Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MAME 0.227

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.227 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.227:

It’s time to say goodbye to 2020, and we’re doing that with the release of MAME 0.227, the fruit of our extended November/December development cycle. A lot has happened in these two months, in terms of internal improvements to MAME as well as user-visible changes. If you’ve been following along with development, you’ll have noticed that we’ve migrated MAME to C++17, overhauled the Lua interface, further streamlined and enhanced the emulated memory system, and cleaned up a lot of ageing code.

MAME 0.227 adds preliminary support for macOS on AArch64, also known as “Apple Silicon”. Please note that we lack a native A64 recompiler back-end, and there are some issues with our C recompiler back-end. If you’re running an A64 build of MAME, you can disable recompilers for most systems that use them with the -nodrc option on the command line. You may get better performance for emulated systems with MIPS III or PowerPC processors by running an x86-64 build of MAME under Rosetta 2 with recompilers enabled. (Yo, ’sup dawg. I heard you like recompilers…)

Lots of long-standing issues have been fixed in this release. Missing platforms in stage 15 of Sega’s Quartet now appear properly. This relies on a protection microcontroller feature that we were previously unaware of. Protection features that are only used late in the game have been a recurring source of frustration not just for emulator developers, but also for arcade bootleggers, and even publishers re-issuing old games in new formats. It seems Sega missed this feature in their Astro City Mini release. Another long-standing protection issue was fixed this month that made Atari’s Rampart impossible to complete on Veteran difficulty. This one was actually a regression that managed to stay unresolved for years, possibly because the game’s high difficulty makes it difficult to reach. While we’re on the topic, protection simulation has been added for the versions of Sega’s Carnival that run on Head On hardware.

While protection emulation may encompass the most noticeable fixes, lots of other things that have been improved as well. Graphical issues have been fixed in Chase Bombers, Championship Bowling, and Prop Cycle. NFL Blitz ’99 no longer skips animations in attract mode. DIP switch descriptions have been corrected in 3-D Bowling, Bloxeed and Mahjong Tenkaigen. Game switching now works on Multipede, and Klax bootlegs are playable, with working sound.

It wouldn’t be a MAME release without new supported systems. This month we’ve got TV games from dreamGEAR, JungelTac, LexiBook and Senario. As always, the quality varies enormously. New versions of 1944: The Loop Master, Cookie & Bibi 2, F-1 Grand Prix, Forgotten Worlds, and Narc have been found and dumped. One of the newly supported Narc versions is particularly interesting, as it appears to be an early test version, lacking a substantial amount of content found in other versions of the game. Another incomplete copy of Unico’s Master’s Fury was found, which could be combined with the previous incomplete set to make the game playable.

Finally, there are a few improvements to the internal user interface. There are more controls for screenshots, aspect ratio and scaling accessible from the Video Options menu. You can now use NOT codes when assigning analog joystick axes to digital inputs. The menus for the Cheat and Autofire plugins have been made more consistent.

Of course, there’s far more that we don’t have space for here, but you can read all about it in the whatsnew.txt file, and get the source and 64-bit Windows binary packages from the download page. It’s been a very tough year for a lot of us, but it’s still been a great year for MAME development. Thanks to everyone who contributed this year, even if it was just a kind word or helping out a user on a community forum. Have a great new year, and keep the spirit of digital preservation alive!

Versienummer 0.227
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 77,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-12-2020 09:59
14 • submitter: Batjo

31-12-2020 • 09:59

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: MAME

Update-historie

29-04 MAME 0.243 3
02-04 MAME 0.242 0
23-02 MAME 0.241 0
30-01 MAME 0.240 13
29-12 MAME 0.239 4
24-11 MAME 0.238 4
27-10 MAME 0.237 1
01-10 MAME 0.236 10
27-08 MAME 0.235 21
01-08 MAME 0.234 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MAME

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+113+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Bor
31 december 2020 10:16
Weer een mooie release met ook weer een nieuwe rom set. Voor de verzamelaars wordt het zo langzamerhand best lastig om de MAME set compleet te krijgen; groot en soms obscure bestanden waarbij elke versie MAME eigenlijk zijn eigen set wil zien.
+1T-men
@Bor31 december 2020 10:48
...waarbij elke versie MAME eigenlijk zijn eigen set wil zien.
Precies dát is het probleem bij MAME ! Als verzamelaar is het altijd weer slikken als er een nieuwe versie uit komt: "Wat valt er deze keer weer om ?"

Tegelijk met frustratie is het ook de uitdaging. Voor een verzamelaar is immers niets is zo balen als een complete verzameling. Dan ben je klaar en moet je weer wat anders gaan zoeken om te verzamelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door T-men op 31 december 2020 10:48]

+1Raan7
@T-men31 december 2020 11:18
Het is nog altijd een optie om het zelf in beheer te hebben met zaken zoals RetroPie, Hyperspin etc...

