Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 460.79 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 460.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe Cyberpunk 2077 en de raytracingversie van Minecraft. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077

This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.

NVIDIA Control Panel
  • Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page)
  • Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
  • [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]
  • [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]
  • [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]
  • [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
  • [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
  • [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
  • [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 460.79 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 625,83MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-12-2020 • 04:58
29

10-12-2020 • 04:58

29 Linkedin

Submitter: rlkz

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (29)

+1MrFax

10 december 2020 08:17
[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

Dit is wat mij constant weerhoudt om te updaten. Waarom is zo'n irritante bug nog steeds niet opgelost na 5 driver updates en een aantal MAANDEN nu al.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 10 december 2020 08:17]

0ggj87
@MrFax10 december 2020 08:33
Er staat helaas niet bij welke browser(s) dit is geconstateerd. Chrome is bijv. abnormaal sneller met YouTube dan andere browsers
0smv
@MrFax10 december 2020 08:58
Je kan ook proberen en als niet werkt toch weer terug naar je vorige drivers?
0Primuszoon
@MrFax10 december 2020 11:20
of gewoon niet scrollen tijdens het kijken van een youtube video?

Een video die niet in positie blijft (door het scrollen) is imo al veel irritanter dan dat die video hier en daar een stutter heeft.
0MrFax

@Primuszoon10 december 2020 21:12
Die stutter zorgt er ook voor dat de audio stuttert, dit heb ik al meegemaakt. Dat is niet leuk als je comments leest terwijl je aan het luisteren bent.
0Rayzilt
@Primuszoon11 december 2020 00:00
De video hoeft niet af te spelen en ik ervaar het stotteren van de pagina met scrollen.
0Xfade
@MrFax10 december 2020 12:02
Dit is anders iets heel specifieks dan. want volgens mij heeft 99.9% van de mensen dat probleem niet.
Daarbij scoll ik ook niet tijdens video's.
0Rayzilt
@MrFax10 december 2020 23:58
Ikzelf ondervind dit ook in Edge. Er is een workaround aanwezig welke bij mij prima werkt.

https://www.nvidia.com/en...rolling-do/?commentPage=2

In chrome://flags/ of edge://flags/ de instelling "Choose ANGLE graphics backend" aanpassen naar "D3D9"
+1MikeRoG

10 december 2020 14:44
Dit is, voor mij, de eerste keer dat ik gedwongen wordt om te downgraden. Krijg namelijk bij sluiten van elke game zwarte schermen en vervolgens loopt de pc compleet vast. Het probleem lijkt te zitten in de Windows Shell Expierence Host, want deze crasht ook wanneer de schermen op zwart gaan plus merkte op dat alle UI-elementen van Windows wat toebehoort bij dit proces hiccups/vertragingen hebben.

Dit gaat over een GTX 1080 Ti.

Met 457.51 is alles weer in orde.
0Ik ben dus Luke
@MikeRoG11 december 2020 11:33
Same here. Vanochtend bijgewerkt. En ik gebruik deze pc ook voor werk nu. Constante flickering. Nu ik weer op de vorige zit, lijkt het weg te zijn so far. Pfiew. :)
0TorgasMick
@MikeRoG14 december 2020 16:40
Hier ook een 1080Ti en haalde voor een of andere reden nog maar 12-20fps in COD. Direct gedowngrade en probleem opgelost.
0Bozebeer38
10 december 2020 05:24
Gezien de feedback op nvidia over deze drivers zou ik er ver vandaan blijven.

Zijn wel erg teveel dezelfde klachten in no time.

Met name dat monitoren er mee ophouden en dat het windows uiteindelijk crasht keer op keer.
Echt tig dezelfde klachten op een rij.. no thanks.

Nvidia is echt de weg kwijt qua drivers de laatste maanden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bozebeer38 op 10 december 2020 05:39]

+1skdevil
@Bozebeer3810 december 2020 05:52
Thx! Kijkend naar de reacties op Reddit lijkt dit een probleem te zijn met alleen de 1080ti (ongeacht welk scherm je hebt). Ik sla deze mooi over.
+1The_Skull
@skdevil10 december 2020 14:37
Van wat ik zelf ondervonden heb is dit voornamelijk vanwege de combinatie W10 2004 (DX12 Ultimate) en slechte driver support van oudere mobo's. Het enige wat bij mij wilde helpen met een Strix Z370 icm 1080 Ti Turbo waren de standaard windows drivers gebruiken voor het mobo. Drivers updaten gaf mij ouderwets BSOD's met allerlei verschillende meldingen die wel allemaal gerelateerd konden worden aan het mobo.

Uiteindelijk opgelost door een extreem high-end mobo via marktplaats te halen, dit mobo wordt nog ondersteund door de fabrikant en werkt vlekkeloos.

