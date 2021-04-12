Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 6.01

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft versie 6.01 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Ctrl+A keyboard shortcut selects the entire text in WinRAR comment window.
  • If -idn switch is used together with -t or -df in console RAR when archiving, it additionally disables "Deleting " or "Testing " messages, normally issued by these switches. Also -idn disables folder creation messages when extracting a file to non-existing folder.
  • WinRAR and ZIP SFX module refuse to extract contents of ZIP SFX archives if ZIP central directory is resided after beginning of Authenticode digital signature. It is done to prevent possible attacks with inclusion of ZIP archive into signature body.
Bugs fixed:
  • "Convert archives" command could incorrectly convert Unicode comments in RAR archives.
  • if two archive information windows had been opened from Explorer context menu, the compression ratio bar in the first window could erroneously display a value for second archive. It did not affect the ratio and other text details at the right of window. Only the vertical bar at the left could be updated to a wrong value;
  • if "Wait if other WinRAR copies are active" option was enabled in extraction dialog, "Waiting for another WinRAR copy" title was not set in command progress window while waiting;
  • when extracting a symbolic link, previous versions did not overwrite existing symbolic links even if user requested it in overwrite prompt.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.01 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.01 (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.01 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 voor FreeBSD
*RAR 6.01 voor macOS
*RAR voor Android

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 577,00kB - 3,19MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

12-04-2021 16:21
submitter: BlueInk

12-04-2021 • 16:21

42 Linkedin

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (42)

-Moderatie-faq
-142041+127+22+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2xyques
12 april 2021 17:26
Eigenlijk pas sinds kort weet ik dat 7Zip een stuk veelzijdiger is dan WinRAR. Je kunt er niet alleen archieven en iso's mee openen, maar ook onder andere veel exe bestanden, dll's, MacOS dmg's en zelfs VMWare virtual disks.

Met de Total7zip plugin in Total Commander geinstalleerd & geconfigureerd kun je zo vmdk bestanden als "gewone" folders openen.
+1Core2016
@xyques12 april 2021 22:10
Sinds windows iso's kan mounten ben ik afgestapt van Winrar op dat gebied. En Virtual disks kan je al openen in windows 10 vanaf dag 1 dus ook niets voor nodig.
+1sko
@Core201612 april 2021 23:52
Windows 10 kan standaard geen VMWare .vmdk disks openen
0beerse

@sko13 april 2021 18:02
Toegegeven, VMware is ook mijn eerste keuze bij virtualisatie. Maar microsoft heeft met Hyper-V ook een virtualisatie platform en de disks daarvan kan ze net cd-images en dvd-images wel openen en als drive-letter mounten zodat je de bestanden gewoon kan gebruiken.

Het mooiste tooltje om dit allemaal te regelen is toch wel im-disk (https://www.ltr-data.se/opencode.html/). Dat is een nogal antiek ogend geheel maar uiteindelijk alleen maar een driver om de disk-images te kunnen mounten. Vooral leuk is een heel image in het geheugen te zetten en daarmee een ramdisk te maken. Of anders gezegd: een ramdisk te maken met een image als template.
+1SCS2
@xyques12 april 2021 20:08
Ik heb al vele jaren geleden iso's geopend met WinRar.
En als een exe of dll "ingepakt" was, kan rar dat ook openen.
Dat was al in het DOS-tijdperk zo.
0Qlusivenl
@xyques12 april 2021 19:32
Dit is denk ik de beste tip die ik in maanden, al niet jaren, heb gelezen. Thanks!
+1rain2reign
12 april 2021 20:37
Ik zie vaak grappen voorkomen, ja ik ben er ook één, maar velen realizeren zich denk ik niet dat 7zip niet naar .rar kan comprimeren/archiveren. Openen wel, maar dat is het zo'n beetje. Zolang dat er nog niet inkomt zie ik voor de gebruiker (geen-enterprise bedoelend) nog bestaansrecht onder andere.
+1Bor

@rain2reign12 april 2021 21:42
Het 7z formaat kent ook nadelen zoals het niet eenvoudig kunnen verwijderen van bestanden uit een archive en comprimeert het soms gewoon minder goed. Winrar vind ik nog altijd de betere keuze in sommige gevallen.
+2Stromboli
@Bor13 april 2021 11:20
Het 7z formaat kent ook nadelen zoals het niet eenvoudig kunnen verwijderen van bestanden uit een archive
Is dat niet alleen het geval als je solid compressing gebruikt? Dus alle bestanden als één groot aaneengesloten blok data comprimeert.

