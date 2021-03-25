Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4228

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.22.1.4228 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.22.0.4163 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4145 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (Network) Bandwidth controls would sometimes limit bandwidth too much (#12399)
  • (TV) The beta TV agent could overwrite EPG metadata for a show.

Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4157 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Library) Show unmatched filter for episodes.
Fixes:
  • (Library) Rematching would occur for all unmatched episode items after every scan on the Plex TV agent.

Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4200 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Library) Improved search handling of non-Latin scripts (#7896)
  • (Library) Improved search handling of punctuation (#7833)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.52.2
  • Updated Translations.
Fixes:
  • (Butler) The scheduled job to refresh local metadata could use a lot or memory.
  • (Gaming) Allow h/w encoding for parallel N64 core.
  • (Gaming) Fix for games not saving state on Windows.
  • (Gaming) Move to using nearest neighbor scaling for sharper rendering.
  • (Gaming) OpenGL v2 and v3 rendering pipelines.
  • (Gaming) Use passed in display dimensions to render at a higher resolution.
  • (Library) Artist genres were not being set for FLAC files.
  • (Library) Don’t expose genre radio if user has “none” selected for genre source.
  • (Library) Ensure shuffle doesn’t bias towards single-track artists.
  • (Library) Old lyrics weren’t being removed, which could result in errors displaying lyrics.
  • (Library) TV intro detection would run unconditionally for users without a Plex Pass using the beta TV agent.
  • (Metadata) On rare occasions, refreshing a movie item may remove reviews and extras (#12428)
  • (Statistics) Don’t store duplicate records in the statistics tables
  • (Transcoder) Short backwards seeks could fail in DASH transcodes under some circumstances (#11824)
  • Added Slovak and Slovenian translations.
  • Crash returning active playback sessions.
  • Episodes with air date and no episode number could play out of order.
  • Tightened cross-origin request security restrictions (#7712)

Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4228 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Please note that due to some particularly large database migrations, your first time starting up the server with this release may take an unusually long time, depending on library size, disk speed, and CPU performance. This is normal.

New:
  • (Library) Improved search handling of non-Latin scripts (#7896)
  • (Library) Improved search handling of punctuation (#7833)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.53.0
  • Updated Translations.
Fixes:
  • (Butler) The scheduled job to refresh local metadata could use a lot of memory.
  • (Gaming) Allow h/w encoding for parallel N64 core.
  • (Gaming) Fix for games not saving state on Windows.
  • (Gaming) Move to using nearest neighbor scaling for sharper rendering.
  • (Gaming) OpenGL v2 and v3 rendering pipelines.
  • (Gaming) Use passed in display dimensions to render at a higher resolution.
  • (Library) Artist genres were not being set for FLAC files.
  • (Library) Don’t expose genre radio if user has “none” selected for genre source.
  • (Library) Ensure shuffle doesn’t bias towards single-track artists.
  • (Library) Old lyrics weren’t being removed, which could result in errors displaying lyrics.
  • (Library) TV intro detection would run unconditionally for users without a Plex Pass using the beta TV agent.
  • (Metadata) On rare occasions, refreshing a movie item may remove reviews and extras (#12428)
  • (Statistics) Don’t store duplicate records in the statistics tables
  • (Transcoder) Short backwards seeks could fail in DASH transcodes under some circumstances (#11824)
  • Added Slovak and Slovenian translations.
  • Crash returning active playback sessions.
  • Episodes with air date and no episode number could play out of order.
  • The server could fail to start up on some ARM systems (#12513)
  • Tightened cross-origin request security restrictions (#7712)

Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4228 (is now available to everyone)

+1savagenld
25 maart 2021 08:33
Ik heb het idee dat de PlexPass tag van de Docker een verkapt Beta-kanaal is, daarom gebruik ik de latest, ook al heb ik betaald voor PlexPass.

Is dat ook zo? Of zitten er echt voordelen aan om over te gaan op PlexPass?
+1Sm0keZ
@savagenld25 maart 2021 08:41
Zeker, hardware transcoding is de moeite waard. Vooral als je Plex op bijvoorbeeld je Synology NAS hebt draaien.
+2dycell
@Sm0keZ25 maart 2021 16:16
Ter info: Bij jellyfin is HW transcoding mogelijk zonder betaling (open source, GPL-2.0 License). Werkt ook prima op de Synology NAS.
Jellyfin is zeker niet vergelijkbaar in features maar het voldoet voor mij prima (zeker met HW transcoding).
+1__1337__
@Sm0keZ25 maart 2021 09:58
Controleer wel even goed of je NAS er tussen staat, een Plex Pass aanschaffen en vervolgens geen ondersteuning voor HW transcoding voor je NAS is erg vervelend. Zie hier.
+1Toml83
@__1337__25 maart 2021 10:52
Goed dat je het zegt.
Ik heb de 412+. Gebruik plex voor mijzelf en deel het met familie.
Dat gaat tot nu toe prima, alles wordt gestreamd op de TV waarbij transcodering niet nodig is.

Wanneer ik jouw lijk bekijk, is er ook bijna geen ondersteuning. Alleen voor SD kwaliteit.
Mocht ik toch via mobiel of andere apparaten iets afspelen, waar transcodering wel nodig is, heeft dat geen nut.
Wat is dan nog het voordeel van zo'n lidmaatschap op eventueel games en skip intro's na..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Toml83 op 25 maart 2021 10:54]

+1alex3305
@Toml8325 maart 2021 11:24
Let wel dat je met wat recentere apparaten eigenlijk nooit gebruik maakt van transcoding. Ik zie het eigenlijk alleen nog maar bij HDR > SDR content in de webbrowser. Games zit overigens achter een aparte betaalmuur, skip intro's werkt bij mij wel weer erg goed.
+1Toml83
@alex330525 maart 2021 11:52
thnx voor antwoord. Dan is een pass ook een vorm van sponsoring/ donatie, waar ik niet onwelwillend tegenover sta, want eigenlijk krijg je op een paar gimmicks na niet veel extra.
+1bramvandeperre
@Sm0keZ25 maart 2021 08:55
H/W transcoding is misschien een voordeel, het is niet exclusief voor de plexpass branch en zit ook gewoon in "latest".

