Nextcloud timmert hard aan de weg en heeft zijn vierde grote update in nog geen twaalf maanden uitgebracht. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Versie 21 bevat onder meer verbeterde prestaties, een nieuwe whiteboard-functie en diverse verbeteringen in Groupware. Sindsdien zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 21.0.2 Changes L10n: Add word user in FederatedShareProvider.php (server#26508)

Increase subnet matcher (server#26514)

Limit size of properties to 2048 characters (server#26525)

Fix accessibility issues on log in screen (server#26535)

Fix constraint violation detection in QB Mapper (server#26587)

Bump ssri from 6.0.1 to 6.0.2 (server#26604)

Add force option to app install command (server#26607)

Update root.crl due to revoked news.crt (server#26616)

Do not allow adding file drop shares to your own cloud (server#26621)

Fix empty password check for mail shares (server#26625)

Require read permissions for federated shares (server#26636)

Ensure redis returns bool for hasKey (server#26639)

Make lookup search explicit (server#26641)

Update psalm baseline (server#26653)

Fix broken Expiration test (server#26667)

Do not stop directory listing when ACL is blocking access (server#26677)

Mention MariaDB in MySQL support warning (server#26685)

Make Testcase class compatible with phpunit-9.5 (server#26690)

Explicitly check hex2bin input (server#26694)

Remove undefined parameter, add description (server#26702)

FIx Oracle by testing on Ubuntu 20.04 until oci8.so is available for … (server#26703)

Update icewind/smb to 3.4.1 (server#26704)

Bump @nextcloud/dialogs from 3.1.1 to 3.1.2 (server#26733)

Private cannot be final (server#26752)

Fix installer deprecation warnings for PHP 8 (server#26759)

Validate the website field input to be a valid URL (server#26760)

Respect the error level when logging (server#26766)

Improve federated permission handling (server#26770)

No longer add trusted servers on federated share creation (server#26778)

Fix ratelimit template (server#26789)

LDAP: do not bother to search after the last page (server#26797)

Fail when creating new files with an empty path (server#26808)

Only return display name as editable when the user backend allows it (server#26815)

Do not try to contact lookup server if not needed (server#26823)

Only perform login check during ownership transfer for encryption (server#26863)

Fix creating vcards with multiple string values (server#26865)

L10n: Spelling unification (server#26881)

Remove self setting checking which can not be set anymore (activity#574)

Ensure link names are unique for accessibility, fix #575 (activity#578)

Use PNG images in daily activity summary emails (activity#584)

Fix accessibility issues in PDF pt. II (example-files#18)

Fix admin notification api (notifications#929)

Only push delete-push to devices that also got the notification (notifications#938)

Move counting storage statistics to the background (serverinfo#298)

Hide squashfs and overlay-FS from the overview (serverinfo#304)

Add download button in actions menu (viewer#849)

Limit scope of the icon white overwrite (viewer#858)

Fixes for naughty filenames (viewer#869) Version 21.0.1 Changes Always renew apppasswords on login (server#25571)

Improve mention matches (server#25573)

Disable trasbin during the moveFromStorage fallback (server#25877)

Clear multiselect after selection in share panel (server#25918)

Activity: show if files are hidden or not (server#25935)

Sharebymail: set expiration on creation (server#25937)

Catch notfound and forbidden exception in smb::getmetadata (server#25943)

Skip empty obsolete owner when adding to own NC (server#25955)

Fix admin password strengthify tooltip (server#25962)

Add missing waits and asserts in acceptance tests (server#25993)

Hide expiration date field for remote shares (server#26026)

Remove trash items from other trash backends when deleting all (server#26039)

Fix SCSS compiler deprecated function usages (server#26042)

Provisioning API to IBootstrap (server#26044)

Cache baseurl in url generator (server#26051)

Allow autocomplete based on phone sync (server#26056)

Only clear share password model when actually saved (server#26058)

Add appconfig to always show the unique label of a sharee (server#26062)

Only clear known users when we had at least one phonebook entry (server#26081)

Chunk the array of phone numbers (server#26084)

Limit constructing of result objects in file search (server#26087)

