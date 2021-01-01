Versie 7.9.2 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.2 Enhancements & bug-fixes: Fix regression of auto-Indent. (Fix #9113)

Add custom URI schemes ability. (Fix #9155)

Improve URL parser: fix apostrophe in an URL issue. (Fix #9031)

Add context menu with “Copy link” ability. (Implement #2435)

Add color samples on menu items for styling features. (Fix #8983)

Add “-settingsDir” argument for overriding default settings path. (implement #4696)

Fix crash while exit command issued by plugin. (Fix #9082)

Fix several bugs of PHP parser rule for function list. (Fix #3321, #5045, #4627, #4606, #8855, #4208, #981, #2522, #1103, #4712, #3560, #5150, #4606)

Move “Normal Text” to top in Languages Menu. (Implement #7746, #8277)

Add new API NPPM_GETSETTINGSONCLOUDPATH for plugins. (Implement #9168)

Add an option for displaying constant line number width. (Implement #5670)

Fix function list is empty with new user profile in the same PC issue. (Fix #9134)

Fix single-quoted string being badly recognized as attribute value in XML. (Fix #3403)

Fix docked panels appear with “-nosession” cmd line parameters. (Fix #8005)

Improve text selection after Replace All In Selection operation. (Fix #9270)

Add the number of total documents on windows dialog’s title bar. (Implement #8338)

Fix scroll to last line problem after main window resizing. (Fix #9123)

Fix Plugin admin display UTF-8 issue in its description. (Fix #9266)

Fix Search result’s text direction (RTL) not always synchronized with main edit zone’s one issue. (Fix #9241)

Fix dockable panels display issue in RTL direction. (Fix #9241)

Fix Search result line number highlighting inaccurate issue. (Fix #9224)

Make “Line” preceding each line number on Search Results translatable. (Fix #9224)

Fix menu check marks not being removed after closing “Clipboard History” and “Character Panel” panels. (Fix #9216)

Fix command line arguments -p, -n & -c negative value’s undefined behaviour. (Fix #9146)

Add new Margin/Border/Edge sub-page in Preferences. (Implement #8896)

Fix find in files failure issue due to directory path with leading/trailing spaces. (Fix #9199)

Fix folder icon display issue in “Folder as Workspace” after “Expand/Collapse All”. (Fix #8912)

Make “Clipboard History” and “Character Panel” togglable. (Fix #9094, #9078)

Fix Find in found results dialog launch failure after macro execution. (Fix #8199)

Disallow Goto dlg offset option from moving to position inside multi-byte char or between CR and LF. (Fix #9101, #9125)

Fix “Go to…” dialog wrong Offset value in empty files. (Fix #9145)

Prevent corruption possibility when using -p command line parameter in a UTF file. (Fix #9142)

Improve indent guidelines on non-brace control block languages. (Fix #9137)

Prevent names of untitled tabs from duplication. (Fix #9119)

Add tooltips for Folder as Workspace 3 commands. (Fix #8325)

Fix “SCI_NEWLINE” inside a macro not working issue. (Fix #5571)

Fix bug where search-results won’t open ‘new 1’ file. (Fix #8461, #9098)

Fix tab close button remain pushed issue. (Fix #7750)

Enhance ghost typing command line argument feature - using white space directly instead of %20. (Commit)