Versie 5.6.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

When users are in a 3-way call and a call participant leaves the call, the call will continue for the remaining 2 users.

Enhancement to MSI/GPO option: AutoUpdate

The AutoUpdate option will now also remove the Check for Updates button in the client when left disabled. Installing with this option enabled will provide the button in the client and allow users to check for and install updates. New and enhanced features General features Additional MSI/GPO options Enable Share Clipboard during remote control - EnableShareClipboardWhenRemoteControl

Disabled by default, if enabled it will turn on "Share Clipboard" in remote control Hide incoming calls while in meeting - HidePhoneInComingCallWhileInMeeting

Disabled by default, if enabled it will prevent incoming call notifications while you are in a meeting.

Meeting/webinar features Enhanced device testing for Epic integration

Users that join a Zoom meeting with their healthcare provider from Epic’s patient portal will now be able to test their camera, speakers, and microphone on their device. The clear pass/fail results are shared with their healthcare provider, informing them of any technical issues they may have in advance of their Telehealth visit. Additional authentication option: Users in my account

An additional authentication method can be selected, requiring users joining your meeting or webinar to be signed-in to their profile within your account. This option is in addition to the existing authentication profiles: users who are signed into Zoom, users who are signed in to selected email domains, and users who are externally authenticated.

Webinar features Additional attendee view controls

Attendee view layout controls will also be available in the Participants panel, under More. This is in addition to the attendee view controls available in the View options. Enhanced practice session and live webinar notifications

Notifications regarding if your webinar is still in practice session or live will be visible to all panelists, as well as the host. File transfer for webinar chat

Webinar hosts and panelists will be able to send files in chat. To send or receive files, users must be on version 5.6.0 or higher.

Chat features Enhanced search filter: @me mentions

Chat searches can be narrowed to just include results containing mentions of the person who is searching. Search in channel within channel options

The option to search within a specific chat channel can also be selected directly in that channel’s information panel, directly below Add Members. Easier emoji selection

After entering ‘:’ and two or more letters, available emojis matching that description will be shown. For example, entering “:jo” will provide the following matching emojis: :joy:, :joy_cat:, :joystick:, :majong:, and :black_joker:

Phone features Power Pack experience

If users have the Power Pack add-on, they can view phone lines and use in-call controls from a small panel that’s always on top of other applications. Phone users can also quickly find contacts and view their missed calls and voicemail. Call monitoring for shared line groups

If enabled by the admin, shared line group members who are monitors can listen, whisper, barge, or take over calls received by or sent to the shared line group. UI enhancement for unknown location notification

If nomadic emergency service is enabled by the admin, users will see a red notification icon in the Phone tab if they haven’t enabled location permission. The icon also appears when support for personal locations is enabled and users are currently in an unknown location UI enhancements for calls forwarded through auto receptionists

Calls forwarded through auto receptionists are labelled with the auto receptionist display name to make these easier to identify. This applies to incoming call notifications and call/recording/voicemail history. Copy direct phone number

Users can easily copy their direct phone number from their profile card or phone settings. Recover call history, voicemail and recordings

If enabled by the admin, users can restore their soft-deleted history, voicemail, or recording within 30 days. After that, it will be permanently deleted from the account. This feature needs to be enabled by Zoom. Bypass waiting room when elevating call to meeting

When users elevate a current phone call to a meeting, the other call participant will bypass the waiting room if waiting room is enabled for everyone and the bypass option is enabled. Update emergency address

Users can set and update their emergency address directly in the client. Previously, users could only update using the web portal.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue with video virtual background regarding the video being flipped or rotated

Resolved an issue regarding removed webinar attendees trying to rejoin and incorrectly receiving message that they cannot rejoin due to declined registration

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding adding additional wildcard domains for authentication profiles

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding error 103033 when trying to join a meeting

Fixed an issue where the outbound caller ID was incorrect if the user’s default caller ID was set to a phone number that belonged to a shared line group