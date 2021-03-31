FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de tweede uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.2 changelog SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core); 6.37 RC14.126 wl0: Feb 4 2021 16:49:59 version 6.37.14.126 (r561982)

e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.2

nano: update to 5.6.1

nfs-utils: update to 1.3.5-rc6

nginx: update to 1.19.7

openssl: update to 1.1.1k

openvpn: update to 2.5.1

pppd: update to 2.4.8

tor: update to 0.4.5.6

sqlite: update to 3.34.01

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-01-19

build: Makefile: enable CRASHLOG by default on AIO targets

GUI: Admin: Logging: add 'Drop duplicates' option

GUI: Admin: Debugging: add the ability to disable cache in the httpd daemon

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add warning to dnscrypt-proxy/Stubby priority option regarding possible DNS leak

GUI: Advanced: Wireless: remove 'AP Isolation' option because it's already on 'Virtual Wireless' page (where it's also possible to use this option with virtual interfaces)

GUI: Advanced: VLAN: improvement to the page; fixes #104

GUI: Advanced: VLAN: add marking that the given WL is turned off

GUI: Advanced: VLAN: use the same port order as on Overview page

GUI: Basic: Network: disable DNS and set to Auto if dnscrypt/Stubby with No-Resolv is enabled (except for static proto); fix variable in for loop

GUI: basic-network.asp - in case wan disabled (for ex. wireless bridge) make sure to use static dns

GUI: Basic: Network: fix LTE/3G fields checker (this mode can only be set to one WAN)

GUI: Basic: Network: fix problems with Wireless Client mode

GUI: Status: Overview: correct Connect/Disconnect buttons behaviour; fixes #103

GUI: Status: Overview: correctly display used DNS

GUI: change default colours of all speed graphs to Blue & Orange

GUI: modification to QoS and Bandwidth/IP-Traffic pages; fixes #79

GUI: update signal bar and ethernet images; thanks to @rs232

GUI: change of naming convention for WANs and LANs; also for WLs

adblock: fix the issue when only a custom black list is added (without any URL defined), dnsmasq restarts every 5 minutes

busybox: ntpd: fix the case where two replies received at once and first one causes a step; fix from upstream

busybox: enable CONFIG_FEATURE_SYSLOGD_DUP

busybox: ntpd: add -t switch to disable rfc4330 cross-check, parameters tuning

busybox: use CLOCK_MONOTONIC instead of gettimeofday

dhcp6c: use monotonic time if possible

ebtables: libebtc: Open the lockfile with O_CLOEXEC; fix from upstream

httpd: some changes to gencert.sh and httpd.c

httpd: add IP when logging bad password attempt; fix incorrect sizeof() in strlcpy() (line 820+)

iptables: fix default location of l7-protocols of iptables userspace components

iptables: fix save formatting for libipt_layer7

iptables: fix save formatting for libipt_ipp2p

openvpn: vpnrouting.sh: fix removal of firewall rules

pppd: use monotonic time if possible

QoS: statistics and classification not available in Cake mode

rp-pppoe: use monotonic time if possible, added as a patch

rc: nfs: add threads support

rc: openvpn.c: don't allow duplicate-cn while in non-exclusive config-dir mode

rc: openvpn.c: only add 'username-as-common-name' to server config if user/pass auth only is checked

rc: further tweaks to ntpd handling on wanup

rc: services.c: also restart httpd on ntp sync

rc: adjust new ntpd handling for case wan disabled (time was not working after boot up; bridge mode and AP only)

stubby: update resolvers file

stubby: add location of alternative configuration file (/etc/stubby/stubby.alt) to bypass stubby UI configuration; fixes #108

tomatoanon: fix script

watchdog: fix problems with DHCP on multiwan

watchdog: also use temporary added route for WAN check in case of failover

www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error on images without OpenVPN

www: .asp: fix potential problem with _service input field

www: basic-time.asp: fix potential problem with _service input field; display Router Time (almost) in real time

www: add Status_Router.asp with current IP (only WAN) for ddclient; use '-use=linksys-wrt854g' as a supported router (https://sourceforge.net/p/ddclient/git/ci/master/tree/ddclient)

build: Makefile: remove CIFS and NTFS from 'n60' (Tenda N60) target - image was still too big

www: always use advanced-vlan.asp as a link to Advanced -> VLAN page

IPv6: adjust linux setup and make it more stable

wndr3400v2 (and wndr3400v3) : rework button and led setup (v2)

wndr3400v2 / wndr3400v3: turn LED_AOSS (WPS LED) back ON if used for feedback (WPS Button); Check Startup LED setting (bit 2 used for LED_AOSS)