Software-update: LibreOffice 7.0.4

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.4 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 114 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in version 7.0.4 RC 1:
  • ofz#26619 detect if SwFrameFormat deleted during import
  • ofz#26676 null deref
  • ofz#26708 direct-leak
  • ofz#26753 avoid infinite regress
  • ofz#26943 detect if FormatOfJustInsertedApo was deleted
  • ofz#27756 null deref
  • rhbz#1891326 GNOME software cannot find the correct language pack required by LibreOffice
  • rhbz#1893846
  • rhbz#1900428 LibreOffice 7.0.3.1 crashed on invalid row index used in StarBasic macro
  • tdf#35986 Parts of EMF file not visible/stretched to an enormous extent
  • tdf#91762 Inserting table has incorrect row heights
  • tdf#92315 Writer incorrectly renders EMF file representing molecule with text in it
  • tdf#98868 FILESAVE: crash if try save ODT file with track changes compared
  • tdf#103987 FILESAVE: DOCX Duplicated custom properties after roundtrip
  • tdf#104378 Chinese conversion problem
  • tdf#106613 UI: Sidebar navigator in Impress/Draw not updated immediately when page/slide is renamed
  • tdf#113163 FILEOPEN PPTX: EMF+ A color change to transparent on the image is missing on import (PPT OK)
  • tdf#114956 Calc - comment field does not increase dynamically during input
  • tdf#116214 Custom properties: value type is changed from Number to Text
  • tdf#116335 EMF is opened with large empty space around it
  • tdf#116622 Inserted EMF image is not cropped correctly
  • tdf#117643 Word search does not work in LibreOffice Writer if search term contains an apostrophe
  • tdf#121553 Editing: Firebird: Table editor erroneously prompts to change CLOB field to a BLOB field during alter table
  • tdf#121886 Firebird: Datatype Image(BLOB) is not working properly with Form or Report image controls.
  • tdf#126700 Untitled document remains open when have a default template
  • tdf#127047 Font Sizes Greater than 255 are Printed with Size 255
  • tdf#127086 PPT: FILESAVE: Crop image is gone after RT
  • tdf#127471 Copied calc diagram in gdi format looks ok under linux, but the fonts looks weird under windows.
  • tdf#127680 New Print dialog: impossible to only print even/odd pages from a range/selection
  • tdf#128135 UI GTK3: dialog Pivot Table Layout / properties is too high: section Source and Destination cannot be fully used
  • tdf#128213 FILESAVE PPTX roundtrip with z-rotated text produces additional shape rotation
  • tdf#128877 FILEOPEN DOCX: Image Location lost on Import
  • tdf#130314 Writer busy-locks in layouting CJK fonts (was: hangs while converting to pdf) - see comment #9 / #8
  • tdf#130596 FIREBIRD (internal): Parameter doesn't work with COALESCE and numeric fieldtypes
  • tdf#130629 Crash in Writer when inserting shape again after undoing a previous insertion
  • tdf#131510 Old Replacement in german language
  • tdf#131679 Crash cutting a chart
  • tdf#131970 LO Create hyperlink → Jump to the correct field by keyboard with TAB?
  • tdf#132137 Styles: Default Style is too generic
  • tdf#132536 Memory usage increases after every file-reload
  • tdf#133630 CRASH: Chart: Changing properties in different objects
  • tdf#133771 When saving an encrypted document, unchecking 'Save with password' has no effect, encryption is kept
  • tdf#133950 UI EDITING Drawing a shape, the cursor is not precise (GTK3)
  • tdf#134161 CPU at 100% after opening a particular spreadsheet
  • tdf#134298 Picture overlappes page with content, so it is not readible anymore
  • tdf#135082 Print selection doesn't print selection but whole page
  • tdf#135108 Err:540 when adding an external reference in a loaded document that so far had no linked externals
  • tdf#135202 LO 6.4.6.1 and 7.0.1 fail with error 1045 when accessing MySQL database using native connector
  • tdf#135893 Image pasted twice when copy/pasting a caption frame with image after DOCX export
  • tdf#136336 LO Writer does not display footnote text on mouse hover for GTK 3
  • tdf#136453 Duplication of content after undo (spurious)
  • tdf#136555 StartCenter is inconsistent with dark theme(s)
  • tdf#136611 Crash: Change Corner Style on sidebar with selecting Data Series.
  • tdf#136962 Navigator content view flash (gen backend)
  • tdf#137085 RTF table is shifted left
  • tdf#137159 Harmonize UI in Options-LibreOffice-View when works a Skia black list
  • tdf#137181 Basic macro: CRASH when running a macro in Impress
  • tdf#137215 Hang after switching windows with cell selector open in Validity dialog
