FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben FreshTomato 2020.8 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.

FreshTomato-MIPS Changelog kernel: net_sched: fix datalen for ematch

openvpn: update to 2.5.0

openvpn-2.4: update to 2.4.10

nano: update to 5.4

nginx: update to 1.19.5

dropbear: update to 2020.81

xl2tpd: update to 1.3.16

busybox: update to 1.31.1

tor: update to 0.4.4.6

SNMP: update to 5.9; clean sources, add patches instead

igmpproxy: update to 78eda58 (2020-09-05) snapshot; reduce size for the smallest targets

udpxy: update to 1.0-25.1

miniupnpd: update to 2.2.0

adminer: update to 4.7.8

gmp: update to 6.2.1

openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1i

sqlite: update to 3.34.0

uqmi: update to 2020.11.22 (0a19b5b) snapshot

wsdd2: update to 2020.11.19 (e0cf50d) snapshot

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2020-10-14

build: add D-Link DIR-865L support

build: harmonize BW Limiter filenames, service name, variables names, etc., also in NVRAM; it was a real mess...; Note: those using BW Limiter must either manually rename the variables in NVRAM or enter the values from scratch

build: don't include USB pages and other stuff on routers with wl_high module but without USB support

build: fix rp-pppoe recipe - patches were not applied

build: kernel: add comment and statistic netfilter for iptables (Mega-VPN and AIO targets)

build: reduce size for pppd/dnsmasq only for smallest targets

build: changes in patch_files macro

build: librt is required on every target with USB support (for e2fsprogs)

IPv6: extend GUI status page (status-overview.asp) - show IPv6 WAN DNS addresses

IPv6: send ICMPv6 RSes only when RAs are accepted; see here.

IPv6: unify logic evaluating inet6_dev's accept_ra property; see here.

IPv6: make 'addrconf_rs_timer' send Router Solicitations (and re-arm itself) if Router Advertisements are accepted; see here.

IPv6: split IPv6 / IPv4 up and down logic (they work independent of each other now)

GUI: openvpn: remove option to enable/disable NCP (deprecated)

GUI: openvpn: make Data Ciphers (ncp-ciphers) editable

GUI: openvpn: only use the old --cipher setting in static key mode

GUI: openvpn: add stub/stub-v2 compression support to OpenVPN client

GUI: openvpn: implement tls-crypt-v2 support

GUI: openvpn server: fix bug with generating client configuration in 'secret' mode

GUI: openvpn server: implement 'Serial number' for generated client configuration in 'tls' mode

GUI: openvpn server: implement CRL file

GUI: openvpn client: distinguish between remote-cert-tls and verify-x509-name options

GUI: advanced-wlanvifs.asp - add AP Isolation setting also for VIFs

GUI: Admin: Debugging: add Clear Cache link (removes all Storage Object item for domain/IP address)

GUI: also add localStorage.clear() on admin-upgrade and admin-access pages

GUI: basic-network.asp - repair scan button function and provide control channel at wireless survey

GUI: improvement to shutdown() - added 2nd pop-up with confirmation

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: extend allowed dnsmasq custom configuration text area to 4096 characters

GUI: MultiWAN Routing: extend Domain field to 70 characters

GUI: QoS Graphs: fix displaying correct number of connections for the lowest priority class in BW Distribution

GUI: tinc: properly format the display of information on the Status page

GUI: Admin: Debugging: add possibility to enable segfault logging to syslog

GUI: Advanced: Firewall: simplify the part with WAN behavior for ping and traceroute

GUI: advanced-wireless - restrict tx power range (for very low values); Via GUI we allow a tx power range in mW from 5 to 1000 or default value 0 (-1 will be used for the wl driver) --> AVOID 1-4 mW area; see latest findings here.

