Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.1

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2020.3.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.1 Is Out With Apple Silicon Support

We are back with our first bug-fix release for IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3! The improved v2020.3.1 polishes the recently released features and supports Apple Silicon! That’s right, Apple fans, you can now work in IntelliJ IDEA on your Mac with an M1 chip. To start working, download a separate installer for IntelliJ IDEA for Apple Silicon on our website or in the Toolbox App (under the Available for Apple M1 section). Please note that a previously installed IntelliJ IDEA version running via Rosetta2 will not update to run natively.

Other significant fixes in v2020.3.1 include:

  • Fixed duplication of Pull Request comments. [IDEA-244965]
  • Fixed duplication of .run.xml files when running Compound Run Configurations. [IDEA-255767]
  • Fixed the possibility to close a tool window in an empty state with a shortcut. [IDEA-252395]
  • Fixed the IDE to start correctly when checking out from GitHub using the JetBrains Toolbox browser extension. [IDEA-253829]
  • Improved the UI for including dependencies with the “Provided” scope. [IDEA-256633]
  • Fixed the IDE so that it now runs Android projects correctly. [IDEA-251407]
  • Fixed the major release icon for IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition 2020.3. [IDEA-256564]
  • Fixed the Expand/Collapse All buttons in the TODO tool window. [IDEA-254558]
  • Fixed the erroneous behavior of the New File popup. [IDEA-220755]
  • Fixed the problem preventing the IDE settings from being exported into a file [IDEA-252588]
  • Fixed the issue causing Spring configurations not to be saved and reloaded. [IDEA-256756]
  • Lombok is now bundled with IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition 2020.3. [IDEA-257311]
  • Fixed crashes. [JBR-2562]

For other resolved issues, refer to the release notes. If you have any thoughts about making IntelliJ IDEA better, please comment on this post or report your suggestions to our issue tracker.

Happy developing!

Versienummer 2020.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 30-12-2020 21:44
35 • submitter: Zidane007nl

30-12-2020 • 21:44

35 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

01-12 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.3 0
24-08 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2.1 0
28-07 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2 14
06-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1.2 1
04-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1 0
03-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.3 0
01-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2 5
12-'20 IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.1 35
12-'20 IntelliJ Idea 2020.3 6
07-'19 IntelliJ Idea 2019.2 11
Reacties (35)

-Moderatie-faq
-135034+122+22+30Ongemodereerd9
Wijzig sortering
+1ari3
30 december 2020 23:17
IntelliJ heeft goede refactoring tools en intelligente code completion, maar het is nog geen alternatief voor Eclipse als je grote projecten (meer dan 100.000 classes) gegeneerde Java code hebt. IntelliJ houdt de boel minutenlang op met bouwen. De incrementele compiler van Eclipse doet dit veel beter.

Daarnaast, komt het standaard meeleveren van tooling als Lombok niet echt professioneel over.
+2sys64738
@ari331 december 2020 08:33
Alle grote klanten/bedrijven waar ik kom werken met IDEA dus dat het geen alternatief is, lijkt me toch niet. Heb echt nog nooit last gehad van minuten lang hangen.

Het enige moment dat de boel wat trager is, is bij het opstarten omdat IDEA dan alles aan het indexeren is. Maar vervolgens kun je supersnel naar classes, files en methods navigeren. Iets wat ik de hele dag door gebruik.

Ook de tooling/support voor bv databases en automated testing zijn super. Net als de templates en macro's.

Ik heb met ooit ook verzet tegen IDEA maar nu voelt Eclipse aan als beitel en kleitablet en ik zou nooit meer terug willen.
+184hannes
@sys6473831 december 2020 15:33
Alle grote klanten/bedrijven waar ik kom werken met IDEA dus dat het geen alternatief is, lijkt me toch niet. Heb echt nog nooit last gehad van minuten lang hangen.
Je vergeet te vermelden of de use case van deze klanten/bedrijven vergelijkbaar is met de situatie die @ari3 noemt.
het is nog geen alternatief voor Eclipse als je grote projecten (meer dan 100.000 classes) gegeneerde Java code hebt.
Zonder de informatie of de input hetzelfde is kan ik vrij weinig met de informatie dat de output anders is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 31 december 2020 16:43]

