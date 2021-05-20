Software-update: Total Commander 10.00 RC 1

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 10 is in ontwikkeling en na tien bètareleases is nu de eerste release candidate uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 10 aan kunnen treffen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 release candidate 1 available

RC 1 mainly fixes bugs. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00:

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Reacties (42)

+1geerttttt
20 mei 2021 21:49
Het is wellicht nostalgie ofzo, maar is er niemand in de historie van Total Commander die een nieuwe gui kon ontwerpen ooit die meer aansluit bij de huidige designfilosofie?
+1arjankoole
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 07:54
Het is wellicht nostalgie ofzo, maar is er niemand in de historie van Total Commander die een nieuwe gui kon ontwerpen ooit die meer aansluit bij de huidige designfilosofie?
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.

Ik denk dat het onderdeel van de charme is, en de meeste gebruikers niet anders zouden willen.
0geerttttt
@arjankoole21 mei 2021 12:19
Die prachtige bakelieten telefoon met draaischijf die overal in de kamer stond was bijna niet 'broken' te krijgen, toch zie je hem nu nergens meer, ra ra hoe komt dat.

Maar ik kan me voorstellen dat men het programma gebruikt om de nostalgische waarde..
+1Ce tan
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 12:50
Nee, men gebruikt het omdat het gereedschap is dat werkt.
En dis soort gereedschap hoeft er niet perse 'mooi' uit te zien.
0Hakker
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 15:31
Omdat hij niet zonder hem te modden te gebruiken is, letterlijk. Daarom zie je die dingen in het wild niet meer. Dat wil niet zeggen dat ze niet meer verkocht worden want ze zijn aardig in trek ondanks de extra kosten aan modding die je er bovenop moet doen.

Ik gebruik ook nog gewoon schroevendraaiers, steeksleutels, kniptangen die van mijn vader waren. Dat is spul van ik denk 50 jaar oud. En het sloopt dat moderne spul nog steeds.

Total Commander gebruik ik echt niet om de nostalgische waarde. Ik gebruik TC omdat het mij letterlijk jaren aan tijd heeft opgeleverd. Daarnaast wil je andere icoontjes of meer spacing ertussen dan doe je dat gewoon. Je kan bijna alles aanpassen.
0Dr.Roelski
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 16:15
Dit is gereedschap.
Mijn hamer en schroevendraaier zien er ook nog steeds hetzelfde uit als 100 jaar geleden :)
+1joppybt
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:15
De historie van Total Commander is één persoon, de heer Ghisler. Blijkbaar (gelukkig in mijn ogen) liggen zijn prioriteiten anders.
+1FreshMaker
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 23:08
Het is wellicht nostalgie ofzo, maar is er niemand in de historie van Total Commander die een nieuwe gui kon ontwerpen ooit die meer aansluit bij de huidige designfilosofie?
En welke design filosofie zou dat moeten zijn dan ?

Meer kleur, andere indeling vensters of iconen ?
Juist het voordeel van TC is de consistentie, er worden functies bijgevoegd, iets aangepast of verbeterd.
0renecl
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:10
Eens, een likje verf kan zeker geen kwaad.
0Redlihcs
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:12
Ik ben grote fan van nostalgie. Daarom heb ik ook de opvolger van Classic Shell (Open Shell) ook draaien.
0TweakerVincent
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:44
Kan je uitleggen wat er mis is met dit briljante programma? ik vind hem er prima uit zien
0CAP-Team
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 00:44
Gelukkig kun je behoorlijk veel customizen zodat het er maar je eigen smaak uitziet
0laserve
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 10:36
Options => Display => Color => Enable dark theme. Meer heb je niet nodig toch :)
0DonLexos
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 12:48
De interface is qua kleur, font (en grootte) al heel lang heel flexibel. Incl native darkmode of je een eigen mogelijkheid om de rijen in 2-tone van kleur te voorzien.
0geewizz25
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 20:02
En ja hoor daar gaan we weer, als het er niet fancy uitziet spreekt het niet aan....
Het is gereedschap en dat moet werken en daar hoeven m.i. geen design dingetjes bij.
Ik word tegenwoordig erg moe van dit soort gedoe, wat mij betreft mag alles er hetzelfde uitzien en dezelfde menu structuur hebben.
Dan hoeft iedereen ook niet meer zo te zoeken waar alles weer te vinden is en daar dan vervolgens ook weer commentaar op geven.
Dat zou voor een heleboel mensen wel eens een heel groot rustpunt kunnen worden en ze zouden veel tijd overhouden voor zinvolle dingen......... 8)7
0Hansie9999
@geerttttt22 mei 2021 18:33
Je bedoelt de designfilosofie "we moeten elke versie alles compleet veranderen, alle knoppen ergens anders plaatsen alles aanpassen voor tablet gebruik (ook als de mensen op een PC zitten, windows 8 iemand ?)"

