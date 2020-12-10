Er is een vijfde update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.5 for the full changelog.

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.5 or later versions whenever possible.

Fix regression in 19.07.4 causing transmit timeout and packet loss on mt7620 devices: FS#3332

Fix regression in 19.07.4 where VLAN tagging no longer works on ipq40xx devices: FS#3239

tagging no longer works on ipq40xx devices: FS#3239 Fix long-standing instability issue on Ethernet link on several ath79 devices: FS#2216, FS#2730, FS#3225

Various fixes for My Net Range Extender, PowerCloud Systems CAP324, D-Link DIR-645, Quad-E4G

Support newer version of Turris Omnia

Fix ath9k firmware extraction for UniFi AP

Fix MAC address assignment on UniFi AC family (UniFi AC Mesh, UniFi AC LR, UniFi Lite)

Allow booting espressobin with a mainline firmware

Fix support for 3G USB modems

uhttpd: fix spurious keepalive connection timeouts

firewall: fix parsing of boolean attributes

mac80211: do not allow bigger VHT MPDUs than the hardware supports

See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.

Set the fallback default of rollback timeout to 90s

luci-app-firewall: fix removing networks from zone (GH#4523, GH#4573)

rpcd-mod-luci: handle lease files from all dnsmasq/odhcpd sections (GH#911, GH#4303, GH#4308)

luci-app-firewall: rules: add ICMPv6 Packet Too Big (Type 2)

Update translations from weblate

Several additional bug fixes and improvements

Update Linux kernel from 4.14.195 to 4.14.209

Update intel-microcode from 20190918 to 20200616

Update amd-microcode from 20180524 to 20191218

No regression known so far.