Software-update: Krita 4.4.3

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.3 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Android
  • Crash when back button was pressed on splash screen
  • Crash when loading files while app is still booting
  • Use lastUpdateTime for copying assets
  • Provide host so pathPattern could be effective
  • Fix color selector covering entire screen (BUG:432459)
  • Saved configs aren’t loaded after restart (BUG:432433)
  • Add key functions to psd_layer_effects_shadow_base (BUG:432904)
  • Fix reloading presets from user-imported bundles (BUG:432488)
Crashes
  • Fix crash in halftone filter due to an access to an invalid pointer
  • Fix crash when reapplying a filter with reprompting
  • Fix crash when painting on a filter mask created from a vector selection (BUG:432329)
MacOS
  • MacOS: fix the finder plugins for showing a thumbnail or a quick look preview (BUG:432328)
Scripting
  • Fix handling the channel flags. Patch by Chris Venter, thanks! (BUG:432226)
Stability and Performance
  • Fix synchronization of zoom level between canvas and the scratchpad
  • Fix normalization in Smart Patch Tool (BUG:430953)
  • Fix performance issues in the foreground/background color button (BUG:432936)
  • Fix saving incremental backups (BUG:432701)
  • Fix a problem where the scratchpad could be unresponsive (BUG:431708)
  • Fix Color as Alpha and Preserve Alpha in Custom and Clipboard brushes (BUG:432274)
  • Fix the RGBA_brushes bundle so Krita doesn’t try to recreate it on startup (BUG:431832)
  • Fix handling of style in KisAngleSelector when the spin box must be shown flat and use the new angle selector everywhere

Versienummer 4.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

07-01 Krita 5.0.2 4
23-12 Krita 5.0.0 20
25-08 Krita 4.4.8 3
08-08 Krita 4.4.7 9
06-'21 Krita 4.4.5 6
03-'21 Krita 4.4.3 11
01-'21 Krita 4.4.2 7
10-'20 Krita 4.4.1 9
10-'20 Krita 4.4.0 0
06-'20 Krita 4.3.0 0
Meer historie

Reacties (11)

+1Arloid
24 maart 2021 14:32
Ik vindt dit toch wel een fijn programma, in tegenstelling tot veel gratis/opensource design software voelt dit toch wat professioneler in plaats dat je constant tegen de software limitaties oploopt.
+1halla
@Arloid24 maart 2021 15:56
Dank je :-) We doen ons best!
+1scholtnp
@Arloid24 maart 2021 16:25
...in tegenstelling tot veel gratis/opensource design software...
Je moet als gebruiker inderdaad die open source software kiezen die actief door een community bijgehouden wordt en je de keuze geeft om een stabiele release te gebruiken.
Willekeurig een repo van github of sourceforge downloaden en denken dat het werkt geeft inderdaad geen garantie.
(No offense, maar ik hoor nogal eens gebruikers klagen dat open source slecht is om vervolgens met proprietary verder te modderen ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door scholtnp op 24 maart 2021 16:27]

0zojammerhe
24 maart 2021 22:00
Ik kan nog geen lijntje recht tekenen, maar vindt dit een mooi stuk software wat ik af en toe ondersteun met een donatie.. ;-) Voor de enkele keer dat ik het gebruik...
0Deurstopper
26 maart 2021 09:57
In hoeverre is een programma zoals Krita vergelijkbaar met PS? Is dit qua mogelijkheden vergelijkbaar of zelfs beter als het om digitaal schetsen, tekenen of schilderen gaat?
Wil m'n teken-skills weer een beetje op gaan pakken, maar ga dan van analoog naar digitaal met een tekentablet :)
0halla
@Deurstopper28 maart 2021 18:13
Wel, ik ben natuurlijk bevooroordeeld... Want ik werk al sinds 2003 aan Krita. Maar voor schetsen, tekenen, schilderen is Krita beter dan Photoshop, dat hebben een heleboel artists me verteld.
0Deurstopper
@halla28 maart 2021 18:27
Dank voor je reactie! Dus Krita is eigenlijk minimaal gelijk qua functies? Of zijn er helemaal geen vlakken waar PS in uitblinkt, of het beter voor elkaar heeft?
Ben 'm momenteel aan het downloaden 👍
0halla
@Deurstopper28 maart 2021 18:32
Voor creatief tekenen en schilderen is, denk ik, Krita beter. Om foto's te bewerken, etiketten te ontwerpen of websites te designen, Photoshop.
0Deurstopper
@halla28 maart 2021 19:57
Bedankt! Teken je zelf ook? Deviantart?
0halla
@Deurstopper29 maart 2021 10:02
Eigenlijk alleen op papier, of met olieverf. Ik zit al te veel uren achter het scherm om aan Krita te werken :-)

