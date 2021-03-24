Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Zoom 5.6.0

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.6.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features
  • Enhancement to 3-way calling for Zoom Phone
    When users are in a 3-way call and a call participant leaves the call, the call will continue for the remaining 2 users.
  • Enhancement to MSI/GPO option: AutoUpdate
    The AutoUpdate option will now also remove the Check for Updates button in the client when left disabled. Installing with this option enabled will provide the button in the client and allow users to check for and install updates.
New and enhanced features
  • General features
    • Additional MSI/GPO options
      • Enable Share Clipboard during remote control - EnableShareClipboardWhenRemoteControl
        Disabled by default, if enabled it will turn on "Share Clipboard" in remote control
      • Hide incoming calls while in meeting - HidePhoneInComingCallWhileInMeeting
        Disabled by default, if enabled it will prevent incoming call notifications while you are in a meeting.
  • Meeting/webinar features
    • Enhanced device testing for Epic integration
      Users that join a Zoom meeting with their healthcare provider from Epic’s patient portal will now be able to test their camera, speakers, and microphone on their device. The clear pass/fail results are shared with their healthcare provider, informing them of any technical issues they may have in advance of their Telehealth visit.
    • Additional authentication option: Users in my account
      An additional authentication method can be selected, requiring users joining your meeting or webinar to be signed-in to their profile within your account. This option is in addition to the existing authentication profiles: users who are signed into Zoom, users who are signed in to selected email domains, and users who are externally authenticated.
  • Webinar features
    • Additional attendee view controls
      Attendee view layout controls will also be available in the Participants panel, under More. This is in addition to the attendee view controls available in the View options.
    • Enhanced practice session and live webinar notifications
      Notifications regarding if your webinar is still in practice session or live will be visible to all panelists, as well as the host.
    • File transfer for webinar chat
      Webinar hosts and panelists will be able to send files in chat. To send or receive files, users must be on version 5.6.0 or higher.
  • Chat features
    • Enhanced search filter: @me mentions
      Chat searches can be narrowed to just include results containing mentions of the person who is searching.
    • Search in channel within channel options
      The option to search within a specific chat channel can also be selected directly in that channel’s information panel, directly below Add Members.
    • Easier emoji selection
      After entering ‘:’ and two or more letters, available emojis matching that description will be shown. For example, entering “:jo” will provide the following matching emojis: :joy:, :joy_cat:, :joystick:, :majong:, and :black_joker:
  • Phone features
    • Power Pack experience
      If users have the Power Pack add-on, they can view phone lines and use in-call controls from a small panel that’s always on top of other applications. Phone users can also quickly find contacts and view their missed calls and voicemail.
    • Call monitoring for shared line groups
      If enabled by the admin, shared line group members who are monitors can listen, whisper, barge, or take over calls received by or sent to the shared line group.
    • UI enhancement for unknown location notification
      If nomadic emergency service is enabled by the admin, users will see a red notification icon in the Phone tab if they haven’t enabled location permission. The icon also appears when support for personal locations is enabled and users are currently in an unknown location
    • UI enhancements for calls forwarded through auto receptionists
      Calls forwarded through auto receptionists are labelled with the auto receptionist display name to make these easier to identify. This applies to incoming call notifications and call/recording/voicemail history.
    • Copy direct phone number
      Users can easily copy their direct phone number from their profile card or phone settings.
    • Recover call history, voicemail and recordings
      If enabled by the admin, users can restore their soft-deleted history, voicemail, or recording within 30 days. After that, it will be permanently deleted from the account. This feature needs to be enabled by Zoom.
    • Bypass waiting room when elevating call to meeting
      When users elevate a current phone call to a meeting, the other call participant will bypass the waiting room if waiting room is enabled for everyone and the bypass option is enabled.
    • Update emergency address
      Users can set and update their emergency address directly in the client. Previously, users could only update using the web portal.
Resolved Issues
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Security enhancements
  • Resolved an issue with video virtual background regarding the video being flipped or rotated
  • Resolved an issue regarding removed webinar attendees trying to rejoin and incorrectly receiving message that they cannot rejoin due to declined registration
  • Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding adding additional wildcard domains for authentication profiles
  • Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding error 103033 when trying to join a meeting
  • Fixed an issue where the outbound caller ID was incorrect if the user’s default caller ID was set to a phone number that belonged to a shared line group

Zoom

Versienummer 5.6.0 (589)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Bestandsgrootte 14,72MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2021 04:5715

24-03-2021 • 04:57

15 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
15-11 Zoom 5.8.4 0
26-10 Zoom 5.8.3 2
11-10 Zoom 5.8.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zoom

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+110+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1dycell
24 maart 2021 10:10
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waarom mensen dit zo fijn vinden werken? Ik heb meerdere zoom meetings gehad maar de web interface is ellende. Met tegenzin de desktop app geinstalleerd, video is OK maar zeker niet top te noemen. De interface (mening) is onoverzichtelijk en de audio lagged bij sommige mensen. De Outlook plugin is ongelofelijk traag en hun privacy agreement is verschrikkelijk.

