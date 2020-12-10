Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.3.0 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Improvements
Issues fixed
- Users have now the options to schedule reminders for a reboot when one is needed
- What's new screen (when conditions are met)
- New Settings Manage Alerts option (Teams only)
- Improved detection and remediation
- Improved performance
- Fixed: Persisting conflicts with Local Area Networks that impact Printers and other Devices
- Fixed: ARW Component Protection Event report does not include registry objects
- Fixed: Several UI issues