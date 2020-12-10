Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: OpenWrt 19.07.5

OpenWRT logo (45 pix) Er is een vijfde update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.4

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.5 for the full changelog.

Security fixes

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.5 or later versions whenever possible.

Major bug fixes
  • Fix regression in 19.07.4 causing transmit timeout and packet loss on mt7620 devices: FS#3332
  • Fix regression in 19.07.4 where VLAN tagging no longer works on ipq40xx devices: FS#3239
  • Fix long-standing instability issue on Ethernet link on several ath79 devices: FS#2216, FS#2730, FS#3225
Device support
  • Various fixes for My Net Range Extender, PowerCloud Systems CAP324, D-Link DIR-645, Quad-E4G
  • Support newer version of Turris Omnia
  • Fix ath9k firmware extraction for UniFi AP
  • Fix MAC address assignment on UniFi AC family (UniFi AC Mesh, UniFi AC LR, UniFi Lite)
  • Allow booting espressobin with a mainline firmware
Various fixes and improvements
  • Fix support for 3G USB modems
  • uhttpd: fix spurious keepalive connection timeouts
  • firewall: fix parsing of boolean attributes
  • mac80211: do not allow bigger VHT MPDUs than the hardware supports

See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.

LuCI web interface
  • Set the fallback default of rollback timeout to 90s
  • luci-app-firewall: fix removing networks from zone (GH#4523, GH#4573)
  • rpcd-mod-luci: handle lease files from all dnsmasq/odhcpd sections (GH#911, GH#4303, GH#4308)
  • luci-app-firewall: rules: add ICMPv6 Packet Too Big (Type 2)
  • Update translations from weblate
  • Several additional bug fixes and improvements
Core components
  • Update Linux kernel from 4.14.195 to 4.14.209
  • Update intel-microcode from 20190918 to 20200616
  • Update amd-microcode from 20180524 to 20191218
Regressions

No regression known so far.

Known issues
  • Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in ar71xx are not yet supported in ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to ath79 to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
  • Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
  • Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 19.07.5
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://downloads.openwrt.org/releases/19.07.5/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

10-12-2020 09:41
submitter: Videopac

10-12-2020 • 09:41

47 Linkedin

Submitter: Videopac

Bron: OpenWrt

Reacties (47)

+1The Zep Man
10 december 2020 10:14
Geweldige distributie die van een router van 30-40 EUR iets maakt dat rondjes rent rond veel professionele hardware, inclusief routers en managed switches.
+1Lauwie007
@The Zep Man10 december 2020 10:32
Wat voor router van 30-40 EUR heb jij dan?
+1beau-key
@Lauwie00710 december 2020 10:56
Misschien iets uit dit lijstje: https://openwrt.org/toh/start ?

edit:
Bijvoorbeeld de TP-Link C7 Archer (of de Ziggo variant) koop je voor een paar tientjes op Marktplaats.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beau-key op 10 december 2020 11:23]

+1bytemaster460
@beau-key10 december 2020 13:37
Die c7 heb ik ook een paar jaar gebruikt. Werkt in principe heel goed, maar net één van de belangrijkste onderdelen is instabiel: de WiFi. Er is een langlopend probleem met de 5 GHz WiFi driver waardoor de 2.4 GHz onderuit gaat. Bij mij ging het goed zolang ik FaceTime niet gebruikte. Na enige tijd Facetimen, crashte de 2.4 ghz radio.
+1parm
@bytemaster46010 december 2020 15:05
Is dit nog steeds een probleem wanneer de 5Ghz band uitgeschakeld wordt ?
+1bytemaster460
@parm10 december 2020 19:19
Nooit geprobeerd, maar het zou goed kunnen dat het probleem dan weg is. Blijkbaar neemt de 5GHz Wifi zoveel resources dat de 2.4 GHz crasht. Zonder die 5 GHz zou dat dan niet moeten gebeuren.
+1neographikal
@Lauwie00710 december 2020 10:41
Tplink's met regelmaat, ik heb wat WNDR3600's en 1043 her en der draaien. Werkt als een trein :)
+1brain75
@neographikal10 december 2020 11:23
Ik heb juist een TP-link (Archer C2600) waarvan de 5GHz-zender maar niet opkomt. Heeft het eenmaal kort gedaan. Ik zal deze update eens uitvoeren: je weet het nooit....

Is niet allemaal treurnis: mijn 2.4 GHz is nog nooit zo sterk geweest en reikt nu tot aan de zolder :)
0Videopac

@brain7512 december 2020 08:59
Ik heb dit probleem ook ooit eens gehad. Zet het kanaal op auto. Mocht het dan nog niet werken dan moet je iets veranderen in \etc\config\wireless. Ik weet zo even niet meer wat.