die filosofie ?

nee bedankt, en alle lof naar de mensen van Total Commander om iets dat WERKT zo te laten :)
0geerttttt
@Hansie999922 mei 2021 18:45
Nou ja Windows is ook zeker geëvolueerd tot wat het nu is. Inherent daaraan is dat er soms goede en soms slechte keuzes gemaakt worden. Windows 8 was slecht. Windows XP was tov windows 2000 wel een hele verbetering.

Had jij liever nu nog op de Windows 98 classic look gezeten? Zo ja, dan is Total commander inderdaad echt iets voor jou.
0Hansie9999
@geerttttt22 mei 2021 18:58
Nee,
Ik heb totaal geen probleem met verbeteringen,
Ik heb wel grote problemen met gewoon veranderen om maar te veranderen !!
bijvoorbeeld het feit dat elke update er wel een paar knopjes zijn die NIETS beter of meer kunnen dan vroeger die gewoon van plaats veranderd worden, echt super leuk als je iets aan klanten wilt uitleggen die niet zo IT minded zijn, dan moet je al beginnen opzoeken op welke versie ze zitten en waar dan exact het knopje gaat staan op hun versie !!!

Neem nu bijvoorbeeld windows 10
om een groot aantal zaken voor moment GOED te kunnen doen moet je nog altijd het oude "windows 7" configuratie scherm openen, daar kan je tenminsten nog steeds alles doen, het snel doen en het makkelijk doen.
het kan goed zijn dat al die nieuwe windows 10 instellingsschermen wat mooier zijn en misschien handiger voor de mensen met een 13" ultrabook met touchscreen, maar man , maak het dan een "optie" voor die mensen die het zo willen en laat voor ons (de pro's (of oude zakken :) dat is zoals je wilt )) het gewoon zoals het is, want weet je DAT WERKT :)
0geerttttt
@Hansie999922 mei 2021 19:22
Mee eens, maar Windows 10 heeft gewoon oude elementen uit Windows 7 die ze blijkbaar niet genoeg prio vinden tot nu om aan te passen. Die vallen buiten de boot, dat is gewoon een stukje slechte gui binnen Windows. Niet echt wat ik bedoelde.
0Frappuccino
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:01
Zei je dat ook toen er laatst een update van AmigaOS gemeld werd?

Dat de GUI van TC maar mag blijven zoals ie is ipv dat oversized kleuterlayout gedoe van tegenwoordig, liefst ook nog in candykleuren.
0geerttttt
@Frappuccino20 mei 2021 22:23
Ik wist dat er zulke reacties zouden komen. Begrijpelijk, maar ik neem aan dat je ondertussen ook niet meer met klem vast blijft houden aan je oude golf 2 van 20 jaar geleden?

Innovatie is niet eng, en niet elke innovatie is perse goed, maar een nieuwe gui had best gekund, wellicht met optie voor de classic lay-out zoals Winamp bijv. ook deed.
0dabronsg
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:30
ik zou zeggen; doe een goed voorstel.
0Frappuccino
@geerttttt20 mei 2021 22:31
Nooit een Golf gehad, zelfs geen oude.

Er is hier ook niemand die zegt dat innovatie eng is, maar van wat ik de laatste jaren in het algemeen aan GUI wijzigingen heb gezien was er maar bar weinig een verbetering.

Ik vraag me ook af wat je zou willen dan, ronde hoeken aan de tabs, een ander font?
Dat laatste kun je al instellen. Idem voor de kleurstelling.

0Heer Bommel
@geerttttt21 mei 2021 00:31
Van een andere carosserie, wat spoilers en skirts, een set lichtmetalen velgen en wat strepen wordt de gemiddelde consumentenauto niet sneller, zuiniger of betrouwbaarder. Het is allemaal cosmetisch, voor het oog.

