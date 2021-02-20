Software-update: Kodi 19.0

Kodi logo (75 pix) De final release van Kodi 19 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Playback

For audio and music lovers, there are significant improvements across the board to metadata handling: library improvements, new tags, new displays, improvements to how Kodi handles release dates, album durations, multi-disc sets, and more. There's a new, Matrix-inspired visualisation, there are improvements to display when fetching files from a web server, and several changes to how audio decoder addons can pass information through to the Kodi player.

For video, most of the changes are more technical, and may depend on your hardware: AV1 software decoding, HLG HDR and static HDR10 playback on Windows 10, static HDR10 and dynamic Dolby Vision HDR support on Android, and more OpenGL bicubic scalers.

For those who combine the two, and have libraries of music videos, you get some goodies as well: database and metadata display improvements mean that Kodi will now fetch and display related album and artist information from the music library, where appropriate. There are also new features around grouping videos by artist (not just album), support for .NFO files that list all performers instead of just the main artist, plus better search links to return related albums and videos by the same director director.

And, finally, if your definition of "play" is more game-related, we've implemented integer scaling to improve the viewing quality of Pixel Art games across the board, while iOS get support for Xbox, PlayStation and other supported Bluetooth game controllers.

Skin/Look-and-Feel

For many people, the interface is Kodi - it's how you find your way around, it's how you interact with the application and your media. As such, it's always getting some attention, and this release is no different: screen redesign, especially for music; new metadata displays; changes to playlist views; a new "now playing" view; artwork and image file improvements; both new and updated GUI controls. Some changes may be subtle, but all are designed to improve your experience.

Subtitles

An often-overlooked feature, but immensely useful to so many people, subtitles get some attention in this release: timestamp overlays get fixed, plus you can now select a dark grey colour and set an opacity for the captions (particularly useful in HDR - protect your eyes, kids, you'll miss them when they're gone).

Addons and Scrapers

Python comes in for some major changes in Kodi 19. Because the old Python 2.7 has gone out of support, we've finally made the wholesale move to Python 3 and ported our addons across. Much of the community has come with us, so, hopefully, your favourite addons will still function, but we're at the mercy of third-party contributors to update their work.

Kodi 19 replaces the old XML metadata scrapers with new default Python for movies and TV shows; there are also new Python scrapers for music, Generic Album Scraper and Generic Artist Scraper. Binary addons in general get improvements to system documentation, cleaned up settings dialogs, and better help text.

PVR and Live Television

Another significant part of Kodi that's had a lot of attention in this release. Most new features here revolve around usability: PVR reminders, home screen widgets, group/channel manager enhancements, navigation and dialog controls, context menus, New/Live/Finale/Premiere tags, channel numbering and sorting, performance improvements, API improvements.

Security

There are a few new security features implemented now in Kodi, to help keep you safe from intentional or unintentional problems. Kodi will now enforce the origin of installed addons and their dependencies, which prevents third-party repositories from overwriting code of unrelated add-ons; broken or deprecated add-ons are now highlighted in the add-on list, so you have to actively agree to activate one; the binary addon system now has higher security around data exchange between Kodi and an addons. In addition, we've added a default requirement to password-protect Kodi's web interface, plus give better information around the security implications of enabling external interfaces if you do choose to enable them.

Platform Specifics

As a cross-platform application, we try our very best to keep all platforms feature equivalent where we can. However, there are inevitably platform differences, and we also have to make room by dropping old platforms as technology moves on.

The big platform change with this release is new support for tvOS, but this means waving goodbye to iOS 32-bit. Beyond that, there are specific tweaks such as specific TopShelf support and fixes on AppleTV, better logging and notch support on iOS, and a move to a single Linux binary for multiple windowing systems (X11, Wayland, and GBM) versus the previous three. That last one will make a big difference to both users and package maintainers, since you'll no longer have to select a different binary based on the target environment.

