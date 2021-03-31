Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.2

FreshTomato logo (79 pix) FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de tweede uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.2 changelog
  • SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core); 6.37 RC14.126 wl0: Feb 4 2021 16:49:59 version 6.37.14.126 (r561982)
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.2
  • nano: update to 5.6.1
  • nfs-utils: update to 1.3.5-rc6
  • nginx: update to 1.19.7
  • openssl: update to 1.1.1k
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.1
  • pppd: update to 2.4.8
  • tor: update to 0.4.5.6
  • sqlite: update to 3.34.01
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-01-19
  • build: Makefile: enable CRASHLOG by default on AIO targets
  • GUI: Admin: Logging: add 'Drop duplicates' option
  • GUI: Admin: Debugging: add the ability to disable cache in the httpd daemon
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add warning to dnscrypt-proxy/Stubby priority option regarding possible DNS leak
  • GUI: Advanced: Wireless: remove 'AP Isolation' option because it's already on 'Virtual Wireless' page (where it's also possible to use this option with virtual interfaces)
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: improvement to the page; fixes #104
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: add marking that the given WL is turned off
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: use the same port order as on Overview page
  • GUI: Basic: Network: disable DNS and set to Auto if dnscrypt/Stubby with No-Resolv is enabled (except for static proto); fix variable in for loop
  • GUI: basic-network.asp - in case wan disabled (for ex. wireless bridge) make sure to use static dns
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix LTE/3G fields checker (this mode can only be set to one WAN)
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix problems with Wireless Client mode
  • GUI: Status: Overview: correct Connect/Disconnect buttons behaviour; fixes #103
  • GUI: Status: Overview: correctly display used DNS
  • GUI: change default colours of all speed graphs to Blue & Orange
  • GUI: modification to QoS and Bandwidth/IP-Traffic pages; fixes #79
  • GUI: update signal bar and ethernet images; thanks to @rs232
  • GUI: change of naming convention for WANs and LANs; also for WLs
  • adblock: fix the issue when only a custom black list is added (without any URL defined), dnsmasq restarts every 5 minutes
  • busybox: ntpd: fix the case where two replies received at once and first one causes a step; fix from upstream
  • busybox: enable CONFIG_FEATURE_SYSLOGD_DUP
  • busybox: ntpd: add -t switch to disable rfc4330 cross-check, parameters tuning
  • busybox: use CLOCK_MONOTONIC instead of gettimeofday
  • dhcp6c: use monotonic time if possible
  • ebtables: libebtc: Open the lockfile with O_CLOEXEC; fix from upstream
  • httpd: some changes to gencert.sh and httpd.c
  • httpd: add IP when logging bad password attempt; fix incorrect sizeof() in strlcpy() (line 820+)
  • iptables: fix default location of l7-protocols of iptables userspace components
  • iptables: fix save formatting for libipt_layer7
  • iptables: fix save formatting for libipt_ipp2p
  • openvpn: vpnrouting.sh: fix removal of firewall rules
  • pppd: use monotonic time if possible
  • QoS: statistics and classification not available in Cake mode
  • rp-pppoe: use monotonic time if possible, added as a patch
  • rc: nfs: add threads support
  • rc: openvpn.c: don't allow duplicate-cn while in non-exclusive config-dir mode
  • rc: openvpn.c: only add 'username-as-common-name' to server config if user/pass auth only is checked
  • rc: further tweaks to ntpd handling on wanup
  • rc: services.c: also restart httpd on ntp sync
  • rc: adjust new ntpd handling for case wan disabled (time was not working after boot up; bridge mode and AP only)
  • stubby: update resolvers file
  • stubby: add location of alternative configuration file (/etc/stubby/stubby.alt) to bypass stubby UI configuration; fixes #108
  • tomatoanon: fix script
  • watchdog: fix problems with DHCP on multiwan
  • watchdog: also use temporary added route for WAN check in case of failover
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error on images without OpenVPN
  • www: .asp: fix potential problem with _service input field
  • www: basic-time.asp: fix potential problem with _service input field; display Router Time (almost) in real time