  • tdf#137329 White borders in Slide Show mode (F5) in Impress with SKIA
  • tdf#137397 Faulty Height value in Position and Size content panel in Properties deck in the sidebar in Calc
  • tdf#137403 Keys list box fills in customization keyboard tab page when focus is in Function list box and a key is pressed (Gtk3 only)
  • tdf#137520 Colibre: Some icons with text (like B, I, U, etc) are too big that make them unbalance with the rest of the icons
  • tdf#137532 EDITING: Font formatting lost after undo/redo
  • tdf#137556 Crash if I try to open the Print dialog in GTK3 3.18 only
  • tdf#137575 UI: Custom sorting state is lost when reopening the LibreOffice file picker dialog
  • tdf#137593 FILEOPEN DOCX Table paragraph gets unexpected spacing before if shape is anchored to it
  • tdf#137617 Incorrect operation Sheet -> Named Ranges and Expressions -> Create; with ExcelA1 and ExcelR1C1 syntax
  • tdf#137643 Can't select font, no font dropdown list, if open MSO .doc in GTK3 only (gen and Skia OK)
  • tdf#137652 XDL import: missing empty combobox items
  • tdf#137660 Missing focus indicator for flat buttons (like in the start center) in KDE
  • tdf#137662 When combo box (and List box) from Base is located in a data sheet, it has to be clicked twice in order to be able to enter text
  • tdf#137698 FILEOPEN DOCX: rectangle position images positioned wrong on file open
  • tdf#137726 Message dialog during pivot table insertion not displayed, LO hangs
  • tdf#137754 Crash when applying styles in a table within Impress
  • tdf#137786 Crash swlo!SwNodeIndex::~SwNodeIndex+0x18
  • tdf#137801 LO base with Firebird: WARNING, when adding a field to a table with an old field type BLOB
  • tdf#137804 Qt5 printing (from Writer) crashes LibreOffice
  • tdf#137871 CRASH: applying different styles to different cells in table (GTK3)
  • tdf#137880 Installer picture has weird black lines
  • tdf#137897 FILESAVE: export xltx with encryption to ods doesn't accept "no password" as OK-able option
  • tdf#137898 Page count is not reset to 1 in the print preview dialog
  • tdf#137908 Exceptions for auto correct disappear lost after restart
  • tdf#137949 IMPORT OOXML: Table row height is wrong.
  • tdf#137980 EDITING Moving shape with arrow keys makes it grow
  • tdf#137982 CRASH: closing table preview. mail merge
  • tdf#137993 Crash after closing one window and pressing enter in the other window with search bar focused (GTK3)
  • tdf#138000 RFE: Add menu icon to Writer's Format > Text > Single Underline
  • tdf#138011 EDITING: row in table doesn't grow while editing
  • tdf#138022 LibreOffice exits/crashes when minimizing start center after closing a document (SKIA)
  • tdf#138039 sw: frame in table cell layouted incorrectly
  • tdf#138108 LO base with Firebird: crash during FORMS design, when entering Groups and exiting (gtk3 only?)
  • tdf#138113 Base: SQL Syntax Colouring Issue Problem Operators "/", "-"
  • tdf#138131 UI: List Box form: List entries option is enabled by default (gen)
  • tdf#138148 IMPORT OOXML: Graphic bullet size is different.
  • tdf#138156 Border widget does not allow to keep settings
  • tdf#138183 Failed to copy and paste in calc
  • tdf#138187 URL opened twice when clicking UNO hyperlink control
  • tdf#138210 RTF document with a text frame can't open in LibreOffice
  • tdf#138219 Libreoffice 7.0.x => Skia Vulkan - Intel HD Graphics 520 problems ( windows 7 SP1 )
  • tdf#138240 ODBC: Crash when trying to connect to Edit → Database → Properties (gtk3)
  • tdf#138253 Crash swlo!SwNodeIndex::~SwNodeIndex+0x18 (gen)
  • tdf#138271 FORMS: Some values are not saved (gen)
  • tdf#138350 Wrong colors used in icon-themes/colibre/svx/res/frmsel*.png
  • tdf#138428 CRASH: Undoing paste after editing comment
  • tdf#138430 Bullets and Numbering toolbar dropdown list and dialog miss scroll bar
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.4 RC 2:
  • tdf#123621 FILEOPEN | DOCX, Rectangle with text moves in LO
  • tdf#134754 Crash on macOS 10.13 opening local HSQLDB-based odb file in Base on LibreOffice 7 rc1
  • tdf#135479 LO Complains about missing JDK when accessing any Java functionality, despite recognizing JDK on macOS under Preferences
  • tdf#136272 Corrupted calc file: invalid number format condition
  • tdf#137745 LO Base Firebird: crash, when deleting tables and changed relationship isn't changed in database file
  • tdf#138130 Crash in: swlo.dll
  • tdf#138466 Crash when creating different scenarios ( steps in comment 4 )
  • tdf#138549 CRASH: Undoing comment hovering (steps in comment 11)
  • tdf#138612 LibreOffice not splitting table cells automatically for docx files

