Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: R 4.0.5

R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.0.5 uitgebracht met de titel Shake and Throw. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

R 4.0.5 is released

The build system rolled up R-4.0.5.tar.gz (codename "Shake and Throw") this morning. This is a very minor update, mostly to fix the annoyance with East Asian character sets. The list below details the changes in this release.

You can get the source code from https://cran.r-project.org/src/base/R-4/R-4.0.5.tar.gz or wait for it to be mirrored at a CRAN site nearer to you. Binaries for various platforms will appear in due course.

For the R Core Team,
Peter Dalgaard

BUG FIXES:
  • The change to the internal table in R 4.0.4 for iswprint has been reverted: it contained some errors in printability of 'East Asian' characters.
  • For packages using LazyData, R CMD build ignored the --resave-data option and the BuildResaveData field of the DESCRIPTION file (in R versions 4.0.0 to 4.0.4).
Versienummer 4.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website The R Project for Statistical Computing
Download https://cran.r-project.org/src/base/R-4/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 06-04-2021 15:59
15 • submitter: patviev

Update-historie

24-04 R 4.2.0 13
02-11 R 4.1.2 0
11-08 R 4.1.1 0
05-'21 R 4.1.0 1
04-'21 R 4.0.5 15
02-'21 R 4.0.4 12

Lees meer

The R Project

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+17+23+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Dorstlesser
7 april 2021 09:48
Voor numerieke analyses gebruik ik zelf vnl. Matlab en ben nu aan het overschakelen naar Python. Heb R door de jaren wel eens zien langskomen bij collega's en in sommige analysetutorials en lessen. M'n indruk is dat het zowel minder toegankelijk is dan Matlab en minder veelzijdig dan Python. Gezien de huidige opmars van Python voor analyse vraag ik me af of er over 5 jaar nog ergens iemand R zal oppakken.
+2JohnKarma
@Dorstlesser7 april 2021 13:34
Mijn indruk is dat R veel toegangkelijker is dan Matlab eerlijk gezegd. Matlab dat ken je als je dat op de universiteit door de strot is gedrukt. Vrijwel iedereen die ik ken gaat daarna over op iets anders, omdat de werkgever zoiets heeft van we hebben iets anders in gebruik en dan komen mensen er achter dat er prima alternatieven zijn met vergelijkbare of beter papieren,octave, julia, python, R.

Python is meer een soort lijm waarmee je alles wel aan elkaar plakt wat mij betreft en er is bijna niks dat qua veelzijdigheid aan python kan tippen. Alle talen bouwen natuurlijk op specifieke libraries voor het zware werk. Numpy, GSL, fortran,lapack, Blas, MKL enzo en dat is voor R net zo.
R is volgens mij erg populair en wordt alleen maar groter in mijn beleving.
Goede ideen uit R en python vinden hun weg naar elkaars taal uiteindelijk ook wel, R kan overweg met python en python ook met R dat zegt genoeg.
Ik gebruik zelf wel het meest R omdat python me toch in de weg blijft zitten met matplotlib en jupyter wat ik niet lekker vind werken, ggplot en rstudio bevallen me beter. Meestal werkt de prototype analyse uit R zo goed dat ik niet eens verder ga met iets anders.
0Dorstlesser
@JohnKarma7 april 2021 16:51
Mag ik vragen waarom je R toegankelijker vindt dan Matlab? De keren dat ik R gebruikt heb viel me vooral een volslagen gebrek aan documentatie en support op. Matlab documentatie is zeer uitgebreid en gebruiksvriendelijk, vragen op het help-forum worden doorgaans snel behandeld en hun support tickets worden ook snel afgehandeld.
+2JohnKarma
@Dorstlesser7 april 2021 20:28
Je hebt gelijk hoor, matlab heeft inderdaad uitgebreide documentatie en een goede support. Maar R doet er echt niet voor onder wat mij betreft. De laatste versie van de manual is van 31-3-2021! https://cran.r-project.org/manuals.html Stack overflow https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/r is ook erg snel wat mij betreft en heeft veel antwoorden. Google free R ebooks levert ook prima materiaal op bijvoorbeeld https://r-dir.com/learn/e-books.html . De meeste packages van R hebben tegenwoordig zogenaamde vignettes die prima documentatie en voorbeelden bevatten. R is gewoon gratis en dat maakt het wat mij betreft VEEL toegangkelijker. Maar ik geef toe dat vrijwel alle opensource software wel meer over het internet verspreide documentatie heeft.

Kleine edit: de officiele manual geeft totaal niet weer wat R kan, of hoe het kan. Bijvoorbeeld Reading data from files uit de manual, dat doe ik nooit op die manier maar via een package zoals data.table met de fread functie. Vanuit Rstudio geeft het commando ??"csv" geeft een prima help screen wat mij betreft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JohnKarma op 7 april 2021 20:44]

0nerz101
@JohnKarma8 april 2021 00:23
Je hebt helemaal gelijk. In de geo-informatica herken ik dit sowieso. Python wordt gebruikt voor de koppeling tussen verschillende systemen en data (ArcGIS, QGIS, eCognition, Shapefiles, Excel, Acces, SPSS enz.).
Het (geavanceerde) rekenwerk gebeurt in R (óf in Matlab). Echter is Matlab geen realistisch inzetbare software in het grootste deel van de wereld van de geo-informatica . R is dat wél en dat is ook duidelijk te zien in de hoeveelheid packages die beschikbaar zijn.

Natuurlijk kan dit soms ook opgevangen worden door de software zelf (zoals bv. de tools in eCognition, QGIS of ArcGIS) maar daarmee ben je volledig afhankelijk van de softwareontwikkelaar. Juist waar de ontwikkelingen razend snel gaan wil je direct mee kunnen gaan met de actuele stand van de wetenschap.

