Software-update: Nextcloud Desktop 3.1

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Nextcloud heeft nieuwe versies uitgebracht van zijn desktop clients voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en de Android-app. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De nieuwe versies hebben onder meer een dialoog om synchronisatieconflicten op te lossen en is de Windows-versie nu ook als een msi-installatiebestand beschikbaar.

Nextcloud Desktop Client 3.1 is here with new conflict dialog, notification handling and sharing options

Just before the end of 2020, our desktop team has finished work on the 3.1 release. This comes with a range of improvements in the user interface and under the hood. We will now ship new releases also as MSI installer on windows and there have of course been many bug fixes, notably including memory usage improvements.

New conflict handling dialog

When you’re traveling and have no wifi, it can happen you modified a document that was also changed by somebody else! For these cases, our new conflict dialog will provide you with your options: choose either of the two files, or preserve both.

Action buttons on activities

The activity stream has been ‘clickable’ for a while now, but sometimes events will provide you with options like picking up a call or ignoring it, approving a login on another device, or ignoring app updates. This should make the activity list both more useful and allow you to dismiss items that aren’t interesting to avoid getting spammed!

Easier sharing

When sharing a file, you can of course choose a recipient on your Nextcloud server, or create a public or internal link. Nextcloud also allows you to email somebody directly, or share a file in a Talk chat room directly and these features are now also supported in the desktop client.

More – MSI, debugging and performance

Besides the user-facing features above, we’ve also made a number of other changes.

  • The client is now also available as MSI installer. Our plan is to drop the old Windows installer and move to MSI alone after the 3.1.3 release.
  • Logging is now enabled for everybody and we introduced an easy ‘get debug info’ button in the settings to help you help us track down issues.
  • Besides many bugfixes, a number of memory usage issues was addressed so users who keep the client running for a long time should not see it ballooning memory usage anymore.
Nextcloud 3.1 conflict dialoog
Versienummer 3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/#install-clients
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-12-2020

+1junkchaser
17 december 2020 11:26
Een hele hassle om nextcloud geïnstalleerd te krijgen met de nodige collaboratie zaken, maar uiteindelijk het meest complete gratis pakket dat er beschikbaar is om een project van A-Z te beheren.
+1Lukse
@junkchaser17 december 2020 11:47
Ik gebruik de Snap versie en dat was letterlijk een one-liner:
sudo snap install nextcloud
Daarna nog een beetje werk voor het TLS certificate, maar dat viel ook goed mee.
Updates gaan nu volledig automatisch en ik heb nergens omkijken naar.
+1The Zep Man

@Lukse17 december 2020 12:31
Ik gebruik de Snap versie en dat was letterlijk een one-liner:
En dan nog Collabora Online voor documenten te bewerken, een STUN/TURN server voor Nextcloud Talk door NAT configuraties heen, ...

Het is niet enkel Nextcloud. ;)
+1nehal3m
@The Zep Man17 december 2020 12:45
Collabora zit in de default installatie, maar die is in de versie die ik vorige week installeerde bugged waardoor de UI van NextCloud via de webinterface niet vooruit te branden was.
0junkchaser
@nehal3m17 december 2020 14:01
Ik heb jammer genoeg dit moeten oplossen met een docker op een x86 pc te draaien met een onlyoffice server erop, kortom deze kan niet bij om de (arm) synology.
0trapper
@nehal3m17 december 2020 16:22
Collabora zit in de default installatie, maar die is in de versie die ik vorige week installeerde bugged waardoor de UI van NextCloud via de webinterface niet vooruit te branden was.
Daar had ik ook last van, gelukkig kun je die ook uitzetten. Toch wel slordig.
+1Spykie
@Lukse18 december 2020 08:23
en dat (die 'snap') installeerde je op een willekeurige VM?
+1Lukse
@Spykie18 december 2020 10:10
Ik heb 'm zelf op een fysieke bak geinstalleerd, maar gewoon op een kale Ubuntu installatie.
Check ook hier voor meer info: https://github.com/nextcloud/nextcloud-snap
0Jack Flushell
@Lukse17 december 2020 11:57
Ik neem aan dat je dan verder geen controle hebt over welke webserver er wordt gebruikt en specifieke webserver tweaks? Of vergis ik me daarin.

