Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.1

FreshTomato logo (79 pix) FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de eerste uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.1 changelog
  • kernel/kernel sdk7: net sched: Pass the skb into change so it can access NETLINK_CB
  • kernel/kernel sdk7: pkt_sched: namespace aware act_mirred
  • kernel/kernel sdk7: ifb: dont hard code inet_net use
  • kernel/kernel sdk7: backport CAKE SQM scheduler and needed kernel functions
  • kernel/kernel sdk7: add wireguard support
  • kernel/kernel sdk7: add Wireguard v1.0.20201221
  • busybox: update to 1.32.1
  • iptables: update to 1.8.7
  • nano: update to 5.5
  • igmpproxy: update to 0.3
  • nettle: update to 3.7
  • nginx: update to 1.19.6
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.2.1
  • dnsmasq: update to 2.84
  • tor: update to 0.4.4.7
  • adminer: update to 4.8.0
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.1
  • libsodium: update to 1.0.18-stable
  • build: add support for Netgear XR300
  • build: add support for Belkin F9K1113v2 router
  • build: docker: add docker image for building
  • build: add Wireguard tools
  • build: SDK6: small update/addendum for new wireless drivers (single- and dual-core) *.126 Year 2020
  • build: SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)
  • build: Makefile: e2fsprogs: include badblocks applet in image
  • GUI: move stubby, dnscrypt-proxy and some other options to Advanced -> DHCP/DNS
  • GUI: use Advanced/VLAN instead of Basic/Network for WAN bridging; - the old method only caused bugs in the GUI and confusion
  • GUI: Status: Overview: corrections and fixes; - display more info in real-time; - in case of Wireless Client mode, stick to Signal Quality (like on Device List page), not SNR (signal value to the noise value)
  • GUI: change default colours of speed graphs to Blue & Orange
  • GUI: Bandwidth & IP Traffic - make it possible to show (save) values up to 500 Mbit/s (for last 24 hours, Daily, ...)
  • GUI: advanced-dhcpdns.asp - add Fast RA mode option
  • GUI: Web Server: Nginx & PHP: use ajax to Start/Stop button
  • GUI: Status: Overview: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: Admin Access: use ajax for Start/Stop sshd and telnetd buttons
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add the ability to configure udpxy upstream interface
  • GUI: USB and NAS: Media Server: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: PPTP Client: use ajax for Start/Stop button
  • GUI: Port Forwarding: UPnP/NAT-PMP: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Client: use ajax for all buttons; also refresh status tile automatically
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: use ajax for all buttons; also refresh status tile automatically
  • GUI: Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: allow empty string as a static key in case it's located elsewhere
  • GUI: Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: add auth file (if needed) for generated client configuration; fix client number in generated certificate; some code improvements
  • GUI: remove unneeded footer messages when using Start/Stop/etc. buttons
  • GUI: implement GUI and nvram variables for CAKE AQM QoS
  • DDNS: add Duck DNS support
  • iproute2: tc: cross-port cake support to tc from tc-adv project
  • Major QoS improvements. Harmonize all uses of firewall marks between VPN, wan PBR, BWLimit and QoS
  • miniupnpd: only build miniupnpd exe; also build with HAVE_IP_MREQN
  • multiwan: reduce and flush the route cache to ensure a more synchronous load-balancing across multiwan
  • multiwan: also allow to init state file with value "1" instead of "0" - it could speed up connection process in some cases
  • multiwan: improvements for GUI and connection time; - show real WAN status on Status->Overview page; - time needed to connect WANs (traffic) has been reduced twice
  • busybox: enable CONFIG_FEATURE_SWAPONOFF_LABEL
  • openvpn: masquerade all client outbound traffic regardless of source subnet
  • openvpn: ignore unsupported ipv6 push configurations for ovpn client
  • QoS: re-enable View Details without having to enable QoS itself; - it works actually only on MIPS routers; - in ARM: TBD (now need to enable/disable QoS for it to work)
  • SNMP: tune recipe: add 2 more modules, set default snmp level to 2, set enable-mfd-rewrites
  • stubby: add full GUI support; based on @RMerlin work (thanks!)
  • stubby: tweak config: tls_query_padding_blocksize and idle_timeout
  • rc: log when calling a nonexistent service
  • rc: add logger to QoS and BW Limiter
  • rc: restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up; - temp workaround for issue with wsdd2
  • rc: bwlimit.c: add start/stop options and in only one exe file (like in QoS)
  • rc: firewall.c: tune some params in NAT performance tweaks
  • rc: interface.c: add possibility to set mtu in _ifconfig()
  • rc: misc.c - adjust killall_tk_period_wait() (100 ms instead of 1 sec)
  • rc: network.c: adjust and update host DHCP relay code
  • rc: openvpn.c: enable multihome for UDP servers when in multiwan mode (required as the router has multiple interfaces and we don't bind to a specific one)
  • rc: openvpn.c: fix firewall rules for ovpn server when [udp/tcp]4/6 is selected
  • rc: openvpn.c: another attempt to obtain an automatic restart after the client/server dies
  • rc: services.c: name of the service could be "jffs" or "jffs2"
  • rc: wan.c: do not send user/password when empty in PPP3G proto
  • IPv6: rc: services.c - use global address and not link-local address for DNS
  • rc: do not restart WAN for changes on BW Limiter page when nocat is disabled
  • rc: remove redundant parameter from start_wan() and start_wan_if() functions
  • shared: shared.h - adjust preprocessor conditons for SDK7
  • rc/shared: do not redefine functions in different folders! It already cost me a lot of time... Also move killall_tk_period_wait() to libshared
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error in VPN builds
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error if image built without dnscrypt-proxy
  • www: restrict-edit.asp: change wait time to 3 secs; cosmetic
  • www: tomato.js: fix wrongly treated input delay value in TomatoRefresh.initPage
  • www: qos-settings.asp: restart BW Limiter automatically when disabling QoS, also show/hide notice when needed
