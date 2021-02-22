De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 9.2.6 uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.6 is now available. It’s been a slow few months for the 9.2 branch, since our last stable release, but there has been some small changes and fixes that may be important to some users.

As we enter into 2021 and get nearer a new major version of CoreELEC, the now ~17 month old 9.2 branch will be getting retired from active development in favor of focusing the developers attention on new features in the next major version of CoreELEC. However this doesn’t mean an immediate end to the 9.2 branch. There will still be maintenance made to the 9.2 branch, and new stable releases from the 9.2 branch when and if needed, just don’t expect anything more exciting then bug fixes and minor updates from the CoreELEC 9.2 branch.