Software-update: Inkscape 1.0.2

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.0.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Versie 1.0.2 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes, maar we treffen ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden en bijgewerkte vertalingen aan. De changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features

  • Zooming by middle mouse button click (pressing scroll wheel) can now be deactivated in Edit → Preferences → Behavior → Steps: Zoom with middle mouse click (Commit 186736)
  • Canvas rotation by Ctrl + middle mouse drag / Ctrl + Shift + Scroll can be prevented in two ways:
    • temporarily for the current document from View → Canvas Orientation → Lock Rotation (Commit 5eb7c5)
    • for all new Inkscape windows in Edit → Preferences → Interface: Lock canvas rotation by default (Commit e8c10d)

Bug fixes

General
  • Copy-Paste:
    • A long-standing, very annoying bug where, when copying an object to the clipboard while also running certain other programs on Linux desktops (mainly clipboard managers), caused multiple export extension dialogs to open, has been fixed, so you can now again use your favorite clipboard manager while also using Inkscape (Commit fe7c68, Bug #575)
    • When copy-pasting some items along with their originals/frames/paths (clones, text-on-path, text-in-a-shape, linked offsets), they are no longer displaced in relation to the pasted original (Commit b93f21, Bug #853)
  • Stroke to Path: Converting an object's stroke to a path no longer makes its clones vanish (Bug #1120)
  • Performance: Improved rendering performance when zooming through multiple zoom levels (Commit 28e21e)
  • CSS: CSS classes that start with a letter that isn't part of the ASCII set are no longer ignored (Bug #1094)
  • Cleanup: An outdated link that pointed to a potentially offensive website now has been removed from a branding document (Commit 88efa4)
  • User interface: Random actions should no longer cause sudden scaling of the canvas (Commit 49fc36)
  • Markers: When adding a marker to a line, it can now be removed with a single Undo action again (not two) (Commit 179fe9, Bug #2130)
macOS
  • Performance: Packaging has been updated for macOS, which removes a performance regression in Inkscape 1.0.1 (Commit 643286)
  • Icons: File system icons look correct again now (Commit 643286, Bug #1893)
  • Export: PDF export no longer produces unprintable PDF files (Bug #827, Commit 643286)
Circle Tool
  • Arcs from Inkscape files created with versions older than 1.0 are no longer rendered as slices (Bug #1900)
  • When dragging on an ellipse's handles inside the ellipse to create an arc, Inkscape no longer renders it as a closed slice (Commit def938)
Eraser Tool
  • A long-standing issue with the Eraser tool painting red lines instead of erasing as soon as the user has interacted with a menu or dialog or another user interface element has been fixed (Bug #2068, Commit 2057bf)
Live Path Effects Mesh Gradient tool
  • Objects with a mesh gradient now keep their fill when copied to a different document (Bug #579)
Filter Editor dialog
  • The dialog elements are readable now when using a dark theme (Bug #885)
Objects dialog
  • The search function in the 'Objects' dialog shows results again (Bug #1736)
Selectors and CSS dialog
  • In addition to multiple crash fixes (see below), the dialog now correctly recognizes style tags inside the documents defs section (Commit 12f4d6, Bug #905)
Text
  • A series of related bugs with text objects was fixed (MR #2434).
    All of the affected actions required a text object to behave like a path, but it behaved like a group, and the action failed. This series of bugs mostly affected new users who were following tutorials which did not work as expected.
    Specifically, the following actions now work again:
    • A text object unioned with itself results in a single path again.
    • Text objects can again be used with other objects in all Boolean operations.
    • Text objects can again be inset and outset.
    • Text objects can again be used to create a Dynamic Offset or a Linked Offset.
  • The font preview sample now contains the correct currency symbols €¢ (instead of \342\202\254\302\242). One needs to reset the preferences to see the updated font sample text (MR #2547).
  • Custom font folders are found now and taken into account, even when the installed Pango version is newer than 1.44.7 (Bug #1977, Commit 1771fa)

Crash fixes

A variety of crashes have been fixed for this current bugfix release.