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.0.4&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 302,25MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-12-2020 16:16
submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-12-2020 • 16:16

46 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Document Foundation

Reacties (46)

+1silent785
17 december 2020 16:20
Werkt deze software eigenlijk goed? Moet heel af en toe eens een docx opendoen. Heb in het verleden(~2012) OpenOffice geprobeerd maar dat gaf nog vaak formatting issues.
+2beerse

@silent78518 december 2020 11:57
Op zich werkt het heel goed.
Sterker: Als er issues zijn met 'office documenten' in het algemeen, dan lukt het mij met LibreOffice vaak beter om de problemen op te lossen dan met de originele en/of commerciële software.

Klein detail: Er wordt vaak gemeld dat er compatibiliteits issues zijn tussen de verschillende office pakketten. Verschillen in lay-out zoals net wel of niet een nieuwe pagina vinden vaak een oorzaak in kleine verschillen in de gebruikte fonts, verschillen in de papier-instellingen, verschillen in printer-drivers.
Dan zijn er in de zakelijke omgeving vaak issues met gebruikte scripts en zo. Ja, dat is en blijft een issue, dat ligt aan de gebruikte scripts, niet aan de office pakketten.
En uiteindelijk heb ik zelf ervaren dat verschillen tussen versies van 1 pakket soms groter zijn dan de verschillen tussen de verschillende office pakketten.
+2Qalo

@beerse18 december 2020 13:15
Eindelijk eens een realistische reactie. En waar ook. Ik heb dat in het verleden weleens aangekaart, maar veel mensen zijn, door de vertrouwdheid die MS Office hen altijd al geboden heeft, blijkbaar niet in staat om verder te kijken dan de neus lang is.

LibreOffice doet het uitstekend qua uitwisselbaarheid met MS Office. Maar als je een document aanmaakt, moet je inderdaad rekening houden met een aantal zaken zoals je al vermeldde. Veel mensen staan er niet bij stil dat ze wellicht een font gekozen hebben die "het andere kantoorpakket" om welke reden dan ook niet kan benaderen. Het programma zoekt dan naar een gelijkende font, en dat kan ervoor zorgen dat de boel verspringt. Maar ja, mensen zien dat, en de eerste die ze de schuld geven is niet MS Office (het vertrouwde), maar LibreOffice (het onbekende). Komt nog eens bij dat LibreOffice gratis is. Dus ja... dat MOET dan wel de schuldige zijn voor het verknallen van de opmaak, want het is gratis, dus kan het nooit zo goed zijn als MS Office.

Je reinste flauwekul uiteraard, maar ik heb het weleens iemand horen roepen. Maar blijkbaar zitten sommige mensen er zo in: betaalde software = goed, gratis software = niet goed.

Gisteravond heb ik voor mijn werk nog een zeer complex Calc-document gemaakt (aan- en afwezigheidsrooster), maar die makkelijk is in het gebruik is. Compleet met opmaakprofielen, voorwaardelijke opmaak, verwijzingen naar printable sheets, zodat je elke maand ook uit kunt printen (als dat gewenst is), et cetera. Zie HIER.

