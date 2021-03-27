Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 6.5

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.5 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.790 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • OpenCL support updated to version 1.2.
  • More support for IE compatibility modes in MSHTML.
  • More windowless RichEdit work.
  • A few more WinRT library stubs.
Bugs fixed in 6.5 (total 25):
  • 33375: Cannot test dlls with dashes in their name
  • 34906: Multiple applications crash when trying to render in system memory (Zoo Tycoon, TOCA Touring Car Championship, The Sims, Conquest: Frontier Wars)
  • 37488: Quicken 2014 reports error 0x0000054f on startup (NtAreMappedFilesTheSame fails to compare in-memory loader view of builtin dlls with mapped disk image)
  • 37983: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, Outlaws (GOG.com versions) - music doesn't work
  • 45032: WineTest does not run the vcomp tests
  • 45567: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game (anticheat engine, validation of WoW64 syscall dispatcher)
  • 45685: Dragon NaturallySpeaking 12.5 does not run after training a new user
  • 46817: Steam Big Picture needs d3d11_device_CreateDeviceContextState
  • 47310: Canon TS3100 series full driver and software package refuses to install: "To install the software, you must be logged in to an administrator account."
  • 50034: In font dialog's sample text, background changes color
  • 50119: Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin shows a white screen with vulkan renderer
  • 50168: Error when running notepad.exe: Failed to start RpcSs service
  • 50362: Fl Studio 20.8 crashes on startup
  • 50411: Adobe Audition 2020 crashes on startup, reporting 'Direct2D Drawbot error' (d2d_geometry_group_GetBounds is a stub)
  • 50721: IDA Pro 7.5: Lumina can't contact server, complains about Schannel security attributes
  • 50738: Guild Wars 2 launcher can't login
  • 50756: "Path is invalid." when using "SVN update" with SVN for Windows, which is used by TortoiseSVN
  • 50783: WineTest declares dlls with dots in their name as missing
  • 50790: No display found when using winemac.drv in a VM
  • 50805: Win32_OperatingSystem class is missing 'ProductType' (affects Chocolatey)
  • 50809: Multiple .NET 4.x application installers fail due to 'MsiNetAssemblySupport' property returning incorrect version (IronPython 2.7.5)
  • 50826: .NET applications fail to start with Wine-Mono: 'The file C:\windows\mono\mono-2.0\lib/mscorlib.dll is an invalid CIL image'
  • 50836: dxva2api.h does not compile as C++
  • 50862: [Regression] Steam fails to start
  • 50863: The specified path wine git does not treat when calling exe file.

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.5
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-03-2021 10:3314

27-03-2021 • 10:33

14 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
08-01 Wine 7.0-rc5 0
03-01 Wine 7.0-rc4 0
27-12 Wine 7.0-rc3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+110+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Redsandro
27 maart 2021 12:42
Nu Wine, Lutris en Proton grote stappen maken, hopen veel designers dat Affinity Photo ondersteund gaat worden door Wine, zodat realistische professionele Photo Editing bereikbaar wordt op Linux computers. Als je een WineHQ account hebt kan je drie stemmen uitbrengen, bijvoorbeeld op Affinity Photo. Hij staat al in de Wine wenslijst top 25.

Als je het ook een interessante ontwikkeling zou vinden, kan je een WineHQ account aanmaken en na inloggen rechts bij Affinity Photo op "Vote" klikken. Daar kan je tot 3 vinkjes zetten. Zou cool zijn als Affinity Photo op nummer 1 in de wishlist komt. En daarna Affinity Designer. :9

Vroeger bootte ik nog veel naar Windows voor games, RAW photo culling, photo editing en vector design. Tegenwoordig werken bijna al mijn games op Linux vanwege Proton en Lutris. RAW photo culling is ook acceptabel, via native apps als RawTherapee en DarkTable, of via Wine met Windows apps als Exposure. Alleen voor photo editing en vector design is nog geen serieus professioneel acceptabel alternatief. GIMP en InkScape zijn leuk voor simpelere projecten, maar in tools van Affinity (of Adobe, als je het genoeg gebruikt om maandelijks te willen betalen) krijg je toch echt meer sneller gedaan, en Daarvoor moeten we nog steeds dual booten naar Windows. De dag dat we echt Windows kunnen laten varen komt steeds dichterbij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Redsandro op 27 maart 2021 13:01]

+1blorf
@Redsandro27 maart 2021 22:03
Nooit van Lutris en Proton gehoord. Ik gebruik nog steeds een oude Windows XP PC voor bepaalde spellen (WC3TFT, Project IGI 1 en 2, Oude Hitman's en SOF) Dit is nu geen bagger meer op non-Windows met een redelijk gangbare Nvidia kaart? Een jaar of 5 geleden voor het laatst Wine geprobeerd, toen had elk spel een subdirectory met een afzonderlijke variant nodig...

