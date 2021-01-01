Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Notepad++ 7.9.2

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.9.2 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.2 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
  • Fix regression of auto-Indent. (Fix #9113)
  • Add custom URI schemes ability. (Fix #9155)
  • Improve URL parser: fix apostrophe in an URL issue. (Fix #9031)
  • Add context menu with “Copy link” ability. (Implement #2435)
  • Add color samples on menu items for styling features. (Fix #8983)
  • Add “-settingsDir” argument for overriding default settings path. (implement #4696)
  • Fix crash while exit command issued by plugin. (Fix #9082)
  • Fix several bugs of PHP parser rule for function list. (Fix #3321, #5045, #4627, #4606, #8855, #4208, #981, #2522, #1103, #4712, #3560, #5150, #4606)
  • Move “Normal Text” to top in Languages Menu. (Implement #7746, #8277)
  • Add new API NPPM_GETSETTINGSONCLOUDPATH for plugins. (Implement #9168)
  • Add an option for displaying constant line number width. (Implement #5670)
  • Fix function list is empty with new user profile in the same PC issue. (Fix #9134)
  • Fix single-quoted string being badly recognized as attribute value in XML. (Fix #3403)
  • Fix docked panels appear with “-nosession” cmd line parameters. (Fix #8005)
  • Improve text selection after Replace All In Selection operation. (Fix #9270)
  • Add the number of total documents on windows dialog’s title bar. (Implement #8338)
  • Fix scroll to last line problem after main window resizing. (Fix #9123)
  • Fix Plugin admin display UTF-8 issue in its description. (Fix #9266)
  • Fix Search result’s text direction (RTL) not always synchronized with main edit zone’s one issue. (Fix #9241)
  • Fix dockable panels display issue in RTL direction. (Fix #9241)
  • Fix Search result line number highlighting inaccurate issue. (Fix #9224)
  • Make “Line” preceding each line number on Search Results translatable. (Fix #9224)
  • Fix menu check marks not being removed after closing “Clipboard History” and “Character Panel” panels. (Fix #9216)
  • Fix command line arguments -p, -n & -c negative value’s undefined behaviour. (Fix #9146)
  • Add new Margin/Border/Edge sub-page in Preferences. (Implement #8896)
  • Fix find in files failure issue due to directory path with leading/trailing spaces. (Fix #9199)
  • Fix folder icon display issue in “Folder as Workspace” after “Expand/Collapse All”. (Fix #8912)
  • Make “Clipboard History” and “Character Panel” togglable. (Fix #9094, #9078)
  • Fix Find in found results dialog launch failure after macro execution. (Fix #8199)
  • Disallow Goto dlg offset option from moving to position inside multi-byte char or between CR and LF. (Fix #9101, #9125)
  • Fix “Go to…” dialog wrong Offset value in empty files. (Fix #9145)
  • Prevent corruption possibility when using -p command line parameter in a UTF file. (Fix #9142)
  • Improve indent guidelines on non-brace control block languages. (Fix #9137)
  • Prevent names of untitled tabs from duplication. (Fix #9119)
  • Add tooltips for Folder as Workspace 3 commands. (Fix #8325)
  • Fix “SCI_NEWLINE” inside a macro not working issue. (Fix #5571)
  • Fix bug where search-results won’t open ‘new 1’ file. (Fix #8461, #9098)
  • Fix tab close button remain pushed issue. (Fix #7750)
  • Enhance ghost typing command line argument feature - using white space directly instead of %20. (Commit)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v7.9.2/
Bestandsgrootte 3,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-01-2021 08:50
14 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

01-01-2021 • 08:50

14 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

26-04 Notepad++ 8.4 8
15-03 Notepad++ 8.3.3 1
27-02 Notepad++ 8.3.2 9
16-02 Notepad++ 8.3.1 12
04-02 Notepad++ 8.3 14
24-01 Notepad++ 8.2.1 4
01-01 Notepad++ 8.2 19
09-12 Notepad++ 8.1.9.3 8
21-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.2 21
14-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+17+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Nasizen
1 januari 2021 08:53
Jij bent ook weer vroeg van de partij Bart.
Bedankt weer voor deze en alle ander updates en de beste wensen O+
Auteur+2Drobanir
@Nasizen1 januari 2021 14:23
Graag gedaan! En een gezond en gelukkig 2021 voor iedereen van mijn kant. :)

Ik zou ook niet zonder Notepad++ kunnen, bijna al mijn artikelen zijn hiermee gemaakt.
+1Sicos
1 januari 2021 16:14
Persoonlijk zou ik het fijn vinden als notepad++ niet standaard alle sessies behoud. Ik vind het persoonlijk rete irritant dat je dat elke keer uit moet zetten. Maar voor de rest super fijn programma.
+1Tourmaline
@Sicos1 januari 2021 17:23
Kun je dat in de settings niet uitschakelen? In multiview kun je in ieder geval iets met de sessies doen.
0Macron
@Tourmaline3 januari 2021 16:14
Ik denk wat Sicos bedoelt is dat je dat iedere keer bij een fresh install moet doen. Vind ik ook rete irri.
+1DeBolle
@Sicos1 januari 2021 17:24
Is uit te zetten onder Settings -> Preferences -> Backup -> Remember current session for next launch toch?
Heeft als nadeel dat je bij iedere keer sluiten de vraag krijgt of je <iedere geopend bestand> wilt saven.
+1JKL-NL
1 januari 2021 15:35
Notepad++ blijft toch wel een van de fijnste editors.
0SirBlade
@JKL-NL19 januari 2021 01:38
Sinds ze in de vorige versie eindelijk "case insensitive sorting" hebben toegevoegd wel.
+1sfranken
2 januari 2021 00:13
Fix regression of auto-Indent. (Fix #9113)
Gelukkig. Dit was niet alleen bij C bestanden het geval, maar ook bij andere bestanden. De paar keer dat ik iets op Windows moet doen en Notepad++ nodig heb is laag, maar toch ben ik hier wel een aantal keer tegenaan gelopen.

Eens updaten op de machine waar het om gaat, kijken of dat nu is opgelost.
0ivorlandon
1 januari 2021 09:01
Heerlijk programma
0beerse

4 januari 2021 18:30
Het enige wat ik mis is 'sort -u': Het sorteren van een lijst met namen en dan meteen de dubbele er uit halen. Ooit zat dat er in op basis van een add-on. En echt vaak heb ik het niet meer nodig maar zo af en toe wel en dan mis ik ze nog steeds. Al zoek ik de laatste jaren niet zo hard meer.
0downtime
@beerse4 januari 2021 18:47
Het enige wat ik mis is 'sort -u': Het sorteren van een lijst met namen en dan meteen de dubbele er uit halen.
Dat kun je ook met een oneliner in Powershell doen.
0ScheveBever
@beerse5 januari 2021 07:34
Edit > Line Operations > Remove Duplicate Lines
Edit > Line Operations > Sort Lines As ...

Het is mogelijk, maar wel met 2 commando's ipv. 1.
0beerse

@ScheveBever5 januari 2021 12:53
Nooit bij stil gestaan om bij de line-operations te kijken! Bedankt voor de tip.
Volgens mij doet 'remove duplicate lines' al wat ik zoek. Ik zou verwachten dat ze alleen de dubbelen weg haalt als ze bij elkaar staan, maar blijkbaar haalt ze alle dubbelen er uit.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True