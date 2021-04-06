R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.0.5 uitgebracht met de titel Shake and Throw. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

R 4.0.5 is released



The build system rolled up R-4.0.5.tar.gz (codename "Shake and Throw") this morning. This is a very minor update, mostly to fix the annoyance with East Asian character sets. The list below details the changes in this release.



You can get the source code from https://cran.r-project.org/src/base/R-4/R-4.0.5.tar.gz or wait for it to be mirrored at a CRAN site nearer to you. Binaries for various platforms will appear in due course.



For the R Core Team,

Peter Dalgaard



BUG FIXES: The change to the internal table in R 4.0.4 for iswprint has been reverted: it contained some errors in printability of 'East Asian' characters.

For packages using LazyData, R CMD build ignored the --resave-data option and the BuildResaveData field of the DESCRIPTION file (in R versions 4.0.0 to 4.0.4).