Versienummer 19.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-02-2021 15:3850

20-02-2021 • 15:38

50 Linkedin

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

06-03 Kodi 19.4 20
27-10 Kodi 19.3 13
09-10 Kodi 19.2 48
05-'21 Kodi 19.1 6
02-'21 Kodi 19.0 50
01-'21 Kodi 19.0 RC1 58
10-'20 Kodi 18.9 5
07-'20 Kodi 18.8 22
05-'20 Kodi 18.7 26
03-'20 Kodi 18.6 6
Meer historie

Reacties (50)

+1II This Game II
20 februari 2021 15:50
Hopelijk komt de versie voor de Xbox series X ook snel en werken de 4k video’s weer.
+2job_h
@II This Game II20 februari 2021 17:34
Ik weet niet of ze ondertussen nieuwe mensen gevonden hebben, maar de UWP versie van Kodi was eind 2019 ongeveer afgeschreven door een gebrek aan ontwikkelaars.

Tweakers: nieuws: UWP-versie Kodi wordt mogelijk stopgezet wegens tekort aan ontwikkelaars
Kodi website: https://kodi.tv/article/windows-developers-kodi-needs-you
So there is a real risk that if new blood does not join the team, at least UWP (XBox) will have to be dropped for Kodi v20 and probably even Matrix v19.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 20 februari 2021 17:42]

0RaJitsu
@job_h22 februari 2021 13:39
Als ze mensen oproepen te helpen lijkt het me niet dat ze het afgeschreven hebben en dat ze het juist willen servicen. Sowieso is het m.i. wenselijk om de optie te hebben dit soort software dat voor velen een standaardoplossing is, zich automatisch te laten updaten zodat je er geen omkijk meer naar hebt.

Overigens komen sommige ontwikkelaars er wel van terug van de beslissing de Windows Store niet meer te ondersteunen. Ik zag dat foobar (natuurlijk een veel kleiner softwareproduct waar niet een soortgelijke infrastructuur achter zit ivm Kodi), die eerder aangekondigd hadden het project te verlaten, toch de laatste versie in de Windows Store heeft staan.
0job_h
@RaJitsu22 februari 2021 13:51
1. Akkoord, de Windows store biedt een makkelijk manier om apps up-to-date te houden.
2. Wellicht dat je het anders geïnterpreteerd had, maar het enige wat ik probeerde te zeggen was dit:
De Kodi ontwikkelaars gaven eind 2019 aan de UWP versie te willen ondersteunen, maar de mankracht er niet voor te hebben. Vandaar ook dat ik deze quote van Kodi's eigen website gebruikt had:
So there is a real risk that if new blood does not join the team, at least UWP (XBox) will have to be dropped for Kodi v20 and probably even Matrix v19.
0RaJitsu
@job_h23 februari 2021 15:00
We spraken rond het tweede inderdaad langs elkaar heen. Maar ter info, ik zit nu bij mijn ouders, en zie dat ook hun Windows store-versie ook op v19 zit. :)
+1Farabi
@II This Game II20 februari 2021 16:12
ik zit hier ook te wachten. ik ben een beetje bang dat ze de xbox laten vallen...
+1sam_vde
20 februari 2021 16:19
Blijft een hele mooie toepassing, hier thuis in combinatie met jellyfin op de NAS.
+1mvrhrln
@sam_vde20 februari 2021 16:40
Wat is de toegevoegde waarde van jellyfin icm met Kodi ?
+1i-chat
@mvrhrln20 februari 2021 17:05
1: opslag op een 'geschikt' device met goede performance, backup mogelijkheden, en andere services
2: transcoding (als je die nodig hebt)
3: 1 back-end meerdere frontends
4: je media ook beschikbaar als je niet thuis op de bank zit.
0mvrhrln
@i-chat20 februari 2021 17:26
ik ga eens kijken, heb al een xpenology serer draaien, als nas, gebruik kodi in woonkamer en slaapkamer.
ff kijken wat jellyfin toevoegt (via docker danwel)
0sam_vde
@mvrhrln20 februari 2021 19:21
Voor mij idd centrale db van media die vaak ook bijhoudt wat je aan het kijken was als je wisselt van devices. Transcoding gebruik ik niet.

