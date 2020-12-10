Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 460.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe Cyberpunk 2077 en de raytracingversie van Minecraft. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077
This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.NVIDIA Control Panel
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page)
- Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
- [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]
- [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]
- [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]
- [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
- [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
- [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]