De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.4 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 114 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.