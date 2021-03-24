Versie 4.4.3 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Android Crash when back button was pressed on splash screen

Crash when loading files while app is still booting

Use lastUpdateTime for copying assets

Provide host so pathPattern could be effective

Fix color selector covering entire screen (BUG:432459)

Saved configs aren’t loaded after restart (BUG:432433)

Add key functions to psd_layer_effects_shadow_base (BUG:432904)

Fix reloading presets from user-imported bundles (BUG:432488) Crashes Fix crash in halftone filter due to an access to an invalid pointer

Fix crash when reapplying a filter with reprompting

Fix crash when painting on a filter mask created from a vector selection (BUG:432329) MacOS MacOS: fix the finder plugins for showing a thumbnail or a quick look preview (BUG:432328) Scripting Fix handling the channel flags. Patch by Chris Venter, thanks! (BUG:432226) Stability and Performance Fix synchronization of zoom level between canvas and the scratchpad

Fix normalization in Smart Patch Tool (BUG:430953)

Fix performance issues in the foreground/background color button (BUG:432936)

Fix saving incremental backups (BUG:432701)

Fix a problem where the scratchpad could be unresponsive (BUG:431708)

Fix Color as Alpha and Preserve Alpha in Custom and Clipboard brushes (BUG:432274)

Fix the RGBA_brushes bundle so Krita doesn’t try to recreate it on startup (BUG:431832)

Fix handling of style in KisAngleSelector when the spin box must be shown flat and use the new angle selector everywhere