Overigens kun je uit solid compressed 7zip archives ook wel gewoon bestanden deleten, maar dan gaat hij de inhoud wel hercomprimeren. Dus het is net zo eenvoudig als handeling, maar kost wel meer verwerkingstijd.

En als ik me niet vergis doet Winrar (misschien sinds het Rar5 formaat?) ook aan solid compression. Dus daar is dan hetzelfde issue. Maar nogmaals dat solid compression is natuurlijk bij beide formaten optioneel.
en comprimeert het soms gewoon minder goed.
Voor iedere 'goede' compressor bestaan altijd wel bestanden die met die compressie kleiner worden dan met alle andere.
Gemiddeld presteert 7zip iets beter dan rar qua compressie (al ontloopt het elkaar ook niet veel) maar het comprimeren is ook iets langzamer.
Winrar vind ik nog altijd de betere keuze in sommige gevallen.
In sommige gevallen wel, maar je wilt juist een universele oplossing (althans ik wel). Het is ondoenlijk om per geval uit te zoeken welke archiver beter is.

En dan vind ik 7zip de prettigste, want universeel toepasbaar op alle platforms. Winrar, de naam zegt het al, is alleen voor Windows. Voor andere platforms heb je weer andere implementaties nodig. Die zijn er uiteraard wel maar dat maakt het gebruik ervan minder universeel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stromboli op 13 april 2021 11:21]

+1PureTryOut
@Bor12 april 2021 22:10
Je bent niet verplicht met 7zip het 7z te gebruiken. Er bestaan meer, en ook betere, compressie en archive formaten dan 7z en rar.
0GeroldM

@rain2reign13 april 2021 20:53
7zip heeft of wil geen geld betalen voor een licentie om rar archieven te maken. Openen en uitpakken van RAR archieven is gratis.

De reden waarom ik 7zip been gaan gebruiken is dat het mij heel veel tijd scheelde. 7zip deed er inderdaad langer over om een archief van Oracle dump bestanden te maken. Echter waren deze qua omvang rond de 25% van RAR archieven. Deze moest ik dan door een langzaam internet lijntje naar binnen trekken.

De extra tijd die het maken van 7zip archieven kostte, die werd (heel) ruimschoots terug gewonnen tijdens de bestandsoverdracht. Dat was niet grappig meer. En als bonus, backups van 7zip archieven namen ook minder DVD's in beslag.

Snelheid van archiveren is onderdeel van het hele proces en in dat licht is het vaak niet het belangrijkste onderdeel met de andere onderdelen van het proces.
+1Bergen
12 april 2021 18:23
Clint van LGR heeft laatst WinRAR gekocht voor de grap, en de fysieke CD erbij besteld. Heeft hij een leuke video van gemaakt.
+1The Zep Man
@Bergen12 april 2021 18:55
Op het kantoor van RarLab op het moment dat LGR de licentie kocht. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 12 april 2021 18:57]

+1Perkele
@The Zep Man12 april 2021 19:01
Hoe maken ze dan 500.000 euro winst op jaarbasis?
+1metalmania_666
@Perkele13 april 2021 16:31
Doordat er mensen zijn die - net zoals ik - betalen voor software die ze veel gebruiken.

Ik ben een zeer tevreden gebruiker van WinRar
0The Zep Man
@Perkele12 april 2021 19:01
Door het leven niet zo serieus te nemen. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 12 april 2021 19:01]

+1Enai
@The Zep Man12 april 2021 19:23
Eigenlijk door enterpriseklanten. Die kunnen het niet maken om “gepirateerde” software te gebruiken en de prijs voor compliance is miniem voor een groot bedrijf.

Je lacht met Winrar, maar de ongelimiteerde demo heeft tot doel de tool (en vooral het formaat) alomtegenwoordig te maken zodat bedrijven niet anders kunnen dan het ondersteunen en zo aan een licentie vast komen te zitten. Dit model is misschien een burning platform omdat schijfruimte niet langer zo belangrijk is, maar het heeft hen geen windeieren gelegd over de voorbije kwarteeuw.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Enai op 12 april 2021 19:28]

+1Luuk2015
@Enai12 april 2021 21:14
Maar wat zijn redenen om Winrar te kiezen i.p.v. bijvoorbeeld een open source tool als 7zip?
+1Bor

@Luuk201512 april 2021 21:45
Soms betere compressie, solid archive support, sneller met diverse taken, eenvoudig files uit een archive kunnen verwijderen e.a.
+1The Zep Man
@Bor13 april 2021 09:46
Soms betere compressie,
Fair.
solid archive support,
Kan ook met het 7z formaat.
sneller met diverse taken,
Ligt uiteraard aan de taak.
eenvoudig files uit een archive kunnen verwijderen e.a.
Kan 7-Zip ook. Kan ook gewoon in de GUI.

