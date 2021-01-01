Insta360 heeft voor zijn One X2-actiecamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.0.9 als versienummer. Dit is een 360-gradencamera met een resolutie van 6080x3040 pixels voor foto's of 5,7K op 30fps, 4K op 50fps, of 3K op 100fps voor video. De camera kan ook aangesloten worden op de iPhone 8, 11, X, XS, XR en SE of een Android-apparaat met usb-otg, op basis van een soc als de Qualcomm 845 / Kirin 980 / Exynos 9810 of nieuwer. De aanpassingen van deze update worden als volgt beknopt samengevat:

What's new? The list of voice control commands is now available in the camera menu.

The camera interface will now automatically reappear after rotating the screen or stopping recording.

Fixed an issue where 360 videos flicker during playback.

Significant stability improvements and preventative measures against crashes. Note: This firmware will automatically update once your camera is connected to the app, as it includes significant camera stability improvements.