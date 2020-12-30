Apple heeft macOS 11.1 uitgebracht, ook bekend als Big Sur. In versie 11, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gegeven met iconen die aan iOS doen denken en knoppen die verschijnen wanneer ze nodig zijn en verdwijnen wanneer dat niet het geval is. Verder hebben ook het berichtencentrum, Apple Maps en Safari grote verbeteringen gekregen. In versie 11.1 is verder onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe AirPods Max toegevoegd, zijn er verbeteringen in de TV-app aangebracht en toont de app store extra privacy informatie.
AirPods Max
Apple TV
- Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
- High fidelity audio for rich sound
- Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
- Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
- Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
Apple News
- An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
- Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
- Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Store
- Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center
iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
- New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
- In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play
Photos
- New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen
Safari
- Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Air Quality
- Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
- Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland
- Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air-quality levels
- Data in Maps and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
- QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina
- Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center
- Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch
- Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models
- LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1