Omdat op het werk Excel gebruikt wordt moest ik dus ook een exemplaar opslaan in .xlsx-formaat. Geen centje pijn. Excel heeft het document netjes "vertaald", het ziet er hetzelfde uit, de werking is hetzelfde gebleven, en de opmaakstijlen en voorwaardelijke opmaak is ook helemaal intact gebleven. Niks aan het handje. Enig verschil is: LibreOffice rendert de gebruikte lettertype (Corbel) veel mooier dan Excel, dus op het scherm ziet het document in LO er strakker uit.

LibreOffice is een prima vervanger voor MS Office. Alleen willen mensen er niet aan, om vele (ongegronde) redenen. Gek genoeg is men minder afstandelijk als een commercieel bedrijf een betaald Officepakket aanbiedt. Maar ook hier geldt: men zoekt naar iets wat exact lijkt op MS Office. Zit er een knopje ergens 2 millimeter naar links of rechts, dan "is het niks".

Nou ja, blijf dan maar lekker vast zitten in die "Office-kooi". Ik heb er veel plezier van. En iedereen roept nog steeds hoe ik het voor elkaar krijg om hele mooie en professioneel ogende documenten te fabriceren? Die complimenten neem ik in ontvangst namens LibreOffice. Het is een schitterend kantoorpakket, en dat is het!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 18 december 2020 15:06]

+2ffha
@silent78517 december 2020 20:13
't wordt steeds beter. Vroeger crashte Libreoffice regelmatig, maar daar heb ik inmiddels geen last meer van. Ik gebruik vooral Writer en Impress.

.docx ondersteuning in Writer is nog hit or miss. Het werkt goed als er niks bijzonders gebeurt en het een simpel document is, maar zodra er ook maar iets gebeurt met formatting, dan loopt het vaak al scheef.
Voor eigen documenten is 't ideaal. Dan sla ik ze gewoon op als native .odf bestand en exporteer een .pdf om ze te delen. Als je veel met (.docx) documenten van anderen moet werken, zou ik alsnog een MS Office abbo/licentie nemen.
+1sebati

@ffha18 december 2020 08:50
Ik wissel regelmatig docx uit tussen Office en LO en kom nog weinig problemen tegen, zeker de meest recente LO releases hebben een behoorlijk aantal verbeteringen op gebied van ondersteuning voor OOXML (transitional). Zijn zeker nog wel een aantal zaken die niet helemaal 100 punten scoren, maar daar wordt in ieder geval aan gewerkt.
+1gbspeel
@silent78517 december 2020 16:32
LibreOffice ondersteunt sommige, wat meer fancy zaken uit MS Office misschien niet, maar voor het openen en bewerken van de meeste documenten is dit geen probleem. Heel af en toe is de pagina-indeling niet zoals het bedoeld was, maar ook dit is steeds beter geworden.

Je zou het gewoon kunnen proberen. Als je alleen af en toe een documentje opent en zie je het niet zitten om een volledige office suite te installeren, kun je ook terugvallen op de gratis viewers die MS ter beschikking stelt: https://support.microsoft...ons-of-the-office-viewers.
+1de-cvd
@gbspeel17 december 2020 16:36
Die losse viewers zijn niet meer zomaar te downloaden, Microsoft verwijst door naar de Office 365 en de mobiele apps.
+1gbspeel
@de-cvd17 december 2020 16:40
Verhip, je hebt gelijk. Wat jammer. Weer een bookmark de prullenbak in.
+1chaogai
@gbspeel17 december 2020 22:05
dat had ik ook tussen MS word en MS word. Bleek uiteindelijk dat mijn collega een Aziatische kerning optie aan had staan die op Engelse layout invloed had
+1Eonfge
@silent78517 december 2020 16:26
Open Office wordt al tien jaar niet meer onderhouden, terwijl Libre Office maandelijks updates krijgt.

Het best advies wat ik kan geven, is het gewoon proberen. Het is gratis (en vrij, maar dat is een andere duscussie) dus je verliest niets door het te proberen.
+1joker1977
@Eonfge17 december 2020 16:32
Open Office is al een tijdje 'Apache Open Office' wat wel degelijk ook wordt onderhouden (zie : https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apache_OpenOffice / https://www.openoffice.org/nl/ )

Persoonlijk gebruik ik overigens ook LibreOffice.
+1bauke1994
@joker197717 december 2020 16:41
Onderhouden als in ieder jaar een release:
4.1.3: 12 October 2016
4.1.4: 19 October 2017
4.1.5: 30 December 2017
4.1.6: 18 November 2018
4.1.7: 21 September 2019
4.1.8: 10 November 2020

Met weinig meer dan een bug fix en een update van een externe library als release note.

