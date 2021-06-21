Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WizTree 4.01

WizTree logo (79 pix)WizTree is een programma wat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een san exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 3.41 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.01:
  • Supporter codes purchased before version 4.00 was released have been automatically converted to "lifetime" licenses and will now work on all future releases of WizTree
  • Some drive types were not displaying total and free space (fixed)
  • Treemap context menu now displays various treemap configuration options (show treemap, show allocated space, show free space)
  • Polish translation updated
  • Turkish translation updated
Changes in WizTree version 4.00:
  • Multiple drives and folders may now be selected and scanned at once (use the "Select multiple" option in the drop down, or press Alt+F3 to select drives and folders)
  • When selecting multiple drives or folders, you can add custom folders to the list by clicking on the "add folder" button. These new user defined folders will also appear in the main drop down selection box for quick access.
  • The file search has been updated to work the way WizFile does. These new search filter options can also be used as filters when calling WizTree from the command line.

    Use operators "=", ">", ">=", "<", "<=" to filter files based on size or modified date. NB: Don't put any spaces between operators and values!
    e.g. to find files less than 100 bytes in size:
    <100
    Append a 'k', 'm', 'g', or 't' to the number to search in Kb, Mb, Gb, Tb
    e.g. to find files between 500MB and 1Gb:
    >=500m <=1g
    'kb', 'mb', 'gb', 'tb' can also be used, e.g.:
    >=500mb <=1gb

    To filter by "allocated" size, use "a=", "a>", etc.
    e.g. To find files with allocated size between 100MB and 200MB:
    a>=100m a<=200m
    e.g. to find files with 0 allocated size and greater than zero file size:
    a=0 >0

    To filter by date, specify a date in the format: yyyy/mm/dd
    e.g. Filter files modified before 2020/01/01:
    <2020/01/01

    Use the constant "today" to reference today's date. Optionally add or subtract a number of days from this constant.
    e.g. to find files modified in the last 7 days:
    >=today-7

    e.g. to find all files larger than 1gb that were modified in the last month (last 30 days):
    >=1gb >=today-30

    Place the search item in quotes to force a file name search.
    e.g. to find file names that contain "=0" instead of displaying files with zero size:
    "=0"
  • File search speed has been increased
  • Matching text will now be highlighted in the file search results
  • The wiztree web site has moved to from "wiztreefree.com" to "diskanalyzer.com"
  • Licensing has changed. Commercial users will now purchase licenses based on their business size. These licenses will be valid for all versions of WizTree released within one year of purchase. For example, if a user purchases a license on 1 July 2021, it will work with all versions of WizTree that are released before 1 July 2022 (one year from 1 July 2021).

Versienummer 4.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties

+2William_H
21 juni 2021 20:29
Feitelijk gewoon hetzelfde als WinDirStat doet. (Nederlands glorie)
+2DarkEdge
@William_H21 juni 2021 20:37
Klopt, maar voor NTFS volumes is WizTree in mijn ervaring een stuk sneller. Volgens mij maakt ie gebruik van dezelfde indexing technieken als Everything hiervoor (kan ik ook aanbevelen). Ik ben zelf overgestapt van WinDirStat naar WizTree om deze reden.
+1William_H
@DarkEdge21 juni 2021 21:55
Sneller indexen is een goede rede.
Ik vraag mij af of WizTree letterlijk een fork is van WinDirStat? Vraag mij ook af hoe dat qua licenties zit tussen de twee. Ik weet dat WinDirStat open-source is, dat is WizTree niet als ik het zo goed lees.

[Reactie gewijzigd door William_H op 21 juni 2021 21:56]

