Versie 1.22.1.4228 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.22.0.4163 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4145 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Network) Bandwidth controls would sometimes limit bandwidth too much (#12399)

(TV) The beta TV agent could overwrite EPG metadata for a show.

Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4157 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Library) Show unmatched filter for episodes.

(Library) Rematching would occur for all unmatched episode items after every scan on the Plex TV agent.

Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4200 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

(Web) Updated to 4.52.2

Updated Translations.

Crash returning active playback sessions.

Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4228 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Please note that due to some particularly large database migrations, your first time starting up the server with this release may take an unusually long time, depending on library size, disk speed, and CPU performance. This is normal.

(Library) Improved search handling of non-Latin scripts (#7896)

(Library) Improved search handling of punctuation (#7833)

(Web) Updated to 4.53.0

Updated Translations.

(Butler) The scheduled job to refresh local metadata could use a lot of memory.

(Gaming) Allow h/w encoding for parallel N64 core.

(Gaming) Fix for games not saving state on Windows.

(Gaming) Move to using nearest neighbor scaling for sharper rendering.

(Gaming) OpenGL v2 and v3 rendering pipelines.

(Gaming) Use passed in display dimensions to render at a higher resolution.

(Library) Artist genres were not being set for FLAC files.

(Library) Don’t expose genre radio if user has “none” selected for genre source.

(Library) Ensure shuffle doesn’t bias towards single-track artists.

(Library) Old lyrics weren’t being removed, which could result in errors displaying lyrics.

(Library) TV intro detection would run unconditionally for users without a Plex Pass using the beta TV agent.

(Metadata) On rare occasions, refreshing a movie item may remove reviews and extras (#12428)

(Statistics) Don’t store duplicate records in the statistics tables

(Transcoder) Short backwards seeks could fail in DASH transcodes under some circumstances (#11824)

Added Slovak and Slovenian translations.

Crash returning active playback sessions.

Episodes with air date and no episode number could play out of order.

The server could fail to start up on some ARM systems (#12513)

Tightened cross-origin request security restrictions (#7712)

Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4228 (is now available to everyone)