Het voordeel is wel dat je dus zelf kunt kiezen, los gezien van het feit dat er hoopjes Aziatische releases zijn en weet ik wat voor vage Russische mods van releases. En daarbij het overzichtelijk houden en zo niet daadwerkelijk te spelen en te testen, waar dus maanden in gaan zitten, mits je goed kunt spelen ;)
0Razwer
@Raan72 januari 2021 16:59
Het is nog altijd een optie om het zelf in beheer te hebben met zaken zoals RetroPie, Hyperspin etc...
RetroPie en Hyperspin zijn systemen rond meerdere emulators, waaronder MAME bijvoorbeeld. Je vergelijkt auto's met banden...
+1ndonkersloot
@T-men31 december 2020 11:40
Dat is niet echt een probleem hoor, lijkt mij vrij duidelijk.
Je hebt een MAME release en daar hoort een romset bij, die compleet houden is geen uitdaging je moet alleen de juiste bron hebben.

Je MAME versie updaten en proberen te gebruiken met een oudere romset is simpelweg niet iets wat je moet willen doen.
+1fastbikkel
@Bor31 december 2020 11:58
Dat idd.
Ik was er na een tijdje wel klaar mee.

Heb uiteindelijk voor mn Raspberry een Mame + rom set pakket gedownload zodat alles op elkaar afgestemd was.
Ik weet niet welke versie precies, maar deze heb ik al een paar jaar in gebruik.

Ik zou pas weer overstappen als ik weer zo'n vol pakket kan downloaden.
+1firemansam
@Bor31 december 2020 12:07
Ik sync bij elke nieuwe release met Pleasesuredome. Een keer een grote download en daarna alleen de delta sync'en.
+1Rataplan_
@Bor31 december 2020 12:29
Er zijn toch sites waar je gewoon bij elke release de complete set kan syncen? Dat doe ik zelf ook, op basis van torrents, en werkt perfect. Alleen de aangepaste roms komen over de lijn. Soms zijn er dat veel, maar meestal slechts een paar GB.

Btw typo: versie 0.2267

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 31 december 2020 12:30]

+1retroguy
31 december 2020 11:36
MAME!! Ik volg de ontwikkeling al een paar jaar niet meer, ben erg tevreden met de GroovyMame versie 0.198 die ik via een dedicated 15KHZ Emulator PC (natuurlijk Mame, maar ook een aantal retro game consoles) op een PVM CRT monitor heb aangesloten, met een Hori Arcade controller.

Maar ik zal nooit vergeten hoe ik met Mame in aanraking ben gekomen. Dat was in 1997, alweer 23 jaar geleden. Toen las ik in één of ander Nerderlands computerblaadje (ComputerIdee?) over een emulator die in staat was om oude Arcade games als Pac-man en Donkey Kong te emuleren. En aangezien ik eind jaren 70, begin jaren tachtig menig Arcade game speelde (met name Crazy Kong, Phoenix en Moon Cresta), moest ik die emulator natuurlijk downloaden en uitproberen. De rest is History en sindsdien talloze setups gemaakt, zelfs een 25-tal originele Arcade kasten in bezit gehad, alle golden oldies uit de beginjaren tachtig. (nu nog twee, Crazy Kong en Moon Crest, beide cabs van Zaccaria). Maar zoals gezegd, een paar jaar geleden na versie 0.198 besloten niet meer mee te draaien met iedere nieuwe versie. Dat gaf een hoop rust. ;) :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door retroguy op 31 december 2020 11:37]

+1T-men
@retroguy31 december 2020 11:46
25-tal originele Arcade kasten in bezit gehad
Wow... :9~
Welke ? Als ik vragen mag ? En waar laat je die ? Had je ze in een schuurtje onder een lap stof staan, of heb je een soort gamekamer/museumachtig iets gemaakt ? Of gewoon in een kroeg gezet :)
...een paar jaar geleden na versie 0.198 besloten niet meer mee te draaien...
Is het om een speciale reden bij versie 0.198 gebleven, of was dat slechts toevallig het punt dat je het welletjes vond ?
+1retroguy
@T-men1 januari 2021 10:27
Ze stonden in mijn gameroom. Allemaal originele kasten zoals Pac-Man, Phoenix, Gyruss, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian, Breakout, Bump 'n Jump, Asteroids, Gravitar, Centipede, Black Widow, Vanguard, Joust, Star Wars (sitdown), Donkey Kong, Moon Crest, Crazy Kong, Qbert, Ric-O-Chet en nog een paar.Zo goed als alles was door mij en of anderen uit de USA gehaald. En inmiddels heb ik ze op twee na niet meer. Alleen nog maar foto's. :)

0.198 was niet bewust als laatste gekozen, maar ik merkte dat een aantal Cave SHMUP's het met die versie aardig goed deden, dus was er geen behoefte meer om iedere keer naar een nieuwe versie te udaten. Had er ook geen tijd meer voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door retroguy op 1 januari 2021 10:29]

+1DefaultError
31 december 2020 10:10
Cool deze emulatie, kan niet wachten om een x86 te bouwen en de toekomstige geïnteresseerden er mee laten spelen. Wie weet wat dat oplevert. Mijn Atari is reeds herwonnen;-)
+1FerOne
31 december 2020 13:53
Jammer dat de ROM van Marble Madness 2 (Marble Man) nooit is uitgebracht, wacht nog steeds hierop.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True