PlexPass geeft je toegang tot het beta kanaal, en vandaar dat de beta branch ook de "plexpass" branch is.

Dus je kan gewoon veilig "latest" gebruiken in combinatie met een Plex Pass, de functies specifiek voor PP zijn gewoon beschikbaar in "latest".
0Binnetie
@Sm0keZ25 maart 2021 08:55
Wat SmokeZ zegt, hardware transcoding op je nas is ideaal. Ik kan nu andere taken doen met mijn nas (encoden) en ondertussen kunnen er mensen mensen Plex kijken. Soms gaat dat gewoon als stream waar geen transcoden voor nodig is. Maar ook wel mensen die het wel nodig zijn en dat gaat goed.

En je bent het nodig als je buitenshuis wilt streamen.
+1crazyboy01
@Binnetie25 maart 2021 10:52
Remote access is zoals gezegd zeker gewoon gratis. Er is zelfs een hele groep die Plex uitsluitend remote gebruikt, omdat ze het hebben draaien "in de cloud". Op een VPS, of bijvoorbeeld omdat ze het kregen bij hun seedbox. Dat zijn gewone installaties die op een externe server draaien, voor de meeste Tweakers vast niets maar er zijn ook mensen die het fijn vinden om thuis niks te hoeven hebben draaien.

Plex Pass opties zijn voor veel casual gebruikers niet eens interessant. Gewoon eenmalig de mobiele app kopen is genoeg, de andere platformen (pc/tv) zijn gratis. Delen met vrienden kan ook gewoon. Transcoding/offline downloaden etcetera is meer iets voor de geavanceerde gebruikers die veel on-the-go zijn of mensen die echt werk maken van hun verzameling.
0alex3305
@Binnetie25 maart 2021 09:29
Dat laatste klopt niet. Je kunt ook van Remote access gebruik maken zonder Plex Pass.
0Binnetie
@alex330525 maart 2021 09:37
Klopt dat wel? Dit lees ik op de pagina:
Tip!: This feature requires an active Plex Pass subscription for the Plex Media Server admin Plex account.

Een vriend van me streamde eens van buitenaf en die kon maar 1 minuut kijken. Dit was begin 2020. Of is dat verandert?
+1alex3305
@Binnetie25 maart 2021 11:22
Ik heb het enkele jaren zonder Plex Pass gebruikt. Echter moet je met de apps wel de (eenmalig) betaalde versie van de app of de Plex Pass versie van de app hebben. De features die jij aanhaalt gaat over het limiteren van de videokwaliteit en bandbreedte controls binnen Plex.

Als de gehele functie onder Plex Pass valt, staat dat groot bovenaan het artikel. Zoals bijvoorbeeld bij Hardware transcoding.
+1Scareh
@Binnetie25 maart 2021 11:50
dit gaat enkel gelden als je de plex app gaat gebruiken.
Als je "gewoon" via web naar de url van de server kijkt kan je streamen zo lang je wil
01992Mark
@Binnetie25 maart 2021 09:46
Geldt alleen voor telefoons dacht ik.
0Binnetie
@1992Mark25 maart 2021 09:50
Stel nu dat iemand via zijn telefoon streamt naar een Chromecast zou die beperking er dan zijn? Anders zou alleen hardware transcoding voor mij nog de reden zijn om Plex Pass te hebben. Heb een Lifetime variant gekocht voor 65 euro destijds. Die deals zie je wel eens voorbij komen.
0KaasDoosNL
@Binnetie25 maart 2021 10:07
Deze restrictie geldt alleen voor mobiele devices. Een chromecast valt hierbuiten, ondanks dat je de chromecast weer aanstuurt met een mobiel apparaat.

Remote access werkt prima zonder plex pass. Mobiele devices hebben idd de 1 minuut beperking.
Grappige is dat plex pass dit niet perse oplost. Shared users blijven de mobiele devices beperking houden.
0RobbyTown
@KaasDoosNL25 maart 2021 10:27
Klopt helemaal wat wel kan is dit

Wil je vriend op de tel langer kijken dan 1 min moet hij de app kopen is iets van 5 euro. Of hij zelf heeft ook een server en koopt plexpass. Of als jij alleen plexpass hebt en hem toevoegd bij Thuisgebruikers ipv vrienden dan kan hij ook langer kijken dan 1 minuut. De vraag is wil je dat....

Van die Thuisgebruikers dat is eigenlijk voor de vrouw en de kids (en je ouders) anders zouden die per account de app moeten kopen wil je op de langer dan 1 min op de tel kijken. Dus thuisgebruikers erven wel plexpass dus langer dan 1 min kijken en vrienden niet.
+1josipbroz
25 maart 2021 10:16
Dat gedoe met beperkingen geldt voor telefoons inderdaad.
Jammer dat je in de gratis versie omkomt van bedelen om geld en reclame (daarom sinds kort over naar Jellyfin), misschien toch ooit weer in een keer flik dokken eenmaaling als die variant nog bestaat.
+1ASS-Ware
25 maart 2021 22:33
Ik heb de plexpass gekocht zodat ik ook van de plex server kan downloaden.
Handig voor in het vliegtuig of op vakantie.
01992Mark
25 maart 2021 09:52
Durf ik niet te zeggen. Ik heb dat nooit getest. Ik kijk altijd direct via een Nvidia Shield.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