Daar waar de GIS software tekort komt (machine learning, image classification of geavanceerde analyses) daar biedt R juist dé oplossing en nog toegankelijk ook! Voor mij is het in ieder geval een hele vooruitgang dat ik steeds minder moet vertalen vanuit Matlab en juist direct met R aan de slag kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nerz101 op 8 april 2021 00:32]

+1kidome
@Dorstlesser7 april 2021 11:36
In de (sociale?) wetenschappen is R ongelofelijk groot - ik heb geen enkel collega in het departement die R niet als hoofdtaal voor dataverwerking/analyse gebruikt. Ik ken juist niemand die Matlab wél gebruikt, buiten één collega die het vroeger ooit in de natuurkunde gebruikte -- kosten zitten dat denk ik in de weg. Naar mijn idee zijn de base functies in R gewoon een stuk beter voor statistische doeleinden, waar Python veel meer jack-of-all-trades is. Stata en SPSS zijn natuurlijk ook relatief populair, maar ik denk dat SPSS langzaam afsterft, juist wegens R.

Je kunt best gelijk hebben, overigens, maar in bepaalde werkvelden zie ik dat niet zó snel gebeuren.
+2Neckreth
@kidome8 april 2021 00:38
In de biologie ook, zeker in de ecologie, maar ik zie het bij collega's uit de moleculaire wereld ook voorbij komen.
+1Wouterie
@kidome7 april 2021 12:13
De psychologen doen alles in Matlab (en Python) de mensen van de statistieken doen alles met R bij ons. Dus we draaien alles wat je maar kan bedenken om iedereen te bedienen. Vreugde.
0Dorstlesser
@kidome7 april 2021 16:48
Ja ik herken het wel dat R op bepaalde plekken nog erg populair is, maar ik vraag me af hoe lang dat zo blijft. Python een 'jack of all trades' noemen impliceert dat je met R bepaalde zaken echt 'beter' kan doen dan met Python, waarvan ik me afvraag of dat terecht is. Daarnaast komt Python gebruiksvriendelijker op me over, omdat er krachtige Python IDE's zijn met goede debuggers.

Doordat je daarnaast met Python zoveel méér kan wordt het in opleidingen echt als de nieuwe standaard gezien. Bachelorstudenten die er een beetje kaas van hebben gegeten willen allemaal Python leren, en geef ze eens ongelijk; de toepassingen van R zijn beperkt, en Python biedt later meer aanknopingspunten voor een tweedejaarsstudent.

Heb wel eens met R experts gesproken en die gaven ook wel toe dat R minder gebruiksvriendelijke en minder veelzijdig is dan Python, maar dat ze het vroeger hadden geleerd en nu eenmaal de gewoonte hadden met R te werken.

Matlab, tja dat gebruikte mijn lab toen ik er kwam werken en de licenties worden betaald (ook makkelijk illegaal werkend te krijgen voor als je tussen contracten in zit *kuch*). Ik hou wel van Matlab maar ben nu over aan het schakelen naar Python.
+1nerz101
@Dorstlesser8 april 2021 00:17
In ieder geval in de geo-informatica is er een grote opmars op het gebied van R. Dit heeft vooral te maken met de ontwikkelingen van machine-learning (om maar een voorbeeld te noemen: Random Forest maar ook verschillende vormen van image classificaition.) Daarbij wordt R zelfs ingezet naast Python voor bepaalde processen omdat er gewoon meer packages te vinden zijn voor dit soort ontwikkelingen.

Matlab is voor de universiteiten vaak een goede 'way-to-go' maar is in de praktijk soms moeilijk inzetbaar. Met name voor low-budget oplossingen.
0Neckreth
@nerz1018 april 2021 00:40
Ik neem aan dat je niet bedoelt dat het moeilijk toepasbaar is voor low-buget?
0nerz101
@Neckreth8 april 2021 00:48
Ik bedoel dat Matlab juist moeilijk of niet inzetbaar is met een klein budget. Dat kan moeilijk te begrijpen zijn voor veel disciplines (vooral hier op Tweakers), maar voor veel disciplines is de realiteit dat > 500 € / jaar voor een licentie gewoonweg niet te verantwoorden is (binnen de budgetten voor ontwikkeling).

[Reactie gewijzigd door nerz101 op 8 april 2021 00:52]

0Hoboist
@Dorstlesser7 april 2021 11:25
Octave is trouwens ook een mooi alternatief voor Matlab, mocht je op een pc zonder Matlab je Matlab-code willen draaien.
0begintmeta
8 april 2021 08:11
Wat gangbaar is ligt nogal aan het vakgebied denk ik. Python en R zijn tegenwoordig de gangbaarste talen voor gegevensanalyse denk ik, met een enorme hoeveelheid kant en klare functies beschikbaar. Ik gebruik R regelmatig Python minder vaak ( gebruik ook Stata, anderen gebruiken ook wel eens SPSS, Mathematica of MATLAB).

Ik vind Julia eigenlijk het prettigst (als niet-ICTer met beperkte programmeerskills), dus ik ben bezig het een en ander om te zetten naar Julia. Dat is noodzakelijk (en best veel werk), want de hoeveelheid al beschikbare functies is voor die taal toch nog wel veel beperkter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door begintmeta op 8 april 2021 09:38]

0jayvol09
8 april 2021 13:22
Voor de mensen die gewone R een beetje vies vinden, kijk eens naar de tidyverse package. De stijl is vrij intuitief voor data analyses en de mooiste plots die ik zie in publicaties komen van ggplot.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True