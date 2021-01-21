Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7, 8.9, 9.0 en 9.1. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een beveiligingsprobleem met archiefbestanden:

Project: Drupal core

Date: 2021-January-20

Security risk: Critical 18∕25 AC:Complex/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Exploit/TD:Uncommon

Vulnerability: Third-party libraries

Description: The Drupal project uses the pear Archive_Tar library, which has released a security update that impacts Drupal. For more information please see:

Exploits may be possible if Drupal is configured to allow .tar , .tar.gz , .bz2 , or .tlz file uploads and processes them.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.1, update to Drupal 9.1.3.

If you are using Drupal 9.0, update to Drupal 9.0.11.

If you are using Drupal 8.9, update to Drupal 8.9.13.

If you are using Drupal 7, update to Drupal 7.78.

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.9.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.