  • www: qos-settings.asp: automate fq_codel enabling when using only SQM
  • www: qos-settings.asp: improved 'Classify traffic' checkbox
  • R1D Xiaomi: change/fix LED table
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.1 changelog
  • kernel/iptables/toolchain: support --set-mark mark[/mask] on MIPS routers
  • kernel RTAC/toolchain: support --set-mark mark[/mask] on MIPS routers
  • kernel/others: include bonding module and link aggregation script in 'o' and 'z' (Mega-VPN, AIO) images
  • busybox: update to 1.32.1
  • nano: update to 5.5
  • igmpproxy: update to 0.3
  • nettle: update to 3.7
  • nginx: update to 1.19.6
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.2.1
  • dnsmasq: update to 2.84
  • tor: update to 0.4.4.7
  • adminer: update to 4.8.0
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.1
  • build: docker: add docker image for building
  • build: fix compilation with NO_FTP symbol
  • build: Makefile: remove KEYGEN (TLS keys generator in GUI for VPN Server) for target b, e, c and d (Big-VPN, VPN, BTgui-VPN and Nocat-VPN) to save some space
  • build: Makefile: changes to RT-N targets; Tenda N60: (-) KEYGEN, NOCAT; Tenda N6: (-) KEYGEN; Belkin F5D: (-) MEDIA SERVER; (+) STUBBY; Belkin F7D: (-) MEDIA SERVER; (+) PPTPD, STUBBY; Belkin F9K: (-) KEYGEN
  • build: Makefile: tor: add option OPENSSL_NO_ENGINE when needed
  • Update GUI optimization tools
  • GUI: move stubby, dnscrypt-proxy and some other options to Advanced -> DHCP/DNS
  • GUI: use Advanced/VLAN instead of Basic/Network for WAN bridging; - the old method only caused bugs in the GUI and confusion
  • GUI: Status: Overview: corrections and fixes; - display more info in real-time; - in case of Wireless Client mode, stick to Signal Quality (like on Device List page), not SNR (signal value to the noise value)
  • GUI: change default colours of speed graphs to Blue & Orange
  • GUI: Bandwidth & IP Traffic - make it possible to show (save) values up to 500 Mbit/s (for last 24 hours, Daily, ...)
  • GUI: advanced-dhcpdns.asp - add Fast RA mode option
  • GUI: Web Server: Nginx & PHP: use ajax to Start/Stop button
  • GUI: Status: Overview: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: Admin Access: use ajax for Start/Stop sshd and telnetd buttons
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add the ability to configure udpxy upstream interface
  • GUI: USB and NAS: Media Server: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: PPTP Client: use ajax for Start/Stop button
  • GUI: Port Forwarding: UPnP/NAT-PMP: use ajax for all buttons
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Client: use ajax for all buttons; also refresh status tile automatically
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: use ajax for all buttons; also refresh status tile automatically
  • GUI: Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: allow empty string as a static key in case it's located elsewhere
  • GUI: Tunneling: OpenVPN Server: add auth file (if needed) for generated client configuration; fix client number in generated certificate; some code improvements
  • GUI: remove unneeded footer messages when using Start/Stop/etc. buttons
  • DDNS: add Duck DNS support
  • Major QoS improvements. Harmonize all uses of firewall marks between VPN, wan PBR, BWLimit and QoS
  • miniupnpd: only build miniupnpd exe; also build with HAVE_IP_MREQN
  • multiwan: reduce and flush the route cache to ensure a more synchronous load-balancing across multiwan
  • multiwan: also allow to init state file with value "1" instead of "0" - it could speed up connection process in some cases
  • multiwan: improvements for GUI and connection time; - show real WAN status on Status->Overview page; - time needed to connect WANs (traffic) has been reduced twice
  • busybox: enable CONFIG_FEATURE_SWAPONOFF_LABEL
  • iproute2: tc: add mask support
  • openvpn: masquerade all client outbound traffic regardless of source subnet
  • openvpn: ignore unsupported ipv6 push configurations for ovpn client
  • QoS: re-enable View Details without having to enable QoS itself; - it works actually only on MIPS routers; - in ARM: TBD (now need to enable/disable QoS for it to work)
  • SNMP: tune recipe: add 2 more modules, set default snmp level to 2, set enable-mfd-rewrites
  • stubby: add full GUI support; based on @RMerlin work (thanks!)
  • stubby: tweak config: tls_query_padding_blocksize and idle_timeout
  • rc: log when calling a nonexistent service
  • rc: add logger to QoS and BW Limiter
  • rc: restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up; - temp workaround for issue with wsdd2
  • rc: bwlimit.c: add start/stop options and in only one exe file (like in QoS)
  • rc: firewall.c: tune some params in NAT performance tweaks
  • rc: interface.c: add possibility to set mtu in _ifconfig()
  • rc: misc.c - adjust killall_tk_period_wait() (100 ms instead of 1 sec)
  • rc: network.c: adjust and update host DHCP relay code (sync with ARM)
  • rc: openvpn.c: enable multihome for UDP servers when in multiwan mode (required as the router has multiple interfaces and we don't bind to a specific one)
  • rc: openvpn.c: fix firewall rules for ovpn server when [udp/tcp]4/6 is selected
  • rc: openvpn.c: another attempt to obtain an automatic restart after the client/server dies
  • rc: services.c: name of the service could be "jffs" or "jffs2"
  • rc: wan.c: do not send user/password when empty in PPP3G proto
  • IPv6: rc: services.c - use global address and not link-local address for DNS
  • rc: do not restart WAN for changes on BW Limiter page when nocat is disabled
  • rc: remove redundant parameter from start_wan() and start_wan_if() functions
  • rc/shared: move killall_tk_period_wait() and kill_pidfile_s() to libshared
  • www: Makefile: disable html-minifier for asp files, because the html code is currently optimized and using minifier only unnecessarily increases build time without noticeably reducing the size of (some) files
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error in VPN builds
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error if image built without dnscrypt-proxy
  • www: restrict-edit.asp: change wait time to 3 secs; cosmetic
  • www: tomato.js: fix wrongly treated input delay value in TomatoRefresh.initPage
  • www: qos-settings.asp: restart BW Limiter automatically when disabling QoS, also show/hide notice when needed

