games dan wel Super Resolution ondersteunen? Want FidelityFX is een paraplu voor verschillende technieken, waarvan die games er één of meer ondersteunen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MacPoedel op 22 juni 2021 12:57]

+1TiemenC
22 juni 2021 13:28
Zowel met mijn 'oude' RX 5700 XT als nu met mijn nieuwe RX 6800 XT heb ik het laatste half jaar geregeld foutmeldingen gehad bij het opstarten dat de 'wattman settings' zijn teruggezet naar default (heb namelijk enkel het fan profiel licht aangepast). Heb geen illusie dat dat met deze driver nou eindelijk eens verholpen zal zijn,.
+1Jerie
@TiemenC22 juni 2021 14:54
Dat komt bij mij enkel voor wanneer de computer is gecrasht. Tip om je instellingen te exporteren naar XML.
0TiemenC
@Jerie22 juni 2021 15:02
Thanks voor de tip!
+1Rickkamminga
22 juni 2021 11:08
Ik zie dat het flikkeren van beeldscherm niet meer op de known issues lijst staat, maar heb er toch echt nog steeds last van... Zowel met browsen, CAD, als in games.
+1Cybertinus994
22 juni 2021 12:18
Ik ben met de release van 21.4.1 naar de minimal install gegaan. En de 21.5.x reeks heb ik niet gezien :p, dus ik zit nu nog op 21.4.1. Gaat er voor de 21.6.x wel een minimal release komen weer?
0cool1971
@Cybertinus99422 juni 2021 12:58
Ja, zelfs alleen de drivers.
0Cybertinus994
@cool197122 juni 2021 18:29
Ok. Thnx. Zal dan binnenkort weer eens de drivers updaten. Kijken of er nu wel iets is :)
+1Jerie
22 juni 2021 12:53
Ik gebruik momenteel 21.3 reeks omdat dat de enige recente is die stabiel werkt op m'n Vega 56 (wanneer ik deze undervolt). Bij de 21.4 of 21.5 lijken er zowaar I/O bottlenecks te zitten, en de fans spinnen ook al niet, gek genoeg. Vooralsnog ga ik er van uit dat dat bij 21.6 reeks niet is opgelost. Want ik zie het niet in de patchnotes terug. De focus zal -begrijpelijk maar wel jammer- liggen op de 5000 en 6000 series.
+1IrBaboon79
23 juni 2021 00:07
Hmm, windows kwam tijdens install ineens miepen over een unsigned driver? Vergis ik mij nu of is dat iets nieuws?
+1Seth_Chaos
23 juni 2021 08:10
Geen idee wat ze om gegooid hebben, maar het opstarten met mijn 5700XT verloopt eindelijk stabiel. Maar in games is de performance belabberd.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True