Specifically, we fixed a crash …

  • … when drawing with the Calligraphy tool inside a group with the 'Rotate copies' live path effect (and possibly when adding items to groups with a different path effect applied to them) (Commit b62cd9, MR #2386)
  • … when duplicating a text that had lost the frame it was flowed in (Bug #1919)
  • … that happened randomly when using undo / redo (Commit 3cb09a)
  • … when importing an SVGZ file by drag-and-drop (Commit b8e782, Bug #906)
  • … that occurred sporadically when closing Inkscape (Bug #1918, Commit 275d15)
  • … when popping an object out of its current group (Commit a803b1, Bug #1770)
  • … or, actually, multiple different crashes occuring with the Selectors and CSS dialog on Redo, Undo and Clone actions, as well as on closing the document and when having a duplicate window open (Commit 12f4d6, Bugs #142, #828, #1168, #1157, #688)
  • … with the Clone LPE (Commit e3cad6)
  • … when trying to export to PDF when there are markers included in the document whose color is defined by context-stroke (like Inkscape stock markers) (Bug #1984, Commit 9b5de7)
  • … / a freeze that occured when importing a PDF file with many icc color spaces defined (Bug #1878, Commit 5c1048)
  • … when trying to import a PDF file with Poppler version 21.0.1 (Commit c30ae8, Bug #2180)
  • … when starting Inkscape compiled with musl instead of glibc (affecting certain Linux distributions e.g. VoidLinux, Alpine, Gentoo) (Commit #a32669, Bug #2147)

Extension bug fixes

Specific extensions
  • A few label texts were improved in the new "Scribus PDF Export" extension (MR #226)
  • The preview works again for the "Interpolate" extension (Bug #303)
Extension failure fixes
  • "Change case" extension works again (Bug #302)
  • "Interpolate attribute in a group" extension works again (Bug #310)

Inkscape screenshot

Versienummer 1.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-01-2021 12:26

18-01-2021 • 12:26

Bron: Inkscape

Update-historie

17-05 Inkscape 1.2 4
06-02 Inkscape 1.1.2 13
28-09 Inkscape 1.1.1 10
05-'21 Inkscape 1.1 2
01-'21 Inkscape 1.0.2 14
09-'20 Inkscape 1.0.1 6
05-'20 Inkscape 1.0 40
04-'20 Inkscape 0.92.5 / 1.0 RC 13
09-'19 Inkscape 1.0 bèta 1 9
01-'19 Inkscape 0.92.4 / 1.0 alpha 8
Meer historie

Reacties (14)

+1Eonfge
18 januari 2021 12:37
Het is een oke programma, maar ik merk wel dat het duidelijk programmeur-gericht is: Voor mij is het een GUI om xml bestanden aan te passen, welke toevallig graphics zijn. Voor ontwerpers is het echter niet de makkelijkste manier om creatieve ontwerpen in de computer te maken.

Zeker aanbevolen als je een keer per maand een logo moet editen of zo, maar moeilijk aan te bevelen tenzij je bereid bent om wat meer tijd te steken in omscholing.
+1zenlord
@Eonfge18 januari 2021 12:49
Dat is geen nadeel van dit programma, maar eerder een probleem dat zichzelf blijft bevestigen: je leert een techniek met behulp van een bepaald programma, en nadien is het inderdaad aanpassen als je van programma wilt veranderen.
Ik ken mijn weg (als amateur) in Inkscape omdat ik nooit eerder met een vector-programma heb gewerkt.
+1Eonfge
@zenlord18 januari 2021 12:57
Wordt op een gegeven moment ook een kip-ei probleem.

De prijs van Adobe Creative Cloud is hoog voor een individu, 60.- per persoon per maand, maar als je dat uit zet tegen het salaris van ~2500.- welke een beetje multimedia medewerker al snel heeft, dan is het niet veel. Om medewerkers vervolgens op cursus te doen zodat jij jezelf 60 pppm kunt besparen... is niet snel rendabel.

Het risico zit hem natuurlijk in de 'Death by a Thousand Cuts'. Adobe, Microsoft, Google, Slack en dergelijke tezamen kosten opeens wel meer dan wat je als werkgever kunt rechtvaardigen, maar eenmaal in die positie aangekomen kun je ook niet meer eenvoudig weg.
+2rbr320
@Eonfge18 januari 2021 14:56
Ongeveer een jaar geleden heeft een professioneel fotograaf en artiest eens een complete youtube serie gewijd aan hoe je van Adobe af komt en wat goede alternatieven zijn voor de diverse Adobe programma's die je als creatieve professional gebruikt. Hij belicht zowel gesloten als open source alternatieven en komt er achter dat je met een klein beetje moeite jezelf echt een hoop geld kunt besparen.

https://www.youtube.com/p...HC2JExdtlPIVHtH1hFC4MKQqJ
+2Cergorach
@rbr32018 januari 2021 16:51
Misschien dat je als zelfstandige fotograaf ermee wegkomt, maar voor bedrijven met meerdere mensen die moeten werken met andere bedrijven gaat dat niet werken. Ook Linux Tech Tips heeft een video gemaakt waarom hij nog steeds $10.000/jaar aan Adobe producten besteed en dat goedkoper is dan het alternatief.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9VysWRHPdI
+1rbr320
@Cergorach18 januari 2021 23:04
Ik snap je punt, maar laten we niet doen alsof je absoluut afhankelijk bent van Adobe om een creative business draaiende te houden. Veel van de schijnbare afhankelijkheid van specifieke software begint al tijdens de opleiding van mensen, of de software wordt op een gegeven moment door een medewerker naar binnen gebracht onder de noemer "handig". Natuurlijk wil je graag met andere bedrijven samen werken, maar dan moet je toch ook kunnen eisen dat er gebruik wordt gemaakt van formaten die dat toestaan zonder afhankelijkheid van specifieke software.