adblock: update blacklist URLs

busybox: add (conditionally, only for AIO and Mega-VPN targets) time and getopt applets

dropbear: use common random source for ltm

dropbear: libtommath: enable fixed cutoffs as size-optimization

ebtables: reduce size (except for Mega-VPN and AIO targets)

ffmpeg/minidlna: do not reduce size for Mega-VPN and AIO targets

firewall: RT and RT-N branches (MIPS) do not load ipt_REDIRECT automagically

firewall: adjust limit connection attempts (ssh/telnet) for IPv6 (and align to IPv4 --> remove incoming device, apply to all)

dnsmasq: suppress more unwanted errors/warning about ipset

dnsmasq: add default edns_pktsz

firewall: allow incoming IPv6 from br0 to br3 (and align also to IPv4)

getdns: listeners reply returned wireformat (fix from upstream, issue #430)

ipset: reduce size

ipset: do not reduce size for Mega-VPN and AIO targets

iptables: update reduce size patch

MOTD: only display Wireless info if that radio is enabled

MOTD: fix motd and remove ethstate leftovers

multiwan: in case of multiwan, don't set default gateway route. mwanroute script will handle this

multiwan: mwan_load_balance: if connection is down, clear old mwan state

multiwan: make watchdog less destructive to the routing table (only modify route of test hosts); change default checker to curl

watchdog: new method of checking without breaking existing connections to the check hosts

watchdog: fix incorrect ISPPPD check and condition

ntp: implement ntp server properly

openvpn: switch to the subnet topology, instead of the deprecated net30 topology; Ref.

openvpn: ensure DHCP doesn't override our default route (fixes TAP+DHCP)

openvpn: hide build date

openvpn: add 'mode p2p' option to generated client config if auth mode is static

openvpn: fix some OpenVPN issues in the smallest image (MiniVPN - j)

openvpn-2.4: reduce size (disable des)

openssl: conf: add extendedKeyUsage also to usr_cert section

patches: dropbear: add forgotten LOCAL_IDENT to override orig ident

pppd: fix/correction for commit IPv6: split IPv6 / IPv4 up and down logic (see here); fix for: PPTP Server and Client not working anymore

pppd: add two patches from openwrt: retain foreign default routes on Linux, remove runtime kernel checks

vpnrouting: do not add local routes if in PBR strict mode; also use 'via $route_vpn_gateway' if available

vsftpd: add native support for basic ftp_tls using router httpd cert/key

httpd: openvpn.c: fix generation of client configuration file for user&pass/user&pass only Auth

httpd: fix problems with server.pem key when using HTTPS

httpd: use UTF-8 decoding for SSIDs

www: fix escapeCGI to properly encode unicode

defaults.c : disable IP Traffic (cstats) Monitoring feature by default and save cpu workload; In additon disabling cstats avoids the waring/note at basic-network.asp that netmask should have at least 22 bits (255.255.252.0); fix issue #72

rc: firewall.c: use REDIRECT target instead of DNAT to intercept dns traffic, as it's more efficient

rc: firewall.c: raise a little allowed hit count in BF protection for remote GUI access (part 2 for IPv6)

rc: firewall.c: only intercept udp requests to port 123, ntpd does not listen to tcp

rc: firewall.c: be more restrictive, only allow ICMP messages we need

rc: openvpn.c: add keepalive to client config

rc: openvpn.c: client: fix ineffective "route" directives when PBR active; discussion.

rc: ppp.c: - set nvram "wan_iface" also in case IPv6 link up (function ip6up_main()); fix for: ipup_main() not yet (or later) called --> nvram variable "wan_iface" needed for function start_dhcp6c()

rc: vsftpd: disable (broken) process isolation under MIPS

rc: services: adjust function start_dnsmasq() and check wireless bridge after stop_dnsmasq(); fix for: in wireless ethernet bridge mode, router time not working anymore

rc: wan.c - adjust function config_pppd() and start/add IPv6 only for "wan" (no IPv6 multiwan support)

shared: defaults: change wifi rxchain powersave mode; turn it off by default now; Note: this can/could help some netgear router user FreshTomato-ARM Changelog kernel SDK6: small update for bridge (sync with asus src)

kernel SDK6: netfilter: nf_conntrack_core.c - small update and add one more check; Note: align/sync with asus src

kernel sdk7: QoS: fix definitely ingress system; two modules needed for operation were not built; mirred sched needed patch

kernel: netfilter: ebtables: convert BUG_ONs to WARN_ONs

kernel: netfilter: ebtables: fix a memory leak bug in compat

kernel: netfilter: ebtables: compat: reject all padding in matches/watchers

kernel: net_sched: fix datalen for ematch

SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core) - 6.37 RC14.126 wl0: Aug 10 2020 17:00:56 version 6.37.14.126 (r561982)

