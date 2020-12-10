Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.3.0 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements Users have now the options to schedule reminders for a reboot when one is needed

What's new screen (when conditions are met)

New Settings Manage Alerts option (Teams only)

Improved detection and remediation

Improved performance Issues fixed Fixed: Persisting conflicts with Local Area Networks that impact Printers and other Devices

Fixed: ARW Component Protection Event report does not include registry objects

Fixed: Several UI issues