En maak een kopie van de config files wanneer het werkt, dan kun je die later weer terug zetten mocht het nodig zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Videopac op 12 december 2020 09:01]

0AlphaRomeo
@neographikal10 december 2020 12:36
Ik heb nog een Archer C3200 liggen, maar daar kan OpenWRT dan helaas weer niet op draaien.
+1erik_t
@Lauwie00710 december 2020 12:52
Ik heb een 2-e hands WDR4300 voor 15 euro op de kop getikt en daar draait de hele mikmak op. Helaas passen alle software pakketten niet meer op het flash van de WDR3600 (8 MByte) maar met wat handige scripting doe je gewoon alles boot-tijd downloaden en installeren op de RAM-disk, bijv met:

opkg install -d ram wget

[Reactie gewijzigd door erik_t op 10 december 2020 12:53]

0Ankh
@Lauwie00710 december 2020 10:42
Hier iemand met een Edgerouter X, welke ik ook bij familie leden neerzet.
0coolkil
@Ankh10 december 2020 11:47
is er een specifieke reden waarom je de standaard edgerouter software vervangt?
0Ankh
@coolkil10 december 2020 12:01
Miste toch bepaalde opties in edgeos, de mogelijkheid om packages installeren etc.
0Videopac

@Lauwie00710 december 2020 10:43
Zoek op TP Link C2600 op veilingkijker en ik zie er 3 met een vraagprijs van 20-28 euro.
0Pepperoni
@Videopac10 december 2020 11:13
Dat is exact wat ik laatst heb gedaan als upgrade van m'n oude tp link met openwrt en kan bevestigen dat dit een prima keus is. Al had ik de mijne van marktplaats.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pepperoni op 10 december 2020 11:14]

0gepebril
@Pepperoni10 december 2020 13:29
En gebruik je ook Wifi op beide banden?
0Pepperoni
@gepebril10 december 2020 23:48
Zeker. Dat is geen enkel probleem.
0gepebril
@Pepperoni21 december 2020 11:21
Thx. Denk dat ik maar eens zo'n routertje op de kop ga tikken en daar mee spelen. Draai steeds meer opensource in huis. En dat geeft me over het algemeen een beter gevoel dan bij de proprietary spullen
0enesg
@Lauwie00711 december 2020 10:15
Je kunt bijvoorbeeld op TP-Link Archer C6 OpenWrt installeren. Deze router kost 35 euro op dit moment.

Alleen moet je niet terug willen draaien naar de stock rom, daarvoor moet je blijkbaar de eerste versie van de originele firmware hebben, wat niet meer te verkrijgen is op de site van TP-Link. :)
+1Polderviking
@The Zep Man10 december 2020 13:39
Wat vind jij rondjes rennen?
OpenWRT is mooi hoor, maar als je serieuze dingen doet merk je echt wel dat je op onderschikte hardware zit.

Maak bijvoorbeeld maar eens een site to site ipsec verbinding ofzo tussen zo'n huis tuin en keuken ding en bijvoorbeeld een PFSense server of Cisco gateway.
Daar krijg je echt niet zomaar meer dan 20 megabit overheen, puur een tekort aan rekenkracht.
Ook stikt zo'n ding nogal rap met een hoog volume connecties.

Qua functionaliteit krijg je heel veel met OpenWRT op zo'n dingetje maar dat meet zich mijns inziens nog altijd op geen enkele manier aan "serieus" netwerkspul.
+1GeroldM

@Polderviking10 december 2020 19:02
Heb zelf gezien dat mensen een volledige versie van Linux kunnen draaien op de CPU/RAM combinatie in 'fatsoenlijk' netwerk spul.

Qua mogelijkheden is OpenWrt inderdaad erg sterk. Maar op TP-Link spul moet je echt niet veel meer dan 4 aktieve apparaten gebruiken, want dan kan de hardware het niet meer bijbenen.

Hebzelf een oud barrel met een Core Duo Intel processor (Dual Core), 2 GByte aan RAM voorzien van een Intel NIC met 4 poorten. Daar OPNSense opgezet en hoe je het ook went of keert, dat oude barrel draait rondjes om whatever router apparaat jij voorziet van openWrt.

Nu heb ik zelf wel een aantal TP-Link router devices lang genoeg aan de praat gekregen om er OpenWrt op te flashen. Daarna werkten deze devices weer prima. Alsnog zijn bijna alle functies uitgeschakeld op die dingen zodat ze als AP functioneren. En dat doen ze dan ook uitstekend.

Ben dus niet anti-OpenWrt, maar het is niet het wondermiddel zoals @Pepperoni het hier verkondigt.
+1The Zep Man
@GeroldM10 december 2020 21:11
Qua mogelijkheden is OpenWrt inderdaad erg sterk. Maar op TP-Link spul moet je echt niet veel meer dan 4 aktieve apparaten gebruiken, want dan kan de hardware het niet meer bijbenen.
Met een TP-Link Archer C7 V2, een router verkrijgbaar voor 30-40 EUR, trek je een 500 Mbps lijn vol dankzij de ondersteunde hardwareacceleratie.
0DeTjuk
@The Zep Man11 december 2020 09:35
Deze heb ik ook, de zgn. ziggo modems, maar deze heeft met openwrt dus wel het wegvallende 2,4GHz wifi probleem, zoals hierboven ook al gemeld.

