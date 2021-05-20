AVM heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn AVM FRITZ!Box 5490. De 5490 is een breedbandrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld, en is het mogelijk om een actieve glasvezelaansluiting (AON) aan te sluiten. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. De nieuwe firmware bevat Fritz!OS 7.27 en brengt de volgende verbeteringen.
New functions of FRITZ!OS 7.27Internet:
Telephony:
- NEW Prioritization of a home network device can now be enabled on the FRITZ!Box user interface
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
- NEW Fax function: Log for received and sent faxes
- NEW Support for the "Telekom CompanyFlex" business telephony platform (SIP trunk and cloud PBX)
Smarthome:
- NEW New start screen with current weather information (currently only available for germany)
- NEW FRITZ!DECT 440 measures humidity and allows its display with FRITZ!App Smart Home and FRITZ!Fon
- NEW FRITZ!DECT 440 displays the QR code for simple connection with the Wi-Fi guest access
- NEW Smart Home: Lightsequence "Wakeup/Sleep" for FRITZ!DECT 500 and compatible DECT LEDs
- NEW Guest Access or answering machine can be switched on and off at the touch of a button on the FRITZ!DECT 440
- NEW Roller shutter control via FRITZ!DECT 440, FRITZ!Fon, and the FRITZ!Box user interface
- NEW At the touch of a button on FRITZ!DECT 440 or 400, an internal phone rings and displays a message
Further Improvements of FRITZ!OS 7.27Internet:
Wireless:
- Improved Assignment to devices added to the access profile settings in the parental controls
- Improved Device status (active/not active) is displayed in the selection of devices for port sharing
- Improved Clearer display of port sharing overview on mobile devices
- Improved Independent port sharing settings for a device are now permitted when the request was made over IPv6 for the IPv4 address of the device - and vice versa
- Improved Event message when port 80 temporarily released for sharing in order to issue certificate for letsencrypt.org
- Improved DNS over TLS (DoT) more robust
- Fixed In certain scenarios, IP client operating mode could not be configured correctly via LAN with DHCP
- Fixed Formatting errors occured in the configuration of IPv6 routes
- Fixed Display corrected in the port sharing overview
- Fixed After activating DNS over TLS (DoT) and longer run times, certain websites could no longer be resolved
- Fixed After update of FRITZ!OS 7.03 or older, the IP address was not refreshed on MyFRITZ!Net (DynDNS)
- Fixed Repeated dropping and reestablishment of VPN connections after automatic disconnection
- Fixed IPv6: After the home network prefix was refreshed, invalid IPv6 addresses for guest access were not deleted
- Fixed Changes to access profiles were sometimes rejected groundlessly with the error message "The list of blocked network applications with this ID already exists."
- Fixed "PTR" type DNS queries were not always resolved correctly
- Fixed IPv6: In IPv6 route advertisement (RA) with option 25 (Recursive DNS Server), sometimes bits from the "Reserved" field were set
- Fixed After restoring factory settings, the first VPN connection configured no longer worked
- Fixed After importing a configuration with an alternative LAN IPv4 network, the local DNS server remained in the old network after settings were adopted
- Fixed The TR-064 parameter WANAccess was sometimes incorrect ("granted") when no WAN was available upon restart
- Fixed "PTR" type DNS resolutions were not always possible
- Fixed Sending of advanced support data did not trigger a push mail
- Fixed When a saved configuration was adopted selectively, not all of the push mails originally configured were adopted
- Fixed VPN connections via L2TP (e.g. in Windows 10) were unexpectedly slow
- Fixed Device block had no effect in certain scenarios
- Fixed When a FRITZ!Box was operated behind certain cable modems, brief interruptions of the internet connection occurred every 12 hours
- Fixed In factory settings the first VPN connection could not be enabled for a single instance
- Fixed Expanded failover protection with mobile dongles and internet access via WAN/LAN 1 was not started under certain initial conditions present at the time of activation
- Fixed Online Monitor for mobile communications did not always show data when "Advanced failover protection" was enabled
Mesh:
- Improved Reworked "Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Channel" page
- Improved Improved auto channel function after detection of interference sources (5-GHz band)
