Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.4 build 25554

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 6.2.4 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.4 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
Compatibility & Installation
  • Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude usernames and descriptions, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
  • Fixed a compatibility issue between the Geminilake platform and virtual machines running Windows 10.
  • On a newly installed version of DSM, file rename and deletion log events for SMB will be enabled by default.
What's New
  • Users can now set 10 email addresses to receive system notifications.
  • Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
  • Supports bad block detection on Synology SSDs.
  • Supports the updating of Synology HDD and SSD firmware directly via DSM.
  • Improved fan speed control based on the Synology network interface card temperature for 19-series and newer models.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the "Enable Web Assistant" option didn't work on NVR216 and NVR1218.
  • Fixed an issue where the date and time formats for scheduled tasks were inconsistent in the widget and system settings.
  • Fixed an issue where scheduled tasks may fail to be executed or modified.
  • Fixed an issue where tasks scheduled at a high frequency generated a lot of logs and occupied system partitions.
  • Fixed an issue where the custom welcome text may differ on the preview and actual login page due to character limits.
  • Fixed an issue where data could still be written to LUNs after the volume runs out of space.
  • Fixed an issue where if Wi-Fi dongles are installed, some available network interfaces weren't listed when users edit iSCSI targets.
  • Fixed an issue where iSCSI services may be unstable when the host is too busy or when users disable iSCSI targets and ending sessions simultaneously.
  • Fixed an issue where initiators couldn't connect to the iSCSI target after ethernet interfaces reconnect in a high-availability cluster.
  • Fixed an issue where packages may not operate properly when drives migrated from another Synology NAS cause volume ID conflicts.
  • Fixed an issue where users may not be able to find their Synology NAS in My Network Places on Windows when WS-Discovery isn't operating properly.
  • Fixed an issue where Log Center didn't record recycle bin enabling/disabling events.
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Sudo. (Synology-SA-21:02)
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-21:03)
Limitations
  • In response to the enhancement of domain database synchronization efficiency, the domain user/group list will be updated once an hour when it is created with Synology Directory Server.

Versienummer 6.2.4 build 25554
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-02-2021
submitter: MatthiasL

24-02-2021 • 07:15

25 Linkedin

Submitter: MatthiasL

Bron: Synology

Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

Reacties (25)

+1Mative
24 februari 2021 11:09
Heeft iemand enig idee wanneer een stabiele versie van DSM7 uit zal komen?
0paulmes
@Mative24 februari 2021 13:55
Ben ik ook benieuwd naar. Sinds, december, geen nieuwe versies meer langs zien komen. Of zou de beta zo goed in elkaar steken dat er niks nieuws nodig is?
+2aex351
@paulmes24 februari 2021 14:23
Ze zijn wel bezig om zaken die in DSM 7 zitten te pushen naar DSM 6. DSM 6.2.4-25554 bevat bijvoorbeeld een nieuwe versie van Moments, welke minimaal versie 6.2.4-25554 nodig heeft, wat weer een vereiste is voor de Advanced Media Extensions pakket. Waardoor DSM / Moments ondersteuning krijgt voor HEVC/HEIC (HEIF) bestanden. Dit zat voorheen alleen in DSM 7.
+1paulmes
@aex35124 februari 2021 14:26
Nog geen enkel pakket binnen DSM 7 geupdate.
+1gwystyl
24 februari 2021 07:30
Is er een speciale reden waarom de Synology zelf geen melding geeft van deze update?
Dat klinkt voor mij als "proberen op eigen risico"
+1masauri
@gwystyl24 februari 2021 07:37
De updates worden systematisch uitgerold. Niet iedereen krijgt ze dus gelijktijdig. Ikzelf meestal na een dag of 2-3.
+1gwystyl
@masauri24 februari 2021 07:54
Dat weet ik inderdaad, maar ik dacht dat er normaal iets bij staat als: "het kan zijn dat deze update nog niet beschikbaar is, klik hier als je hem handmatig wil downloaden". Dat klinkt anders dan hoe het er nu staat....
+1dycell
@gwystyl24 februari 2021 14:39
Je moet nooit enkel kijken naar de releasenotes op Tweakers maar altijd naar de bron gaan. Het komt vaker voor dat sommige zaken hier niet volledig gepost worden. In de originele release notes:

Important Note
Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it.
The update is not available in your region yet. The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.