  • www: add Status_Router.asp with current IP (only WAN) for ddclient; use '-use=linksys-wrt854g' as a supported router (https://sourceforge.net/p/ddclient/git/ci/master/tree/ddclient)
  • IPv6: adjust linux setup and make it more stable
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.2 changelog
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.2
  • nano: update to 5.6.1
  • nginx: update to 1.19.7
  • openssl: update to 1.1.1k
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.1
  • pppd: update to 2.4.8
  • tor: update to 0.4.5.6
  • sqlite: update to 3.34.01
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-01-19
  • build: Makefile: remove CIFS and NTFS from 'n60' (Tenda N60) target - image was still too big
  • GUI: Admin: Logging: add 'Drop duplicates' option
  • GUI: Admin: Debugging: add the ability to disable cache in the httpd daemon
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add warning to dnscrypt-proxy/Stubby priority option regarding possible DNS leak
  • GUI: Advanced: Wireless: remove 'AP Isolation' option because it's already on 'Virtual Wireless' page (where it's also possible to use this option with virtual interfaces)
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: improvement to the page
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: add marking that the given WL is turned off
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: use the same port order as on Overview page
  • GUI: Advanced: VLAN: add correct port order for Linksys WRT160Nv3
  • GUI: Basic: Network: disable DNS and set to Auto if dnscrypt/Stubby with No-Resolv is enabled (except for static proto); fix variable in for loop
  • GUI: basic-network.asp - in case wan disabled (for ex. wireless bridge) make sure to use static dns
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix LTE/3G fields checker (this mode can only be set to one WAN)
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix problems with Wireless Client mode
  • GUI: Status: Overview: correct Connect/Disconnect buttons behaviour
  • GUI: Status: Overview: correctly display used DNS
  • GUI: change default colours of all speed graphs to Blue & Orange
  • GUI: modification to QoS and Bandwidth/IP-Traffic pages
  • GUI: update signal bar and ethernet images; thanks to @rs232
  • GUI: change of naming convention for WANs and LANs; also for WLs
  • adblock: fix the issue when only a custom black list is added (without any URL defined), dnsmasq restarts every 5 minutes
  • busybox: ntpd: fix the case where two replies received at once and first one causes a step; fix from upstream
  • busybox: enable CONFIG_FEATURE_SYSLOGD_DUP
  • busybox: ntpd: add -t switch to disable rfc4330 cross-check, parameters tuning
  • busybox: use CLOCK_MONOTONIC instead of gettimeofday
  • dhcp6c: use monotonic time if possible
  • ebtables: libebtc: Open the lockfile with O_CLOEXEC; fix from upstream
  • httpd: some changes to gencert.sh and httpd.c
  • httpd: add IP when logging bad password attempt; fix incorrect sizeof() in strlcpy() (line 820+)
  • openvpn: vpnrouting.sh: fix removal of firewall rules
  • pppd: use monotonic time if possible
  • rp-pppoe: use monotonic time if possible, added as a patch
  • rc: openvpn.c: don't allow duplicate-cn while in non-exclusive config-dir mode
  • rc: openvpn.c: only add 'username-as-common-name' to server config if user/pass auth only is checked
  • rc: further tweaks to ntpd handling on wanup
  • rc: services.c: also restart httpd on ntp sync
  • rc: adjust new ntpd handling for case wan disabled (time was not working after boot up; bridge mode and AP only)
  • stubby: update resolvers file
  • stubby: add location of alternative configuration file (/etc/stubby/stubby.alt) to bypass stubby UI configuration; fixes #108
  • tomatoanon: fix script
  • watchdog: fix problems with DHCP on multiwan
  • watchdog: also use temporary added route for WAN check in case of failover
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error on images without OpenVPN
  • www: .asp: fix potential problem with _service input field
  • www: basic-time.asp: fix potential problem with _service input field; display Router Time (almost) in real time
  • www: add Status_Router.asp with current IP (only WAN) for ddclient; use '-use=linksys-wrt854g' as a supported router (https://sourceforge.net/p/ddclient/git/ci/master/tree/ddclient)
  • www: always use advanced-vlan.asp as a link to Advanced -> VLAN page
  • IPv6: adjust linux setup and make it more stable
  • wndr3400v2 (and wndr3400v3) : rework button and led setup (v2)
  • wndr3400v2 / wndr3400v3: turn LED_AOSS (WPS LED) back ON if used for feedback (WPS Button); Check Startup LED setting (bit 2 used for LED_AOSS)