- Improved Improved messages on Wi-Fi under "System / Event Log"
- Improved Detection of multiple parallel WPS activations improved
- Improved New message under "System / Event Log" when the maximum number of wireless repeaters is exceeded
- Improved Naming of Wi-Fi guest access (SSID, preassigned) depends on selected language
- Change In "Mesh Repeater" operating mode, only Wi-Fi networks with visible names are shown for selection of the Mesh Master
- Fixed Erroneous display of bandwidth in connections with HUAWEI P30 corrected
- Fixed After radar detection with reduced power mode (Green AP), initialization problems occurred in combination with 160 MHz bandwidth (VHT160)
- Fixed After a FRITZ!OS update, the "Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Channel" page did not show any Wi-Fi channels, and in some circumstances, no Wi-Fi networks in the environment
- Fixed Activation of WPS immediately after the Mesh Master was started frequently led to non-DBDC uplinks to Mesh Repeaters
- Fixed Incorrect message under "System / Event Log" for WPS during DFS wait time
- Fixed WPS for the Wi-Fi Guest Access did not work reliably with non-encrypted Wi-Fi
- Fixed Vulnerabilities in the processing of incoming fragmented frames and aggregated MPDUs (A-MPDU) fixed ("Fragatttack")
Smarthome:
- Improved Improved indications about adoption of settings enabled for a FRITZ!Box as Mesh Repeater
- Fixed Incorrect formatting in the mobile view of the "Mesh Settings" page on a FRITZ!Box in "Mesh Repeater" mode
- Fixed Settings for Wi-Fi schedule could not be changed under some circumstances, if the setting "FRITZ!Box as a Mesh Repeater" was used
- Fixed For a FRITZ!Box configured as Mesh Master, but not as router (DHCP server), name and IP address of the router could not be changed
- Fixed Display of Wi-Fi channel bandwidth in the user interface on the Mesh Master was sometimes different on the Mesh Repeater
Telephony:
- Improved Smart Home: Improved - Template for fast changes to color settings and brightness on FRITZ!DECT 500
Home Network:
- Improved Completely reworked settings pages for call diversion and call blocks
- Improved First Configuration wizard offers configuration of a telephone
- Improved Call diversions offer option to divert selected calls to a certain telephone on the FRITZ!Box
- Improved Setting for using internal fax machine added to "Send faxes only"
- Improved The "Email" and "RSS" tabs are hidden in the "Telephony / Telephony Devices" menu when DECT is switched off
- Improved Display and management of entries in telephone books completely reworked (among others, photo visible in overview, columns can be selected for display, and selection of multiple entries added as well as copying and moving entries between telephone books)
- Improved Settings for sending and receiving faxes combined under "Telephony / Telephony Devices"
- Improved After all new received fax documents in the fax log have been opened, the "Info" LED stops flashing
- Improved Integration of multiple CardDAV telephone books supported
- Improved Better compatibility of the FRITZ!Box's SIP registrar to the SIP client LinPhone
- Improved Better compatibility to telephone providers Easybell and VoIPfoneUK
- Improved Enhanced compatibility for encrypted telephony
- Improved For country setting "Germany" and telephone number configured automatically by provider, the area code included in the number is detected automatically and adopted in the line settings
- Improved Voice quality better for telephone calls in mobile networks and for international calls
- Improved Forwarding of calls accepted on Snom IP telephones supported without query
- Improved Stability
- Change Adjustment to the changed behavior of the T-Net-Box when calls are rejected, for instance due to call blocks
- Fixed Web address of the CardDAV server could not be changed in online telephone books after entry
- Fixed On a FRITZ!Box used as a Mesh Repeater for telephony, it was possible to edit the telephony numbers adopted from the Mesh Master and also to create new telephony numbers
- Fixed Telekom SIP trunking account could not be disabled
- Fixed In integrated iCloud contacts (Apple), first and last names were sometimes displayed in inconsistent order
- Fixed During synchronization of entries in online contacts (CardDAV), in certain constellations all email addresses were deleted
- Fixed Certain telephone numbers were temporarily not registered (among them Sipgate, EnviaTel, Teledate)
- Fixed Connections dropped after about 30 seconds for telephony connections secured by TLSonly (among others, KPN)
- Fixed In certain constellations, only one-way voice transmission was possible during telephony via IPv6