+1barryl
@ari331 december 2020 00:02
In de IntelliJ settings kun je veranderen welke compiler je wilt gebruiken. Naast de standaard JavaC compiler kun je hier ook voor de eclipse incremental compiler kiezen. Overigens is IntelliJ standaard slim genoeg om alleen gewijzigde files te compileren. Overigens lijkt het me sub-optimaal om een project met meer dan 100,000 classes te hebben, persoonlijk zou ik dat onderbrengen in sub-projecten.
+1erikieperikie
@barryl31 december 2020 09:22
Over die 100k klassen.... Klopt, maar soms heb je nou eenmaal zo'n project. Als dat altijd prima werkte en je wilt dan ineens IntelliJ proberen, dan loop je (schijnbaar, geen ervaring mee) tegen dit probleem aan. Als je de software niet goed kent, dan zul je ook niet snel bedenken dat je een alternatieve compiler (zelfs die van Eclipse) kunt instellen. Als Eclipse die 100k prima aankan, dan is er wellicht nooit de noodzaak geweest om het project meer modulair op te bouwen.
+1sanderv
@ari330 december 2020 23:53
Ik ben geen fan van Lombok, maar er zijn inmiddels zoveel teams die het gebruiken dat ik er moeite mee heb om het onprofessioneel te noemen. Overigens ondersteunt IntelliJ een indrukwekkende hoeveelheid tools en libraries op allerhande manieren, of het nu is qua code completion of syntax highlighting of run configurations, dus waarom Lombok niet? Je hoeft het niet te gebruiken.
+1SPee
@ari331 december 2020 01:19
Ook de tools m.b.t. tot XML en XSD's maken vind ik Intellij tekortkomen.
Er is b.v. geen grafische weergave om aanpassingen te doen.
+1miitjohn
@ari331 december 2020 11:15
Zelf een kleine 10 jaar fervent Eclipse gebruiker geweest voordat ik overstapte op IntelliJ. En ik moet zeggen, IntelliJ is hierbij echt wel in het voordeel. Een deel hiervan is misschien personal preference, maar dan nog werkt IntelliJ een stuk stabieler. Eenvoudige zaken zoals WTP en Maven support zijn voor te huilen in Eclipse, jarenlang dezelfde onopgeloste bugs en problemen. Bij IntelliJ merk je gewoon dat dit een betalend product is (via de ultimate edition dan) en dat gemelde issues effectief worden gefixed. Eclipse heeft zeker zijn bestaandsreden en het is een erg mooi community product maar met IntelliJ ben je gewoon een stuk productiever
+1fastedje
@ari331 december 2020 15:41
Het is niet nodig om je hele project in Intellij te laten bouwen, dat bespaart veel tijd. Wat wel nog steeds een dingetje is, is het indexeren van bestanden, dat blokkeert de zoekfuncties.voor langere tijd. Je kan ook in de bin dir de FSNotifier hernoemen, dan moet je handmatig refreshen als je dat echt wilt. Als je genoeg RAM hebt kan je ook jet beste 6 tot 8GB heapspace configureren in de idea.settings,eer heap betekent minder garbage collections tijdens het bouwen.