Tomato

Versienummer 2021.2
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-03-2021 20:56
9 • submitter: SlideR NL

31-03-2021 • 20:56

9 Linkedin

Submitter: SlideR NL

Bron: FreshTomato

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+16+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Raven__NL
31 maart 2021 21:16
Is het bij deze nieuwe versies nog altijd nodig om na een upgrade de nvram te resetten? Voorheen stond altijd nadrukkelijk erbij maar ik zie het niet meer staan.
+1beantherio
@Raven__NL31 maart 2021 21:27
Ik doe dat eigenlijk nooit meer, tenzij ik bewust compleet wil herinstalleren. Voor zover ik weet is het bij een upgrade niet echt noodzakelijk.
+1EverLast2002
@Raven__NL31 maart 2021 21:47
Ik heb sterk het vermoeden dat een nvram reset nodig is wanneer je upgrade van 2020.x naar 2021.x
Minor updates (bijv 2020.1 > 2020.2) is een nvram reset niet nodig.
Ik heb het onlangs gehad bij een Netgear 4500v2 router die volledig vastliep nadat ik een upgrade deed van 2020.8 > 2021.1).
U bent gewaarschuwd...
+1Indir

@Raven__NL31 maart 2021 22:05
In het verleden had dat te maken met FreshTomato versie 2020.3 en het volgende; "Due to the new WL driver and the required changes in NVRAM, for the update process select a new image AND CHECK "Delete all data from NVRAM after flashing". DO NOT use backups!"

Indien er in de nieuwere changelogs vanaf versie 2020.4 niet staat aangegeven dat het NVRAM opnieuw opgeschoond dient te worden kun je in principe veilig upgraden vanaf bijv. 2020.3 naar 2020.4 zonder de genoemde "Delete all data from NVRAM after flashing" optie te gebruiken. En in dit geval zodoende dus ook van versie 2021.1 naar 2021.2.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 31 maart 2021 22:11]

0Raven__NL
@Indir1 april 2021 12:56
ok check duidelijk!

Straks maar updaten dan :)
+1Downstar2
31 maart 2021 21:40
Sinds 2.5 week fresh tomato(2021.1) op mijn nighthawk r7000 draaien ipv stock firmware. Had de laatste tijd op de laatste stock firmwares echt continue wegvallende wifi (ssids), als of hij helemaal niet meer uitzond.Spontane reboots. Veel drops in packets wat erg goed zichtbaar was in bijvoorbeeld teams meetings.

Nu op freshtomato echt al 2.5 week stabiel, geen (merkbare) drops. Wifi stabiel. Clean interface en hoop instel mogelijkheden.
Echt een aanrader!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Downstar2 op 31 maart 2021 21:41]

+1RobbyTown
@Downstar231 maart 2021 21:52
En welke "laatste" stock firmware had je? Die via de router met update knop kreeg (1.0.9.88) of van de Netgear site (1.0.11.116) ?
0Downstar2
@RobbyTown1 april 2021 15:24
ik had juist de 88 staan als laatste versie volgens de router zelf inderdaad.
Daar had ik problemen mee en toen gekeken of ik een nieuwe versie niet gewoon zelf kon downloaden en ja hoor. Dus inderdaad de laatste firmware van de site gehaald (1.0.11.116) maar nog steeds een hoop drops en issues. Vandaar toch maar naar een custom firmware gegaan om eens te testen en dat loopt goed tot nu toe!
Anders was de R7000 eruit gegaan, lijkt wel of het per firmware update slechter wordt!
Gui blijft ook gezeik met popups over armor (ook als je ze uit zet blijven ze komen..)
0vmihai
31 maart 2021 21:07
grappig, maar ik zou toch naar DD-WRT kijken ivm directe ondersteuning voor VPN providers.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

