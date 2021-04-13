Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rainmeter 4.4 r3445 bèta

Rainmeter logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds build 3433 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3445

  • Game mode: Major changes to the Game mode functionality. Details can be found at Game mode

Revision 3438

  • About / Version: Minor cosmetic change to placement of information in the dialog.
  • Skin Packager: Disable "Variables files" field if "Merge skins" is selected. They are mutually exclusive.
  • SysInfo Plugin: Corrected the detection of Windows Server 2019. This was also corrected in the About / Version dialog.
  • InlineSetting: Fixed a clipping issue with the Shadow InlineSetting.
  • InlineSetting: Corrected an issue with InlineSetting when the None value was used.
Versienummer 4.4 r3445 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.4.0.3445/Rainmeter-4.4-r3445-beta.exe
Licentietype GPL

Reacties

0Mel33
13 april 2021 15:15
Kan deze nu ook een klein grafiekje weergeven? met netwerk gebruik enz, dat lukte mij nooit bij de vorige versies
0Grim
@Mel3313 april 2021 15:35
Op screenshot 3 (linksonder) en screenshot 6 (rechtsboven) zie ik grafiekjes met netwerk gebruik. Dus het lijk mij wel mogelijk.

Ik gebruik zelf geen Rainmeter (nooit gedaan) dus ik baseer mij enkel op de screenshots op deze pagina.
0Mel33
@Grim13 april 2021 19:06
Oke, ik had de ervaring dat zodra je naar je bureaublad gaat dat rainmeter verdwijnt naar achtergrond, ik wil het live in een klein kader onderin hebben, ik zat er veel mee te puzzelen en vroeg me af of iemand het zo 123 weet.

Edit
oh wss lukt het, dat hij blijft staan op het bureaublad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mel33 op 13 april 2021 19:23]