Gooi je daarentegen een nieuwe motor voorin (tenminste in die Golf 2), of tune je de motor die erin ligt op alle vlakken waar wat te tunen valt, dan wordt de auto juist wel sneller, zuiniger of betrouwbaarder. Dat heet functionaliteit. Hij ziet er alleen nog wel steeds van buiten uit als diezelfde ouwe Golf 2.

Je begrijpt denk ik wel, met welke van beide types zoals hierboven beschreven je Total Commander moet vereenzelvigen?

Het ziet er (met de ogen van nu) misschien inderdaad niet uit, maar wat het allemaal kan......
En zeker als je al jaren met deze ouwe Golf 2 gereden hebt, dan wil je echt niks anders met die super-getunede motor die erin ligt (ikzelf sinds de ALLEREERSTE versie, serie# 328)
0Heer Bommel
@Polydeukes21 mei 2021 21:40
Ik geef toe: pas na een Google-zoektocht kwam ik te weten wie Puck Moonen is.

Uit je opmerking "Het oog wil ook wat." maak ik op, dat je Puck Moonen knapper vindt dan Marianne Vos. Da's een kwestie van smaak natuurlijk.

Maar dan gaan we even terug naar mijn analogie: het ging me er niet om met een geweldig goed ogende Golf 2 te gaan rijden, maar juist met eentje die veel beter is dan dat ie er van buiten uitziet.

En ook wat Theo Maassen erover zegt, is - net zoals mijn mening trouwens - super-subjectief. Maar voor zover ik kan nagaan, heb ik nergens aangegeven dat ik een cosmetische topper prefereer, integendeel. Het gaat mij juist om een functionele topper. En dan haal je met Marianne Vos op haar sportieve vlak toch echt meer prijzen binnenboord dan met Puck Moonen.
+1jcamps
20 mei 2021 20:22
Afgelopen week heb ik de nieuwe strings vertaald naar NL. Die zouden in deze release erbij moeten zitten. De kwaliteitscheck loopt nog maar omwille van snelheid alvast bijgevoegd. Als je iets geks ziet, graag in het forum bij Ghisler melden. :-)
+1TweakerVincent
@jcamps20 mei 2021 21:48
geniaal! Goed bezig :) Hoewel ik zelf engels gebruik.
0Jantjo
21 mei 2021 01:06
Zijn we al bij 10.00! Dan loop ik volgens mij best achter ... nog steeds versie 7.55 hier :)
Maar doet het nog prima met bestanden van de ene naar de andere drive kopiëren :9
+1Help!!!!
@Jantjo21 mei 2021 06:41
Waarom blijf je eigenlijk bij deze oudere versie ?
0Jantjo
@Help!!!!21 mei 2021 11:17
@Help!!!! @cruysen

Ik ben misschien nog van de ouwe school maar de versie die ik nu heb, maar ook de de versies daarvoor, icm waarvoor ik hem in mijn dagelijkse workflow gebruik. (Als verkenner, kopiëren, etc) hebben me nog nooit in de steek gelaten. Ik zag dus niet perse noodzaak in een update. Dit is voor mij zo een programma, net als (winamp original skin ja i know ouwe lul gehalte :)) die gewoon doen wat ze moeten doen.

Maar gewoon benieuwd. Zijn er voor jou/jullie een recente functionaliteiten van TC die je gebruikt in de dagelijkse workflow? en niet in oudere versies zit waar je niet meer zonder kan?
+2cruysen

@Jantjo21 mei 2021 12:08
Ik vind de ondersteuning van 'Everything' wel een hele fijn verbetering. Dit scheelt heel veel als je ooit een bestand moet zoeken die een programma 'ergens' neer gezet heeft. (Of zelf ergens hebt staan maar weet niet meer waar)
Everything is wel een los programma dat je moet instaleren.

