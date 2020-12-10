Er is een vijfde update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.4
Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.5 for the full changelog.Security fixes
- Security Advisory 2020-12-09-2 - libuci import heap use after free (CVE-2020-28951)
- Security Advisory 2020-12-09-1 - Linux kernel - ICMP rate limiting can be used to facilitate DNS poisoning attack (CVE-2020-25705)
- musl: fix possible destination buffer overflow in some applications (CVE-2020-28928)
- Various security fixes in packages
Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done withMajor bug fixes
opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_nameor through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.5 or later versions whenever possible.
Device support
- Fix regression in 19.07.4 causing transmit timeout and packet loss on mt7620 devices: FS#3332
- Fix regression in 19.07.4 where VLAN tagging no longer works on ipq40xx devices: FS#3239
- Fix long-standing instability issue on Ethernet link on several ath79 devices: FS#2216, FS#2730, FS#3225
Various fixes and improvements
- Various fixes for My Net Range Extender, PowerCloud Systems CAP324, D-Link DIR-645, Quad-E4G
- Support newer version of Turris Omnia
- Fix ath9k firmware extraction for UniFi AP
- Fix MAC address assignment on UniFi AC family (UniFi AC Mesh, UniFi AC LR, UniFi Lite)
- Allow booting espressobin with a mainline firmware
- Fix support for 3G USB modems
- uhttpd: fix spurious keepalive connection timeouts
- firewall: fix parsing of boolean attributes
- mac80211: do not allow bigger VHT MPDUs than the hardware supports
See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.LuCI web interface
Core components
- Set the fallback default of rollback timeout to 90s
- luci-app-firewall: fix removing networks from zone (GH#4523, GH#4573)
- rpcd-mod-luci: handle lease files from all dnsmasq/odhcpd sections (GH#911, GH#4303, GH#4308)
- luci-app-firewall: rules: add ICMPv6 Packet Too Big (Type 2)
- Update translations from weblate
- Several additional bug fixes and improvements
Regressions
- Update Linux kernel from 4.14.195 to 4.14.209
- Update intel-microcode from 20190918 to 20200616
- Update amd-microcode from 20180524 to 20191218
No regression known so far.Known issues
- Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in
ar71xxare not yet supported in
ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to
ath79to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
- Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
- Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release