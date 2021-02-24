FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de eerste uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.1 changelog kernel/kernel sdk7: net sched: Pass the skb into change so it can access NETLINK_CB

kernel/kernel sdk7: pkt_sched: namespace aware act_mirred

kernel/kernel sdk7: ifb: dont hard code inet_net use

kernel/kernel sdk7: backport CAKE SQM scheduler and needed kernel functions

kernel/kernel sdk7: add wireguard support

kernel/kernel sdk7: add Wireguard v1.0.20201221

busybox: update to 1.32.1

iptables: update to 1.8.7

nano: update to 5.5

igmpproxy: update to 0.3

nettle: update to 3.7

nginx: update to 1.19.6

miniupnpd: update to 2.2.1

dnsmasq: update to 2.84

tor: update to 0.4.4.7

adminer: update to 4.8.0

e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.1

libsodium: update to 1.0.18-stable

build: add support for Netgear XR300

build: add support for Belkin F9K1113v2 router

build: docker: add docker image for building

build: add Wireguard tools

build: SDK6: small update/addendum for new wireless drivers (single- and dual-core) *.126 Year 2020

build: SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)

build: Makefile: e2fsprogs: include badblocks applet in image

GUI: move stubby, dnscrypt-proxy and some other options to Advanced -> DHCP/DNS

GUI: use Advanced/VLAN instead of Basic/Network for WAN bridging; - the old method only caused bugs in the GUI and confusion

GUI: Status: Overview: corrections and fixes; - display more info in real-time; - in case of Wireless Client mode, stick to Signal Quality (like on Device List page), not SNR (signal value to the noise value)

GUI: change default colours of speed graphs to Blue & Orange

GUI: Bandwidth & IP Traffic - make it possible to show (save) values up to 500 Mbit/s (for last 24 hours, Daily, ...)

GUI: advanced-dhcpdns.asp - add Fast RA mode option

GUI: Web Server: Nginx & PHP: use ajax to Start/Stop button

GUI: Status: Overview: use ajax for all buttons

GUI: Admin Access: use ajax for Start/Stop sshd and telnetd buttons

GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add the ability to configure udpxy upstream interface

GUI: USB and NAS: Media Server: use ajax for all buttons

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc: use ajax for all buttons

GUI: VPN Tunneling: PPTP Client: use ajax for Start/Stop button

GUI: Port Forwarding: UPnP/NAT-PMP: use ajax for all buttons

GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Client: use ajax for all buttons; also refresh status tile automatically

GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: use ajax for all buttons; also refresh status tile automatically

GUI: Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: allow empty string as a static key in case it's located elsewhere

GUI: Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: add auth file (if needed) for generated client configuration; fix client number in generated certificate; some code improvements

GUI: remove unneeded footer messages when using Start/Stop/etc. buttons

GUI: implement GUI and nvram variables for CAKE AQM QoS

DDNS: add Duck DNS support

iproute2: tc: cross-port cake support to tc from tc-adv project

Major QoS improvements. Harmonize all uses of firewall marks between VPN, wan PBR, BWLimit and QoS

miniupnpd: only build miniupnpd exe; also build with HAVE_IP_MREQN

multiwan: reduce and flush the route cache to ensure a more synchronous load-balancing across multiwan

multiwan: also allow to init state file with value "1" instead of "0" - it could speed up connection process in some cases

multiwan: improvements for GUI and connection time; - show real WAN status on Status->Overview page; - time needed to connect WANs (traffic) has been reduced twice

busybox: enable CONFIG_FEATURE_SWAPONOFF_LABEL

openvpn: masquerade all client outbound traffic regardless of source subnet

openvpn: ignore unsupported ipv6 push configurations for ovpn client

QoS: re-enable View Details without having to enable QoS itself; - it works actually only on MIPS routers; - in ARM: TBD (now need to enable/disable QoS for it to work)

SNMP: tune recipe: add 2 more modules, set default snmp level to 2, set enable-mfd-rewrites

stubby: add full GUI support; based on @RMerlin work (thanks!)

stubby: tweak config: tls_query_padding_blocksize and idle_timeout

rc: log when calling a nonexistent service

rc: add logger to QoS and BW Limiter

rc: restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up; - temp workaround for issue with wsdd2

rc: bwlimit.c: add start/stop options and in only one exe file (like in QoS)

rc: firewall.c: tune some params in NAT performance tweaks

rc: interface.c: add possibility to set mtu in _ifconfig()

rc: misc.c - adjust killall_tk_period_wait() (100 ms instead of 1 sec)

rc: network.c: adjust and update host DHCP relay code

rc: openvpn.c: enable multihome for UDP servers when in multiwan mode (required as the router has multiple interfaces and we don't bind to a specific one)

rc: openvpn.c: fix firewall rules for ovpn server when [udp/tcp]4/6 is selected

rc: openvpn.c: another attempt to obtain an automatic restart after the client/server dies

rc: services.c: name of the service could be "jffs" or "jffs2"

rc: wan.c: do not send user/password when empty in PPP3G proto

IPv6: rc: services.c - use global address and not link-local address for DNS

rc: do not restart WAN for changes on BW Limiter page when nocat is disabled

rc: remove redundant parameter from start_wan() and start_wan_if() functions

shared: shared.h - adjust preprocessor conditons for SDK7

rc/shared: do not redefine functions in different folders! It already cost me a lot of time... Also move killall_tk_period_wait() to libshared

www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error in VPN builds

www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error if image built without dnscrypt-proxy

www: restrict-edit.asp: change wait time to 3 secs; cosmetic

www: tomato.js: fix wrongly treated input delay value in TomatoRefresh.initPage

www: qos-settings.asp: restart BW Limiter automatically when disabling QoS, also show/hide notice when needed

www: qos-settings.asp: automate fq_codel enabling when using only SQM

www: qos-settings.asp: improved 'Classify traffic' checkbox

kernel/iptables/toolchain: support --set-mark mark[/mask] on MIPS routers

kernel RTAC/toolchain: support --set-mark mark[/mask] on MIPS routers

kernel/others: include bonding module and link aggregation script in 'o' and 'z' (Mega-VPN, AIO) images