Edit:
Een verglijking van het release schedule van verschillende forks

[Reactie gewijzigd door bauke1994 op 17 december 2020 16:43]

+1asing
@silent78517 december 2020 17:14
Ik zal de laatste zijn om te ontkennen dat het nogal droef gesteld was met de formatting in libreoffice. Een document met veel tabellen en plaatjes werd anders weergegeven dan in Word.

Echter, men heeft de laatste tijd behoorlijk stappen gezet waardoor het heel moeilijk is om beiden uit elkaar te houden.

Ik heb inmiddels 7.0.4.2, dus om dit een final te noemen ;) ... optimistisch!
+1bouwfraude
@asing17 december 2020 17:39
Formating werkt best aardig in LibreOffice het is Word dat er een zooitje van maakt.
+1MarnickS
@silent78517 december 2020 16:26
Ja hoor. Docx openen gaat in de meeste gevallen ook prima, maar als het een heel complex in elkaar gezet docx bestandje is kan er uiteraard wat verspringen.
+1Omega
@silent78517 december 2020 16:29
Ik loop zelf nooit tegen problemen aan. Zover ik van anderen hoor gebeurt het wel eens dat een pagina niet helemaal goed displayed in LibreOffice maar dat gebeurt voornamelijk met Word documenten die nogal uitgebreid zijn of complexe features gebruiken die LibreOffice (nog niet) support.
+1janbaarda
@silent78518 december 2020 01:11
Werk al jaren, ook beroepsmatig, met LibreOffice. Een uitstekende tekstverwerker. Je moet er wel rekening mee houden dat dingen anders gaan dan in Word (maar dat was ook het geval tussen Word6 en 7). Compatibiliteit tussen Word en LibreOffice is nagenoeg 100%. Je kan Word file gewoon uitlezen en bewerken in LibreOffice, waarna je de optie hebt in welk formaat je wilt opslaan.

Dit geldt in principe ook voor LibreCalc - Excel en LibreImpress - Powerpoint. In het laatste geval kun je bij presentaties in een Windows omgeving je dia's beter converteren naar PDF (eenvoudig via de pdf knop). Dit om te voorkomen dat de dia's niet correct gepresenteerd worden (een MS Windows probleem, andersom gaat het prima).
+1Youngone
@silent78518 december 2020 08:48
Wat in ieder geval behoorlijk helpt, is dat je de fonts van Microsofts installeert.
+1Jemboy
17 december 2020 23:24
Enkele maanden mijn laptop meerdere keren geïnstalleerd en moest elke keer Microsoft bellen om mijn Office te installeren (irritant ;-)
Omdat ik niet zeker was of ik weer mijn laptop zou gaan installeren, toen maar Libre Office geïnstalleerd.
Voor openen van bestaande documenten en het doen van beperkte aanpassingen vind ik het perfect.
Doordat ik al >20 jaar met Ms Office werkt, kan ik veel functies in Ms Office blindelings vinden, met Libre Office moet ik alles weer opnieuw leren....
Irritant vind ik bv. van Writer dat hij standaard naar ODT opslaat, maar gelukkig is er een instelling omdat naar docx te veranderen.
Wanneer je met rechtermuisknop een nieuw document aanmaakt is dat ook altijd een ODT bestand voor Writer. Op mijn werk gebruik ik alleen docx.
Het publishen direct naar PDF heb ik ook niet 1-2-3 kunnen vinden, dus print ik de documenten naar de MS PDF printer die Windows 10 standaard heeft.