+1Cerberus_tm
@William_H22 juni 2021 03:02
Het gaat denk ik niet zo zeer om indexering, maar om gewoon wat er gebeurt wanneer je hem een weergave laat maken van een schijf of map: bij Win Dir Stat moet je dan best lang wachten, in elk geval tientallen seconden in mijn ervaring, terwijl het bij Wiz Tree eerder een seconde of minder is, eigenlijk onmiddellijk. Dat is echt een wereld van verschil, en dat is waarom ik volledig over ben gestapt.
0William_H
@Cerberus_tm22 juni 2021 21:43
Maar goed, dan zit ik nog met het licentie verhaal. Heb liever open-source dan closed source, en ik vraag mij ook nog steeds af hoe dat dan tussen die twee zit. WizTree lijkt sprekend op WinDirStat. Dat kan geen toeval zijn.
0Cerberus_tm
@William_H23 juni 2021 01:54
A, nee, de code lijkt niet openbaar te zijn.
+1bvdbos
@William_H21 juni 2021 21:09
Versie 1.1.2 voor WinDirStat stamt uit 2006? Never change a winning team maar dit gaat wel erg ver, 15 jaar ofwel de nieuwste versie is nog van vóór de launch van Vista?
+1MainframeX
@bvdbos21 juni 2021 21:47
Zijn er verder nog opties die je mist of bugs waar je tegenaan loopt dan? Het komt vaker voor dan je denkt hoor. Kijk maar eens naar procmail voor linux. Soms beschouwd een auteur zijn software als feature complete en worden er alleen maar patches uitgebracht wanneer er problemen met de software op te lossen valt.
+1dj__jg
@MainframeX22 juni 2021 10:11
WinDirStat is echt tergend traag in vergelijking met WizTree, dus ja, daar is nog wel wat ruimte voor verbetering
+1Anoniem: 435630
21 juni 2021 19:52
Wat ik me met al dit soort tools altijd af vraag is waarom Windows standaard eigenlijk zo skeer is. Een ontwikkeling van ondertussen 40 jaar en nog steeds een primitieve Explorer, zoekfunctie en schoonmaak tools. Maar wel telkens weer Candy Crush of andere onzin na elke grote update... Waarom?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 435630 op 21 juni 2021 21:51]

+2temp00
@Anoniem: 43563021 juni 2021 21:35
In de basis wel mee eens maar er is iig één belangrijke reden voor te bedenken: je moet een platform (Windows) als ontwikkelaar van dat platform ook aantrekkelijk weten te houden voor third party ontwikkelaars. Een platform waarbij de O.S.-ontwikkelaar veel, zo niet al z'n ideeën overneemt/steelt uit third party tools zal niet aantrekkelijk zijn voor third party ontwikkelaars die tijd en moeite in het platform steken en dat komt de eindgebruiker ook niet ten goede.

Ontopic: interessant tooltje. Ik gebruik zelf altijd een oude versie van Treesize maar ga deze zeker eens proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door temp00 op 21 juni 2021 21:37]

0Polydeukes
@Anoniem: 43563021 juni 2021 20:59
Skeer? Dat is toch straattaal voor weinig geld hebben of armoedig zijn? Broko!

OT: ik ben 't volledig met je eens 😉
+1Randfiguur
21 juni 2021 19:57
Interessant, het lijkt alsof deze app een (wat omslachtige) manier biedt om bestanden te inventariseren op basis van bestandstype en grootte. Kan ik wel gebruiken om meer vat te krijgen op mijn uit de hand gelopen filmcollectie O-)
+1dj__jg
@Randfiguur22 juni 2021 10:13
Daarvoor zou ik Search Everything aanraden, vrij uitgebreide zoek en sorteer opties, en razendsnel.

Sinds ik SE gebruik is mijn folderorganisatie wel /nog/ harder achteruit gegaan, zolang iets ongeveer de goede naam heeft kan ik het toch wel terugvinden
+1Lick_A_Brick
22 juni 2021 08:45
Weet iemand hoe (snel) deze werkt ten opzichte van TreeSize?
+1coolykoen
@Lick_A_Brick22 juni 2021 13:25
Als nog niemand het heeft gecheckt zal ik dit vanavond doen, en mijn reactie even een "EDIT" geven ^^

Wilde het zelf ook al weten

EDIT: Geen "duidelijk" verschil te merken op SSD, heb niet kunnen testen met HDD
Wiztree deed 2tb ssd in net iets over 7 seconden
Treesize deed het in iets over 8,5 seconden

[Reactie gewijzigd door coolykoen op 22 juni 2021 21:08]

+1DarkShaDows
21 juni 2021 20:07
Werkelijk verbazingwekkend snel, en inderdaad, hier laat MS een steekje vallen
0slechtvalk
23 juni 2021 00:10
Geweldige tool. Bedankt voor de tip!

