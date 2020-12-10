Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.3.0.206

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.3.0 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements
  • Users have now the options to schedule reminders for a reboot when one is needed
  • What's new screen (when conditions are met)
  • New Settings Manage Alerts option (Teams only)
  • Improved detection and remediation
  • Improved performance
Issues fixed
  • Fixed: Persisting conflicts with Local Area Networks that impact Printers and other Devices
  • Fixed: ARW Component Protection Event report does not include registry objects
  • Fixed: Several UI issues

Versienummer 4.3.0.206
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Door Bart van Klaveren

+1FvGa
10 december 2020 17:03
Kan ze niet genoeg bedanken deze gasten! Stond op punt pc door het raam te gooien, als laatste idee; laat ik even een scan doen met malewarebytes. Waar ccleaner en iobit te kort kwamen en blijkbaar een trojan over het hoofd hadden gezien, werd dit met malewarebytes gelijk geflagged en quarantined.
+1Carlos0_0

@FvGa10 december 2020 22:22
CCleaner en iobit zijn ook geen virus of malware scanners
+1Bor

10 december 2020 09:45
Ik vraag mij bij stellingen als "Improved detection and remediation" altijd af hoe dit is gerealiseerd. Gaat het hier om nieuwe opties / technieken of iets compleet anders?
0prinsvlad
@Bor10 december 2020 10:45
Heb je vraag voorgesteld bij MBAM en ben in afwachting van een antwoord die zal worden neergelegd bij een MBAM engineer.
+1da_PSI
10 december 2020 11:00
Voor mij geen Malwarebytes. Had tijdens de laatste sale meerdere lifetime licenties gekocht, zodat ik goed zat met de family. Had een vraag ivm koppelen aan mijn account, vraag is/was nieteens beantwoord. Code was direct revoked en kon deze dus niet meer gebruiken. Had de licentie ergens in 2013 gekocht geloof ik, en weet dus niet meer welk email address.

Snap dat ze licenties blokkeren welke illegaal zijn, maar een legale key blokkeren gaat me wat ver. Vandaar dat ik er geen gebruik meer van maak :/
+16Pac
10 december 2020 20:35
Vreemd dat updaten, gestart in het programma zelf, versie 4.3.0.98 installeert, terwijl het hier over 4.3.0.206 gaat.
Zijn er meer mensen die hetzelfde ervaren?
Misschien is .206 revoked omdat er problemen mee zijn?
0Gensnet7
10 december 2020 16:07
da_PSI schrijft:

> Had een vraag ivm koppelen aan mijn account, vraag is/was nieteens beantwoord.

In het verre verleden had ik dat ook met Norton dat ik ieder jaar braaf duur betaalde. Had ik één keer eens een probleem en wordt er niet eens gereageerd. Vanaf dat moment dus geen Norton meer. De meeste anti virus programma maken je lekker met een probeer versie, maar doen er dan ook echt alles aan om de mensen over te halen om de duur betaalde versie te gaan gebruiken. Betalen prima, maar wanneer je dan een probleem hebt, zijn de meeste bedrijven die een anti virus programma verkopen niet thuis en ik vind dit dus pure geldklopperij. Je kunt die centen beter aan iets besteden waar je ook daadwerkelijk iets aan hebt.
0Gensnet7
10 december 2020 16:09
Bart van Klaveren schrijft:

> maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft........

Wat bedoelt de heer Van Klaveren hiermee?
06Pac
@Gensnet710 december 2020 20:39
Beste heer,
Die zin slaat geheel op malware (kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet) en niet op Malwarebytes zelf.
Niets meer, niets minder.
0SpiderOne
11 december 2020 22:27
Vroeger program gebruikt, maar regelmatig problemen met andere software, zoals verwijderen van exe files e.d.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