Ik zelf ga binnenkort terug naar Ms Office 2019, maar ik ken mensen die Ms Office gratis willen hebben en voor die mensen zou ik het zeker aanraden.
Ik ga echter zeker Only Office die @Jazco2nd hierboven aanprijst even testen, je moet toch "open minded" blijven :)
+2sebati

@Jemboy18 december 2020 09:23
Wanneer je met rechtermuisknop een nieuw document aanmaakt is dat ook altijd een ODT bestand voor Writer.
Dat komt omdat je in de Windows Verkenner kiest voor Nieuw> "OpenDocument tekst", maar je moet wanneer je op deze wijze een nieuw DOCX document wilt maken kiezen voor "Microsoft Word-document" en de .docx extensie gekoppeld hebben aan LibreOffice (vermoed dat je die nu nog aan MS Office hebt gekoppeld).
Wil je standaard in LO werken met Microsoft document formaten dan kun je dit instellen onder Extra> Opties> Laden/Opslaan> Algemeen, Standaard bestandsindeling: "Altijd opslaan als" instellen op "Word 2007-365 (*.docx)"
Het publishen direct naar PDF heb ik ook niet 1-2-3 kunnen vinden, dus print ik de documenten naar de MS PDF printer die Windows 10 standaard heeft.
Dat is wel een heel eenvoudig te vinden functie en kun je op verschillende manieren doen:
  • Wanneer je de standaard menu layout gebruikt; dan is het het vierde icoontje van links
  • Of via menu Start> Exporteren, kies .pdf in de filetype dropdown
  • Of via menu Start> Exporteren Als, kies "Exporteren als PDF"
LO heeft vrij uitgebreide functies om PDF's te schrijven, lezen en te bewerken (in Draw). Op dit moment wordt ook aan PDF annotatie gewerkt zodat je niet alleen PDF's objecten kunt bewerken maar ook kunt voorzien van markeringen en opmerkingen in een annotatielaag.
+1er0mess
17 december 2020 17:02
Is hierbij ook mogelijk om bv alleen de writer te installeren of word je geforceerd om gelijk het hele pakket te installeren?
+1WimOBL
@er0mess17 december 2020 17:12
hele pakket in één keer
0er0mess
@WimOBL17 december 2020 17:17
Dan is het een pass voormij.
+1sebati

@er0mess18 december 2020 09:33
Een applicatie is een collectie bibliotheken die door de verschillende modules worden gebruikt; de executables voor Writer/Calc/Draw etc zijn slechts 76 Kb groot en de hele installatie (bij bij) ~650 MB. Deze discussie rond installeren van losse modules is er in het verleden wel eens geweest binnen LO maar de winst (voor de gebruiker) is zo klein m.b.t. de ruimtewinst en weegt niet op tegen de extra ontwikkel- en test tijd die daarvoor is vereist zou zijn. Je kunt natuurlijk na de installatie de calc.exe e.d. ook gewoon verwijderen ;)
+1theMob
@er0mess17 december 2020 17:17
Je moet volgens mij wel alles installeren, maar als je niet kist voor starten tijdens het booten kost het alleen maar wat schijfruimte.
+1Jogai
@er0mess17 december 2020 19:39
Heeft niet zoveel zin. In het verleden kon het wel, maar ieder 'programma' heeft zo'n 90% van de standaardonderdelen nodig. Een custom install kan nog wel, maar daarmee kan je niet alleen writer overlaten. Wel kan je wat kleine onderdelen strippen, en bijvoorbeeld geen standaard koppeling met bestandsextensies maken.
+1beerse

@er0mess18 december 2020 12:08
Bedenk dat de tekstverwerker voor het verwerken van de plaatjes veel van het teken programma gebruikt en voor het verwerken van tabellen gebruikt het veel van het spreadsheet programma. En op die manier zijn er veel kruisbestuivingen.

LibreOfiice en de technische voorlopers zijn altijd als 1 bundel gebouwd en daarmee zijn de 'losse onderdelen' nogal opgebouwd uit de zelfde omgeving.

Als je dat vergelijkt met microsoft office: Aan het einde van de vorige eeuw was, zeker met de binaire bestandsformaten van die tijd, nog goed te zien dat word, excel en powerpoint elk als apart product zijn begonnen. Ondertussen zijn die langzaam naar elkaar toe gegroeid.
+1Grimm
17 december 2020 17:57
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office, er niet goed uit ziet in LibreOffice, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in LibreOffice, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office versie x, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office versie y, dan is dat... logisch!
+1Omega
@Grimm17 december 2020 18:48
Weg met docx! All hail odt!

