Software-update: AudioGrail 7.12.1

Audiograil logo (79 pix)KC Softwares, bekend van onder meer SUMo, heeft een nieuwe versie van Audiograil uitgebacht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om muziekbestanden te beheren. Zo kan het onder meer op een eenvoudige manier verschillende playlists aanmaken en bewerken, aanwezige tags en bestandsnamen opschonen, dubbele bestanden opsporen en de kwaliteit van de muziekbestanden analyseren. De gratis versie kan tot dertig bestanden tegelijkertijd aanpassen, voor 25 euro wordt die beperking opgeheven en heb je toegang tot premium ondersteuning. De changelog van de afgelopen drie jaar ziet er als volgt uit:

AudioGrail - 7.12.1
  • 0006279: [Refactoring] Update ICS library to 8.65 and OpenSSL to 1.1.1i
AudioGrail - 7.12
  • 0006262: [Refactoring] Updated French translation
  • 0004203: [Bugfix] Search for CD Cover is broken
  • 0005751: [Bugfix] Search for album identification no longer works.
  • 0006229: [Bugfix] No contact with FreeDB
  • 0006236: [Refactoring] Updated Spanish translation
AudioGrail - 7.11.5
  • 0006049: [Refactoring] Update ICS library to 8.64 and OpenSSL to 1.1.1g
AudioGrail - 7.11.4
  • 0005620: [Bugfix] Update ICS library to 8.62 and OpenSSL to 1.1.1c
AudioGrail - 7.11.3
  • 0005279: [Bugfix] Missing UninstallDisplayIcon in registry for installed version
  • 0005419: [Refactoring] bcrypt.dll is missing error on Windows XP
  • 0005309: [Bugfix] Update ICS library to 8.59 and OpenSSL to 1.1.1b
AudioGrail - 7.11.2
  • 0005036: [Refactoring] OpenSSL 1.1.0h > 1.1.0i
  • 0005176: [Refactoring] Updated Hungarian translation
  • 0005165: [Refactoring] Licence manager shall not accept "null name" de facto invalid licence
  • 0005075: [Refactoring] Improved log management as per 0005071
AudioGrail - 7.11.1
  • 0004841: [Refactoring] OpenSSL 1.1.0g > 1.1.0h
  • 0004850: [Refactoring] Code signing certificate renewal
  • 0004873: [Refactoring] Spanish (Argentina) translation update
AudioGrail - 7.11
  • 0004602: [New Feature] "D'Artagnan vulnerability" fix (part I : Licence check)
  • 0004778: [New Feature] Logging of licence checks
  • 0004777: [Bugfix] Removal of local licence blacklist + licence revocation (was not implemented)
  • 0004776: [Refactoring] Old HTTP header still being used while fetching album info
  • 0004774: [Bugfix] Implement TLS to protect network traffic
  • 0004775: [Bugfix] Logging version of active OpenSSL to prepare use of SSL
  • 0004620: [Refactoring] All links to kcsoftwares.com shall use HTTPS, not HTTP
  • 0004639: [Refactoring] Update of email for contact in "About" dialog

Versienummer 7.12.1.221
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KC Softwares
Download https://www.kcsoftwares.com/index.php?kmp3
Bestandsgrootte 4,15MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

+1Mizitras

4 januari 2021 14:22
Qua GUI, heerlijke eenvoudig zonder een opgeblazen gevoel van UI-elementen.

