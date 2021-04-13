Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds build 3433 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3445 Game mode: Major changes to the Game mode functionality. Details can be found at Game mode Revision 3438 About / Version: Minor cosmetic change to placement of information in the dialog.

Skin Packager: Disable "Variables files" field if "Merge skins" is selected. They are mutually exclusive.

SysInfo Plugin: Corrected the detection of Windows Server 2019. This was also corrected in the About / Version dialog.

InlineSetting: Fixed a clipping issue with the Shadow InlineSetting.

InlineSetting. InlineSetting: Corrected an issue with InlineSetting when the None value was used.