Is een hele lange post over op, maar vooralsnog steeds geen oplossing.

Ik draai dan ook op dd-wrt (Firmware: DD-WRT v3.0-r43516 std (06/25/20)) wat hier prima stabiel werkt.

Wel zou ik graag over willen stappen naar openwrt wegens optie om packages te kunnen installeren, maar zolang de wifi op 2,4 Ghz het niet (stabiel) doet is dat geen optie.
0Pensacola
@GeroldM11 december 2020 10:18
Voor normaal huis/tuin/keuken gebruik voldoet OpenWRT meer dan prima.
Ik heb heel mijn thuisnetwerk opgebouwd met OpenWRT spul (Linksys WRT3200ACM en TP-Link TL-WR1043N V2) en deze combinatie handelt alles prima af.
KPN IPTV, Guest-network, print-server, WireGuard VPN, adblock,...
Om een idee te geven mijn netwerk-indeling:
http://pensacola.duckdns.org/network/network_diagram.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pensacola op 11 december 2020 10:21]

0Pepperoni
@GeroldM10 december 2020 23:47
Ehh je vernoemt denk ik de verkeerde. Wondermiddellen bestaan niet dus weet niet hoe je van "prima keus" naar wondermiddel komt. Dat je max 4 actieve apparaten kunt gebruiken is overigens echt klinkklare onzin.
0GeroldM

@Pepperoni11 december 2020 17:25
Onzin? OpenWrt zelf heeft inderdaad geen moeite met meer dan 4 actieve apparaten. De hardware waar OpenWrt op werkt, dat is een heel ander verhaal. Dat neigt van goed genoeg naar net toereikend. Er is op de OpenWrt website niet voor niets een tabel waar is aangegeven welke versie van OpenWrt werkt op welke hardware.

Vandaar dat ik aangaf dat als je 4 appraten of meer gaat gebruiken, je beter gaat denken over betere hardware waar je OpenWrt of OPNSense/pfSense op gaat draaien. TP-Link hardware (wat zon'n beetje het enige merk is waar je hier in Paraguay iets van kunt kopen) is niet bepaald geweldig te noemen. Heb het hier in 2018 en 2019 al meerdere keren meegemaakt dat de routers in de tuin en voor het zwembad niet zo super meer werken wanneer er meer dan 4 telefoons druk bezig zijn met Youtube/sociale media/cloud. Vanwege de enorme tuin en zwembad bij dit pand, zijn er altijd redelijk wat gasten aanwezig op uitnodiging van de 4 kinderen of moeders de vrouw.

Goede software op kl.te hardware levert je nog altijd een kl.te ervaring op. Als jij dat klinkklare onzin noemt, dan is dat jouw goed recht. Maar dat maakt het niet minder waar.
+1Pepperoni
@GeroldM11 december 2020 23:24
Ahh dus jouw ervaring is de waarheid. Kijk eens aan.

Misschien als je daar in Paraguay wat meer range nodig hebt heb je een punt maar hier in een normaal Nederlands huis is het meer dan toereikend. Maar dat zei je niet in je 1e post, je definieert niet wat een klote ervaring is, wat het gebruik was, welke hardware, welke versie openwrt, configuratie. Dus dan zijn het loze woorden zonder onderbouwing die niet rijmen met mijn ervaringen en anderen. Want ja, ik draai wel degelijk meer dan 4 apparaten op openwrt dus je opmerkingen dat dat niet kan is klinkklare onzin. Misschien dat jou het niet lukte, dat geloof ik wel. Maar het kan wel degelijk.

Verder, als je betere hardware wilt kun je beter je "oude barrel" core 2 duo weggooien en met het geld wat je bespaart op stroom echte leuke hardware kopen. Zo'n core 2 duo zit al gauw op 60-120 watt idle afhankelijk van het model en dat tikt toch aan met Nederlandse stroom prijzen. Misschien is dat in Paraguay anders.
0The Zep Man
@Polderviking10 december 2020 21:10
Maak bijvoorbeeld maar eens een site to site ipsec verbinding ofzo tussen zo'n huis tuin en keuken ding en bijvoorbeeld een PFSense server of Cisco gateway.
Waarom zou ik IPSec willen al heb ik WireGuard?
0NitSuA
@The Zep Man10 december 2020 18:12
Nou dat vind ik dus wel meevallen. Als ik de Posts hierboven lees mbt sysupgrades en overschreven zelfgeinstalleerde packages, vind ik het allemaal nog best amateuristisch. Lijkt er meer op dat er vooral gefocust wordt op zoveel mogelijk features toe te voegen, leuk voor de spielerei, maar voor een professionele toepassing zou ik het nooit inzetten.
+1Starck
10 december 2020 10:45
Vraagje:

Hoe doen jullie dat met sysupgrades?
Elke keer als ik een upgrade doe (ERX en ook met x86), dan ben ik mijn los geinstalleerde packages kwijt (zoals Cake, en wat colllectd grafieken).
Is hier iets voor? Of moet ik dan mijn eigen custom image gaan maken.

