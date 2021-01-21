Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 7.78 / 8.9.13 / 9.0.11 / 9.1.3

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7, 8.9, 9.0 en 9.1. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een beveiligingsprobleem met archiefbestanden:

Drupal core - Critical - Third-party libraries - SA-CORE-2021-001

Project: Drupal core
Date: 2021-January-20
Security risk: Critical 18∕25 AC:Complex/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Exploit/TD:Uncommon
Vulnerability: Third-party libraries
Description: The Drupal project uses the pear Archive_Tar library, which has released a security update that impacts Drupal. For more information please see:

Exploits may be possible if Drupal is configured to allow .tar, .tar.gz, .bz2, or .tlz file uploads and processes them.

Solution: Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.9.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Disable uploads of .tar, .tar.gz, .bz2, or .tlz files to mitigate the vulnerability.

By Bart van Klaveren

21-01-2021 • 07:41
Submitter: Zidane007nl

21-01-2021 • 07:41

22 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Source: Drupal

Reacties (22)

+1Menesis

21 januari 2021 08:36
Ik heb nog een site op Drupal 7. Het nadeel met Drupal (among others :P ) vind ik dat major version updates best vaak voorkomen in de lifetime van een website. Dat zijn imho best wel ingrijpende updates die je dan moet doorvoeren in je site.
Mijn wordpress site loopt al jaren op zichzelf, met eigen updates.. Geen omkijken naar nodig.
+1demon326
@Menesis21 januari 2021 09:02
Drupal 7 naar drupal 8 of 9 is inderdaad zeer lastig om te doen, ja. Eenmaal je op 8 of 9 zit is het allemaal vrij simpel omdat ze allemaal op de basis gebouwd zijn :)
+1SadBob
@demon32621 januari 2021 11:27
Simpel zeg je? Ik ben destijds begonnen met het boek “Drupal 8 for absolute beginners”. Doordat ik (uiteraard) met de nieuwste update van Drupal 8 werkte waren er diverse voorbeelden in dat boek die niet meer werkten. En wilde je die dan toch laten werken, dan bleek dat gedegen kennis van zowel PHP als Symfony een vereiste is. Dus zo simpel zijn Drupal 8 en 9 niet ! :( :(
+1beerendlauwers
@SadBob21 januari 2021 12:43
Met Drupal 7 bleven de API's inderdaad stabiel over de gehele lifetime van 7. Die keuze bleek desastreus: versie 7 was na een tijdje hopeloos verouderd en niemand wilde er echt aan werken. Met Drupal 8 kan men veel sneller schakelen en verbeteren met de hulp van een mooie Symfony-basis. Met Drupal 9 trekt men die lijn verder en gaan alle "Drupalismen" er stilletjes aan uit, met een modern en goed onderhoudbaar CMS als gevolg. Drupal is wel sowieso wat te "heavy" voor een blogje ofzo, maar voor de KMO markt (en voor grotere klanten zoals bijv. energieleveranciers) is het een goede fit.
+1SadBob
@beerendlauwers21 januari 2021 14:36
Ben dat laatste helemaal met je eens. Als je zowel front-end als back-end specialisten hebt, die van de hoed en de rand (zoals Symfony !) weten, dan is Drupal een hele goede keuze. Maar voor de hobbyist, die zoekt naar iets simpels, zal het heel snel een afknapper zijn.
+1foxgamer2019
@SadBob21 januari 2021 19:16
Waarom zouden Symfony ontwikkelaars voor Drupal kiezen? Geen kritiek, maar een vraag.

