Software-update: Apple macOS 11.1

Apple macOS Big Sur logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 11.1 uitgebracht, ook bekend als Big Sur. In versie 11, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gegeven met iconen die aan iOS doen denken en knoppen die verschijnen wanneer ze nodig zijn en verdwijnen wanneer dat niet het geval is. Verder hebben ook het berichtencentrum, Apple Maps en Safari grote verbeteringen gekregen. In versie 11.1 is verder onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe AirPods Max toegevoegd, zijn er verbeteringen in de TV-app aangebracht en toont de app store extra privacy informatie.

AirPods Max
  • Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
  • High fidelity audio for rich sound
  • Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
  • Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
  • Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
Apple TV
  • An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
  • Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
  • Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
Apple News
  • Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center
App Store
  • New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
  • In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play
iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
  • New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen
Photos
  • Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Safari
  • Ecosia search engine option in Safari
Air Quality
  • Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland
  • Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air-quality levels
  • Data in Maps and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
This release also addresses the following issues:
  • QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina
  • Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center
  • Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch
  • Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models
  • LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

Apple Apple macOS

Versienummer 11.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/macos/big-sur/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-12-2020 • 07:21

65 Linkedin

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

16-03 Apple macOS 12.3 34
12-02 Apple macOS 12.2.1 23
28-01 Apple macOS 12.2 19
26-10 Apple macOS 12.0.1 100
14-08 Apple macOS 11.5.2 94
27-07 Apple macOS 11.5.1 54
05-'21 Apple macOS 11.4 4
04-'21 Apple macOS 11.3 52
03-'21 Apple macOS 11.2.3 5
02-'21 Apple macOS 11.2.2 4
Meer historie

Reacties (65)

+2Puffino
30 december 2020 08:26
En even opletten bij oudere macbook pro modellen.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211242
+1redslow
30 december 2020 08:36
Zijn installatie problemen voor MacBook Pro 2013/2014/2015 al verholpen? Want ik heb een MacBook uit 2014 en durf hem niet te updaten naar big sur 😅
+2Henk Poley
@redslow30 december 2020 09:36
11.0.1 was een bug mee, en is een tijdje geblokkeerd geweest door Apple voor de 2013/'14 MacBook Pro's. Er werd kennelijk een I/O-board update geflasht, die niet lekker werkte met alle uitgeleverde chips.

11.1 is inmiddels weer vrijgegeven voor deze laptops. Src (bovenaan): https://mrmacintosh.com/b...ll-for-2013-14-13-mbpros/
+1redslow
@Henk Poley30 december 2020 10:46
Dus gewoon via de AppStore de installeren downloaden en kijken of het 11.1 is. Thanks
+1ouwerker
@redslow30 december 2020 08:55
Mijn MB pro mid 2014 was bricked door de update. Heb I/O board vervangen en de update tot 11.1 verliep daarna goed. Oorzaak was een nifty micro sd drive in het sd kaart slot. Let op dat er niets aangesloten is bij updaten.
+1redslow
@ouwerker30 december 2020 09:07
Werd I/O vervangen door Apple of zelf voor de kosten moeten opdraaien?
0nexhil
@redslow30 december 2020 10:36
Waarschijnlijk ben je zelf de klos.
0ouwerker
@redslow6 januari 2021 09:40
Ik heb het zelf gedaan met een tweedehands i/o board. Big Sur draait nu probleemlood op de mid 2014 MacBook Pro. Heb daarna ook mijn MacBook Air 2013 op Big Sur over laten gaan met een clean install. Kan zo weer jaren mee, zo lijkt het.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ouwerker op 6 januari 2021 09:42]

+1Lounge Deluxe
@redslow30 december 2020 08:58
Op mijn mid-2014 MBP niets dan ellende met Big Sur, random lock-ups, traag, veel apps die gebrekkig functioneren, kortom ik ben teruggegaan naar Catalina en nu loopt dit systeem weer als een zonnetje :*)
+1redslow
@Lounge Deluxe30 december 2020 09:07
Hmm dan denk ik dat ik het maar laat 😅
0Mansa
@redslow30 december 2020 19:32
Ik heb een ook een mid 2014 mbp, geen problemen met big sur. Safari wel aantal keer gecrasht. Tabbladen bleven wel behouden na heropstarten Safari.
0redslow
@Mansa30 december 2020 20:11
En jij heb big sur gelijk gedaan of gewacht op deze versie?
0Mansa
@redslow8 januari 2021 17:24
Gelijk geüpdate, beetje naïf om dat met volle vertrouwen te doen achteraf gezien.
+1LeGato23
@redslow30 december 2020 10:18
Installatie op een MacBook Pro Early 2015 hier zonder problemen en draait als een zonnetje,
0MiranoV
@redslow30 december 2020 15:01
die van mij draait er perfect op!
+1Electr0n
30 december 2020 08:15
Schijnt wel Random Reboots te geven aan sommige M1 producten.
Met mijn Intel iMac uit 2019 heb ik, tot nu toe, nog niet gehad.
+1BugBoy
@Electr0n30 december 2020 08:17
Klopt, want mijn M1 heeft met enige regelmaat nu een kernel panic. Bij 11.0 heb ik dat nooit gezien. Tot nu toe wel alleen als de MBP aan de dock hangt, maar irritant is het zeker. Ik wacht dan ook met smart op 11.2.
+1jvwou123
@BugBoy30 december 2020 08:27
of 11.1.1 ;-)

