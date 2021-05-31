Nextcloud heeft nieuwe versies uitgebracht van zijn desktop clients voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en de Android-app. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 3.2.0 te vinden.

Release 3.2.2 #3264 [stable-3.2] Fallback to primary screen if screen under pointer not found

#3273 [stable-3.2] send OS name and version to auto updater to allow selective upgrades

#3327 [stable-3.2] upgrade SQLite3 to 3.35.5

#3357 [stable-3.2] VFS. Display local file name clash error when syncing in VFS mode.

#3358 [stable-3.2] VFS. Allow dehydartion of readonly files. Preserve 'readonly' flag when creating a placeholder. Release 3.2.1 #3122 [stable-3.2] Do not schedule reboot when installing MSI in silent mode unless 'SCHEDULE_REBOOT is set.

#3123 [stable-3.2] Temporary solution for file restoration issue due to failing the data…

#3149 [stable-3.2] Display VFS sync folder within the navigation panel on Windows.

#3151 [stable-3.2] Windows MSI. Do not allow installing Nextcloud client on < Windows 10 or < 1709

#3211 [stable-3.2] fix errors when calling CfRegisterSyncRoot by setting more fields

#3212 [stable-3.2] add info in the installation page about the supported server versions

#3213 [stable-3.2] status wrong for directories when using vfs and nextcloud desktop 3.2.0

#3219 [stable-3.2] update the news part of documentation with improvements from 3.2 release Release 3.2.0 #2505 Status feature

#2732 Replace dots with ellipses and add spaces.

#2733 Move space in "owncloudadvancedsetuppage.cpp"

#2734 Move space in "folderwizard.cpp"

#2735 Change the quotation marks

#2814 Add push notifications for file changes

#2834 Compile nextcoud gui as separate library

#2840 Avoid keeping Account alive via a shared ptr in ClientSideEncryption

#2845 Default to colored systray on linux

#2853 E2ee fix rename root folder issue & Fix upload stuck issue due to incorrect Lock/Unlock sequence

#2859 Fix build against Qt 5.15.3

#2860 Removed blank before colon

#2864 Fixes for wizard advanced setup

#2865 VFS CfAPI implementation shouldn't get stuck

#2867 Start file conflict resolve dialog asynchronous

#2868 Don't treat new folders in unpinned folders as files to dehydrate

#2872 Use push notifications for Tray activities/notifications fetch trigger.

#2874 Reduce exempt labels list to give a chance to stale bot to do something

#2875 Specify PUBLIC for the link targets to make them visible to windeployqt

#2877 Revert "Specify PUBLIC for the link targets to make them visible to w…

#2892 Repair E2EE on sync folders which don't point to the root of the server on the remote end

#2894 Documentation: break line in config example.

#2895 Improve wizard ui

#2897 Allow creation of new folders from the Settings Dialog.

#2900 Load the theme resource explictly

#2901 Win tests compilation fix.

#2904 Move FolderCreationDialog into the OCC namespace

#2906 Validate sensitive URLs to onle allow http(s) schemes.

#2914 Configuration Options for Windows Registry

#2919 Validate the providers ssl certificate

#2925 Fix incorrect logger output for non-Latin strings.

#2928 Add missing override specifier

#2931 WIP: Build Instructions

#2935 Do not add debug build to startup programs.

#2937 Stale: issue must have bug and must not have approved label

#2948 Fix crash when opening conflict dialog

#2949 Move from stale bot to stale action

#2951 Log error message from CFAPI

#2958 VFS Windows: Fix download of large files

#2967 Add missing error handling for downloads of client side encryption

#2972 Do no include glib.h with extern C

#2976 Split content of User::isValueableActivity()

#2979 Do not include glib.h with extern C (2)

#2981 Refresh Windows download dialog progress when hydrating a placeholder

#2986 Bump version to 3.1.81

#2989 Display the content of the login dialog correct

#2990 Fix crash when trying to open the folder creation dialog

#2995 Repair basic auth support

#2998 Fix incorrect type when reading the 'logExpire' property from config.

#2999 Don't customize settings dialog palette

#3009 Don't check against product name if checking server version

#3010 CFAPI: Handle cancelation of hydration requests

#3015 Update documentation for the account wizard

#3016 Fix for Windows CreateFile long path

#3020 Increase logging around file removal events

#3025 Enable high dpi scaling on all platforms

#3028 Check reading from journal was successful before remove placeholder

#3029 L10n: Change sync message

#3034 Bump version to 3.1.82.

#3040 Don't deploy bearer plugin on MacOS

#3042 Temp fix for vfs failure.

#3043 Fix VFS CfAPI Syncroot Register Error.

#3049 Bump version to 3.1.83.

#3052 Remove html tags from strings that may appear in notifications

#3057 Fix VFX Windows .lnk files freeze/crash issue

#3060 Reduce Socket API logging.

#3061 Create std::wstrings out of const wchar_t* so a copy is created every time

#3068 Use QFileInfo to check if path is absolute to avoid assert on windows

#3069 User status bug fixing...

#3072 Bump version to 3.2.0.

#3077 [stable-3.2] Embed version and icon into windows executable