Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 460.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe Cyberpunk 2077 en de raytracingversie van Minecraft. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.

Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page)

Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]

[GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]

[GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]

[MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]

[5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].