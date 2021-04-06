Syncthing 1.15.1

Versie 1.15.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is ook alweer een opvolger beschikbaar. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij Resilio, voorheen bekend onder de naam BitTorrent Sync, zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a patch release to correct the inadvertently changed --config flag.

#7532: Removing pending folders is flaky

#7549: Flag --config was renamed to --conf in 1.15.0

This release fixes a vulnerability where Syncthing and the relay server can crash due to malformed relay protocol messages (CVE-2021-21404); see GHSA-x462-89pf-6r5h.

This release updates the CLI to use subcommands and adds the subcommands cli (previously standalone stcli utility) and decrypt (for offline verifying and decrypting encrypted folders).

With this release we invite everyone to test the "untrusted (encrypted) devices" feature. You should not use it yet on important production data. Thus UI controls are hidden behind a feature flag. For more information, visit: https://forum.syncthing.net/t/testing-untrusted-encrypted-devices/16470

#7198: Removing a folder and re-adding it again (untrusted) makes it not sync until restart

#7385: infinite filesystem recursion due to missing file id

#7419: panic "Snapshot(): database is closed" on start after wiping database

#7429: "Ignore Patterns" tab disappears after visiting "Folder Defaults"

#7434: Non-DNS-like computer name fails creation of HTTPS certificate

#7451: strelaysrv v1.14.0 failing to load

#7466: Receive-encrypted fails after a while: file with empty block list

#7469: .stignore should be ignored in Receive Encrypted folders

#7474: Device tries to push ignored files to a remote device in a 3-device setup

#7481: Versioning help strings are not displayed in the GUI

#7509: Sharing the first folder to an untrusted device on an established connection sends plain-text

#6566: Ship stcli in main package

#7457: Remove sub-second precision from the REST API rest/stats/device.

#7514: Increase default strelaysrv network buffer size