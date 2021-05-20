Software-update: Nextcloud 21.0.2

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Nextcloud timmert hard aan de weg en heeft zijn vierde grote update in nog geen twaalf maanden uitgebracht. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Versie 21 bevat onder meer verbeterde prestaties, een nieuwe whiteboard-functie en diverse verbeteringen in Groupware. Sindsdien zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 21.0.2 Changes Version 21.0.1 Changes
  • Always renew apppasswords on login (server#25571)
  • Improve mention matches (server#25573)
  • Disable trasbin during the moveFromStorage fallback (server#25877)
  • Clear multiselect after selection in share panel (server#25918)
  • Activity: show if files are hidden or not (server#25935)
  • Sharebymail: set expiration on creation (server#25937)
  • Catch notfound and forbidden exception in smb::getmetadata (server#25943)
  • Skip empty obsolete owner when adding to own NC (server#25955)
  • Fix admin password strengthify tooltip (server#25962)
  • Add missing waits and asserts in acceptance tests (server#25993)
  • Hide expiration date field for remote shares (server#26026)
  • Remove trash items from other trash backends when deleting all (server#26039)
  • Fix SCSS compiler deprecated function usages (server#26042)
  • Provisioning API to IBootstrap (server#26044)
  • Cache baseurl in url generator (server#26051)
  • Allow autocomplete based on phone sync (server#26056)
  • Only clear share password model when actually saved (server#26058)
  • Add appconfig to always show the unique label of a sharee (server#26062)
  • Only clear known users when we had at least one phonebook entry (server#26081)
  • Chunk the array of phone numbers (server#26084)
  • Limit constructing of result objects in file search (server#26087)
  • Apply object store copy optimization when 'cross storage' copy is wit… (server#26090)
  • Add getID function to the simplefile implementation (server#26119)
  • Allow overwriting isAuthenticated (server#26122)
  • Send share notification instead of erroring on duplicate share (server#26124)
  • Log exceptions when creating share (server#26128)
  • Do cachejail search filtering in sql (server#26133)
  • Return the fileid from `copyFromCache` and use it instead of doing an extra query (server#26146)
  • Dont allow creating users with __groupfolders as uid (server#26151)
  • Use correct exception type hint in catch statement (server#26162)
  • Fix default missing initial state for templates (server#26166)
  • Remove explicit fclose from S3->writeStream (server#26167)
  • Adds ldap user:reset command (server#26175)
  • Improve search results when only phonebook-matches can we autocompleted (server#26177)
  • Fix valid storages removed when cleaning remote storages (server#26192)
  • Update user share must use correct expiration validation (server#26204)
  • Expand 'path is already shared' error message (server#26211)
  • Add (hidden) option to always show smb root as writable (server#26215)
  • Removed unnecessary padding (server#26227)
  • L10n: Add words user and because in ShareByMailProvider.php (server#26238)
  • Fix non LGC glyphs in avatars and txt file previews (server#26249)
  • Handle limit offset and sorting in files search (server#26257)
  • Update icewind/smb to 3.4.0 (server#26263)
  • Catch invalid cache source storage path (server#26271)
  • Fix casing of core test folder, bring back missing tests (server#26276)
  • L10n: Separate ellipsis (server#26279)
  • Show better error messages when a file with a forbidden path is encountered (server#26291)
  • Fix l10n (server#26298)
  • Log when a storage is marked as unavailable (server#26301)
  • Delete old birthday calendar object when moving contact to another ad… (server#26307)
  • Add a prefix index to filecache.path (server#26326)
  • Avatar privacy and new scope (server#26352)
  • Fix broken Calendar Event Invite email icons in Gmail by using PNGs instead of SVGs (server#26357)
  • Update cipher defaults (server#26363)
  • Fix wording for phone number integration (server#26366)
  • Remove notifications when retesting profile field input (server#26371)
  • Do not attempt to read 0 bytes when manually iterating over a non-seekable file (server#26376)
  • Fix(translation): replace static error message (server#26377)
  • Only mark migrations as installed after execution (server#26379)
  • Gracefully handle deleteFromSelf when share is already gone (server#26382)
  • Also check the default phone region when the number has no country code (server#26391)
  • Allow apps to write/update account data (server#26398)
  • Log and continue when failing to update encryption keys during for individual files (server#26400)
  • Make ILDAPProviderFactory usable when there is no ldap setup (server#26402)
  • Remove leftover debug @NoCSRFRequired introduced with #26198 (server#26404)
  • Get the parent directory before creating a file from a template (server#26406)
  • Bump y18n from 4.0.0 to 4.0.1 (server#26413)
  • [3rdparty]phpseclib-2.0.31 (server#26447)
  • Revert "add a prefix index to filecache.path" (server#26451)
  • 21.0.1 final (server#26453)
  • Show icon-phone when setting is set to private instead of local (server#26459)
  • Bump phpseclib/phpseclib from 2.0.30 to 2.0.31 (3rdparty#643)
  • Fix 'Daily activity summary' email subject translation (activity#562)
  • Fix notifying own activities (activity#566)
  • Send the footer with the defined language (activity#570)
  • Make sure we only load the public script on public pages (files_pdfviewer#340)
  • Extend reasons for email address (firstrunwizard#503)
  • Only send desktop notifications in one tab (notifications#911)
  • Fix Photos not shown in large browser windows #630 (photos#689)
  • Add vue-virtual-grid to babel (photos#710)
  • Match any non-whitespace character in filesystem type pattern (serverinfo#280)
  • Fix Internal Server Error @ /settings/admin/serverinfo in 21.0.0 (serverinfo#287)
  • Disable cypress recording for now (text#1504)
  • Use write permission when possible (text#1512)
  • Fix clicking links with color annotations (text#1516)
  • Update CLI tests to PHP 7.4 to 8.0 (updater#346)
  • Disable UI when web updater is disabled in config.php (updater#351)
  • Remove obsolete pipeline php72-master (updater#355)
  • Update used version of box (updater#359)
  • Do not allow to keep maintenance mode active in web updater (updater#363)
  • Fix fullscreen (viewer#842)