Even een tip met Everything:

Zet mapgroote indexeren aan in Everything. In de instelling van TC moet je dat daarna ook aanzetten.
Als je dan in TC de mapgroote opvraagt dan komt deze ook direct. (Handig met opruimen van je schijf)
In de configuratie
-> Werking -> 'Ruimte in gebruik door subdirectory's berekenen' -> 'Everything'

In de balk kun je de opdracht 'cm_CountDirContent' toevoegen.
Als je de knop 'Bron: alle bestandsdetails' drukt ('cm_srclong') en daarna de bovenstaande knop, dan worden de grote van alle dirs met de nieuwe knop weergegeven.

Edit: Misschien zijn er wel verbeteringen die in nieuwere versies zijn die dan pas opvallen.

0Jantjo
@cruysen22 mei 2021 21:57
Een ietwat verlate reactie. Dank voor je reactie inclusief de tip ;-)
Ga dan toch even een nieuwe versie overwegen. Ik probeer mijn bestanden zo gestructureerd mogelijk op te slaan. Echter met schijven van 8+TB of meer vergeet je weleens waar wat staat. Vond laatst op 1 van mijn oude harde schijven een index programmaatje wat ik vroeger gebruikte ("WhereIsIt") helemaal vergeten dat ik die gebruikte. |:(
Maar Everything zou dan een mooie aanvulling zijn voor TC icm mijn gebruik
+1Help!!!!
@Jantjo21 mei 2021 16:08
Zou ik niet 1 2 3 weten. Gebruik m.n. de basic functies. Wel is er op een gegeven moment toch een 64 bits versie gekomen en zijn er door de jaren heen ook veel bugs gefixed.

Nieuwer is niet altijd beter maar bij TC is de look and feel m.i. vrijwel danwel geheel hetzelfde gebleven en onder de motorkap voorzover ik het kan beoordelen is het alleen maar beter.

Heb een licentie dus zie bij dit product geen reden om niet de nieuwste versie te gebruiken.
0Jantjo
@Help!!!!22 mei 2021 21:59
Ik denk inmiddels dat ik weer een goede reden weet waarom ik nooit heb geupdate.
Dat heeft voornamelijk met je laatste zin te maken O-)
+1SirBlade
@Jantjo21 mei 2021 02:21
Vreemd genoeg doe ik dat tegenwoordig nooit meer. Vroeger (in het dos/win9x tijdperk) was het bijna een dagelijkse bezigheid om files tussen de verschillende drives te verplaatsen. Maar tegenwoordig staat alles in de cloud of op shares die altijd beschikbaar zijn en de search heeft alles geïndexeerd dus naar een file browsen doe ik ook nauwelijks meer. Wat is nog de use-case voor zo'n uitgebreide filemanager?
+1alie786
@SirBlade21 mei 2021 05:46
Bestanden vinden omdat ze zijn geindexeerd is leuk, totdat je index corrupt is of fout is geindexeerd of nog erger helemaal niet.

Weten waar iets staat en waarom het daar is, is niet alleen beter maar geeft je ook inzicht. Ik geen tot weinig behoefte in c:\Windows maar mijn 14TB film collectie daar wil ik zeker wel inzicht in hebben, zo zijn er vele vele andere voorbeelden zoals een fotograaf met zijn collectie.
0SarcoZQ
@SirBlade21 mei 2021 09:06
Zakelijk kan ik regelmatig een batch files hernoemen. Ik heb ooit geleerd hoe dat moet TC, en omdat die gelukkig altijd hetzelfde is gebleven gebruik ik dan TC.
0cruysen

@Jantjo21 mei 2021 09:17
Waarom dan niet ff een update draaien naar deze versie? Kost je niets (Als je een licentie hebt dan blijft die gewoon geldig!).
En als je plugins gebruikt kun je die ook meteen ff updaten. (kunt daar TotalUpdater voor gebruiken eventueel.)
0weballey
@cruysen21 mei 2021 12:20
Totalupdater is al 14 jaar niet meer geüpdatet. Ook de definitiebestanden zijn al flink oud. Overigens worden plugins maar zelden bijgewerkt, het is een en al antiek op in de addon listing.
0Flash00
@weballey24 mei 2021 02:06
Met de 130 plugins die ik heb zou het toch wel handig zijn als Totalupdater nog zou werken,
Antiek, ja! Maar o zo functioneel.
+1Harrie D
21 mei 2021 10:21
Na de windows installatie is dit het eerste programma wat ik installeer op een nieuwe pc of laptop. Geniaal in al zijn eenvoud.