Welke grote stappen zijn er gemaakt? Ik verwacht niet dat DirectX en Nividia/ATI drivers degelijk zijn opengebroken. Dat was waar de meeste problemen door kwamen.
+2Redsandro
@blorf27 maart 2021 23:34
Er zijn inderdaad grote stappen gemaakt waardoor Direct3D tot versie 12 gewoon goed draait. Je hebt wel een videokaart die Vulkan ondersteunt nodig, dus als je een ATI kaart hebt (ATI bestaat al een poosje niet meer sinds het is opgekocht door AMD) dan gaat het waarschijnlijk niet lukken. Maar als je iets nieuwere hardware hebt, dan is er goed nieuws: Zowel nVidia als AMD hebben prima video drivers voor Linux. En in Ubuntu/Pop!OS/Linux Mint worden deze drivers tegenwoordig simpel geinstalleerd in de driver manager.

Proton is een versie van Wine gemaakt door Valve met Vulkan patches waardoor je Direct3D 11 en 12 spellen kunt spelen. Als je de Linux-versie van Steam installeert, gebeurt dit automatisch. Je kunt dan gewoon Windows spellen installeren, als ze ondersteund worden. Op dit moment wordt ongeveer 70% van de top 1000 Windows games ondersteunt. Hiermee speel ik de nieuwe Tomb Raiders en (de nieuwe) Hitman op Steam.

Lutris is een applicatie waarmee je allerlei applicaties kunt installeren, niet exclusief maar wel voornamelijk Wine. Het mooie van Lutris is dat ze de complexere Wine-installaties automatiseren. Hiermee heb ik de Epic Games launcher (voor Windows) geinstalleerd om GTA V te spelen. Erg fijn omdat Epic al een jaar lang elke week een gratis spel weggeeft. Ze werken niet allemaal, maar GTA V was ook een giveaway, en die draait prima.

De meeste Hitman's draaien prima op Proton. WC3 werkt onder Wine als je de filmpjes verwijdert.
+1Eonfge
@Redsandro27 maart 2021 14:29
De dag dat we echt Windows kunnen laten varen komt steeds dichterbij.
Afhankelijk van in welke sector je werkt, was die dag al drie jaar geleden. Ik hoef gelukkig weinig me graphics te doen, dus met Inkscape en GIMP kom ik ver genoeg.

Echter... als jouw carrière afhankelijk is van een vendor-locked tools zoals Adobe of Affinity, dan kun je beter gewoon een Mac kopen of jezelf omscholen, want je kunt er vanuit gaan dat die tools nooit soepel zullen werken op Linux. Als je echt niet afhankelijk wilt zijn van het reilen en zeilen van bedrijven zoals Adobe, dan ligt de verantwoordelijkheid bij jou om jezelf om te scholen. Wine is een lapmiddel om de transitie gemakkelijker te maken, maar uiteindelijk zul je altijd beter kunnen werken met netive tools.
+1Redsandro
@Eonfge27 maart 2021 15:16
Ah, het bekende "advies" over "eigen verantwoordelijkheden" als iemand Wine wil gebruiken waar het voor bedoeld is.

Mijn carrière is prima, en voor die week per maand dat ik met design bezig ben boot ik naar Windows. Niks aan de hand. Echter, als die ene tool goed in Linux zou draaien, dan scheelt dat het moeten werken in twee omgevingen. Als de Windows-spellen van Steam die in Linux evengoed of zelfs beter presteren onder Linux enige indicatie zijn, dan is jouw stelling dat tools nooit soepel zullen lopen op Wine onjuist.

Daarom kan ik geen argument tégen het stemmen voor de WineHQ wish list bedenken.
+1xwob
@Redsandro27 maart 2021 17:33
Toch maar even een account aan gemaakt. Enorm van gebruik gemaakt toen de meeste tools nog onder het Serif label zaten. (of ik zit me enorm te vergissen)..
Anyway, Afinity Photo staat inmiddels op plekje 6 :-)
0Redsandro
@xwob27 maart 2021 18:11
Affinity is inderdaad van Serif. :)
Ik weet niet precies waarom ze twee merknamen hebben.
0RoestVrijStaal
@Redsandro27 maart 2021 18:46
"Serif" is best een ongelukkige naam als je iets designer/UX-gerelateerd op internet moet zoeken want veel zoekresultaten zullen gaan over Schreef (Serif) lettertypes.
0freyk
@Redsandro30 maart 2021 09:22
Voor affinity Photo op wine, kwam ik de volgende topic tegen:
https://forum.affinity.se...y-on-linux-finally-works/
0Redsandro
@freyk30 maart 2021 10:48
Bekend topic, en hoopgevend. Het is echter niemand gelukt om dat te reproduceren.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
27 maart 2021 11:15
Xara Designer Pro werkt niet met Wine ... Jammer, dan maar blijven hangen op Inkscape. Dit is één van de weinige programma's die me op Windows houden.
+1Cybermage
@VirtualGuineaPig27 maart 2021 12:03
inktscape is ook voor linux. https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-1.0.2/
dat zou geen beletsel moeten zijn.
+1Uruk-Hai
@Cybermage27 maart 2021 21:30
Ik denk dat VirtualGuineaPig met 'dit' Xara Designer Pro bedoeld en niet Inkscape.
+1Exirion
@VirtualGuineaPig27 maart 2021 11:41
Zo, blast from the past. Ik ken Xara nog van iets van 'Xara 3D' waarmee je een soort van 3D word art kon maken, ergens half/eind jaren '90 :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True