Apply object store copy optimization when 'cross storage' copy is wit… (server#26090)

Add getID function to the simplefile implementation (server#26119)

Allow overwriting isAuthenticated (server#26122)

Send share notification instead of erroring on duplicate share (server#26124)

Log exceptions when creating share (server#26128)

Do cachejail search filtering in sql (server#26133)

Return the fileid from `copyFromCache` and use it instead of doing an extra query (server#26146)

Dont allow creating users with __groupfolders as uid (server#26151)

Use correct exception type hint in catch statement (server#26162)

Fix default missing initial state for templates (server#26166)

Remove explicit fclose from S3->writeStream (server#26167)

Adds ldap user:reset command (server#26175)

Improve search results when only phonebook-matches can we autocompleted (server#26177)

Fix valid storages removed when cleaning remote storages (server#26192)

Update user share must use correct expiration validation (server#26204)

Expand 'path is already shared' error message (server#26211)

Add (hidden) option to always show smb root as writable (server#26215)

Removed unnecessary padding (server#26227)

L10n: Add words user and because in ShareByMailProvider.php (server#26238)

Fix non LGC glyphs in avatars and txt file previews (server#26249)

Handle limit offset and sorting in files search (server#26257)

Update icewind/smb to 3.4.0 (server#26263)

Catch invalid cache source storage path (server#26271)

Fix casing of core test folder, bring back missing tests (server#26276)

L10n: Separate ellipsis (server#26279)

Show better error messages when a file with a forbidden path is encountered (server#26291)

Fix l10n (server#26298)

Log when a storage is marked as unavailable (server#26301)

Delete old birthday calendar object when moving contact to another ad… (server#26307)

Add a prefix index to filecache.path (server#26326)

Avatar privacy and new scope (server#26352)

Fix broken Calendar Event Invite email icons in Gmail by using PNGs instead of SVGs (server#26357)

Update cipher defaults (server#26363)

Fix wording for phone number integration (server#26366)

Remove notifications when retesting profile field input (server#26371)

Do not attempt to read 0 bytes when manually iterating over a non-seekable file (server#26376)

Fix(translation): replace static error message (server#26377)

Only mark migrations as installed after execution (server#26379)

Gracefully handle deleteFromSelf when share is already gone (server#26382)

Also check the default phone region when the number has no country code (server#26391)

Allow apps to write/update account data (server#26398)

Log and continue when failing to update encryption keys during for individual files (server#26400)

Make ILDAPProviderFactory usable when there is no ldap setup (server#26402)

Remove leftover debug @NoCSRFRequired introduced with #26198 (server#26404)

Get the parent directory before creating a file from a template (server#26406)

Bump y18n from 4.0.0 to 4.0.1 (server#26413)

[3rdparty]phpseclib-2.0.31 (server#26447)

Revert "add a prefix index to filecache.path" (server#26451)

21.0.1 final (server#26453)

Show icon-phone when setting is set to private instead of local (server#26459)

Bump phpseclib/phpseclib from 2.0.30 to 2.0.31 (3rdparty#643)

Fix 'Daily activity summary' email subject translation (activity#562)

Fix notifying own activities (activity#566)

Send the footer with the defined language (activity#570)

Make sure we only load the public script on public pages (files_pdfviewer#340)

Extend reasons for email address (firstrunwizard#503)

Only send desktop notifications in one tab (notifications#911)

Fix Photos not shown in large browser windows #630 (photos#689)

Add vue-virtual-grid to babel (photos#710)

Match any non-whitespace character in filesystem type pattern (serverinfo#280)

Fix Internal Server Error @ /settings/admin/serverinfo in 21.0.0 (serverinfo#287)

Disable cypress recording for now (text#1504)

Use write permission when possible (text#1512)

Fix clicking links with color annotations (text#1516)

Update CLI tests to PHP 7.4 to 8.0 (updater#346)

Disable UI when web updater is disabled in config.php (updater#351)

Remove obsolete pipeline php72-master (updater#355)

Update used version of box (updater#359)

Do not allow to keep maintenance mode active in web updater (updater#363)

Fix fullscreen (viewer#842)