Tomato

Versienummer 2021.1
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-02-2021 07:20
11 • submitter: Indir

24-02-2021 • 07:20

11 Linkedin

Submitter: Indir

Bron: FreshTomato

Update-historie

13-03 FreshTomato 2022.1 7
24-12 FreshTomato 2021.8 3
16-10 FreshTomato 2021.7 0
14-10 FreshTomato 2021.6 11
15-08 FreshTomato 2021.5 13
06-'21 FreshTomato 2021.3 1
03-'21 FreshTomato 2021.2 9
02-'21 FreshTomato 2021.1 11
12-'20 FreshTomato 2020.8 15
09-'20 FreshTomato 2020.6 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tomato

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+13+21+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+2Indir

24 februari 2021 08:09
Netgear R7000 hier, ik draai dus een wireless ethernet bridge verbinding over de 5 GHz band tussen mijn R7000 op de tweede verdieping en de modem op de begane grond. En ik merkte na de update van 2020.8 naar 2021.1 gelijk op dat waar ik voorheen met moeite net 20% haalde qua signal quality, dat dit inmiddels dus ruim 45% signal quality is geworden. Hiermee is ook gelijk de rate praktisch verdubbeld van 100 nog wat Mbps naar 216 Mbps.

Ik vermoed dat dit te maken heeft met het volgende:
  • build: SDK6: small update/addendum for new wireless drivers (single- and dual-core) *.126 Year 2020
  • build: SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 24 februari 2021 14:20]

+1ycode
@Indir24 februari 2021 13:00
Zelf zit ik te kijken of dit iets is waar ik gebruik van zou kunnen maken. Heb ook een R7000, maar draai nu dd-wrt.