Drupal heeft inderdaad Symfony onderdelen, maar ontwikkelaars kunnen zelf iets opzetten met dit framework of deze weer gebruiken voor hun eigen project(en). Drupal heeft naar mijn weten eigen modules en ook een eigen stijl van programmeren, waarvan helaas ook veel legacy code/oplossingen. Dan lijkt me kiezen voor iets anders al snel gemaakt?
+1beerendlauwers
@foxgamer201922 januari 2021 11:57
Drupal heeft naar mijn weten eigen modules en ook een eigen stijl van programmeren
Die eigen stijl van programmeren is er grotendeels uit gesloopt. De "oude" manier om modules te maken met wat .inc files en andere custom meuk is deprecated, en de overgrote meerderheid van modules is gewoon met moderne PHP classes met dependency injection. Testing is gewoon met PHPUnit. Drupal 8 zit op Symfony 3, Drupal 9 gaat over naar Symfony 4 en zal diens release window wijzigen zodat ze een maand ofzo nadat Symfony een update uitvoert, kunnen upgraden, zodat ze niet meer achterop geraken zoals bij Drupal 8.

Het hook systeem bestaat nog, dat gaat er gefaseerd uit. Ik doe meestal alles via EventSubscribers, dat gaat nu al. De frontend is nu gewoon Twig.
+1demon326
@SadBob21 januari 2021 11:40
Simpel, als in de upgrade procédure is makkelijker dan 7 -> 8. Ik bedoelde dus gewoon dat de upgrade procédure eenvoudiger is eenmaal je op drupal 8 of 9 zit. Drupal zelf, tjah, dat is een liefde/haat verhouding. Documentatie? Google is dan je beste vriend. Ik heb een halfjaar bezig geweest aan de voorbereidingen en testen om mijn site naar drupal 8 te brengen, dit is inclusief eigen thema volledig opnieuw opbouwen.
+1kwaakvaak_v2

@SadBob21 januari 2021 19:33
De meeste Drupal boeken zijn snel geschreven zonder echte technische controle. Zeker Packt en tot op zekere hoogte Apress hebben hier een handje van. Liefst brengen ze boeken uit die gebaseerd zijn op beta versies zodat ze bij de release mooi mee kunnen liften.

En ja, als je echt iets voor Drupal moet ontwikkelen is kennis van PHP wel noodzakelijk, niet heel raar als het project in PHP is gemaakt. Gelukkig is er een grote bibliotheek van modules, dus als je geen hele specfieke maatwerk modules hebt is de kans dat er een module is die doet wat je nodig hebt best aanwezigheid.
+1Zidane007nl

@SadBob21 januari 2021 20:31
Volgens Amazon is dat boek uitgekomen op 23 september 2015. Dat is nog voor de release van Drupal 8.0.0. Daarna zijn er nieuwe features bijgekomen in de minor releases, dus dat boek was snel verouderd.
+1Jan-E
@Menesis21 januari 2021 11:25
Ik heb ook nog wat Drupal7 sites draaien. Bij elke D7-core update moet ik bovendien een paar kleine patches toepassen: .htaccess RewriteBase. foutonderdrukking voor filesize op een remote file en dergelijke. Dus heb ik het met drush maar gescript:

drush -l example.com pm-update
drush -l example.com php-eval "registry_rebuild();"
patch -p1 < d7-core.patch

Update naar D9 staat nog niet op de planning.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jan-E op 21 januari 2021 11:27]

+1beerendlauwers
@Jan-E21 januari 2021 12:45
De migratiefunctionaliteit van D7 -> D8 (of D9) zit in ieder geval al erg snor. Enkel op vlak van Drupal Commerce ben ik wat issues tegengekomen.
+1Jan-E
@beerendlauwers21 januari 2021 15:35
Tenzij je modules gebruikt die niet geport zijn naar D8. Wij leunen zwaar op Organic Groups.
+1kwaakvaak_v2

@Jan-E21 januari 2021 19:36
tijd om naar Groups te gaan kijken dus, maar dat gaat zeker niet zonder maatwerk migratie lukken.

Edit hoezo niet relevant, Groups is een Drupal module / systeem wat gelijke functionaliteit heeft als OG maar dan met in mijn optiek logischere API.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kwaakvaak_v2 op 22 januari 2021 12:40]

+1haling
@Menesis21 januari 2021 10:13
Tsja, Wordpress is weer procedureel verouderde troep. Bij Drupal hebben ze de stoute schoenen aangetrokken en van een heel oud en ouderwets systeem iets moderns gemaakt op basis van Symfony.

