AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. Sinds deze uitgave zijn de drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX400 en hoger, en worden er alleen nog drivers voor Windows 10 aangeboden. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruikmaakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.6.1 is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Radeon RX 6800M en FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Support For AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles. Learn more from AMD here.

Fixed Issues Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.

Anno 1800 may crash upon launching this game when running DirectX 12.

AMD cleanup utility may clean up chipset/RAID installer related folders/registries from the system.

Some Radeon Graphics products may experience lower than expected performance in Destiny 2 when compared to previous Radeon Software versions.

Upon joining the AMD User Experience Program, the AMD User Experience Program Master service may have higher than expected CPU utilization.

Enabling Ray Tracing while running Ring of Elysium on DirectX 12 may cause this game to crash. Known Issues Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in

A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.

AMD is investigating an issue that may cause a small impact to battery life on AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks.

A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.

AMD is investigating a D3 error code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.

Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems. AMD Link for Windows Known Issues Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.