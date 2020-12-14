Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2020.12

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2020.12 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

2020.12: Automate with Blueprints!

Welcome to Home Assistant Core 2020.12! You are looking at our new versioning schema. From now on, the Home Assistant Core will be using calendar versioning, consisting of the year, month and a patch number to indicate a bug-fix release. This also means our release schedule is changing. Home Assistant Core will now be released every first Wednesday of the month!

As most things are announced at the Home Assistant Conference; more things will be added/tweak in these release notes the next couple of days. For me, this has been an exiting year! And thanks everybody for contributing to this amazing project, not matter what and how you contributed. You are all amazing! With the Holiday season coming, it is time to slow down a bit, enjoy time with our family. And in a couple of weeks, a new year will start; Let’s make it a good one!

Happy holidays, stay safe and for the last time this year: Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2020.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-12-2020 11:27
22 • submitter: DeathNebula

14-12-2020 • 11:27

22 Linkedin

Submitter: DeathNebula

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

06-04 Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0 11
03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
05-08 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
07-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0 17
06-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.6.0 77
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
-122022+115+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1DeadMetal
14 december 2020 16:55
Mocht je de DSMR-integratie (slimme meter) gebruiken, wacht dan nog even met upgraden. Is helaas stuk gegaan. Althans, in ieder geval voor mijn slimme meter ISKRA-AM550.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeadMetal op 14 december 2020 17:17]

+1Redstone
@DeadMetal14 december 2020 18:11
Bij mij niet, heb geen problemen. Maar heb dan ook weer Kaifa meter via DSMR.
+1Uberprutser
@DeadMetal14 december 2020 21:28
Hier ook geen issues met de parser
+1Hmmbob

14 december 2020 11:50
En mocht je het gemist hebben: er is nu ook een (limited edition) appliance voor Home Assistant: Home Assistant Blue. nieuws: Home Assistant komt met eigen hardwarekit op basis van Odroid N2+
+1pOZORjED
@Hmmbob14 december 2020 11:53
Alleen niet meer te krijgen ;)
+1habbekrats
@pOZORjED14 december 2020 12:19
Ik zou gaan voor (2e hands) Intel Nuc of vergelijkbaar kastje.

Ik draai het nu nog virtueel in ESXI 2Cpu 4 GBram , maar dat blijft niet zo. En Raspberry met een paar camera's werkt vervelend traag. En gebuik van SD kaartjes moiet je helemaal niet meer willen.
+1zwarteraaf
@habbekrats14 december 2020 13:49
Gebruik van een SD kaart moet je zeker niet willen maar waarom zou je dat willen bij een Raspberry

Ik heb hier mijn Raspberry netjes werkende met een SSD.
+1Ortep
@zwarteraaf14 december 2020 19:13
Leuk dat het voor je werkt. Maar hier op mijn PI3 werkt het absoluut niet.
Het is volkomen afhankelijk van de combinatie van ssd, behuizing en kabel.
Ik heb er een aantal geprobeerd. Geen succes. En ja, ik kan van usb booten als ik bv een usb stick gebruik.
+1pOZORjED
@habbekrats14 december 2020 12:43
Een NUC heb ik inderdaad in overweging ;)
ESXi lijkt me dan wat fanatiek, duw het wel in docker ofzo, zo draai ik het nu ook op mijn NAS.
Maar die begint te kraken in zijn voegen.
0habbekrats
@pOZORjED14 december 2020 13:46
Ik volg een langdurige cursus ESXI en dat ding staat hier maar energie te stoken, dus draai ik daar nu PiHole, HA en FreePBX op te opluistering van de huisvreugd. (buiten de systemen die ik voor de cursus doe. Het is een Aius Mobo met een Core I7 en 32 GBram en een paar disken erin.
Draait op een student Lic 1 jaar, maar volgens mij kan ik nog wel een keer een 1 jaar aanvragen.

De FreePBX gaat er wel weer uit maar de PiHole en HA blijven..
Ik gebruikte hiervoor een paar jaar Domoticz, echter de laatste 2 jaar was het een waardeloos update beleid en ben ik over naar HA.

[Reactie gewijzigd door habbekrats op 14 december 2020 13:48]

0pOZORjED
@habbekrats14 december 2020 14:18
Synology DS218+ draait hier alles.
Dockers voor Postgresql (voor hass), HASS zelf, mqtt server, telegraf, influxdb, Grafana, SolarEdge poller...PiHole draait nog op een pi die ook gps ontvanger heeft als NTP server. :) Dus ja, dat loopt op zijn einde. En dan wil je dus niet nog een ESXi laag met alle overhead van dien, gewoon alles in containers ;) Werkt prima. En op een NUC kun je dan ook USB doen, dus ook de nano-pi voor zigbee2mqtt kan er dan uit.
+1CAP-Team
14 december 2020 12:29
Het plaatje bij dit artikel is volgens mij behoorlijk verouderd en niet passend bij hoe Home Assistant er normaal uitziet ;)
+1sOid

@CAP-Team14 december 2020 12:53
Mwah klopt best hoor. Standaard lovelace-kaarten.
+1jaspov
14 december 2020 14:17
Redelijke noob en net aan het testen met Home Assistent, krijg hier door (pi2) dat er inderdaad een udate 2020.12.0 is maar daarnaast ook een OS update 5.8 (ik draai 4.17). Release notes van het OS verwijzen naar github en zijn nogal technisch, is er een afhankelijkheid tussen de twee updates?
+1SMGGM
@jaspov14 december 2020 14:28
OS updates zijn zover ik het al gebruik volledig afzonderlijk. Ik zit typisch zelfs een paar OS updates achter omdat ik vaak wel eens een storing heb met mijn bluetooth temperatuur monitor en geen zin heb om bij elke update te gaan uitpluizen wat de known issues zijn.
+1RDNZL
14 december 2020 12:20
Er waren ongeveer 2000 stuks van geproduceerd. Of er vervolg komt is nog niet duidelijk.
0killer4king
14 december 2020 12:56
going for it... (niet dat mijn HA omgeving veel voorstelt... zit nog in ik prust er wat mee fase...)
0d-vine
14 december 2020 13:11
Aangezien ik net pas ben begonnen deze update er gelijk uitgevoerd.
Kan bij mij weinig fout gaan en ik heb met mijn NUC in proxmox een snapshot gemaakt. dus kan altijd terug
0okkies
14 december 2020 13:50
fuck, blueprints is geweldig voor deze noob :D
0Atheistus
14 december 2020 15:18
Na de update waren er ineens drie containers verdwenen uit Docker.
Lang leve de back-up!
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True