Ik moet zeggen, ik heb mijn M1 MBP gister uit de doos gehaald, en vanaf fabriek met 11.1, en tot nu toe nergens last van. Kan komen omdat ik misschien niet hard genoeg werk ;-)
+1Henk Poley
@Electr0n30 december 2020 09:19
Ik merk voornamelijk dat Safari regelmatig crasht. Gelukkig geen Kernel Panics.
+1MahRain
30 december 2020 07:29
Twee weken geleden dus, ik vond het opvallend dat het nu bij het nieuws staat. Wellicht goed dit te vermelden in het artikel?
+1Janusch
@MahRain30 december 2020 12:35
Macbook Air 2020 (geen M1), kreeg hem vandaag pas aangeboden.
+1casper956
@Janusch30 december 2020 14:12
heb tevens de mac air 2020 (geen m1) en heb de update al 2 weken al.
Je kan ook iculture.nl in de gaten houden, die geven ala op dag 1 aan wanneer de update uit komt, kan je deze eventueel handmatig opstarten.
0beerse

@MahRain30 december 2020 09:49
Als jij het 2 weken geleden al wist, heb je het toen ook gemeld?
Dat kan op https://tweakers.net/downloads/ -> <Tip de Redactie>
+1oltk
@beerse30 december 2020 10:57
De auteur kijkt blijkbaar niet actief op het forum, waar 14 dec al 11.1 werd gemeld. Tip: hier staan ook alle issues en soms oplossingen!

https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/view_message/65241158

:)

[Reactie gewijzigd door oltk op 30 december 2020 10:57]

+1WhatsappHack

@oltk30 december 2020 14:49
Je kan moeilijk verwachten dat ze voor elk stukje software alle berichten in alle topics constant lezen. :+ Daar is de nieuwssubmit voor, blijkbaar heeft niemand de moeite genomen om die te gebruiken.
+1batjes

@WhatsappHack30 december 2020 23:44
Met veruit de meeste submits wordt toch niets mee gedaan. Je krijgt er ook geen feedback over oid. Snap wel als men dan geen nieuws -meer- submit.
+1WhatsappHack

@batjes31 december 2020 00:12
Ja dat klopt. Ik heb ook heel vaak dat als ik iets submit, daar dan vervolgens nooit credit voor wordt gegeven. Dat is ook wel jammer. Maarja, dat niet alle nieuwssubmits het halen is wel logisch; je kan niet overal over schrijven. :P Al snap ik soms ook de selectie absoluut niet.

Voor software-updates van software die reeds getrackt wordt is mijn ervaring echter dat het 100% van de tijd wél wordt opgepikt én er netjes credit voor krijgt. Ik heb nog nooit meegemaakt dat software die al bekend is in deze tracker na een submit niet geüpdatet wordt. Voor software die nog niet getrackt wordt: daar heb ik dan weer geen ervaring mee eigenlijk.
+1Keypunchie

@WhatsappHack30 december 2020 20:08
Dat kun je idd. moeilijk verwachten voor elk stukje software.

Maar MacOS is een van de flagship producten van het grootste tech-bedrijf ter wereld. Daar verwacht ik net iets meer van dat dat wat actiever wordt bijgehouden dan pak 'em beet KiCad of Filezilla (twee random voorbeelden uit de queue).

Op zich komt het sowieso wel in het nieuws als er een volledig nieuwe versie is. Net zoals met iOS, maar het staat gewoon wat knullig dat dit 2 weken na dato nog even als 'ingezonden bericht' komt dat er een upgrade versie is.