Dit is geen trol maar ik probeer echt oprecht in te zien waarom mensen dit een goed product vinden?
+2beerse

@dycell24 maart 2021 11:14
Natuurlijk is fysiek bij elkaar komen veel beter en vooral veel gezelliger.
Maar voor video-vergaderen: heb je de alternatieven al eens bekeken?

ms-Teams is een hork van een stuk software, in mijn ogen een heel duidelijk geval van vendor-lock-in. Het begint met een url die ogenschijnlijk in een web-browser zou moeten werken maar werkt lang niet in alle browsers en blijft doorduwen richting microsoft software. Bij gebruik moet je heel goed opletten dat je niet met nog een microsoft-login aanmaakt omdat je toevallig een ander email adres gebruikt. Na installatie van de software zoals de gemiddelde gebruiker ze installeert duwt het steeds meer richting office365 en omstreken.

google-Meet is iets relaxter maar duwt ook aardig richting het gebruik van de google-omgeving. Het is in mijn ervaring net iets minder opdringerig dan ms-Teams maar heeft toch ook een aardige duw.

Dan is zoom als redelijk onafhankelijk platform toch iets milder en minder een vehikel om accounts/gebruikers te vinden voor een veel groter platform.
+1VirinR
@dycell24 maart 2021 10:24
Ik gebruik Zoom bijna twee maanden. Alle colleges die ik volg worden nu via Zoom gegeven en een grote voordeel van Zoom is dat je elkaars contactgegevens niet nodig hebt. In het LMS is er per vak een Zoom-sectie waarin alle links naar de desbetreffende colleges staan. Je hoeft alleen maar op 'Join' te klikken en dan wordt de meeting in de desktop client geopend.
Ook voor het hosten van een studiegroep is het makkelijk: je maakt een meeting en deelt de link via e-mail, WhatsApp of een ander medium en de deelnemers zien je e-mailadres niet.

Video is net geen HD maar dit kan ook aan de camera's/netwerkverbinding van mijn docenten liggen. Mijn eigen beeld wordt wel in Full HD weergegeven maar geen idee hoe dit bij de ontvangers terecht komt (heb 1Gbit/s glasvezel).
Interface vind ik juist heel simplistisch, zeker als host. Audio lag heb ik alleen ervaren bij mensen die een slechte netwerkverbinding of microfoon hebben. Mijn colleges worden altijd opgenomen via Zoom en later gedeeld en ook hier heb ik geen problemen mee gehad.
Met je privacy statement ben ik het eens maar met de outlook plug-in heb ik geen ervaring.
Overigens heb ik geen ervaring met Microsoft Teams of Slack voor videoconferencing dus geen idee hoe Zoom verhoudt tot deze apps.

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirinR op 24 maart 2021 10:27]

+1dycell
@VirinR24 maart 2021 10:28
Teams is ook geen feest, hoor. Maar dank voor je uitgebreide antwoord.
Wat ik hier eigenlijk uit haal is dat er veel zijdelingse features zijn waardoor mensen het fijn vinden werken?
+1South_Styler
@dycell24 maart 2021 14:01
Het grootste pluspunt wat ik gebruikers hoor zeggen is dat het eenvoudig is. Je stuurt een link (eventueel met wachtwoord) en het "werkt" gewoon. Die eenvoud was er eerder niet (kennelijk). Voor de meeste is de interface an sich, in een video call ook duidelijk zoals waar zit de chat en muten.
Persoonlijk vind ik het een draak van een applicatie, maar gebruikers lopen er redelijk mee weg.
+1dycell
@South_Styler24 maart 2021 14:46
Haha, we zitten dan op een lijn. Gebruikers geven ook tegen mij aan dat het gewoon werkt. Maar ik krijg maar niet uit men kop wat er dan anders is t.o.v. andere oplossingen. Het blijft mij nog een mysterie...
+1jannesbeterams
@dycell24 maart 2021 10:17
Deel je mening 100%. Zelden software gezien die zo slecht werkt en er zo slecht uit ziet. Helaas moet ik het soms gebruiken, omdat klanten het gebruiken. Je past je soms aan. Pro is wel de videokwaliteit t.o.v. bijvoorbeeld hangouts. Code sharing is bij Zoom makkelijker. Alles voelt alsof je Beta software gebruikt.

