Apple heeft macOS 11.1 uitgebracht, ook bekend als Big Sur. In versie 11, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gegeven met iconen die aan iOS doen denken en knoppen die verschijnen wanneer ze nodig zijn en verdwijnen wanneer dat niet het geval is. Verder hebben ook het berichtencentrum, Apple Maps en Safari grote verbeteringen gekregen. In versie 11.1 is verder onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe AirPods Max toegevoegd, zijn er verbeteringen in de TV-app aangebracht en toont de app store extra privacy informatie.

AirPods Max Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you Apple TV An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports Apple News Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center App Store New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1 New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen Photos Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app Safari Ecosia search engine option in Safari Air Quality Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland

Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air-quality levels

Data in Maps and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico This release also addresses the following issues: QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina

Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center

Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch

Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models

LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1 Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.