Helaas denken bedrijven nog te weinig na over hoe ze ooit weer van bepaalde software af gaan komen (de exit-strategie), zelfs als het op het moment nog prima is om de software wel te blijven gebruiken.
+2thomas_n
@Eonfge18 januari 2021 17:39
Het gaat natuurlijk niet alleen om het geld. Als je om principiële redenen liever open source software gebruikt kan dat zwaarder wegen dan financiële argumenten. Zeker als je om dezelfde redenen toch al op Linux zit ligt het meer voor de hand te kiezen voor Inkscape, Krita, Gimp, etc.

Natuurlijk is het voor een bedrijf dat al helemaal geworteld zit in de gesloten Adobe/Microsoft/Apple wereld een ander verhaal, maar dat illustreert juist ook weer een groot nadeel van het gebruik van gesloten software: je komt er moeilijk van af. Wanneer Adobe open en uitwisselbare bestandsformaten zou gebruiken, zou je geleidelijk kunnen overstappen op alternatieven, zonder dat je het samenwerken en uitwisselen onmogelijk maakt.
Nu zijn de "kosten om uit te stappen" bij dit soort gesloten software nog veel hoger dan de licentiekosten. Wanneer je op de lange termijn denkt (wat als jouw bedrijf over 20-30 jaar van Adobe af zou willen?), zouden deze toekomstige kosten juist ook een goede reden kunnen zijn helemaal niet aan gesloten software te willen beginnen.
+1Cergorach
@zenlord18 januari 2021 16:48
Dat is niet helemaal waar, ik merk dat je met pixel tekenprogramma's veel makkelijker kan overstappen. Echter met vector graphics gaat dat een stuk lastiger. Zo heb ik vector graphics geleerd met CorelDraw 25 jaar geleden en heb nooit echt aan Illustrator (of wat anders) kunnen wennen.
+1zenlord
@Cergorach18 januari 2021 17:50
Dat is jouw ervaring, en die is zeer subjectief. Ik heb zelf geen enkel probleem om te switchen tussen MS Word en Libreoffice, maar van de 8 mensen in het gebouw hier naast mij (die hele dagen met tekstverwerkers werken) hebben er 8 wekenlang geklaagd dat ze er maar niet konden aan wennen.
Iedere wijziging is moeilijk - voor sommige onder ons moeilijker dan voor anderen.
Waarom denk je dat leraars en studenten zo goedkoop licenties aangeboden krijgen van de grote giganten? Right.
+1WillySis
@Eonfge18 januari 2021 14:46
Als je goed met een vector programma om wilt gaan en daar echt mooie dingen uit wilt halen, zul je er altijd eerst tijd in moeten steken om de ins en outs te leren kennen. Om het even met welk programma je wilt werken.
Ink-scape sluit wat werking en terminologie wat meer aan bij het taaltje van de programmeurs, Adobe CC sluit meer aan bij de grafische wereld.
0thomas_n
@Eonfge18 januari 2021 17:22
"Omscholing" veronderstelt wel dat je al scholing in andere programma's hebt. Dan is het natuurlijk altijd even wennen aan een programma dat anders werkt. Als je gelijk begint in Inkscape hoef je ook niet om te scholen. :)
0Eonfge
@thomas_n19 januari 2021 09:15
Ook mijn gevoel hoor. Als medewerkers onbekend onbekwaam zijn met Microsoft Excel, dan kunnen ze net zo goek onbekend onbekwaam zijn met Libre Office Calc. Scheelt geld.
0aliencowfarm
@Eonfge18 januari 2021 21:43
Interessant dat iedereen zo zn eigen ervaringen heeft. Ik vond het zelf niet zn grote stap van Illustrator naar Inkscape. Moet zeggen dat ik verrast was hoe prettig ik het vond werken. Her en der nog wel wat irritaties maar verder wel oke. Benieuwd wat Inkscape in de toekomst nog gaat brengen.
0iGadget
19 januari 2021 10:24
Voor de overstappers van Illustrator - kennelijk kun je .ai bestanden hernoemen naar .pdf, waarna ze prima inladen in Inkscape. Zie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVN8_m2OLdk
Maar wellicht is dat met deze nieuwe versie ook niet meer nodig?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