Verder ook altijd gezeur rondom updaten van Zoom, dat werkt bij mij nooit vlekkeloos (Ubuntu). Uiteindelijk komt het erop neer dat ik altijd de oude verwijder en hem overnieuw installeer.
+1henkdebouwer
@jannesbeterams24 maart 2021 13:30
Gebruik het nu ruim een jaar voor het hosten van online Yoga. De videokwaliteit is meer afhankelijk van de gebruikte camera dan van de software. Je kunt ook makkelijk deelnemerslijsten produceren vanuit de webinterface voor de facturering. De optie om de audio te sharen is onmisbaar bij dit soort en en werkt prima.
Geen ervaring met andere software.
Soms is het programma wel eigenwijs. Door het sharen van de audio forceert hij zijn eigen audio interface op de Mac en die lijkt (nog) me niet stabiel. Met wat heen en weer schakelen en in de juiste volgorde starten krijg ik het meestal wel goed aan de praat. Wel ook een paar crashes gehad. Maar als de deelnemers ingelogd blijven krijg je ze allemaal probleemloos terug.
+1Jazco2nd
@dycell24 maart 2021 10:46
Werkt hier tegenwoordig juist lekker.
Bedrijf koos definitief voor Zoom juist ivm het kunnen genereren van unieke urls en ids per meeting per invited user In elk geval enkele maanden geleden kon geen enkele concurrent dat.

Ter verduidelijking: Zoom was een kleine speler en is door extreme groei in 2 maanden tijd natuurlijk door heel wat pijntjes gegaan met veel negativiteit. Maar doordat ze nu dit mogelijk maken zijn ze de enige oplossing waarmee je zeker weet dat iedereen gewoon unieke credentials en toegangslink heeft.

Verder werkt het wel prima hoor. Ik moest alleen ff het 2e schermpje uitzetten, anders heb je telkens een verdwaald window waarop iemand verschijnt. Met Webex bijvoorbeeld is het niet te vergelijken, dat is een ramp. Teams werkt ook best lekker, vooral omdat het gewoon Slack+Zoom ineen is, niet omdat het meeting gedeelte nu het beste is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 24 maart 2021 10:50]

0field33P
@Jazco2nd24 maart 2021 17:10
De performance van Zoom maakt het wel leefbaarder dan WebEx, wat zeker op tragere hardware heel zwaar kan worden wanneer er meerdere mensen de camera aan hebben staan.
0zojammerhe
@dycell24 maart 2021 21:57
Ik zit in een onderwijsinstelling, daar gebruiken we (helaas) Teams, en voor webinars meestal Zoom.
Het nadeel van Teams :
(1) In een bedrijfsomgeving kan (of kunnen wij iig) waar MS-teams vanuit de organisatie gepushed wordt, geen Teams opstarten indien men met een algemeen account inlogd, men MOET met het persoonsgebonden account opstarten. Dat inloggen duurt dan al ong. 5 minuten, dan moet Teams nog opgestart worden (dus eerst geinstalleerd worden vanaf het netwerk...) dan ben je weer 5 minuten verder...
Voor klanten die 5 minuten voor tijd binnenkomen om te vergaderen of om een webinar te doen, die beginnen standaard dus 15 minuten te laat...
(2) Met audio opnemen bedoelen ze niet het audio opnemen maar het audio meesturen met de stream.... (je moet het maar verzinnen...als je zoekt hoe je je audio bij de filmpjes krijgt...)
(2) Breakoutroomfunctionaliteit is onder Zoom een stuk makkelijker..
(3) Teams is gewoon een draak van software.....

Zoom heeft zo ook zijn dingetjes, bijvoorbeeld een interface waar je settings kan aanpassen, maar daarnaast dus ook de "app". dus 2 plaatsten om te zoeken als je iets wilt... of juist niet wilt.
Kwaliteit van de Video is idd niet om naar huis te schrijven,maar dat kan je wellicht ondervangen door je video als "screen"aan te bieden (icm met bv NDI), dan gaat het van 360x120px naar 1920x1080 (15fps)
Verder is Zoom makkelijker om iemand toe te laten, Host of Co-host te maken, onafhankelijk van welk domein die persoon ook komt, dat wil(de?) met MS teams wel eens een issue zijn als "externen" ook aan de meeting mee willen doen.
0dycell
@zojammerhe25 maart 2021 11:23
Duidelijk, en ik deel je punten over Teams. Het probleem van account vereisten komt erg vaak naar voren. Ik ben benieuwd of Microsoft en Google hun account eis gaan laten vallen maar ik heb er een zwaar hoofd in.
+1Yodocus
24 maart 2021 13:38
Het grote gemak van Zoom t.o.v. andere diensten is dat het zo enorm laagdrempelig. Een sessie zet je eenvoudig op en voor het deelnemen heb je niet meer dan een ID nodig, of een link. Zonder een account te hoeven registreren. Ik denk dat dit zo zwaar weegt dat alle overige verschillen er nauwelijks toe doen.
0StarWolfer
24 maart 2021 07:15
Verkeerde versie nummer in de titel 😊
0Anoniem: 63672
@StarWolfer24 maart 2021 07:21
Wellicht hier even melden

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True