Edit: Tnx Refelian, Maurits en Ankh voor de info

[Reactie gewijzigd door Starck op 11 december 2020 10:17]

+1refelian2
@Starck10 december 2020 14:11
Custom image is hier de oplossing voor. Als je die branch naar binnenhaalt kan je een custom build maken met de packages erin die je wilt. Alternatief is een installatie script maken en die opnieuw draaien na elke update.

Helpt dit?
+1Step5
@refelian210 december 2020 19:26
Ben er niet helemaal in thuis, maar is het niet zo dat je packages in een custom build niet handmatig kunt updaten zonder weer een nieuwe build te moeten maken?
+1Maurits van Baerle

@Starck10 december 2020 11:43
Het probleem is dat de packages vrijwel altijd ook met nieuwe versies komen tegelijk met de basisfirmware. Je wil dus het liefst die packages opnieuw installeren nadat je OpenWRT zelf hebt geupdate.

De truc is dus niet een eigen image maken maar je systeem een lijstje bij laten houden met welke packages je geinstalleerd hebt en die dan automatisch laten installeren na de upgrade. Een beetje zoals je ook de instellingen die meegenomen worden in een configuratiebackup kunt tweaken. Ik ben er wel eens een discussie over tegengekomen maar heb nu even weinig tijd. Kijk eens rond op https://forum.openwrt.org en als je niets vind, vraag het.
0Pensacola
@Starck11 december 2020 15:11
Ik hou het lekker simpel, ik heb een tekstbestand waarin een regel staat met opkg install ...
Dit copy paste ik na de installatie in een terminal en dan is na een reboot alles snel up and running.
0dv505
@Starck11 december 2020 17:25
Plaats een simpel script ergens (bijv. /usr/sbin/install-after-sysupgrade) met
#!/bin/ash
opkg update
opkg install package1
opkg install package2
...

In de webinterface, voeg het bestand toe aan System > Backup / Flash firmware > Configuration zodat het bij een sysupgrade wordt bewaard.
Alleen aan denken om het script bij te werken als je nieuwe packages installeert.
+1bartje
10 december 2020 11:06
Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface
Waar kan ik deze optie vinden?
bij software kan ik alleen alle pakketten los installeren.
+1JakobS
@bartje10 december 2020 11:12
System -> Backup/Flash Firmware, onderste optie op dat scherm
+1snoopdoge90
10 december 2020 13:24
Deze software is zeker een aanradertje! Zelfs op dure hardware als de fabrikantensoftware niet toereikend is. Heb zelf ook al twee devices aan dit project toegevoegd, en een Meraki Z1 weer tot leven kunnen brengen welke gewoon een dure brick is zonder licentie. Verder is hardware is meestal een reference design, dus de meest instabiele goedkope crappy routers kunnen een betrouwbare compagnon worden met OpenWRT. Enigste nadeel is dat de drivers puur open-source zijn, waardoor bij sommige devices de performance iets minder is t.o.v. proprietary drivers (veelal Wi-Fi drivers).
0DJ-Promo
10 december 2020 13:36
Heb nu het modem/router van mijn DSL ISP draaien met daarachter 2x een AP.
Wifi staat dus uit op de modem/router. Nu kan die qua firewall etc niet zoveel. Is het wat om een openwrt machine tussen mijn netwerk en het modem te plaatsen voor de wat meer advanced features? Zie niet echt een modem/router die openwrt geschikt is.
+1sweetdude
@DJ-Promo10 december 2020 14:46
Dat is ongeveer vergelijkbaar met mijn setup
modem van ISP in bridge mode
Router Linksys WRT32X met openWRT erop (met Wifi disabled)
2 accespoints (TP-LINK Deco M5 in AP mode)

werkt perfect, eventueel zijn er nog opties om bijvoorbeeld de router connectie te laten maken met NordVPN om zo je hele netwerk achter VPN te hebben hangen.
0Titan_Fox
10 december 2020 14:31
Helaas nog steeds geen ondersteuning voor de Netgear RAX40 ... Sinds de laatste officiële update is WIFI er niet op vooruit gegaan :|
0ableeker
10 december 2020 15:51
Is er een goede recente router met VoIP waar OpenWRT draait?

