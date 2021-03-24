Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: EMDB 4.01

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 4.01 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.01:
  • Search: Instead of the combined search searching / filtering is now applied on the preview search results.
  • User interface: Browsing the location for a TV Series now opens a Folder picker instead of a File picker.
  • Media Info: Selecting a folder as location now triggers MediaInfo for the first valid media file found in this folder.
  • Database: Clean database didn't clean the Posters folder.
  • Batch Update: Fixed an issue were previous results were used in next TMDb Updates.
  • User Interface: Improved detection of 4K resolution (to show 4K boxes).
  • User Interface: Updated default thumbnail and actor photo.
  • Random: Selection a random unseen movie crashed EMDB when all movies are marked as seen.
  • Edit Actor: Fixed editing actors and searching on IMDb for actors.
  • Print : Added Country to the Movie Details print template.
  • Playlist: When selection multiple movies to play the drive labels were included in the paths preventing most media players to play the files correctly.
  • Added options to hide IMDb Metascore and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score.
  • HTML Export: Fixed an issue with the thumbnail layout in Firefox.
  • User Interface: Renamed Scrapers to Data Sources as the term was too technical for most people to understand.
  • User Interface: Fixed Alternative title type was not remembered when closing EMDB.
  • TheMovieDb: Improved Search results. EMDB now shows titles and plot line descriptions in the language specified in the Data Sources Options Page.
  • Tranlations: Added New Zealand and China as Countries.
  • Translations: Updated the Swedish, French, German, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 4.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,36MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2021 04:461

24-03-2021 • 04:46

1 Linkedin

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Update-historie

16-03 EMDB 5.06 4
23-02 EMDB 5.05 0
10-02 EMDB 5.04 0
03-02 EMDB 5.03 7
27-01 EMDB 5.02 0
12-01 EMDB 5.01 3
06-01 EMDB 5.00 5
18-12 EMDB 4.14 0
01-10 EMDB 4.13 0
15-09 EMDB 4.12 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

EMDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0wbree
27 maart 2021 10:59
Inmiddels al weer 4.02 met diverse fixes.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True