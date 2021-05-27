Software-update: Drupal 8.9.16 / 9.0.14 / 9.1.9

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 8.9, 9.0 en 9.1. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een cross-site scripting beveiligingsprobleem:

Drupal core - Moderately critical - Cross Site Scripting - SA-CORE-2021-003

Project: Drupal core
Date: 2021-May-26
Security risk: Moderately critical 14∕25 AC:Basic/A:User/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Proof/TD:Default
Vulnerability: Cross Site Scripting
Description: Drupal core uses the third-party CKEditor library. This library has an error in parsing HTML that could lead to an XSS attack. CKEditor 4.16.1 and later include the fix.

Users of the CKEditor library via means other than Drupal core should update their 3rd party code (e.g. the WYSIWYG module for Drupal 7). The Drupal Security Team policy is not to alert for issues affecting 3rd party libraries unless those are shipped with Drupal core. See DRUPAL-SA-PSA-2016-004 for more details.

This issue is mitigated by the fact that it only affects sites with CKEditor enabled.

Solution: Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.9.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.9.16 / 9.0.14 / 9.1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.1.9.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-05-2021 06:06
10 • submitter: Zidane007nl

27-05-2021 • 06:06

10 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

16-06 Drupal 9.4.0 0
27-05 Drupal 9.2.20 / 9.3.14 31
23-03 Drupal 9.2.16 / 9.3.9 5
05-03 Drupal 9.3.7 0
18-02 Drupal 9.3.6 2
21-01 Drupal 7.87 / 9.2.11 / 9.3.3 0
05-01 Drupal 9.3.2 0
10-12 Drupal 9.3.0 0
03-12 Drupal 7.83 8
25-11 Drupal 9.2.10 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+15+22+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2SvenHe
27 mei 2021 07:02
Het kostte me wat moeite om terug te vinden waar je ckeditor beschikbaar maakt voor je bezoekers maar dat is "jouwsite.nu/admin/config/content/formats¨

Dan kan je het even uitzetten voor bezoekers...

[Reactie gewijzigd door SvenHe op 27 mei 2021 09:28]

+1Zidane007nl

@SvenHe27 mei 2021 09:52
Waarom zou je ckeditor aanzetten voor niet ingelogde gebruikers?
0SvenHe
@Zidane007nl27 mei 2021 11:17
Doe ik niet maar ik wilde het wel controleren....
0brommer
@Zidane007nl27 mei 2021 16:09
Dat komt niet veel voor maar in sommige gevallen is het nuttig en nodig. Zo hebben wij vorige week een website aangepast waar bezoekers vacatures kunnen indienen. We kregen de vraag om beperkte markup toe te laten (genummerde, ongenummerde lijst, links en vet en italic tekst). Ook bij comments wordt CKEditor soms aangezet.
+1KVdE
27 mei 2021 09:25
Dit is het jammere aan een groot CMF zoals Drupal e.a.: Je kan niet zomaar dependencies updaten, ook al gebruikt Drupal zelf Composer.

Dat je een security release moet taggen omdat een dependency insecure is, is best lullig.
+1Kristof Vxx
@KVdE27 mei 2021 12:13
Klopt, en als je dan nog eens moet wachten tot 4u 's nachts, terwijl was aangekondigd dat het rond 20u zou zijn, vind ik ook vervelend.
Ik vind deze update nu ook niet zo'n groot security issue om er een aparte release van te maken omdat, zoals hierboven gezegd, je eigenlijk ckeditor best niet activeert voor anonieme bezoekers.
+2Zidane007nl

@Kristof Vxx27 mei 2021 12:34
Op Slack (#security-questions) zag ik om 21:45 uur de bekendmaking voorbij komen. Ze hadden ook al aangegeven dat er een vertraging is.
De email kreeg ik pas om 04:51 uur.
0Jan-E
@Zidane007nl27 mei 2021 15:59
Er was eerst een "[Security-news] Off Cycle Drupal Core Security Release - PSA-2021-05-25" om 20:07. Daarna volgde de mail inderdaad om 4:51.

Vreemde is dat ik nog geen update gezien heb voor Drupal 7, dat nog supported is tot 28 november. In de mail van 4:51 stond wel dit:
Users of the CKEditor library via means other than Drupal core should update their 3rd party code (e.g. the WYSIWYG module for Drupal 7).
Maar die module heeft nog geen update gekregen: https://www.drupal.org/project/ckeditor
Ze zijn er wel mee bezig: https://www.drupal.org/project/ckeditor/issues/3216026

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jan-E op 27 mei 2021 16:03]

0Zidane007nl

@Jan-E27 mei 2021 22:29
Waarom is daar een update voor nodig van de ckeditor module? Je kan in de CKEditor Global profile het pad naar CKEditor aanpassen. Ik gebruik de CDN (//cdn.ckeditor.com/4.16.1/full-all).
Vreemde is dat ik nog geen update gezien heb voor Drupal 7, dat nog supported is tot 28 november.
Tot 28 november 2022. Zie https://www.drupal.org/psa-2020-06-24.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zidane007nl op 27 mei 2021 22:32]

0Jan-E
@Zidane007nl28 mei 2021 14:02
Waarom is daar een update voor nodig van de ckeditor module? Je kan in de CKEditor Global profile het pad naar CKEditor aanpassen. Ik gebruik de CDN (//cdn.ckeditor.com/4.16.1/full-all).
Ik wil geen calls naar 'buiten' en al zeker niet voor de editor, omdat op onze sites met zeer gevoelige informatie wordt omgegaan. Bij het installeren van de CKEditor module wordt de editor dus gedownload naar sites/all/libraries/ckeditor en daar blijft hij ongewijzigd staan tot er een update wordt geinstalleerd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee