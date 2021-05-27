Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 8.9, 9.0 en 9.1. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een cross-site scripting beveiligingsprobleem:

Project: Drupal core

Date: 2021-May-26

Security risk: Moderately critical 14∕25 AC:Basic/A:User/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Proof/TD:Default

Vulnerability: Cross Site Scripting

Description: Drupal core uses the third-party CKEditor library. This library has an error in parsing HTML that could lead to an XSS attack. CKEditor 4.16.1 and later include the fix.

Users of the CKEditor library via means other than Drupal core should update their 3rd party code (e.g. the WYSIWYG module for Drupal 7). The Drupal Security Team policy is not to alert for issues affecting 3rd party libraries unless those are shipped with Drupal core. See DRUPAL-SA-PSA-2016-004 for more details.

This issue is mitigated by the fact that it only affects sites with CKEditor enabled.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.1, update to Drupal 9.1.9.

If you are using Drupal 9.0, update to Drupal 9.0.14.

If you are using Drupal 8.9, update to Drupal 8.9.16.

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.9.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.