Het .7z formaat is naar mijn mening fijner omdat het aanmaken daarvan niet afhankelijk is van een enkele partij, en het kan op elk platform op elke architectuur, zonder commerciële licentie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 13 april 2021 09:51]

+1Bor

@The Zep Man13 april 2021 09:50
7zip werkt erg inefficiënt bij het verwijderen van een bestand uit een archive waardoor dit veel langer duurt dan bij bv Winrar welke hier superieur is.
0The Zep Man
@Bor13 april 2021 09:52
Je noemde 'eenvoud', niet 'efficiëntie'. Het doel verplaatsen in een discussie is niet netjes.

Heeft de inefficiëntie te maken met het programma of met het gebruikte archiefformaat? Mogelijk is RAR hier efficiënter in.

Verder heb ik geen use cases waarin ik bestanden verwijder uit archieven. Als je dat nodig hebt in een workflow, dan kan je beter de workflow herzien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 13 april 2021 09:55]

+1RobbyTown
@Luuk201512 april 2021 21:46
Probeer met 7zip maar is een .rar te maken.
+1Stievydude
@RobbyTown13 april 2021 09:22
Waarom zou je een .rar willen maken wanneer .7z evengoed is? Of is de compressie zoveel beter? Hangt wsl af van welk soort bestanden je wilt comprimeren? :)
0GeroldM

@RobbyTown13 april 2021 20:56
Omdat dit niet zomaar mag van RARLabs?
+1Zer0
@Enai12 april 2021 20:21
Dit model is misschien een burning platform omdat schijfruimte niet langer zo belangrijk
Schijfruimte is al lang geen reden meer om de diverse zip/rar/etc formaten te gebruiken, meestal zijn andere beperkingen, zoals email-limieten, en het gemak om een grote hoeveelheid bestanden in één keer te verzenden/verplaatsen de motivatie om bestanden in te pakken.
+1HakanX
@Zer013 april 2021 00:44
Plus dat één van de tussenpartijen tijdens de verzending niet even voor je kunnen beslissen je bestanden te "optimaliseren".
0SCS2
@The Zep Man12 april 2021 20:16
Leuk! , ik weet dat ik het eerder gezien moet hebben, maar was straal vergeten.
+1SCS2
12 april 2021 20:10
Kan WinZip inmiddels net als rar "solid" comprimeren?
Dat is voor mij altijd het grote voordeel van rar geweest.

En de OER-degelijkheid ervan.
0Zodiac
12 april 2021 16:56
WinRAR, aka het programmatje voor mensen die nog niet over zijn gestapt naar 7Zip...
+1HMC
@Zodiac12 april 2021 17:21
Heb je de "docu" over WinRar van LGR gekeken?
Zeer tof.
Je kan je zelfs anno "nu" nog steeds registreren en een CD ontvangen.

Het programma doet prima z'n werk, net zoals het al decennia doet.
Het is ook nog steeds een benchmark der benchmarks. :P

Dat je overgestapt bent is ge-push't door een niet nader bij naam te noemen OS. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door HMC op 12 april 2021 17:22]

0trayracing
@HMC12 april 2021 20:01
Woehaaaaa die LGR-episode! Echt heerlijk van genoten :*)
+1Cergorach
@Zodiac12 april 2021 17:48
Ik gebruik al jaren 7zip, ik gebruik ook al 20-25 jaar Winrar (pas eind vorig jaar aangeschaft). En ik blijf WinRar nog steeds lekkerder werken (zeker nu zonder pop-ups ;-) dan 7Zip. Dat is natuurlijk een persoonlijke keuze/smaak, maar wat jij verkondigd is verre van iedereen.
+1Visgek82
@Zodiac12 april 2021 17:57
Nee hoor, vind winrar gewoon veel prettiger werken. Heb al jaren een license.
0razzor
12 april 2021 19:42
Grappig dat dit nog steeds ontwikkeld wordt, blijkbaar weten nog veel mensen niet dat alternatieven zoals 7-Zip bestaan.
+1Visgek82
@razzor12 april 2021 20:02
Dat weten ze prima, maar ze vinden Winrar fijner. net als ik trouwens :)

Apart dat zoveel mensen het moeilijk voor te stellen vinden dat iemand een ander programma fijner vind.
0djs909
12 april 2021 19:28
De winrar links kloppen niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