Overigens gaat het artikel over de nexcloud client...
+1Lukse
@Jack Flushell17 december 2020 12:04
Ik neem aan dat je dan verder geen controle hebt over welke webserver er wordt gebruikt en specifieke webserver tweaks? Of vergis ik me daarin.
Geen idee. Je kiest denk ik net voor de Snap zodat je je daar niet druk over hoeft te maken.
Overigens gaat het artikel over de nexcloud client...
Ik reageer op een reactie die zegt dat de installatie van de server 'een hele hassle is', wat niet per se zo hoeft te zijn.
+1junkchaser
@Lukse17 december 2020 13:19
Kleine kanttekening is dat ik nextcloud op een synology met een ARM CPU heb geïnstalleerd, wat ook niet bepaald de meest handige combo is.
+1Lukse
@junkchaser17 december 2020 16:46
Kun je daar geen docker containers op runnen? Dan zou het nl geen probleem mogen zijn.
+1Tarquin
@junkchaser17 december 2020 11:34
Inderdaad. Ik heb het een keer volledig gescript maar de versies gaan behoorlijk snel. Ik zal er nav deze release weer eens naar kijken om te zien of ze al een auto-install script hebben.
+1Superstoned

@Tarquin17 december 2020 17:46
De Snap updated automatisch - dat helpt voor prive gebruik... Maar je kunt ook vrij makkelijk op de command line het update command aan roepen... We doen 1 minor release/maand en 1 grote per 4 maanden, zo get is het toch niet?
+1MarcoC
@junkchaser17 december 2020 12:01
Ik draai Nextcloud in Docker. Dat is niet zoveel werk.
+1MarnickS
@junkchaser17 december 2020 13:28
Dan moet je NextcloudPi (https://github.com/nextcloud/nextcloudpi) eens proberen.
Installatie is heel simpel en je kan alles via een webui of via NextcloudPi's eigen commands alles beheren.
Redis enz. is allemaal direct ingesteld.

(En anders dan de naam doet vermoeden werkt het ook op een gewone Linux PC).

[Reactie gewijzigd door MarnickS op 17 december 2020 13:29]

0kevinr1
@junkchaser17 december 2020 11:39
Wat is het verschil met Gitlab om een project van A tot Z te beheren?

[Reactie gewijzigd door kevinr1 op 17 december 2020 12:51]

+1rodolvo
@kevinr117 december 2020 12:29
Euh... alles...?
0kevinr1
@rodolvo17 december 2020 12:52
Ik heb m'n bericht aangepast, maar ik refereerde naar z'n statement:
"het meest complete gratis pakket dat er beschikbaar is om een project van A-Z te beheren".

Ik maar denken dat je al je projecten in Gitlab wilde hebben, omdat dat de meest geschikte tool is voor project/versie-beheer.
+1junkchaser
@kevinr117 december 2020 13:17
Projecten beheren is meer dan versie-beheer, maar ook communicatie tussen teamleden, planningen opmaken, informatie uitwisselen en brainstormen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door junkchaser op 17 december 2020 13:20]

0sfranken
@junkchaser18 december 2020 01:09
Oók dat kan heel goed met GitLab. Communicatie tussen teamleden kan, bijvoorbeeld, via issues en change/pullrequests. Planningen zijn ook te maken met GitLab, informatie uitwisselen kan via bijvoorbeeld de Wiki
0junkchaser
@sfranken18 december 2020 15:41
Ik denk dat je het teveel uit IT hoek bekijkt, business kant werk geheel anders binnen een project, communiceren is ook realtime met audio en beeld, brainstormsessies gebeuren met Whiteboards, kanban, enz...
0sfranken
@junkchaser18 december 2020 16:32
Dan had je dat erbij moeten melden bij de 1e reactie. Duidelijk communiceren is erg belangrijk

Gitlab heeft trouwens integratie met verschillende kanban borden en whiteboards. Ook een koppeling met Teams voor videogesprekken is mogelijk
+1The Van
17 december 2020 11:35
Hoezo, hassle? Gewoon een van de uitstekende installatie handleidingen volgen, die op het web te vinden zijn.
Ik hou van de manuals van Carsten Rieger; iemand die met name beveiliging in de gaten houdt, en zeer volledige handleidingen publiceert, inclusief het maken van back-up scripts; data zowel als de infra.
+1Spykie
@The Van17 december 2020 11:39
Waar je naar linkt is toch de definitie van hassle? Je linkt sowieso al naar een Duitse website - daar ga je al ;)

Ik vermoed dat je dit 10-delige epistel bedoelt.
Dat ziet er uit als een prima handleiding maar is zeker wel - without a doubt - een hassle met een grote H.
+1bart.koppers
@Spykie17 december 2020 12:58
Gunst, toch logisch?
Nextcloud is een Duits project. Daar ga je dan naartoe natuurlijk (en virtueel). :)

