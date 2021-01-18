Versie 1.0.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Versie 1.0.2 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes, maar we treffen ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden en bijgewerkte vertalingen aan. De changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
New Features
- Zooming by middle mouse button click (pressing scroll wheel) can now be deactivated in
Edit → Preferences → Behavior → Steps: Zoom with middle mouse click(Commit 186736)
- Canvas rotation by Ctrl + middle mouse drag / Ctrl + Shift + Scroll can be prevented in two ways:
- temporarily for the current document from
View → Canvas Orientation → Lock Rotation(Commit 5eb7c5)
- for all new Inkscape windows in
Edit → Preferences → Interface: Lock canvas rotationby default (Commit e8c10d)
Bug fixesGeneral
macOS
- Copy-Paste:
- A long-standing, very annoying bug where, when copying an object to the clipboard while also running certain other programs on Linux desktops (mainly clipboard managers), caused multiple export extension dialogs to open, has been fixed, so you can now again use your favorite clipboard manager while also using Inkscape (Commit fe7c68, Bug #575)
- When copy-pasting some items along with their originals/frames/paths (clones, text-on-path, text-in-a-shape, linked offsets), they are no longer displaced in relation to the pasted original (Commit b93f21, Bug #853)
- Stroke to Path: Converting an object's stroke to a path no longer makes its clones vanish (Bug #1120)
- Performance: Improved rendering performance when zooming through multiple zoom levels (Commit 28e21e)
- CSS: CSS classes that start with a letter that isn't part of the ASCII set are no longer ignored (Bug #1094)
- Cleanup: An outdated link that pointed to a potentially offensive website now has been removed from a branding document (Commit 88efa4)
- User interface: Random actions should no longer cause sudden scaling of the canvas (Commit 49fc36)
- Markers: When adding a marker to a line, it can now be removed with a single Undo action again (not two) (Commit 179fe9, Bug #2130)
Circle Tool
- Performance: Packaging has been updated for macOS, which removes a performance regression in Inkscape 1.0.1 (Commit 643286)
- Icons: File system icons look correct again now (Commit 643286, Bug #1893)
- Export: PDF export no longer produces unprintable PDF files (Bug #827, Commit 643286)
Eraser Tool
- Arcs from Inkscape files created with versions older than 1.0 are no longer rendered as slices (Bug #1900)
- When dragging on an ellipse's handles inside the ellipse to create an arc, Inkscape no longer renders it as a closed slice (Commit def938)
Live Path Effects
- A long-standing issue with the Eraser tool painting red lines instead of erasing as soon as the user has interacted with a menu or dialog or another user interface element has been fixed (Bug #2068, Commit 2057bf)
Mesh Gradient tool
- Fixed some issues with linked LPE item transforms (Commit 546b64, Commit e3cad6)
Filter Editor dialog
- Objects with a mesh gradient now keep their fill when copied to a different document (Bug #579)
Objects dialog
- The dialog elements are readable now when using a dark theme (Bug #885)
Selectors and CSS dialog
- The search function in the 'Objects' dialog shows results again (Bug #1736)
Text
- In addition to multiple crash fixes (see below), the dialog now correctly recognizes style tags inside the documents defs section (Commit 12f4d6, Bug #905)
- A series of related bugs with text objects was fixed (MR #2434).
All of the affected actions required a text object to behave like a path, but it behaved like a group, and the action failed. This series of bugs mostly affected new users who were following tutorials which did not work as expected.
Specifically, the following actions now work again:
- A text object unioned with itself results in a single path again.
- Text objects can again be used with other objects in all Boolean operations.
- Text objects can again be inset and outset.
- Text objects can again be used to create a Dynamic Offset or a Linked Offset.
- The font preview sample now contains the correct currency symbols €¢ (instead of \342\202\254\302\242). One needs to reset the preferences to see the updated font sample text (MR #2547).
- Custom font folders are found now and taken into account, even when the installed Pango version is newer than 1.44.7 (Bug #1977, Commit 1771fa)
Crash fixes
A variety of crashes have been fixed for this current bugfix release.
Specifically, we fixed a crash …
- … when drawing with the Calligraphy tool inside a group with the 'Rotate copies' live path effect (and possibly when adding items to groups with a different path effect applied to them) (Commit b62cd9, MR #2386)
- … when duplicating a text that had lost the frame it was flowed in (Bug #1919)
- … that happened randomly when using undo / redo (Commit 3cb09a)
- … when importing an SVGZ file by drag-and-drop (Commit b8e782, Bug #906)
- … that occurred sporadically when closing Inkscape (Bug #1918, Commit 275d15)
- … when popping an object out of its current group (Commit a803b1, Bug #1770)
- … or, actually, multiple different crashes occuring with the Selectors and CSS dialog on Redo, Undo and Clone actions, as well as on closing the document and when having a duplicate window open (Commit 12f4d6, Bugs #142, #828, #1168, #1157, #688)
- … with the Clone LPE (Commit e3cad6)
- … when trying to export to PDF when there are markers included in the document whose color is defined by context-stroke (like Inkscape stock markers) (Bug #1984, Commit 9b5de7)
- … / a freeze that occured when importing a PDF file with many icc color spaces defined (Bug #1878, Commit 5c1048)
- … when trying to import a PDF file with Poppler version 21.0.1 (Commit c30ae8, Bug #2180)
- … when starting Inkscape compiled with musl instead of glibc (affecting certain Linux distributions e.g. VoidLinux, Alpine, Gentoo) (Commit #a32669, Bug #2147)
Extension bug fixesSpecific extensions
Extension failure fixes
- A few label texts were improved in the new "Scribus PDF Export" extension (MR #226)
- The preview works again for the "Interpolate" extension (Bug #303)