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 21.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

20-05-2021 • 19:38
submitter: HomeServ

20-05-2021 • 19:38

8 Linkedin

Submitter: HomeServ

Bron: Nextcloud

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+16+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1noobynater
20 mei 2021 19:42
Helaas zit de stable Docker image van Nextcloud nog op versie 20. Blijkbaar is er een blocking issue met betrekking tot de functionaliteit vanaf versie 21, maar ik zie niet veel activiteit op de GitHub repository.

Ben zelf vooral erg benieuwd naar de snellere sync tussen twee clients bij veranderingen. Nog even geduldig afwachten :)
+1ninjazx9r98
@noobynater20 mei 2021 19:51
Draai hier de nextcloud docker container van linuxserver en die is nu op versie 21.02
+2noobynater
@ninjazx9r9820 mei 2021 20:00
Er is ook een officiële Nextcloud Docker image op versie 21 (op zijn minst sinds deze versie is uitgebracht). Deze heeft de tag 'latest' of de specifieke versie nummer (zie de Docker Hub). Echter verkies ik de 'stable' boven 'latest' juist vanwege zijn stabiliteit :+

Er staat me ook iets bij over dat bij de LinuxServer.io image een niet Docker manier had van Nextcloud updaten. Namelijk in plaats van de image te vervangen was (is?) de aangeraden manier van updaten om in de webinterface Nextcloud te updaten en zodoende de software te updaten binnen de container.

Edit: Ik heb het nog even na gezocht en inderdaad bij o.a. Nextcloud raad het LinuxServer team aan om te updaten binnen de container zelf. Zie de documentatie voor meer info.

[Reactie gewijzigd door noobynater op 20 mei 2021 20:03]

+1ninjazx9r98
@noobynater20 mei 2021 20:05
Van dat updaten klopt, is een soort tweetraps raket. Image kun je gewoon vervangen, updaten van nextcloud kan volgens mij ook via de webinterface maar doe ik altijd via cli
[Code]docker exec -it nextcloud updater.phar[/code]
Geen idee meer waarom ik deze draai ipv de officiële maar gaat al jaren probleemloos.
0opa uche
20 mei 2021 22:11
Ik krijg de 21 versie alleen als ik op beta-channel zit. Nou, ik wacht nog wel ff dan.
+1ZatarraNL
@opa uche21 mei 2021 08:53
Dat is bijzonder. Ik zit niet op de beta-channel en ben nu aan het updaten van 21.0.1 naar 21.0.2.
0opa uche
@ZatarraNL21 mei 2021 09:33
Vond het ook al zo flauw idd... Van 18 en zo verder naar 20 was wel zichtbaar op de normale stand
+1rbr320
@opa uche21 mei 2021 09:38
Ik kreeg pas na de update naar 20.0.10 de melding dat de update naar 21.0.2 beschikbaar was.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