SDK6: small update for et (sync with asus src); Note: ARP skip ctf

SDK6: update ctf (part 2) (for single and dual-core)

SDK6: update NAS / Network Authentication Server

SDK7: update NAS / Network Authentication Server; Note: only binary blob

SDK7: router: wlconf: use src files / compile from src

SDK7: GUI: keep the current wireless noise floor value(s) on device list page - now it's supported

SDK7: update wl util; Note: GPL 300438252287 / only blob

SDK7: update emf / igs; Note: GPL 300438252287 / only blob

openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1i

openvpn: update to 2.5.0

nano: update to 5.4

nginx: udpate to 1.19.5

php: update to 7.2.34

dropbear: update to 2020.81

xl2tpd: update to 1.3.16

iptables: update to 1.8.6

busybox: update to 1.31.1

tor: update to 0.4.4.6

SNMP: update to 5.9; clean sources, add patches instead

igmpproxy: update to 78eda58 (2020-09-05) snapshot

udpxy: update to 1.0-25.1

miniupnpd: update to 2.2.0

adminer: update to 4.7.8

gmp: update to 6.2.1

sqlite: update to 3.34.0

uqmi: update to 2020.11.22 (0a19b5b) snapshot

wsdd2: update to 2020.11.19 (e0cf50d) snapshot

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2020-10-14

build: add wireless band steering feature (turned off by default); WARNING: if someone wants to enable this feature - should do a clean update (or adjust the values manually)

build: add Netgear R6700v1 support

build: add Asus RT-AC67U Support

build: add Asus RT-N66U C1 support (almost the same like RT-AC66U B1)

build: correct R6400, R6400v2 and R6700v3 board_data partition offset and size to fix board data from being overwritten by jffs

build: harmonize BW Limiter filenames, service name, variables names, etc., also in NVRAM; it was a real mess...; Note: those using BW Limiter must either manually rename the variables in NVRAM or enter the values from scratch

build: update R1D leds Blue for Internet as original fw, Red for diag

build: changes in patch_files macro

build: librt is required on every target with USB support (for e2fsprogs)

IPv6: extend GUI status page (status-overview.asp) - show IPv6 WAN DNS addresses

IPv6: send ICMPv6 RSes only when RAs are accepted; see here.

IPv6: unify logic evaluating inet6_dev's accept_ra property; see here.

IPv6: make 'addrconf_rs_timer' send Router Solicitations (and re-arm itself) if Router Advertisements are accepted; see here.

IPv6: split IPv6 / IPv4 up and down logic (they work independent of each other now)

GUI: openvpn: remove option to enable/disable NCP (deprecated)

GUI: openvpn: make Data Ciphers (ncp-ciphers) editable

GUI: openvpn: only use the old --cipher setting in static key mode; remove obsolete hmac digests from server options (leave them in client for compatibility)

GUI: openvpn: add stub/stub-v2 compression support to OpenVPN client

GUI: openvpn: implement tls-crypt-v2 support

GUI: openvpn server: fix bug with generating client configuration in 'secret' mode; also add some more checks

GUI: openvpn server: implement 'Serial number' for generated client configuration in 'tls' mode

GUI: openvpn server: implement CRL file

GUI: openvpn client: distinguish between remote-cert-tls and verify-x509-name options

GUI: openvpn: fix formatting

GUI: advanced-wlanvifs.asp - add AP Isolation setting also for VIFs

GUI: Admin: Debugging: add Clear Cache link (removes all Storage Object item for domain/IP address)

GUI: also add localStorage.clear() on admin-upgrade and admin-access pages

GUI: basic-network.asp - repair scan button function and provide control channel at wireless survey

GUI: improvement to shutdown() - added 2nd pop-up with confirmation

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: extend allowed dnsmasq custom configuration text area to 4096 characters

GUI: MultiWAN Routing: extend Domain field to 70 characters

GUI: QoS Graphs: fix displaying correct number of connections for the lowest priority class in BW Distribution