- Fixed Unsuitable presettings for telephony provider Vodafone Italy
- Fixed Registration of telephone numbers was not possible with telephony profile for provider Vodafone Italia
- Fixed Sporadic errors when faxing via T.38 connections
- Fixed No hold announcement after resetting to factory settings
- Fixed Pickup on IP telephones was possible for no longer than 4 seconds
- Fixed After a fax was sent, the name of a recipient selected via the telephone book was not displayed in the call list
- Fixed Editing of door intercom stations sometimes led to loss of email notification for door intercom stations
- Fixed After importing answering machine settings including saved messages into another FRITZ!Box model, sometimes the imported messages could no longer be played back
- Fixed Ring sequences incorrect for the country setting "Australia"
- Fixed Sporadic loss of schedule settings for the answering machine after updating FRITZ!OS
- Fixed - After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered
- Fixed Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number
- Fixed Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number
- Fixed Three-party conference did not work on an analog telephone in rare cases
- Change Necessary change for use of a Google online telephone book in the future
USB:
- Improved Faster display of network connections in very large networks
- Improved When leaving the device details a message concerning changed device names is displayed only if the name was actually changed
- Change When an individual name is set for the FRITZ!Box, the name of the working group for home network sharing ("USB/Storage") remains unchanged
- Fixed The section for blocking devices was displayed in the device details of guest devices even though this function is reserved for home network devices
- Fixed Changed IP settings of the FRITZ!Box were not offered for printing
- Fixed Time synchronization (NTP) was instable in certain scenarios
System:
- Improved In fritz.nas, multiple files can be selected using the shift key
- Fixed Home network sharing of a network drive (SMB) was not visible under Network in Windows Explorer
- Fixed Data transmission via network drive function (SMB) failed with the Windows error message "STATUS_NO_MEMORY"
Mobile Communications:
- Improved Configuration wizard can be interrupted and resumed
- Improved Various usability improvements in the First Configuration wizard
- Improved Status overview page within the first configuration
- Improved Security query when leaving a page without saving changed settings
- Improved Saving and restoring settings now includes telephony data from the internal storage of the FRITZ!Box (ring tones, telephone book pictures, voice messages)
- Improved After support data have been sent to AVM, a second dispatch can be started immediately without any wait time
- Improved A password can be made visible during entry (eye icon) in the user interface
- Improved Corrected details in the "Diagnostics / Function" for Mesh and USB
- Change Offer to switch to "Level III: Notify me about new versions of FRITZ!OS and install new versions automatically (recommended)" is now offered after updating only when "Level II: Notify me about new versions of FRITZ!OS and install necessary updates automatically" was previously configured
- Change The option to log in to a FRITZ!Box (user interface) without a password, which was not recommended, is no longer supported *1
- Change If "only with the FRITZ!Box password" was set up for logging in to the user interface, a FRITZ!Box user with the name "fritz" and a random four-digit number together with the FRITZ!Box password will be created automatically. To log in to the user interface in the home network, entering the FRITZ!Box password is still sufficient. *2
- Fixed FRITZ!Box users could not be sorted in the overview
- Fixed Access profiles with blocked applications in parental controls were not available when settings were restored
- Fixed Number of messages in "System / Event Log" was too restricted in some areas
- Fixed Display of installation date for the last update was incorrect in certain scenarios
- Improved New "Compatibility mode for mobile broadband dongles" option for generic integration of variants of known mobile broadband dongles
- Improved Country-specific list of mobile network providers when FRITZ!Box used with a USB mobile network dongle
- Improved Optimized details for "Advanced failover protection" setting
- Improved Mobile network provider "Magenta Mobil" added for Austria
- Improved Support for Huawei E3372h-320 USB mobile network dongle