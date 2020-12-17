Nextcloud heeft nieuwe versies uitgebracht van zijn desktop clients voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en de Android-app. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De nieuwe versies hebben onder meer een dialoog om synchronisatieconflicten op te lossen en is de Windows-versie nu ook als een msi-installatiebestand beschikbaar.

Just before the end of 2020, our desktop team has finished work on the 3.1 release. This comes with a range of improvements in the user interface and under the hood. We will now ship new releases also as MSI installer on windows and there have of course been many bug fixes, notably including memory usage improvements.

When you’re traveling and have no wifi, it can happen you modified a document that was also changed by somebody else! For these cases, our new conflict dialog will provide you with your options: choose either of the two files, or preserve both.

The activity stream has been ‘clickable’ for a while now, but sometimes events will provide you with options like picking up a call or ignoring it, approving a login on another device, or ignoring app updates. This should make the activity list both more useful and allow you to dismiss items that aren’t interesting to avoid getting spammed!

When sharing a file, you can of course choose a recipient on your Nextcloud server, or create a public or internal link. Nextcloud also allows you to email somebody directly, or share a file in a Talk chat room directly and these features are now also supported in the desktop client.

Besides the user-facing features above, we’ve also made a number of other changes.