Ik moet altijd zowel lachen als huilen als ik de code van WordPress bekijk. Het is echt te lelijk voor woorden, en schandalig dat de helft van het internet die troep gebruikt. Tegelijkertijd laat het wel zien dat het eigenlijk niet eens zoveel uitmaakt.
+1Chris_147
@haling21 januari 2021 11:18
Voor de website van mijn zaak ben ik afgestapt van WordPress en naar Hugo gegaan. Zo'n complexe website is het niet, maar WordPress gaf me toch genoeg kopzorgen: moeilijk te editeren, thema gebroken door WordPress updates en vooral traag.
Je moet vrij goede hosting hebben wil het wat vooruit gaan. Of misschien heel goede developers, maar dan ben je vertrokken voor een paar duizend euro. En dan support...

Drupal lijkt me nog een slag zwaarder. Goed voor waar het voor bedoelt is, maar dat is niet een simpele website denk ik.

Met Hugo verwacht ik dat ik meer zelf kan doen en me vooral kan concentreren op inhoud maken.
Sneller is de site in ieder geval al zeker!
0SadBob
@Chris_14721 januari 2021 14:47
Hugo is toch voor statische websites, net zoals DreamWeaver? Of zie ik dat verkeerd?
+1Htbaa
@SadBob21 januari 2021 15:47
Klopt, maar bij Hugo heb je niet zoals Dreamweaver een grafische editor. Ik heb mijn zakelijke website ook in Hugo gemaakt en dat werkt op zich best leuk. Maar ik ben toch weer van plan om terug te gaan naar WordPress aangezien ik ook alle andere klantsites in WP maak.

Hugo zou voor mij een stuk interessanter zijn als je een externe datasource kunt koppelen die gebruikt wordt om content op te halen en zo tijdens het bouwproces de pagina's te genereren. Dan kan je namelijk fatsoenlijk headless gaan. Zou je nu ook kunnen doen, maar dan moet je al een systeem bouwen die de Hugo pagina's (Markdown bestanden) genereert. Was me net wat teveel moeite :-).
0Chris_147
@Htbaa21 januari 2021 16:30
Dat ga ik inderdaad eens naar kijken.
0mphilipp
@haling21 januari 2021 11:59
Ik moet altijd zowel lachen als huilen als ik de code van WordPress bekijk. Het is echt te lelijk voor woorden, en schandalig dat de helft van het internet die troep gebruikt. Tegelijkertijd laat het wel zien dat het eigenlijk niet eens zoveel uitmaakt.
Niet iedereen/bijna niemand kijkt naar de code van zoiets. Het gaat om het resultaat. Ik heb ook het eea in Wordpress draaien en heb ook ooit gekeken naar Drupal. Drupal voldeed niet aan mijn eisen, dus ben ik voor Wordpress gegaan. Voor de gebruiker gaat het om het resultaat. Dus inderdaad...het maakt niet eens zoveel uit hoe het er onder de motorkap uitziet.
+1Lennart

@Menesis21 januari 2021 19:19
Overweeg Backdrop eens - geforkt van Drupal 7, bedoeld voor site's die je wat langer wilt houden en je geen groot budget / veel tijd hebt.
+1Zidane007nl

@Menesis21 januari 2021 20:45
Mijn websites draaien allemaal ook nog op Drupal 7. In 2017 heb ik mijn laatste Drupal site opgezet en kon toen kiezen tussen 7 en 8. Ik heb toen toch voor 7 gekozen, aangezien heel veel modules toen nog niet waren omgezet naar 8.
Ik heb nog geen ervaring met de upgrade van 7 naar 8. Eerst even verder ervaring opdoen.

WordPress was vroeger een blog en tegenwoordig een CMS en dat is te zien aan de code, die al een tijdje niet op de schop is gegaan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

