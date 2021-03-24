Versie 4.4.3 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Android
Crashes
- Crash when back button was pressed on splash screen
- Crash when loading files while app is still booting
- Use lastUpdateTime for copying assets
- Provide host so pathPattern could be effective
- Fix color selector covering entire screen (BUG:432459)
- Saved configs aren’t loaded after restart (BUG:432433)
- Add key functions to psd_layer_effects_shadow_base (BUG:432904)
- Fix reloading presets from user-imported bundles (BUG:432488)
MacOS
- Fix crash in halftone filter due to an access to an invalid pointer
- Fix crash when reapplying a filter with reprompting
- Fix crash when painting on a filter mask created from a vector selection (BUG:432329)
Scripting
- MacOS: fix the finder plugins for showing a thumbnail or a quick look preview (BUG:432328)
Stability and Performance
- Fix handling the channel flags. Patch by Chris Venter, thanks! (BUG:432226)
- Fix synchronization of zoom level between canvas and the scratchpad
- Fix normalization in Smart Patch Tool (BUG:430953)
- Fix performance issues in the foreground/background color button (BUG:432936)
- Fix saving incremental backups (BUG:432701)
- Fix a problem where the scratchpad could be unresponsive (BUG:431708)
- Fix Color as Alpha and Preserve Alpha in Custom and Clipboard brushes (BUG:432274)
- Fix the RGBA_brushes bundle so Krita doesn’t try to recreate it on startup (BUG:431832)
- Fix handling of style in KisAngleSelector when the spin box must be shown flat and use the new angle selector everywhere