Niets tegen Tweakers maar men neemt vaker slechts een snippet mee vanwege leesbaarheid.
Zo heeft de Home Assistant een uitgebreide releaselog met afbeeldingen en gifjes maar die neemt men (uiteraard) niet over. Voorbeeld:

downloads: Home Assistant Core 2020.12
https://www.home-assistan...020/12/13/release-202012/
+1Cybertinus994
@masauri24 februari 2021 07:57
Bij de vorige update (-3) duurde het op mijn DS218+ aanzienlijk langer dan een dag of 3 voordat ik de update automatisch beschikbaar had. Eerder een maand of 3. Ben benieuwd of dat sneller gaat bij deze...
+1paulvdwal
24 februari 2021 07:20
Het gaat dus om:
6.2.4-25554

In dit artikel staat het 3 keer verkeerd vermeld, misschien is het tijd voor koffie...
De eerste link loopt dood en door naar de synology hoofdpagina.
Gelukkig is het al gemeld.

Changelog voor bv DS920+ lijkt wel overeen te komen met het artikel.
https://www.synology.com/...seNote/DSM?model=DS920%2B

[Reactie gewijzigd door paulvdwal op 24 februari 2021 07:27]

+1TonnyTonny
24 februari 2021 11:08
Mmmhh... Die password rules wijziging.

Dat is niet heel duidelijk.
Die rules zijn er al (behalve, username mag niet in password zitten, die is wel nieuw).
Maar worden die nu verplicht (zijn nou optioneel) ?
Maar betekent dat ook dat bestaande wachtwoorden eerst gewijzigd moeten worden om aan de nieuwe rules te voldoen ?
0dycell
@TonnyTonny24 februari 2021 14:42
Synology heeft een security scanner die aanbevelingen doet. Daar staat deze policy ook.
Je zal dus waarschijnlijk gewoon een waarschuwing krijgen bij het inloggen.
Start anders gewoon even de 'security advisor' app op binnen de synology interface.
0TonnyTonny
@dycell24 februari 2021 17:33
Dat hoef je mij niet te vertellen.
Maar dan moet je wel gebruikers hebben die inloggen...

Ik heb meerder Syno's in test-opstellingen staan die log-files en meetdata ontvangen van test-systemen. Daar wordt alleen voor beheer af en toe remote op ingelogd (uiteraard met een admin-account met complex wachtwoord).
Data aanleveren gebeurd ge-automatiseerd vanaf de test-systemen met SMB of rsync (over SSH). Ieder test-steem heeft zijn eigen account met wachtwoord (gelijk aan user-account).
Zo'n 50 accounts. Alle test-systemen aanpassen naar nieuw wachtwoord is geen leuke. Zeker niet omdat sommige duurtesten 3-4 weken lopen en niet onderbroken mogen worden voor deze aanpassing.

Wachtwoord policy is totaal on-interresant voor deze setup. Alles is volledige ge-isoleerd van de rest van het bedrijfsnetwerk en alle mensen (30 man) die met deze meet-systemen werken moeten allemaal de wachtwoorden weten. machinenaam == username == wachtwoord is dan veruit de makkelijkste oplossing.
(De operators zijn ook niet allemaal even computer-savvy.)
En in dit geval wil ik echt niet hebben dat gebruikers zelf wachtwoorden gaan verzinnen, want dan hebben we vroeg of laat een meet-systeem waar niemand meer in kan. Of ze komen er pas na dagen achter dat de meet-gegevens niet zijn ge-upload.
0dycell
@TonnyTonny24 februari 2021 20:11
Je bent niet verplicht die scanner te draaien of überhaupt te gebruiken. Het is gewoon optioneel en als je deze instelt laat hij je gewoon regelmatig weten of alles volgens 'best practice' is ingesteld. Wat jij doet moet jij weten, je hoeft het niet te gebruiken...
0zaadstra
@dycell24 februari 2021 22:48
Je kan ook in die scan zeggen dat hij de password policy niet meeneemt. Dan heb je gewoon een groene check op dat onderdeel.
0dycell
@zaadstra25 februari 2021 09:18
Dat moet je niet tegen mij zeggen, iemand anders snapt het niet ;)
0TonnyTonny
@dycell25 februari 2021 11:03
Ik snap het wel en ik weet dat allemaal.

