Firmware-update: Insta360 One X2 1.0.8

Insta360 heeft voor zijn One X2-actiecamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.0.8 als versienummer. Dit is een 360-gradencamera met een resolutie van 6080x3040 pixels voor foto's of 5,7K op 30fps, 4K op 50fps, of 3K op 100fps voor video. De camera kan ook aangesloten worden op de iPhone 8, 11, X, XS, XR en SE of een Android-apparaat met usb-otg, op basis van een soc als de Qualcomm 845 / Kirin 980 / Exynos 9810 of recenter. De aanpassingen van deze update worden als volgt beknopt samengevat:

Version 1.0.8
  • Insta360 ONE X2 now has multilingual support. Languages supported are: (简体中文；繁體中文；English；日本語；Deutsch；Español；Português；한국어；Русский；Français；Italiano）
  • You can now shoot Nightlapses. Timelapses that are optimized for night shooting. The camera will automatically set the exposure according to lighting, the longest exposure time is approx. 2 seconds.
  • You can now mute videos while previewing them in-camera.
  • Fixes an issue where InstaPano HDR photos did not preview as intended.
  • Fixes an issue where the GPS remote Bluetooth wake up didn't work, was disconnecting when switching modes, and did not automatically shut down after the camera was turned off.
  • Fixes an issue where the preview displayed did not match the chosen aspect ratio in Steady Cam mode.
  • Fixes an issue where occaisonal crashes happen when recording 360 HDR video.
  • Fixes an issue where occaisonaly crashes would happen when searching for AirPods.
  • Quick Capture is now faster.
  • UI elements have been improved.
  • Swiping on the settings menu is now smoother.
  • General stability improvements.

Versienummer 1.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Website Insta360
Download https://www.insta360.com/download/insta360-onex2
Licentietype Freeware

0cateuben
30 november 2020 15:00
Bij "Lees meer" staat een link naar de One X, maar dit artikel heeft betrekking op de nieuwere One X2.