Het hele idee van Microsoft Office is om mensen vast te houden in hun software ecosysteem, dus Microsoft zal dit nooit vrijwillig doen. We moeten af van al deze proprietary bestandsformaten, dan kan iedereen onafhankelijk van keuze in software toch onderling documenten delen.
+1Jazco2nd
17 december 2020 18:12
Voor de meeste zaken gebruik ik standaard OnlyOffice Desktop Editors. Alles staat vrijwel op dezelfde plek als MS Office en de documenten (op enkele PPT effecten na) zien er hetzelfde uit, dit in tegenstelling tot dezelfde docs in LibreOffice.

Ik gebruik LibreOffice als backup. Vooral voor presentaties vind ik dat LO wat handige tools heeft die zelfs MS Office niet heeft.
https://www.onlyoffice.com/en/desktop.aspx

Het is vrij onbekend, zou leuk zijn als Tweakers wat aandacht besteed aan dit pakket. Je kan het zelfs als alternatief op de online versies van Google en Microsoft gebruiken (OnlyOffice Document Server, Community Server etc).

Grootste issue dat ik nog heb met OnlyOffice Desktop Editors is deze:
https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DesktopEditors/issues/527
+1beerse

@Jazco2nd18 december 2020 12:12
Je kan Tweakers daar heel goed in aansturen door nieuwe versies van OnlyOffice te melden op https://tweakers.net/downloads/ de knop <Tip de Redactie>.

Als ik nu op onlyoffice zoek, krijg ik nextcloud. Waarschijnlijk omdat onlyoffice onderdeel is van wat tegenwoordig nextcloud desktop heet. downloads: Nextcloud Desktop 3.1
0Jazco2nd
@beerse18 december 2020 13:16
Nextcloud biedt OnlyOffice aan, maar OnlyOffice is zeker geen onderdeel van de org achter Nextcloud. Nextcloud biedt zo wel meer producten van 3e partijen aan.

Ik weet niet hoe je zoekt en of je zoekresultaten sterk "relevant" zijn gemaakt, maar als ik zoek kom ik gewoon uit op https://www.onlyoffice.com/

Het omvat meer dan slechts de Desktop Editors waar ik naar verwees. Je kan het draaien op je homeserver als alternatief op Office Online of Google Docs. Ook dit staat los van Nextcloud.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 18 december 2020 13:17]

0beerse

@Jazco2nd18 december 2020 14:08
Op internet weet ik onlyoffice ook wel te vinden. Maar hier op tweakers onder downloads (de zoek mogelijkheid onder https://tweakers.net/downloads/) kon ik niets anders vinden.

Heb je Only Office al aangemeld? Het duurt even voordat er een mooi verhaaltje is gemaakt maar daarna zien mede tweakers ook onlyoffice af en toe langs komen als er weer gemeld is dat er een nieuwe versie uit is.
0Jazco2nd
@beerse18 december 2020 14:43
Oh zo sorry ik begreep je verkeerd. Zal ik zeker doen!
+1codegro
17 december 2020 18:59
Ik gebruik vooral Libre Draw om pdf-jes te bewerken. Goed alternatief voor de dure Acrobat.
+1sebati

@codegro18 december 2020 08:59
Gebruik ik ook regelmatig; fijn vind ik ook de PDF annotation waar nu aan wordt gewerkt. Inmiddels kun je in 7.0 opmerkingen toevoegen en in LO 7.1 kun je ook uitgebreidere annotaties gaan plaatsen. Zie de blog van een van de ontwikkelaar https://tomazvajngerl.blo...-annotations-support.html
Met name LO Online/Collabora Online profiteert hiervan en geeft straks de mogelijkheid om PDF annotaties in de Apps en (bijvoorbeeld) Nextcloud+COOL toe te passen in documenten zonder dat je een externe PDF annotatie tool nodig hebt.
+1Renard
17 december 2020 20:14
Thuis gebruik ik Libre Office, bij het installeren van Manjaro kreeg ik de keuze om te kiezen tussen Free Office en Libre Office, gekozen voor FO en en later ook LO geïnstalleerd.

Moet zeggen dat Free Office ook goed werkt voor normale dingen.

Ik lees hier boven problemen met de weergave tussen MS O. - en LO in docx formaat.
Maar ook andere office-en getest moet zeggen voor de standaard, met alleen tekst dingen prima, maar tabellen foto's loopt de compatibiliteit ook het niet lekker ook tussen bijvoorbeeld Only Office en FreeOffice, WPS enz.Maar in odt een stuk beter.