Het blijft wel jammer dat je in Intellij niet alleen een set van modules kan openen, maar alleen het hele project. Eclipse is dan weer heel vervelend in de omgang met custom maven plugins: eclipse houd er een eigen maven-eclipse build-phase mapping op na, terwijl Intellij wel gewoon de normale maven build phases respecteert.
+1tricky_il
30 december 2020 23:11
IntelliJ IDEA is ook beschikbaar voor Linux :)
+1Archcry
@tricky_il31 december 2020 07:39
Yess, ik gebruik het dan ook al jaren voor werk op Linux.
+1steveman
31 december 2020 00:20
Inmiddels ben ik gewend aan Intellij, en heb ik denk ik de eclipse-shortscuts niet meer in de vingers. Met het hele team zijn we dan ook overgestapt, geen wanklanken gehoord. :w eclipse.
+1sanderv
@steveman31 december 2020 07:44
Toen ik met IntelliJ begon (voor het werk overdag) maakte ik nog prive nog gebruik van Eclipse ('s avonds), en heb ik het profiel met Eclipse-key bindings gekozen. Zeven jaar later zit ik nog steeds met de Eclipse-shortcuts in de vingers ;)
0unglaublich
30 december 2020 22:58
Het zou geweldig zijn als iemand de performance van x86 IDEA op x86 vs. x86 IDEA op M1 (Rosetta2) vs. M1 IDEA op M1 zou kunnen toelichten. Als ik de roddels mag geloven moet de M1 buitenproportioneel snel zijn voor zijn energieverbruik.
0SadBob
@unglaublich31 december 2020 11:14
Dat je überhaupt IDEA zou overwegen voor een Apple gaat er bij mij niet in. Er gaat niets boven Apple’s XCode, en dat is nog gratis ook.
+1svane
@SadBob31 december 2020 13:28
Je kan je niet inbeelden dat mensen ooit iets in bijv. Javascript of Typescript willen schrijven? 8)7
0SadBob
@svane31 december 2020 14:59
Dacht je nou serieus dat je met XCode geen uitstekende ondersteuning van JavaScript hebt? :)
Maar je hebt gelijk: voor JavaScript etc. gebruik ik Visual Studio Code op de Apple.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SadBob op 31 december 2020 15:14]

+2svane
@SadBob31 december 2020 15:24
Ik zal dan toch maar happen :):

JSX? Kent XCode niet, gelukkig gebruikt bijna niemand React

Typescript? Noooooope, dat is natuurlijk een MPEG file, ook al stel ik handmatig in dat 't javascript is.

Normaal javascript dan maar? zeeeeer basale ondersteuning, vrijwel geen syntax highlighting, geen ondersteuning voor ESLint, Prettier, geen syntax errors, geen autocomplete voor andere libraries. Ik kan me voor js / react / typescript ontwikkeling vrijwel geen slechtere tool voorstellen. :+

Heb je zelf wel is geprobeerd een (enigszins) serieus js / react / typescript project in xcode te doen?

Als je met 'uitstekend' bedoeld dat het beter is dan textEdit, dan heb je nog net gelijk.

XCode is goed, maar niet een tool die geschikt is voor al het programmeerwerk.
+1ppl
@SadBob31 december 2020 13:49
Een IDE gebruik je juist vanwege al die additionele tooling die je hebt naast de code editor. Xcode biedt op dit vlak alleen maar tooling voor Apple talen en platforms. Voor al het andere is het niveau van Xcode gelijk aan dat van bijv. TextEdit en zelfs Windows Notepad. IntelliJ IDEA is echter een IDE die voor heel veel meer talen en platforms ondersteuning heeft. Die zet je dus in voor alle niet-Apple zaken.

Uiteraard is dit ook een stukje persoonlijke voorkeur. Voor Python kun je ook prima Visual Studio Code met de Microsoft Python plugin gebruiken. Ook dat is geheel gratis en draait prima op zowel Windows, Linux als Mac. Je moet het alleen wel stellen met minder mogelijkheden dan IDEA.
0SadBob
@ppl31 december 2020 15:10
Mijn iMac is dualboot, dus voor die typische Windows tooling boot ik Windows 10. Maar ja, dan mis ik weer die tooling voor Apple. Het is maar net zo lang als het breed is....
+1NuStyle
@unglaublich30 december 2020 23:06
Roddels? Lees eens een review ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NuStyle op 30 december 2020 23:06]

0ppl
@NuStyle31 december 2020 13:57
Ah ja, reviews. CPU testen: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen.
GPU testen: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen.
Netwerk testen: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen.
Geluid testen: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen.
Interne speakers testen: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen.
Gewicht meten: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen.

Het probleem van al die reviews is dat dit door mensen gaan die weliswaar met een computer kunnen werken maar er jammer genoeg de ballen verstand van hebben. Dan kom je op het niveau waarbij ze voor alles wat ze doen niet veel verder komen dan: geekbench, cinebench draaien en een export in FCPX doen. En omdat het ene getalletje groter is dan het ander is die natuurlijk beter. Zo werkt het echter niet.

