Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 3.9.2 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Python 3.9.2

This is the second maintenance release of Python 3.9. Python 3.9.2 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. We've made 166 commits since 3.9.1, among which you can find two security fixes:

  • bpo-42938: Avoid static buffers when computing the repr of ctypes.c_double and ctypes.c_longdouble values. This issue was assigned CVE-2021-3177.
  • bpo-42967: Fix web cache poisoning vulnerability by defaulting the query args separator to &, and allowing the user to choose a custom separator. This issue was assigned CVE-2021-23336.

Python

Versienummer 3.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Python

0Yarisken
20 februari 2021 17:54
Grappig vanmorgen op de laptops van mijn zoon en dochter geinstalleerd om te leren programmeren en nu lees ik dat het een nieuwe versie is :-).
Bedankt Guido voor python.

