Software-update: Microsoft Edge 87.0.664.41

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 87 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. Nieuw in versie 87, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer dat websites die niet werken in Internet Explorer en daar een foutmelding geven nu automatisch in Edge worden geopend. Verder kan de highlighter in pdf-documenten nu vanaf het toetsenbord worden aangestuurd en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het printen. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • Automatic redirection for incompatible sites from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge. Starting with the Microsoft Edge 87 Stable update, public websites that show an incompatibility message on Internet Explorer will be automatically redirected to Microsoft Edge. To learn more and to configure this experience, see Redirecting incompatible sites.
  • Kiosk mode privacy features enabled. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 87, kiosk mode features that will help enterprises around the privacy of user data will be enabled. These features will enable experiences such as clear the user data on exit, delete downloaded files and to reset the configured start experience after a specified amount of idle time. Learn more about how to Configure Microsoft Edge kiosk mode
  • Shopping features enabled by default. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 87 enterprise users can also benefit from shopping in Edge. With Shopping features, Microsoft Edge helps users to find coupons and better prices while shopping online. Coupon experience is available with this update and price comparison will be released in upcoming updates for Microsoft Edge 87. This feature can be configured through EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled policy. See our Blog and Learn More about Microsoft Shopping.
  • ClickOnce deployment enabled by default. ClickOnce is enabled by default in Microsoft Edge 87, which reduces the barriers for enterprises to deploy software and better align with Microsoft Edge Legacy browser behavior. Starting in Microsoft Edge 87, the ClickOnceEnabled policy's "Not configured" state will reflect the new default ClickOnce state of Enabled (as compared to the previous default state of Disabled).
  • The enterprise new tab page (NTP) integrates productivity with customizable, work-relevant feed content. The enterprise NTP blends the Office 365 productivity page we offer to users signed in with their work or school account with personalized, work-relevant company and industry feeds that are organized in a single page. Users will be able to recognize the familiar Office 365 content and Microsoft Search for Business powered by Bing. In addition, they can easily customize "My Feed" by choosing the most relevant content to them from the available content and modules for their organization. IT Administrators can control the News feed settings for their organization, including the selected industry for the Edge new tab page by going to Microsoft 365 admin center. Learn more
  • Privacy and Security:
    • Support TLS Token Binding for policy-configured sites. TLS Token binding helps prevent token theft attacks to ensure that cookies can't be reused from a device other than the device upon which they were initially set. The use of TLS token binding requires setting the AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy and requires that the sites listed support this feature.
  • Keyboard support for highlighter on PDF files. Users can use their keyboard keys to highlight any text on a PDF.
  • Printing:
    • Choose which side to flip on when printing on both sides. Users can choose to flip on the long side or the short side of a sheet when printing on both sides.
    • Choose print rasterization mode for the enterprise. Control how Microsoft Edge prints to a non-PostScript printer on Windows. Sometimes print jobs on non-PostScript printers need to be rasterized to print correctly. The print options are "Full" and "Fast".
New policies

Ten new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added.

Deprecated Policy

NewTabPageSetFeedType - Configure the Microsoft Edge new tab page experience.

Obsoleted Policy

EnableDeprecatedWebPlatformFeatures - Re-enable deprecated web platform features for a limited time.

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 87.0.664.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-11-2020 16:42
16 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

20-11-2020 • 16:42

16 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+18+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1himlims_
20 november 2020 16:50
semi-offtopic;
ik merk dat ik beetje een browser-sletje ben geworden; ooit was opera mooi en rap, dat werd bloated, tijd voor iets anders (firefox/chrome), na een jaar bleek die weer andere efficiënter met laden en ram dus plak aan chrome. Vervoglens heeft mozilla weer wat optimalisatie doorgevoerd, en is dat mijn voorkeur browser. Vervolgens weer wat later ... etc. etc. etc. etc.

houden jullie 'vast' aan browser? of wissel je die ook om de x-periode? omdat ze het 'verprutsen' of andere 'grotere stappen' heeft gemaakt?

//edit; dit is geen rand/flamewar/fanboy geneuzel, oprecht vraag of die preferred browser bij jullie ook veranderd

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 20 november 2020 20:52]

+1dycell

@himlims_20 november 2020 19:23
Heel herkenbaar en helemaal niet offtopic.

Ik ben net weer verhuist naar Safari vanwege Big Sur (apple). Ik wil gewoon snelheid en deze browser is momenteel sneller dan alles wat ik ooit geïnstalleerd heb. Google Chrome is echter nog altijd mijn stabiele backup. Het gebruikersgemak en de stabiliteit hiervan (zeker in een zakelijke omgeving) is voor mij standaard aanrader voor andere mensen.Chrome for Enterprise is een fantastisch product,.

Ik wil echter enkel en alleen Firefox aanraden... Maar het stelt iedere keer teleur. Vooral in zakelijke omgevingen. Het beheer van de browser is echt ongelofelijk slecht geregeld.