Ik heb nu in lxc draaien maar docker lijkt mss wel de betere optie.
0Jazco2nd

@i-chat20 februari 2021 23:10
Er is ook een Jellyfin Android TV app. Maakt Kodi overbodig. Maar nog best wat bugs, dus gebruik ik voorlopig nog Kodi+add-on.
0LxxFxx
@i-chat22 februari 2021 00:48
Heb ook interesse in Jellyfin, maar niet zo zeker van de meerwaarde. Als ik het goed begrijp:
1: Dit is niet van toepassing als je al een NAS met backupsysteem gebruikt voor je media?
2: Niet nodig als je Kodi gebruikt lijkt me
3: Als je Kodi hebt, waarom zou je iets anders gebruiken thuis?
4: Makes sense, Jellyfin kan je openzetten naar het web (best via VPN I guess) als soort van eigen "Netflix"

Alleen puntje 4 lijkt me dus een meerwaarde, maar dan moet je regelmatig eigen media willen consumeren terwijl je niet thuis bent. Zeldzame use case in mijn geval. Begrijp me niet verkeerd, ik vind het een mooi stuk software, en ik zou graag een nieuw projectje starten, maar ik vrees dat het niet voor mij bedoeld is.
+1harrytasker
20 februari 2021 16:37
Kan je tegenwoordig ook in de standaard skin de overlay na een bepaalde tijd laten verdwijnen?
+1ViPER_DMRT
@harrytasker20 februari 2021 16:45
Yes
+1harrytasker
@ViPER_DMRT20 februari 2021 17:08
Enig idee waar? Ik kan het namelijk nergens vinden in Estuary. Zal wel scheel kijken :?
+1beezjeh
20 februari 2021 15:53
Dat is snel na maar 1 geïnstalleerde RC, helaas werkt random movie niet op al mijn profielen en in online repository ook niet beschikbaar om opnieuw te installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beezjeh op 20 februari 2021 18:38]

+1ViPER_DMRT
@beezjeh20 februari 2021 16:39
Ooof het idee al....
Schoonmoeder op de bank, risky click of the day ....
0beezjeh
@ViPER_DMRT20 februari 2021 18:38
Haha loop flink achter dik 600+ titels en als ik ga kiezen dan heb ik geen zin meer om iets te kijken 😂

Gisteren kwam ik bijvoorbeeld uit bij Miami Vice met random movie en moet je nagaan had deze op release gekocht op dvd en tot nu toe niet gezien.
Maar wat een ruk film, totaal iets anders dan mijn verwachting en prima voor één keer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beezjeh op 20 februari 2021 18:42]

+1Jozzy
20 februari 2021 16:32
Ik draai 2 Raspberry Pi 4 systemen met LibreElec. Jellyfin dient als mediaserver en zo hou ik alles synchroon. Ben jaren zeer tevreden met Kodi!
+1Master FX
20 februari 2021 16:41
Iemand die de rar addon aan de praat heeft? Of hem überhaupt weet te vinden? Via de wiki kom ik er niet!
+1dormamu
20 februari 2021 18:12
Ik blijf nog even hangen op Leia totdat ik een vervanger heb kunnen vinden voor de add-on Osmosis.
Ik blijf het spijtig vinden dat niet alle video-addons library integration ondersteunen.
0Gadget Freak
20 februari 2021 16:08
Ik had altijd naar volle tevredenheid XBMC op m'n iMac (lang geleden). Op m'n huidige iMac staat wel Kodi, maar ik gebruik het zelden, hij ziet geen wijzigingen in mijn video bibliotheek. Dus gebruik ik eigenlijk altijd VLC op m'n iMac.

Op de Apple TV is Infuse m'n favoriet.

