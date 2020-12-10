Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 20.7.6

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 20.7.6 released

This update brings the usual mix of reliability fixes, plugin and third party software updates: FreeBSD, HardenedBSD, PHP, OpenSSH, StrongSwan, Suricata and Syslog-ng amongst others. Please note that Let's Encrypt users need to reissue their certificates manually after upgrading to this version to fix the embedded certificate chain issue with the current signing CA switch going on. The mail backup plugin is currently not available pending a response from the maintainer. Users are advised to avoid using it for the moment.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: no longer enforce alias names in gateways
  • system: add "step into" icon on log lines when filtering
  • system: add current CPU load progress bar (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • firewall: allow larger selection in live log
  • firewall: correctly select current IPv6 field in getInterfaceGateway()
  • firewall: add validation for ipv6-icmp combined with inet
  • reporting: traffic graph replacement using iftop
  • openvpn: calculate first network address as gateway address when only ifconfig_local is given
  • web proxy: throw startup error to user
  • plugins: os-acme-client 2.1
  • plugins: os-frr 1.19
  • plugins: os-mail-backup not available due to unaddressed security concerns
  • src: fix parsing of netmap legacy nmr->nr_ringid
  • src: fix mutex double unlock bug in netmap
  • src: minor misc netmap improvements
  • src: improve netmap(4) and vale(4) man pages
  • src: IPV6_PKTINFO support for v4-mapped IPv6 sockets
  • src: zero-initialize variables in HBSD PaX SEGVGUARD
  • src: fix execve/fexecve system call auditing
  • src: fix uninitialized variable in ipfw
  • src: fix race condition in callout CPU migration
  • src: fix ICMPv6 use-after-free in error message handling
  • src: fix multiple vulnerabilities in rtsold
  • src: update timezone database information
  • ports: krb5 1.18.3
  • ports: nss 3.59
  • ports: openldap 2.4.56
  • ports: openssh 8.4p1
  • ports: php 7.3.25
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.1
  • ports: suricata 5.0.5
  • ports: syslog-ng 3.30.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 20.7.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

06:30 OPNsense 22.1.5 0
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
02-03 OPNsense 22.1.2 2
27-01 OPNsense 22.1 28
18-12 OPNsense 21.7.7 17
27-11 OPNsense 21.7.6 18
15-11 OPNsense 21.7.5 3
29-10 OPNsense 21.7.4 2
01-10 OPNsense 21.7.3 4
Reacties (7)

+1Mr.Aargh
10 december 2020 09:42
Voor mij was het een naadloze upgrade vanaf 20.7.4
En uiteraard is alles nog stabiel.
Groot pluspunt voor mij is Unbound blacklist support.
Dit om de URLs van blacklists toe te voegen en zo als pi-hole alternatief te fungeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr.Aargh op 10 december 2020 09:42]

0Muncher
@Mr.Aargh10 december 2020 10:47
In hoeverre is dit te automatiseren zoals bij de pi-hole?
0Mr.Aargh
@Muncher10 december 2020 11:12
Wat wil je automatiseren?
Ik heb bestaande Blacklists toegevoegd, zelfde als in een browser adblocker:
oa. https://oisd.nl/

De clients op mijn netwerk gebruiken hun standaard DNS van bv 192.168.1.1 en daar daait ook deze DNS server met ingebouwde blacklist.
Meerdere blacklist (of whitelists zijn gewoon toe te voegen.
Oud plaatje, maar strekking is hetzelfde:
https://camo.githubuserco...d2f7a764b7050446b2e706e67
0Muncher
@Mr.Aargh10 december 2020 11:54
Bijv. deduplication als je meerdere lijsten hebt, zetten van excepties middels regex, etc.
0Mr.Aargh
@Muncher10 december 2020 12:22
De bijbehorende help vermeld:
List of domains to whitelist. You can use regular expressions.

Je kan hier gewoon naar een whitelist bestand verwijzen waarin je de reguliere expressies zet.
Deze haalt hij dan op van je webserver of wat je ook in je opstelling hebt staan.

Hoe en of deduplication wordt gedaan, geen idee. Niet terug kunnen vinden.
+1gjs
10 december 2020 12:32
Ik snap de dowloads vanopnsense niet helemaal, ik heb op 16-10 gedownload OPNsense-20.7-OpenSSL-serial-amd64.img.bz2 en OPNsense-20.7-OpenSSL-vga-amd64.img.bz2.
De downloads die ik nu doe zijn exact het zelfde, je download dus OPNsense-20.7, om naar 20.7.6 te komen moet je blijkbaar online updaten ?

