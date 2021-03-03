Versie 2.7.0 van Private Internet Access is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Google Chrome. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 77 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 2,50 en 9,29 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.7.0: Split tunnel on macOS no longer uses a network kernel extension

Split tunnel now supports macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)

Service notifications can now be shown below the Connect button

Added support for Linux ARM build configurations (armhf and arm64)

Linux builds are now made on Debian Stretch

Ubuntu 16.04 is no longer supported (libstdc++ 6.0.22 is now required)

Added support for renewing Dedicated IPs

"Bypass" apps on Linux now also bypass the PIA killswitch

OpenVPN now always uses RSA-4096 for the server authentication handshake

OpenVPN CBC ciphers now always use SHA-256 for data authentication

Removed the Data Encrytion "None" setting for OpenVPN

Updated to Qt 5.15.2, OpenVPN 2.4.10, OpenSSL 1.1.1i

Fixed an issue causing bypass apps on Linux to occasionally use VPN DNS

Fixed an issue on Linux causing OpenVPN to fail to connect when PATH exceeds 256 characters

Fixed an issue preventing the Built-in Resolver from working reliably on some Windows systems