Geen man overboord, uiteraard, maar ik zou ook niet zeggen 'smoot sailing'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 30 december 2020 20:09]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@MahRain30 december 2020 08:27
Hij werd op mijn macmini gisteren pas aangeboden en dacht dat dit nog "vers" nieuws was. Excuses.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drobanir op 30 december 2020 12:36]

+1honey
@Drobanir30 december 2020 10:30
Bij ons ook pas gisteren aangeboden. MBA M1 Blijkbaar gaat het niet bij iedereen op hetzelfde moment.
0Martinus
@honey30 december 2020 10:37
heb nog een classic pro, en kreeg hem de eerste dag gepushed... ios update ben ik altijd aan de late kant.. beats me :)
+1iceblink
@Drobanir30 december 2020 12:53
Bij mij nog helemaal niet aangeboden, dus ik was blij met dit nieuws :)
0davevleugel
@Drobanir30 december 2020 08:30
Geen excuus toch, bedankt voor het melden in ieder geval! Ik was er ook niet van op de hoogte. Wellicht mogen de mensen die zo beroerd reageren op jou update aanmelding zelf voortaan de update aanmelden? Ipv te zeiken.
+1Buzzinga
30 december 2020 10:31
Ik had zoveel problemen met Big Sur dat ik er Catalina terug heb opgegooid.
Niets dan problemen om mijn Macbook Air 2014 (met een batterij in topconditie).
In slaapstand was de batterij volledig leeg na een 8-12u, opstarten was veel trager en de laptop werkte in het algemeen ook trager.
Terug Catalina erop en geen problemen meer.

Nog iemand deze ervaringen?
+1nexhil
@Buzzinga30 december 2020 10:39
Zelfde MacBook Air hier, maar geen problemen nog. Dat van de accu in slaapstand zal ik proberen in de gaten te houden, maar het is me niet opgevallen.
0Buzzinga
@nexhil30 december 2020 16:05
Ik heb tal van tutorials gevolgd om het opgelost te krijgen, maar niets hielp.
Ik eindigde dan ook met zowat alles uit te zetten wat ook maar iets kon verbruiken wat me dan ook weer niet de bedoeling lijkt.
Op Catalina is het terug enkele procenten op een volledige dag dus erg vreemd.

Ik had wel een upgrade gedaan.
Misschien dat een volledige clean install een ander resultaat geeft.
0akooijman
@Buzzinga31 december 2020 08:56
Ik begon me af te vragen of mijn accu na al die jaren ineens zo snel begint af te takelen. Big Sur lijkt niet erg te willen slapen. Het verbruik wordt ook niet goed bijgehouden in de batterij monitor, er lijken gaten en rare sprongen op te treden.
0Buzzinga
@akooijman31 december 2020 16:32
Het ligt echt wel aan Big Sur, want mijn batterij is nog in zeer goede staat.
En dus nu met Catalina is het terug zoals het was.

In de monitor kon ik inderdaad ook niets terugvinden.
Ik heb echt de logs dagen opgevolgd om te vinden waar toch al mijn batterijverbruik naartoe ging, maar niets kunnen vinden.
+1MitchellvB995
30 december 2020 16:52
Grappig, Apple kiest blijkbaar voor een gefaseerde release. Op mijn 16-inch werd hij op releasedatum 14 december al gewoon aangeboden.

Dat is ook wat de Developer website aangeeft:

macOS Big Sur 11.1
Released
December 14, 2020
Build
20C69
+1Keypunchie

@MitchellvB99530 december 2020 20:11
Volgens mij hangt het er van af, als je gewoon wacht tot de notificatie dan wordt er inderdaad gespreid over weken. Als je echter handmatig een update-check uitvoert via systeemvoorkeuren, dan zul je hem gewoon altijd te zien krijgen.

Denk dat het vooral als grof mechanisme is bedoeld om de druk op de updateservers wat te spreiden.
+1Nindustries
30 december 2020 08:58
Ook niet te missen; hier zitten fixes voor de emulatielaag Rosetta, waardoor veel Windows games correct geemuleerd worden a.d.h.v. b.v. CrossOver
+1wokkelz
30 december 2020 09:32
Al ongeveer een week of 2 op mijn MBP 2015 geinstalleerd, tot nu toe zonder problemen!
+1beerse

30 december 2020 09:54
Het verbaast mij dat deze update voor MacOS tussen de software updates staat, maar updates voor iOS staan tussen de firmware updates.
+1brabbelaar
30 december 2020 10:45
Er zijn nog wel wat bugs op te lossen. Apple had duidelijke alle aandacht voor hun succesvolle overstap naar nieuwe processoren. Mooi gedaan ook natuurlijk. Maar Big Sur heeft rafelige randjes en ik vind het jammer dat ik al een update heb gedaan.

Er kan aan het design nog wel wat gedaan worden, klachten over wandelende knoppen en doorzichtige randjes genoeg, kijk eens op reddit.com. En kleine dingen; bluetooth connectie is nu nog niet zichtbaar wanneer het icoontje in de menubalk staat. Daar kon je altijd zien dat er 'iets' verbonden was. Er zijn meer kleine issues.

Lessen voor volgend jaar: wacht een half jaar.