Vermoedelijk gaat MS het daarom ook moeilijker maken in de komende versies om drivers te updaten.
0AmigaWolf

@The_Skull10 december 2020 16:30
Ik heb sinds GeForce Game Ready Driver 457.09 WHQL een heel vreemde probleem met mijn MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GT LP OC en mijn Club 3D DisplayPort 1.4 to 4K120HZ HDR Active Adapter, dat ik niet meer in NVIDIA-Configuratiescherm en dan resolutie wijzigen bij PC geen optie meer heb voor 4k 100/120Hz, en geen optie voor 10bit kleuren alleen 8bit, en die probleem heb ik dus sinds GeForce Game Ready Driver 457.09 WHQL, met GeForce Game Ready Driver 456.71 WHQL uit 7 oktober en lager heb ik geen probleem en staan die resolutie en 10 bit en hoger er wel tussen.

Met deze nieuwe driver zit dat probleem er nog steeds in, en heb ik nog steeds geen optie voor 4k 100/120Hz en 10bit kleuren, zelf als ik een zelf aangepaste 4k 100/120Hz resolutie aanmaak wil hij daar niet op gaan, wanneer test zegt dat het werkt, snap niet waarom Nvidia dat gedeelte gesloopt heeft, snap er geen bal van, me TV is de LG OLED55B9SLA

Edit spel fouten

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 10 december 2020 16:57]

0Tijgert
@AmigaWolf10 december 2020 22:59
Edit spel fouten
Je bent nog niet klaar.. :)
+1Joeri.Bijlsma
@Bozebeer3810 december 2020 06:03
ik heb 456.71 en heb 0 problemen.
De mensen die problemen hebben zijn de 1%.
0Bozebeer38
@Joeri.Bijlsma10 december 2020 06:31
Dat is dan ook de driver die aangeraden word qua stabiliteit.

En ik zou zeggen, probeer die laatste driver eens voor je commentaar plaatst, want daar ging het over ook grotendeels vanuit mijn commentaar.

De laatste 3 drivers waren redelijk slecht voor een hoop mensen, waar jij die 1% vandaan tovert is mij een raadsel overigens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bozebeer38 op 10 december 2020 06:32]

+1M!chel
@Bozebeer3810 december 2020 06:53
Misschien moet iedereen gewoon voor zichzelf proberen of de driver wel/niet problemen geeft.
Heel hard gaan roepen dat we er vanaf moeten blijven is ook vrij zinloos.
Persoonlijk heb ik geen problemen gehad met de laatste drivers en na deze tekst te hebben getypt knal ik deze driver ook gewoon op m'n pc.

Problemen? Dan terug naar de vorige driver.
+1dycell
@M!chel10 december 2020 09:36
Dit! Maar daarbij hoort ook een waarschuwing: Je hoeft niet steeds te updaten. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld geen van de beschreven problemen en speel ook geen Cyberpunk (nog niet). Dus waarom updaten...
0Royeboi
@dycell12 december 2020 02:51
Dit vooral ja. Het maar blijven willen updaten om het nieuwste van het nieuwste te hebben is echt niet nodig. Er zitten zeer weinig verbeteringen tussen voor mensen met bijvoorbeeld een videokaart van 2 gens terug. De meeste updates zijn enkel om nieuwe kaarten te ondersteunen en de allernieuwste games. Als je die niet speelt is er nagenoeg geen enkele reden om te updaten tenzij je last hebt van bepaalde specifieke bugs. Updaten brengt alleen maar risico's met zich mee. Onder het motto van ''If it ain't broken...'' gewoon lekker laten gaan dus.
0Wildfire
@Bozebeer3810 december 2020 08:00
Bij zo ongeveer elke nieuwe driver zijn er wel "erg teveel dezelfde klachten in no time".

Tot nu toe heb ik altijd elke nieuwe driver praktisch meteen geïnstalleerd en tot nu toe ben ik -afkloppen- nog maar zelden tegen problemen aangelopen.
0Dutchy007
11 december 2020 00:09
Het hele internet valt over driver issues bij AMD, maar Nvidia is ook zeker niet heilig. Met deze driver springt één van de twee monitors op zwart af en toe...
0djoprel
11 december 2020 14:27
Na te updaten naar deze driver raakte ik de ULMB en G-SYNC opties op mijn monitor kwijt. Na terug te gaan naar 457.51 waren deze problemen weer opgelost.

GPU: GTX 1080
Monitor: Acer XB270HU
0Cijborg
11 december 2020 18:35
Na het updaten van de nieuwste driver krijg ik echt enorm lage frames. Ook in oudere games waar het eerst wel goed was... toch maar alweer terug.
0TorgasMick
@Cijborg14 december 2020 16:41
Zelfde probleem, ook weer gedowngrade...
0Fern
15 december 2020 12:30
Na de zoveelste vastloper en nu een bsod terug naar 456.71 met 2080s.
0Hackus
15 december 2020 18:44
@Drobanir NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Drivers 460.89 beschikbaar

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

