Versie 4.01 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.01: Search: Instead of the combined search searching / filtering is now applied on the preview search results.

User interface: Browsing the location for a TV Series now opens a Folder picker instead of a File picker.

Media Info: Selecting a folder as location now triggers MediaInfo for the first valid media file found in this folder.

Database: Clean database didn't clean the Posters folder.

Batch Update: Fixed an issue were previous results were used in next TMDb Updates.

User Interface: Improved detection of 4K resolution (to show 4K boxes).

User Interface: Updated default thumbnail and actor photo.

Random: Selection a random unseen movie crashed EMDB when all movies are marked as seen.

Edit Actor: Fixed editing actors and searching on IMDb for actors.

Print : Added Country to the Movie Details print template.

Playlist: When selection multiple movies to play the drive labels were included in the paths preventing most media players to play the files correctly.

Added options to hide IMDb Metascore and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score.

HTML Export: Fixed an issue with the thumbnail layout in Firefox.

User Interface: Renamed Scrapers to Data Sources as the term was too technical for most people to understand.

User Interface: Fixed Alternative title type was not remembered when closing EMDB.

TheMovieDb: Improved Search results. EMDB now shows titles and plot line descriptions in the language specified in the Data Sources Options Page.

Tranlations: Added New Zealand and China as Countries.

Translations: Updated the Swedish, French, German, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.