Jammer, XBMC was mijn favoriete mediaspeler!
+1ViPER_DMRT
@Gadget Freak20 februari 2021 16:45
Dan heb je voor 'reasons' de werk-bij feature niet aan staan. Ik ben ook altijd een groot voorstander om updates on screen te laten zien, als ik wat weg gooi, wordt het meteen bijgewerkt.

Gebruikte XBMC sinds de prille dagen van de XBOX, things changed quite a bit, in a good way ;)
0BlaBla1973
20 februari 2021 15:45
"Vroeger" keek ik altijd uit naar een nieuwe versie, maar sinds ik mijn HTPC heb vervangen voor de Nvidia shield, zou ik geen functie kunnen noemen die ik mis. Op de Intel hardware met liberelec had ik geen hdr Dolby Atmos oa... Daarom ben ik naar de shield verhuisd.

Edit : kodi 18.9 op de shield

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 20 februari 2021 16:37]

0Vliegendescheet
@BlaBla197320 februari 2021 15:56
Gebruik je geen Kodi dan? Heb ook nvidea.
0Jazco2nd

@Vliegendescheet20 februari 2021 23:08
JellyFin is eigenlijk voldoende als het puur om je eigen library gaat..
De AndroidTV cliënt heeft nog wat quirks. Is de enige reden dat ik Kodi gebruik maar dan alleen icm Jellyfin add-on.
0well0549
@BlaBla197320 februari 2021 15:57
Shield is ook echt een toppertje !
0Yarisken
@BlaBla197320 februari 2021 16:06
Ja wat gebruik je dan ?
0BlaBla1973
@Yarisken20 februari 2021 16:39
Sorry, was niet helemaal duidelijk in mijn post. Heb ik nu aangepast, maar ik ben van de Intel met liberelec (kodi) naar shield met kodi 18.9 gegaan voor oa het hdr verhaal.
0ViPER_DMRT
@BlaBla197320 februari 2021 16:41
Nvidia Shield is life, Nvidia shield is love.... niks komt erbij in de buurt. Toch vreemd, but hey...
0Fraaank
@ViPER_DMRT20 februari 2021 17:22
Moet zeggen dat de Series X het ook prima doet inclusief blu-rayspeler en volwaardig gameconsole. Iets ander prijspunt, maar toch.
0Jazco2nd

@Fraaank20 februari 2021 23:08
Ook iets ander energieverbruik, als je slechts een videootje wil bekijken.
0plofkip
@ViPER_DMRT20 februari 2021 20:16
Hier ook, echter heb ik nu sinds een paar maanden enorm zacht geluid qua volume van de shield.
Moet de receiver van -55db opschroeven naar -25db voor een beetje volume 😕
0ViPER_DMRT
@plofkip22 februari 2021 13:33
Laatste keer dat ik dat had stond het volume van de shield op 6% of zo ;)
0LxxFxx
@ViPER_DMRT22 februari 2021 00:50
Nvidia Shield lijkt mooi, maar voor het geld is de nieuwe Chromecast met Android TV ws een betere koop?
De afstandsbediening van de shield lijkt me wel uitgebreider, mss dat ik die nog los bijkoop.
0ViPER_DMRT
@LxxFxx22 februari 2021 13:34
Shield heeft Chromecast, ik zou niet weten welke knoppen ik nog zou willen eigenlijk ;)
0NightFox89
@ViPER_DMRT22 februari 2021 14:54
Alleen veel te duur vergeleken met de nieuwe chromecast als je alleen media afspeelt. De shield is een mooi apparaat, maar daardoor voor mij volledig afgeschreven. Voor die prijs koop ik 3 chromecasts
0ViPER_DMRT
@BlaBla197320 februari 2021 16:52
RC2 is uit, works like charm.
https://mirrors.kodi.tv/releases/android/arm64-v8a/

RC2 , dus maak een backup, just in case.
0Magyku30
20 februari 2021 16:05
Kun je hier dan nog de Covenant add-on gebruiken?
1 2

