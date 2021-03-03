Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Private Internet Access 2.7.0

Private Internet Access logo (79 pix) Versie 2.7.0 van Private Internet Access is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Google Chrome. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 77 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 2,50 en 9,29 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.7.0:
  • Split tunnel on macOS no longer uses a network kernel extension
  • Split tunnel now supports macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
  • Service notifications can now be shown below the Connect button
  • Added support for Linux ARM build configurations (armhf and arm64)
  • Linux builds are now made on Debian Stretch
  • Ubuntu 16.04 is no longer supported (libstdc++ 6.0.22 is now required)
  • Added support for renewing Dedicated IPs
  • "Bypass" apps on Linux now also bypass the PIA killswitch
  • OpenVPN now always uses RSA-4096 for the server authentication handshake
  • OpenVPN CBC ciphers now always use SHA-256 for data authentication
  • Removed the Data Encrytion "None" setting for OpenVPN
  • Updated to Qt 5.15.2, OpenVPN 2.4.10, OpenSSL 1.1.1i
  • Fixed an issue causing bypass apps on Linux to occasionally use VPN DNS
  • Fixed an issue on Linux causing OpenVPN to fail to connect when PATH exceeds 256 characters
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Built-in Resolver from working reliably on some Windows systems

Private Internet Access 2.0.1

Versienummer 2.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Private Internet Access
Download https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/download
Bestandsgrootte 20,39MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-03-2021 • 04:38
submitter: sambalbaj

03-03-2021 • 04:38

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Private Internet Access

Update-historie

03-03 Private Internet Access 3.3.0 0
05-01 Private Internet Access 3.2.0 6
25-11 Private Internet Access 3.1.2 1
20-10 Private Internet Access 3.1.0 5
02-09 Private Internet Access 3.0.1 14
22-07 Private Internet Access 2.10.0 0
05-'21 Private Internet Access 2.9.0 21
03-'21 Private Internet Access 2.7.0 0
12-'20 Private Internet Access 2.6.1 0
11-'20 Private Internet Access 2.5.1 8
Meer historie

Private Internet Access

geen prijs bekend