Heeft iemand ervaring met het in MS-office opslaan in OpenDocument .odt of .xml ipv het docx-formaat
Wat is het beste compatibel tussen alle office-en odf of docx of een ander formaat, is opslaan met MS Office in odt beter compatibel dan te kiezen voor docx.
Wat is jullie ervaring en welke formaat is het best compatibel?
+1beerse

@Renard18 december 2020 12:17
Tussen het gebruik van docx v.s. odt is het mijn ervaring dat microsoft met odt grotere/meer issues heeft dan libreoffice met docx.

Maar bij gebruik van plaatjes en tabellen in die documenten zou het anders om kunnen vallen. Tussen xlsx en ods zitten meer verschillen, vooral in de te gebruiken functies.

Bij andere formaten heb ik geen ervaring.
+1Golodh
18 december 2020 02:16
Ik gebruik al een paar jaar Libre Office (op dit moment nog release 6.3.4.2) en ben daar heel tevreden over. Weliswaar voor thuisgebruik, en ik maak daar o.a. documentjes mee waarin ik doe het zelf projecten plan, tekeningen erbij doe, aan reken, en beschrijf.

Ik heb dus tekst, afbeeldingen, en stukjes spreadsheet in 1 document. Ik gebruik altijd de automatische paragraaf nummering en een inhoudsopgave. Nog geen echte problemen mee gehad, het doet wat het moet doen en er valt goed mee te werken. Op het werk gebruik is MS Office als ik rapportjes en notities moet maken, en gebruik eigenlijk precies dezelfde functionaliteit: tekst, diagramen, paragraaf nummering, en de inhoudsopgave. Van al die ingebouwde toeters en bellen van MS Office gebruik ik zo goed als niets; ik zou ook uit de voeten kunnen met Libre Office maar MS Office is i.h.a. net wat soepeler en uitgevijlder en het is "gewoon de standaard" waar ik werk.

Wanneer 7.0 zijn definitieve release krijgt dan stap ik waarschijnlijk over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Golodh op 18 december 2020 02:18]

+1beerse

@Golodh18 december 2020 12:32
Bij LibreOffice zijn 2 versies/varianten te gebruiken:
LibreOfficeFresh: Die is nu in 7.0.4 zoals in het bovenstaande artikel is aangekondigd.
LibreOfficeStill: die is nu in 6.4.7 (https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-rustig/)

Die 'still' (rustig) versie van LibreOffice is speciaal voor gebruikers zoals jij (en nog veel meer): Wel de bugs er uit halen, maar niet de laatste features.

Met het uitkomen van libre-office 7.0.0 gaat libre office er zelf al van uit dat ze goed genoeg is. Ze is ondertussen bij 7.0.4.2, maar dat zie je pas bij installatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 18 december 2020 12:42]

+1wimhey
17 december 2020 20:31
Voor betere compatibiliteit in Linux wordt aangeraden veel gebruikte MS lettertypes te installeren omdat die in veel MS office documenten gebruikt worden.
0powerboat
17 december 2020 19:15
Bij wordt libreoffice zo traag als dikke stront door een trechter als ik afbeeldingen erin ga verwerken.

Iemand daarvoor een tipje ? :)
+1mischaatje2
@powerboat17 december 2020 20:35
Bij Extra - Opties onder LibreOffice - Geavanceerd, kijk eens of je vinkje voor "Gebruik een Java runtime environment" niet aan staat. Zet onder Laden/Opslaan ook "AutoHerstel-informatie opslaan elke.... minuten" uit omdat ie daar best wel eens op kan blijven freezen. Je kan onder Beeld nog spelen met SKIA voor rendering (rechts) maar daar kan ik niet zeggen wat wel en niet goed is. Zelf proberen maar. Roep maar of het wel of niet heeft geholpen.
0powerboat
@mischaatje217 december 2020 21:08
Heb die opties allemaal eens geprobeerd, helaas werkt het niet voor mij op mijn laptop. Ik gebruik overigens Elementary OS (Freya) zelfde probleem met Ubuntu 18.04 op dezelfde hardware.

Misschien eens even een andere PC zoeken.
0jkommeren
@powerboat17 december 2020 20:14
Laxeermiddelen?
0powerboat
@jkommeren17 december 2020 20:54
geprobeerd, nu is mijn laptop stuk :+ :|