De echt goede reviews die verder kijken dan het draaien van wat benches en die ook inhoudelijk meer vertellen over de benches zelf zijn uiterst schaars. Voor zover ik weet hebben we het dan over Anandtech en Phoronix. Meer is er niet. En zelfs die kijken niet naar de tooling die ontwikkelaars gebruiken dus daar heb je als ontwikkelaar ook al niet veel aan. Dit soort informatie is nogal lastig om aan te komen eerlijk gezegd.

Op YouTube ben ik de volgende filmpjes tegengekomen die je iets laten zien van een native IDEA op een M1:
- Filmpje met de x86 versie: IntelliJ - Java Development on Apple MacBook Pro 13" M1 in 4K
- En twee filmpjes met een beta of rc van de arm64 versie: IntelliJ for M1 is here! Finally! Quick test & Testing Android Project in IntelliJ M1, SDK, building, compiling...

Misschien dat je hier eens kunt doen wat je loopt te prediken: zelf de reviews lezen. Dan snap je ook wat ik hier bedoel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ppl op 31 december 2020 13:58]

+1psychicist
@unglaublich31 december 2020 01:56
Maar Intellij IDEA is grotendeels geschreven in Java, dus er hoeft vrijwel niets vertaald te worden. Het enige wat je nodig hebt, is een native JDK en die zal er spoedig zijn, voor zover die er nog niet is. De fs-notifier en de terminal die niet werkten, waren voor mij de enige problemen.

Natuurlijk is het te hopen dat er een volledig native build komt voor de M1 SoC. Ik gebruik trouwens de Linux x86 build ook op OpenBSD en Openindiana en heb die daarnaast in het verleden ook wel geprobeerd op een Powermac G5 met Linux, maar dat draaide wat te traag.
0ppl
@psychicist31 december 2020 14:03
Een van de eerste JDK's voor de M1 is die van Azul. Er zijn er volgens mij nu al wel wat meer. Voor de officiële OpenJDK is er dit issue: https://bugs.openjdk.java.net/browse/JDK-8251280
+1Henk Poley
@unglaublich31 december 2020 07:57
Rosetta 2 werkt niet optimaal met JIT zoals Java. Dan moet het terugvallen op de techniek waarmee Rosetta ‘1’ ook werkte. Veel meer een live vertaling, in plaats van alles van tevoren. IntelliJ werkt nog stroperiger dan normaal op M1.
+1goodfella
31 december 2020 12:09
Medetweakers belichten de voordelen en nadelen van IDEA vs concurrent X.

Een ander groot voordeel is de uniforme interface bij de overige producten van Jetbrains. Zoals PHPStorm, Webstorm. Omdat het bekend aanvoelt is het ook plezieriger om mee te werken, minder frictie.
0pyotr
31 december 2020 08:20
"Fixed crashes." Dat zou fijn zijn. 2020.3 knalt er om de haverklap bij mij uit (minstens 1x per uur), terwijl het in de afgelopen jaren echt superstabiel was.
0-DarkShadow-
31 december 2020 09:57
Prachtige producten van JetBrains, maar ik loop er nu al ruim een jaar tegenaan dat PHPStorm erg traag is op een Ubuntu laptop met voldoende resources. Eerst op 18.04 en nu op een brandschone Ubuntu 20.04 installatie. De Java heap size al verhoogd naar 4GB. Ik heb zelfs al eens een andere Java runtime geprobeerd, maar daarbij gingen veel functies kapot. Wanneer ik type in de ingebouwde terminal, zie ik de karakters gewoon vertraagd verschijnen.
0Henk Poley
@-DarkShadow-31 december 2020 16:05
Een 'hele grote' console buffer ingesteld? Standaard is het 1MB.

Verder kan dit iets helpen:
#-Xms128m
#-Xmx750m
#-XX:+UseConcMarkSweepGC
-XX:+UseG1GC
-XX:MaxGCPauseMillis=10
-XX:+ExplicitGCInvokesConcurrent
Xms/Xmx geheugen limieten worden dan automatisch door Java gekozen. UseG1GC met een MaxGCPauseMillis van 10 milliseconden zorgt dat de garbage collector het scherm verversen niet echt meer in de weg kan zitten (als dat het probleem was). En ExplicitGCInvokesConcurrent zorgt dat de garbage collector aanroepen niet meer 'de wereld stopt'.

