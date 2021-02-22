Software-update: CoreELEC 9.2.6

CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.6

CoreELEC 9.2.6 is now available. It’s been a slow few months for the 9.2 branch, since our last stable release, but there has been some small changes and fixes that may be important to some users.

As we enter into 2021 and get nearer a new major version of CoreELEC, the now ~17 month old 9.2 branch will be getting retired from active development in favor of focusing the developers attention on new features in the next major version of CoreELEC. However this doesn’t mean an immediate end to the 9.2 branch. There will still be maintenance made to the 9.2 branch, and new stable releases from the 9.2 branch when and if needed, just don’t expect anything more exciting then bug fixes and minor updates from the CoreELEC 9.2 branch.

Changes Since 9.2.5:
  • Fixed booting ODROID-HC4 from an ATA drive
  • Added Device Tree for Beelink GT mini A and GT1 mini
  • Added support for STK1160 analog TV tuner
  • Added ZRAM support (Amlogic)
  • Added Bluetooth auto connect after boot and automatic switch to Bluetooth audio device
  • Improved media handling and playback
  • Fixed CEC driver (Amlogic-NG)
  • Several small bug fixes
  • Fixed 8K HEVC playback
  • Added possibility to use BBR TCP congestion control algorithm

CoreELEC

Versienummer 9.2.6
Releasestatus Final
Website CoreELEC
Download https://coreelec.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

+1MythJuha
22 februari 2021 11:14
De reden van het ontstaan van LibreElec weet ik. Maar waarom is die opnieuw geforked naar CoreElec?
+2copyer
@MythJuha22 februari 2021 14:34
Omdat Amlogic niet mee wil werken aan de juiste drivers enzo, moest Libreelec het revers engeneren, om toch de laatste kodi te kunnen gebruiken..
Te veel chipsets, te versplinterd..

Libreelec en Kodi waren dat zat en zijn opnieuw begonnen, alles vanaf de grond af aan opgebouwd, met de laatste Linux kernel en het terug brengen naar generieke images,niet voor elke speler een image

Wat betekend dat alles werkte tot dat moment, voor de 805,905 chipsets.
Toen is daar ruzie over geweest en is Coreelec verschenen.
https://libreelec.tv/2021/02/upcoming-changes/

[Reactie gewijzigd door copyer op 22 februari 2021 14:39]

+2Klojum

@copyer22 februari 2021 16:39
De onwil van Amlogic is slechts een deel van het verhaal. De keuze voor ontwikkeling van GBM/V4L2 heeft de nodige voeten in de aarde gehad, maar het zal zich nu gaan uitbetalen. CoreELEC had daar destijds geen zin in en bleef op de oude 3.14 Linux kernel doorbouwen.

Maar CoreELEC ontstond voor het overgrote deel omdat iemand vond dat-ie alles beter wist en beter kon dan de overige ontwikkelaars van LibreELEC, en omdat hij het ook niet nodig vond om zijn nieuwe code te delen met de anderen. Dezelfde persoon die later alle financiele middelen van CoreELEC inpikte toen hij daar wegging, en ook de aanwezige CoreELEC code source zo goed als vernietigde. Een hele fijne gozer, dus.
+1copyer
@Klojum22 februari 2021 17:05
Dat laatste heb ik niet mee gekregen, ben overgegaan van libreelec naar coreelec sinds dag 1, heb alleen de ruzies mee gemaak die in de forums werden uit gevochten, wel heb ik nog mee gekregen dat kodi en libreelc zeer close waren (althans sommige mensen uit die partijen) die erg vijandig jegens coreelc waren.
+2Klojum

@copyer22 februari 2021 17:43
Als Team LibreELEC-lid hoor/weet je wat meer. De forums hebben we zoveel mogelijk uit de wind gehouden.

De animositeit die tijdens LibreELEC ontstond met de persoon in kwestie, ging (uiteraard) verder met CoreELEC. Als de persoon in kwestie bijvoorbeeld later ook met andere namen op het LibreELEC forum kwam om stennis te schoppen, dan zit er m.i. toch een draadje los bij hem. En ja, zo'n onderlinge verhouding gaat niet zomaar weg. Ondertussen is het contact met CoreELEC genormaliseerd na het vertrek van you-know-who.

Kodi en LibreELEC zijn 'close', enkele personen zitten in beide teams.
+1GunterO
@Klojum22 februari 2021 20:40
Ik ben ook nog een tijdje actief geweest op het CE forum, en je moest je uiterste best doen om niet op die klootzak zijn tenen te trappen. Wellicht een brilliant programmeur, maar onmogelijk om mee (samen) te werken.
+1Sentry23
@MythJuha22 februari 2021 11:32
CoreElec is specifiek op Amlogic devices gefocused, ook omdat LibreElec daar die niet (officeel) ondersteund.
+1Bacspin
22 februari 2021 08:59
Nou lekker, tot nu toe altijd prima gewerkt, na de update op de C2 kom ik niet meer bij de internet diensten (opensub, youtube, timerserver, scrapers etc), alleen bij lokale netwerk :(
Logs uploaden werkt niet, ook niet via ssh en paste. Internet is wel te pingen, curl geeft een melding dat zijn certificaat nog niet valide is, wellicht hebben de andere services daar ook last van.

Ga wel terugflashen naar 9.2.5 en de library proberen te importeren van een backup vanuit 9.2.6, geen zien weer helemaal opnieuw op te bouwen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bacspin op 22 februari 2021 10:48]

0Call of Duty
23 februari 2021 10:54
Ik heb een Aliexpress TV Box van 19 euro. Ding was nieuw uit de doos praktisch onbruikbaar, alles werkte veel te langzaam en de players konden hooguit 1080p afspelen.

De chip, S905x2 moet wel wat meer aankunnen dus leek me dat de software gewoon niet zo goed was. Na het installeren van CoreElect werkt dit ding echt perfect. Ik zet een 4k HDR film op een sticky en het speelt gewoon af. Echt mooi dit. Geen idee of de HDR het echt doet, weet niet zo goed hoe ik dit kan testen maar het beeld ziet er goed uit en ik ben echt superblij.