Weet je hoe deze FreshTomato zich verhoud tot dd-wrt qua signal quality?
0Indir

@ycode24 februari 2021 14:06
De laatste keer dat ik DD-WRT heb gedraaid is waarschijnlijk ergens medio 2014-15. Zelfs toentertijd had ik er niet echt problemen mee aangezien ik daarvoor ook DD-WRT gebruikte voor dezelfde gebruiksdoeleinden, namelijk een wireless ethernet bridge.

Maar vanwege de nieuwere hardware die ik over de jaren heen ben gaan gebruiken, moest ik noodgedwongen vanwege mijn doel voor ogen, namelijk een wireless ethernet bridge met dualband ondersteuning, overstappen naar AdvancedTomato vanwege het gebrek aan bepaalde functionaliteit/ondersteuning in DD-WRT. Waarop ik zodoende uiteindelijk bij FreshTomato ben uitgekomen vanwege de continue ondersteuning en verbetering. AdvancedTomato is namelijk al sinds 2018 niet meer geüpdatet.

Om wat preciezer te zijn, ik kwam er vroeger na wat lees- en testwerk namelijk achter dat de ondersteuning voor het zowel gelijktijdig benutten van de 2.4 GHz als de 5 GHz band middels een wireless ethernet bridge door DD-WRT niet werd ondersteund op de in mijn geval specifieke hardware, al had dit voor zover ik mij meen te kunnen herinneren ook ergens te maken met bepaalde proprietary Broadcom drivers die voor de 5 GHz band ontbraken in DD-WRT en naar het scheen ook nooit geïmplementeerd zouden worden.

Waardoor ik dus gebruik ben gaan maken van FreshTomato, om alsnog gelijktijdig de 2.4 GHz als de 5 GHz band te kunnen benutten gedurende een wireless ethernet bridge, wat ik inmiddels al vele jaren doe zonder al te veel grote problemen. Met als enige minpunt de matige signal quality, maar ook dat blijkt steeds minder te gaan spelen vanaf deze laatste FreshTomato versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 24 februari 2021 14:25]

0ycode
@Indir24 februari 2021 21:56
Bedankt voor je goeie reactie, hier heb ik wat aan!
+1Indir

@Indir27 februari 2021 16:05
Ik heb nog even rondgekeken, FreshTomato Firmware 2021.1 K26ARM USB AIO-64K bijv. maakt gebruik van Linux kernel 2.6.36.4brcmarm en Broadcom Wireless Driver 6.37.14.126 (r561982).

Wat leesvoer omtrent Broadcom Wireless Driver 6.37.14.126 (r561982). Dus na bijna anderhalf jaar eindelijk weer wat flinke vooruitgang op het gebied van stabiliteit wat ik al voorheen opmerkte middels mijn initiële commentaar!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 27 februari 2021 16:08]

0- peter -
24 februari 2021 16:45
Ik heb sinds kort een Netgear R7800 en helaas is daar geen Tomato build voor, en zit ik op DD-WRT. WAN van mijn vorige router kon de internet snelheid niet aan sinds ik van 300 -> 600mbps gegaan ben. Maar het liefst had ik Tomato gehad.
0v_D_c
@- peter -1 maart 2021 20:24
Heb je Voxel wel eens geprobeerd op deze router, werkt als een trein.
https://www.voxel-firmwar...ads/Voxel/html/r7800.html
0EverLast2002
24 februari 2021 19:33
Even uitkijken voor mensen die een upgrade doen van 2020.8 naar 2021.1:
mijn Netgear WNDR4500v2 was na de upgrade niet meer te benaderen (ping wel, webgui niet).
Heb een originele firmware restore moeten doen mbv tftp2 en daarna een fresh install 2020.8 en daarna een backup restore gedaan.
Ik draai nu stabiel op 2020.8 tot nader bericht.

-edit:
Een Linksys E2000 ging wel probleemloos van 2020.8 naar 2021.1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EverLast2002 op 24 februari 2021 19:40]

0Herbkk43
6 maart 2021 12:28
Ik heb net probleemloos de upgrade gedaan voor de R7000 naar de laatste versie. Sinds een jaar draai ik op Freshtomato ipv DD-WRT en ben dik tevreden.
0Indir

@Herbkk4315 maart 2021 13:06
Heb jij toevallig ook last van uitval middels reboots na de upgrade van 2020.8 naar 2021.1? Je kan dit verifiëren door bij Status > Overview > System en dan naar Uptime te kijken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 15 maart 2021 15:42]

0Herbkk43
@Indir16 maart 2021 23:02
Geen last van, de uptime is nu 10 dagen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True