GUI: tinc: properly format the display of information on the Status page; fixes #71

GUI: Admin: Debugging: add possibility to enable segfault logging to syslog

GUI: Advanced: Firewall: simplify the part with WAN behavior for ping and traceroute

GUI: advanced-wireless - restrict tx power range (for very low values); Via GUI we allow a tx power range in mW from 5 to 1000 or default value 0 (-1 will be used for the wl driver) --> AVOID 1-4 mW area; see latest findings here.

adblock: update blacklist URLs

busybox: add time and getopt applets

dnsmasq: add default edns_pktsz

dropbear: use common random source for ltm

dropbear: libtommath: enable fixed cutoffs as size-optimization

firewall: allow incoming IPv6 from br0 to br3 (and align also to IPv4); fix issue #75

firewall: adjust limit connection attempts (ssh/telnet) for IPv6 (and align to IPv4 --> remove incoming device, apply to all)

getdns: listeners reply returned wireformat (fix from upstream, issue #430)

iproute2: updates from upstream

MOTD: only display Wireless info if that radio is enabled

MOTD: fix motd and remove ethstate leftovers

multiwan: in case of multiwan, don't set default gateway route. mwanroute script will handle this

multiwan: mwan_load_balance: if connection is down, clear old mwan state

multiwan: make watchdog less destructive to the routing table (only modify route of test hosts); change default checker to curl

watchdog: new method of checking without breaking existing connections to the check hosts

watchdog: fix incorrect ISPPPD check and condition

ntp: implement ntp server properly

openvpn: extend data-cipher length as per the ovpn documentation

openvpn: switch to the subnet topology, instead of the deprecated net30 topology; Ref.

openvpn: ensure DHCP doesn't override our default route (fixes TAP+DHCP)

openvpn: hide build date

openvpn: add 'mode p2p' option to generated client config if auth mode is static

openssl: conf: add extendedKeyUsage also to usr_cert section

pppd: fix/correction for commit IPv6: split IPv6 / IPv4 up and down logic (see here); fix for: PPTP Server and Client not working anymore

pppd: add two patches from openwrt: retain foreign default routes on Linux, remove runtime kernel checks

vpnrouting: do not add local routes if in PBR strict mode; also use 'via $route_vpn_gateway' if available

vsftpd: add native support for basic ftp_tls using router httpd cert/key

httpd: openvpn.c: fix generation of client configuration file for user&pass/user&pass only Auth

httpd: fix problems with server.pem key when using HTTPS

httpd: ctnf.c: use ifb instead of imq for ARM, as a ingress system not only for default WAN

httpd: use UTF-8 decoding for SSIDs

www: vpn-tinc.asp: fix typo (also fixes #60)

www: fix escapeCGI to properly encode unicode

defaults.c : disable IP Traffic (cstats) Monitoring feature by default and save cpu workload; In additon disabling cstats avoids the waring/note at basic-network.asp that netmask should have at least 22 bits (255.255.252.0); fix issue #72

rc: firewall.c: use REDIRECT target instead of DNAT to intercept dns traffic, as it's more efficient

rc: firewall.c: raise a little allowed hit count in BF protection for remote GUI access (part 2 for IPv6)

rc: firewall.c: only intercept udp requests to port 123, ntpd does not listen to tcp

rc: firewall.c: be more restrictive, only allow ICMP messages we need

rc: openvpn.c: add keepalive to client config

rc: openvpn.c: client: fix ineffective "route" directives when PBR active; discussion.

rc: ppp.c: - set nvram "wan_iface" also in case IPv6 link up (function ip6up_main()); fix for: ipup_main() not yet (or later) called --> nvram variable "wan_iface" needed for function start_dhcp6c()

rc: pptp.c - small fix for SDK Update

rc: services: adjust function start_dnsmasq() and check wireless bridge after stop_dnsmasq(); fix for: in wireless ethernet bridge mode, router time not working anymore

rc: qos.c: fix typo in DEV name

rc: qos.c: fix illegal match, no SELECTOR like ipv6

rc: wan.c - adjust function config_pppd() and start/add IPv6 only for "wan" (no IPv6 multiwan support)