Dankjewel dus @The Van .
(Gebruik het nu als een Docker achter Traefik, maar eens lezen waar deze handleidingen meerwaarde bieden.)
+1Superstoned

@bart.koppers17 december 2020 17:48
Nextcloud Duits? Vrij internationaal hoor, onze medewerkers zitten in een dozijn landen van Hawaii tot Croatie :D

En de community zit overal...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Superstoned op 17 december 2020 17:48]

0Lukse
@Superstoned18 december 2020 00:51
offtopic:
Hawaii is een staat, geen land ;)
0Superstoned

@Lukse26 december 2020 19:38
Aaah detail ;-) maar Ok, laten we dan de VS zeggen :D

Hawaii klinkt toch leuker...
0bart.koppers
@Superstoned18 december 2020 01:11
Oke oke, Jos! - Duitsland als Home-base dan he :)
No offence hoor.
Sowieso fantastisch wat jullie doen. Ben voor meer adoptie.
+1Mellow Jack
@Spykie17 december 2020 12:11
Zoals hierboven vermeld kan je ook gewoon de snap variant gebruiken. Die gebruik ik ook icm OpenVPN om hem extern te ontsluiten. Beide samen niet meer dan 10 minuutjes werk
0TommyGun
@Spykie17 december 2020 12:12
Een beetje Tweaker rolt dat uit met Ansible ;)
0Jazco2nd

@TommyGun17 december 2020 13:12
Of Docker Compose O-)
0Heidistein
@Jazco2nd17 december 2020 20:46
Een klein Puppet profielletje doet ook wonderen :)
0Jazco2nd

@Heidistein17 december 2020 20:53
Daar had ik nog nooit van gehoord.. is het nuttig voor home use, home server of overkill?
0Heidistein
@Jazco2nd17 december 2020 22:44
Dat is als een jet-engine achterop je fiets binden. Nee, dat heb je voor thuis niet nodig. Uiteraard gebruik ik het wel thuis ;-)

Maar het is een beetje de tegenhanger van ansible (als in de vim/emacs en gnome/kde oorlogen).
Ansible is heel erg vanaf een client (jou werkstation) gedreven, waar er juist bij puppet op elke server een 'agent' draait die elke x tijd (meestal 20~30 minuten) een setje werkzaamheden ophaalt van de puppetserver. Alleen al om de puppetserver is het overkill. Je zorgt er voor dat elke server precies in de staat blijft die jij wilt; als een collega of een RPM(of deb) iets aanpast, dan trapt puppet het binnen 'tijd' weer recht.

Puppet en Ansible (en de rest) hebben allemaal hun sterke en zwakke punten; ik zoek geen oorlog. Ik werk slechts al ~12 jaar met Puppet, daardoor sta ik aan die kant. Niet omdat het perse beter is, maar omdat ikzelf er meer kan lezen en schrijven.
0Jazco2nd

@Heidistein17 december 2020 23:00
Ha heel interessant thanks! Ansible ken ik maar 0 ervaring mee. Voor thuis gebruik ik Compose en gewoon .sh bash scripts (Ubuntu Budgie als home server en workstation).
0junkchaser
@TommyGun17 december 2020 13:21
ook op een synology?
0bart.koppers
@junkchaser18 december 2020 01:13
Can confirm! Docker compose op Synology. Via shell dus tweaken.
0junkchaser
@bart.koppers18 december 2020 15:37
Wil dit zeggen dat de configuratie en extra plugins behouden worden, of moet ik die steeds terug configureren en installeren bij een nieuwe docker image, lees upgrade van nextcloud?
0bart.koppers
@junkchaser18 december 2020 16:54
Yes. Da's juist het voordeel van gebruik van een container.

In hoeverre het altijd met NC-plugins goed gaat, dat weet ik nog onvoldoende.
Maar config/data kun je sowieso afsplitsen van de applicatie.
Een update bestaat dan uit aanpassen van de compose YAML, en een docker-compose up.

Je moet wel rekening (blijven) houden met dat step-up in versies moet gebeuren. Dit omdat de database-structuur kan veranderen mn tussen major versies.
+1prutser001
17 december 2020 15:14
Even ter duidelijkheid, dit is dezelfde nextcloud die je ook gewoon bij ubuntu server als optie kan installeren?
+1SpamPimp
@prutser00117 december 2020 19:52
Klopt, dat werkt dan via Snap

