Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 0.19

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 0.19 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals bijvoorbeeld het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Winaero Tweaker 0.19 released

I have released Winaero Tweaker version 0.19. This release is very special. Besides the addition of new features and bugfixes, it also includes a number of useful user interface improvements. I have tried to sort out a number of long standing annoyances.

Fixes

First of all, I am happy to announce that I have finally found what was preventing Winaero Tweaker from exporting 16 tweaks. This issue had been reported several times by users , but I couldn't find the cause. However, it was a surprise for me that it was caused by a bug in Visual Studio. Now it is fixed.

Another bugfix worth mentioning is a fully-functional Settings cascading context menu for the desktop background once again. That was a bug accidentally caused by me.

Also, there are other fixes, but they are really minor.

User interface

Toolbar

The user interface of Winaero Tweaker is always subject to improvements. First of all, I have updated the toolbar, so it looks better on HiDPI screens.

Next, I added the corresponding menu entries for all toolbar buttons, and assigned hotkeys to them. From now, you can use keyboard shortcuts and menus for the following actions:

  • Add/remove a tweak from Favorites
  • Open Favorites
  • Set a tweak as the app startup page
  • Create a desktop shortcut for the tweak

Also, I have re-arranged the existing menu items a little. There is a new "Actions" menu, where you will find all the single tweak-specific actions.

Navigation history

There are plenty of Winaero Tweaker users who always ask for the "navigation history" option in the app. Well, I have implemented it. It looks and works similar to what you have in File Explorer on Windows. It stores a list of tweaks you have visited since the app start, and allows you to go through that list, as follows:

  • with Alt+left and Alt+right keyboard shortcuts;
  • using two toolbar buttons;
  • using the Navigation menu <-- this also displays the list of recently visited tweaks, so you can use it to directly go to any tweak from your history.

In addition to the navigation history, another thing you may like is recent changes.

Recent changes

The Recent changes option is a new feature of Winaero Tweaker that lists the tweaks you have applied, arranged by the modification time. Now you can recall what and when you have changed at a glance. By double-clicking on its entries, you can directly open the tweak and then revert or re-adjust it.

The information page

Finally, there is one more minor change. The Information page of Winaero Tweaker now includes Windows edition and its build number.

New tweaks

All the below tweaks are supposed to work in Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, and Windows 7.

Change owner context menu

This option adds the 'change owner' context menu to files, directories, and drives. Using it, you can view the current owner of the file system object, set it to Everyone, System, TrustedInstaller, or Administrators.

Change the number of Folder Views to remember

All Windows versions allow you to customize a specific folder's view to make it more suitable for the content in that folder. View changes are remembered by File Explorer/Windows Explorer or, all folders can be set globally to the same view via Folder Options. By default, Windows remembers the view options for first 5000 folders. This number can be increased up to 20 000 folders, now with Winaero Tweaker.

Change the number of items in jump lists

Windows allows you to adjust the number of items visible in the jump list. This number is set to 12 by default. With Winaero Tweaker you can increase or reduce it.

Winaero Tweaker

Versienummer 0.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Winaero
Download https://winaerotweaker.com/
Bestandsgrootte 2,40MB
Licentietype Freeware

+2Splorky
21 januari 2021 07:35
Ik gebruik deze applicatie om the folders in "This PC" aan te passen.
Een ouderwetse "Mijn Documenten" map die niet vervuild wordt met mappen van andere programma's bevalt mij toch wel heel erg.

Wel is me opgevallen als je teveel aanpast in verkenner dat je tegen wat eigenaardigheden oploopt.
Als je quick access weg haald dan werkt verkenner niet meer helemaal lekker, ook heb ik bij sommige installaties dat de content deel in verkenner traag wertkt, als in vaak refreshed?!

Al met al leuke applicatie alleen je kunt functionaliteit breken voor het verkenner gedeelte in ieder geval
+1cruysen
21 januari 2021 09:13
Op de site staat nog een lijst met klein zelfstandige tooltjes:
winaero-apps

Een tricky tooltje is b.v. ExecTI. Daarmee kun je programma's starten onder de login 'TrustedInstaller'.
+11DMKIIN

22 januari 2021 19:11
Klein nakomertje verschenen : versie 0.19.1
A small update to Winaero Tweaker. I added the ability to turn on the new Windows 10X boot animation.
0rookie no. 1
22 januari 2021 12:29
Dacht eindelijk een methode te kunnen gebruiken om de default lock screen image op Windows 10 te kunnen aanpassen (geen Bing image, maar eigen background), maar dat werkt ook met deze tool niet.