Mijn vraag was of die nieuwe policy al dan niet automatisch wordt geactiveerd voor bestaande accounts. Als je de beschrijving zo leest lijkt het er op of de minimum password lengte verplicht op 8 tekens wordt gezet. Of niet meer uit te zetten is.
Waarschijnlijk niet. Zou heel stom zijn om te doen.
Maar de formulering in de patch-notes is niet erg helder.
En voor mij is het nogal kritisch wat het nu eigenlijk is....

Enfin... Deze week komt er niks meer van. Maandag maar eens de test-unit upgraden en zien wat er gebeurd.
0Leeuwtje
24 februari 2021 08:01
Ik vraag me echt af waarom er voor de 1821+ geen Beta is. Voor de 1621+ is dit wel het geval. Voor zover ik zien kan is dit een identiek apparaat waarbij de 1821+ dan 8 in plaats van 6 bays heeft.
Voorlopig dus nog maar op 6.2.4.25554.

Op mijn vorige NAS kon ik de beta wel draaien, wat een aangename vooruitgang was dat.
0courthje
27 februari 2021 11:18
Zonet mijn DS216Play laten update, heeft wel wat meer tijd nodig dan andere updates. Vooral om alle 'apps' terug te starten.

En een melding dat je de standaard Admin account beter kan uitschakelen
0Carlos0_0
@courthje28 februari 2021 08:03
Zal mijn ds216play ook eens updaten handmatig, ben wel eens benieuwd naar de firmware update optie voro de hdd.
Ik heb niet meer dan de stock apps die doen meer dan prima vind ik(Dus geen behoefte aan meer), kijken of die lang bezig is.

|Edit

Zo alle apps moesten inderdaad updaten, gewas die wel effe druk mee haha.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 28 februari 2021 08:19]

0ROMiJo
1 maart 2021 16:49
Vandaag deze update geïnstalleerd en gelijk van de gelegenheid gebruik gemaakt om de Unifi Controller software in Docker te updaten. Dat gaat erg moeizaam omdat de username waarmee ik in de NAS inlog (vanuit Chrome) bij iedere handeling automatisch wordt ingevuld in het zoekveld van de dockercontainer (en ik kwam er achter dat dat bv. ook gebeurt in het zoekveld van het configuratiescherm).

Het effect hiervan is dat je de container na het opstarten van docker niet eens ziet in het overzicht -want: niet gevonden door de zoekfunctie-, maar dat je er ook geen bewerkingen op uit kunt voeren. Door het iedere keer ongewenst 'zoeken' verdwijnt de 'actieve' container naar de achtergrond.

Herkent iemand dit gedrag of staat er weer eens een vinkje in het verkeerde vakje?
0AtomicWing
12 maart 2021 13:32
Let op! Deze build doet in sommige gevallen iets niet goed en veroorzaakt corruptie in de progresSQL database waar o.a. de media indexering en alle mediagedreven packages aan vast zitten. De oplossing van Support is het verwijderen en opnieuw opbouwen van de indexing-DB.

Packages:
• Audio Station (mediaserver) (Songs need to be re-indexed)
• Calendar (calendar)
• Download Station (download) (Download tasks and Temp files will be removed)
• Media Server (mediaserver) (Media files need to be re-indexed)
• Moments (synophoto) (Photos need to be re-indexed)
• Note Station (notestation)
• Photo Station (photo) (Photos need to be re-indexed)
• Synology Application Service (ong)
• Video Station (video_metadata) (Videos need to be re-indexed)
• CardDAV contacts (caldav)
• Mail Station contacts (roundcubemail)
• Resource Monitor history data (synosnmp)
• OpenERP 7 (OPENERP7)
• Odoo 8 (ODOO8)

Bij gebruik van Note Station/Mail Server/CardDAV/Calendar moet er een aparte back-up worden gemaakt door support.

Updaten naar 25556 lost het niet op; de 25554 overslaan heb ik geen informatie over.

Een en ander wordt overigens binnen 48 uur via Support opgelost (ds216play, N=1) d.m.v. remote access.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AtomicWing op 12 maart 2021 13:35]

0DIKKEHENK
24 februari 2021 10:39
Heb er 2, en draaien inmiddels alle twee op dsm7 beta, en ben dus eerder verbaast dat men ook daar niet even de beta door ontwikkelt?
0Shadow771

@DIKKEHENK24 februari 2021 13:30
Misschien dat de fixes van deze update nog wel zullen doorvoeren in de DSM7 build, of het is helemaal neit van toepassing. Het is nog maar een beta he. Dus ze hebben de tijd..

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