Maar ik gok dat je probleem elders ligt, bijvoorbeeld slechtere grafische acceleratie van externe schermen ofzo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 31 december 2020 16:11]

0-DarkShadow-
@Henk Poley31 december 2020 16:11
Thanks, meteen gedaan. Misschien helpt het!
0Henk Poley
@-DarkShadow-31 december 2020 16:15
Let wel, dat met updates die '-Xmx750m' soms weer automatisch door PhpStorm in wordt gevoegd. Zou je dus in kunnen stellen op 1/4 van je RAM (dat kiest Java van zichzelf).
+1cytherea
@GeroldM31 december 2020 09:26
Het gaat over Intellij idea en je begint een flame over Apple.. lijkt me niet echt on-topic. Intellij draait ook prima op Windows/Linuc dus als je geen Apple producten wil kun je Windows/Linux gebruiken.
+1dipje2
@GeroldM31 december 2020 09:31
Dit is niet negatief of positief bedoeld, gewoon ter info naar jou: er zijn zat reviews met harde cijfers. Je moet gewoon niet de reviews nemen die geek bench gebruiken :).

Voor een good read : phoronix had een artikel waar ze hun hele bench suite testen. Van Java tot python tot php benchmarks, van 7zip tot vloeistof simulatie (geloof ik).

Met wel de grote kant tekening dat ze een oude intel Mac mini testen VS de nieuwe met Rosetta VS de nieuwe native (waar mogelijk).

Ik weet dus niet of compressie bijvoorbeeld een benchmark in ram is of naar disk (want dan test je ook disk performance van de oude Mac mini), en bij Java zitten grafische testen die veeeel sneller zijn, wat misschien meer wijst op 'Java gebruikt de gpu nu beter' dan 'de m1 is rete snel onder java'.

Maar... Dan nog ontstaat er een beeld waar je ziet de de nieuwe Mac mini met Rosetta 'vaak' net achter de oude Mac mini zat (topmodel i7 dus!) en met native m1 er net voor.
Er zijn uitschieters voor zowel intel als de m1 (meer voor de m1) maar over het algemeen is dit het beeld (native iets sneller, Rosetta iets achter de vorige i7). Absoluut geen slechte chip dus, maar ook niet het 3x zo snel zoals ze het deden lijken op de aankondiging van de m1.

Gewoon nette prestatie voor 'een eerste poging' (ze maken al een paar jaar chips natuurlijk) , en met minder watt (en minder hitte) je meten met de vorige generatie mobiele i7 is gewoon snel.
0ppl
@dipje231 december 2020 14:08
Absoluut geen slechte chip dus, maar ook niet het 3x zo snel zoals ze het deden lijken op de aankondiging van de m1.
Jawel, die reviews die je nu net noemt laten dat juist heel mooi zien. Je hebt niet goed geluisterd naar de aankondiging. Daar hebben ze namelijk duidelijk gezegd dat dit gold tov het vorige model. Bij bijv. de Mac mini ging het om een Core i3 processor. Als je de kleine lettertjes op de productpagina's van Apple leest dan zul je dit ook terug zien komen. Er is nergens gezegd dat het 3x sneller is dan bijv. een 16" MacBook Pro, dat is wat allerlei andere mensen er van hebben lopen maken.

@GeroldM heeft hier echter wel gelijk wat aantal reviews betreft. Phoronix en Anandtech zijn de enige twee die daadwerkelijk verder kijken en een veel duidelijker en realistischer beeld tonen. De rest is vooral bezig met hype (zoals dat de M1 sneller is dan de 16" MacBook Pro) en het draaien van zinloze benchmarks voor van alles en nog wat. Jammer genoeg is er weinig informatie te vinden wat betreft performance van ontwikkeltools zoals IntelliJ IDEA.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ppl op 31 december 2020 14:09]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