Mijn tip voor mensen zoals ons: Blijf vooral wisselen. Je moet niet vast zitten aan 1 ding, dat maakt je alleen maar blind. Jij brengt mensen aan het denken en twijfelen om niet eens wat anders te proberen :)
0sourcecode
@dycell20 november 2020 19:41
Ik wil echter enkel en alleen Firefox aanraden... Maar het stelt iedere keer teleur. Vooral in zakelijke omgevingen. Het beheer van de browser is echt ongelofelijk slecht geregeld.
Waarom? de esr update zichzelf.
bedoel je admx policies ?
+1dycell

@sourcecode20 november 2020 19:57
Ja, helaas liepen we liepen tegen heel veel bugs aan. Voorheen deden we alles via de json bestanden maar dat snapten de meeste beheerders niet. Toen overgestapt naar GPO's maar die werden soms niet goed opgepakt door Firefox (startpagina was voornamelijk het probleem). De oude edge browser deelde deze problemen trouwens (in ergere mate). IE ondersteuning was ook een probleem. De legacy browser extensie wou soms niet laden waardoor gebruikers tegen problemen aanliepen. We verwezen daardoor snel door naar Chrome.

Ik ben benieuwd naar het volgende project maar gezien alles tegenwoordig via de cloud verloopt, loopt Mozilla daar ook flink achter (MDM). Ze moeten hun zakelijke zijde echt beter gaan ontwikkelen.
+1Indir
@himlims_20 november 2020 16:53
Momenteel heb ik vier browsers geïnstalleerd staan, waarbij Firefox mijn go-to browser is. De overige drie browsers die ik benut voor specifieke taken zoals bepaalde projecten of wat dan ook zijn Chrome, Edge en Waterfox.
+1diedie2
@himlims_20 november 2020 17:00
Als semi-MS-fanboi heel lang IE blijven gebruiken (ja, ook de 6 :+ ) maar na verloop van tijd toch meer Chrome beginnen gebruiken omdat het echt wel sneller was. Sinds een aantal maanden terug MS, want die Chromium-based Edge vind ik wel erg prettig werken.

Opera heb ik een tijdje gebruikt toen ik nog Tribal Wars speelde, waar is de tijd. Mozilla heeft me echt nooit kunnen overtuigen, als je traag wil ervaren moet je vooral dit gebruiken.

Enig minpunt: op m'n Android gebruik ik Chrome dus wel handig dat m'n geschiedenis tussen die 2 syncte. Ik weet dat Edge bestaat voor Android, maar ik ben daar nogal autistisch is en houd de maker van het OS en de maker van een programma zoveel mogelijk gelijk.
+1SMGGM
@himlims_20 november 2020 20:21
Dat lijkt mij het lot van zoveel software :-/
De drang soms naar er alleen maar meer in te proppen (en soms eens helemaal niet relevant) hangt mij de keel uit. Je verhaal spreekt mij dan ook enorm aan, ik had vroeger Firefox (maar begon gewoon te traag te worden) en naar Opera gegaan. Die begon dan teveel "rommel" te bevatten dat mij niet boeide (en wat Chinese invloed) en dwong mij terug naar Firefox.
Op dit moment stoor ik mij nog niet aan hun extra's zoals Pocket en zijn de toevoegingen die ze doen relevant (de focus op meer privacy en security).

Kijk ik naar andere apps dan ben ik zelfs van bank gewisseld vanwege de hoop spam dat ze in hun app zitten te gooien. Wat boeien mij nu voetbaluitslagen, de mogelijkheid om te tanken of een deelauto bestellen in hun app. Echter het verhandelen van aandelen ontbreekt dan.

Het beste voorbeeld vind ik nog steeds Foxit reader. Ooit het lichtgewicht om PDF's te lezen, nu een kolos van aan applicatie en zwaarder dan Adobe reader zelf.
De maker zal precies "denken" dat dit nodig is om te overleven zeker? Met Foxit reader is het misschien wel nog waar want iedere browser heeft inmiddels een PDF reader ingebouwd.
0KoalaBear84
@himlims_20 november 2020 18:26
Haha. Ja, in het begin (natuurlijk) Internet Explorer, daarna tijdje Firefox, en 12 jaar geleden Chrome (nog ver voor de final), en sinds 15 januari naar Edge.
0desalniettemin
@himlims_20 november 2020 19:58
Nee altijd Firefox. Gebruiker sinds versie 1. Heb diverse geprobeerd, maar Firefox is en blijft mijn favoriet.
0m_roeling
@himlims_21 november 2020 12:26
Yep, zeker herkenbaar.

In het IE5 IE6 tijdperk was Mozilla Firefox een logische keuze, en ook Opera en zelfs een multi-tab browser als Maxthon. Chrome daarna is lang favoriete browser gebleven, daar konden de latere IE versies niets aan veranderen. Maar vooral het geheugengebruik van Chrome heeft me een paar maanden geleden toch verder doen kijken. En ik kwam (op Windows) toen uit op Edge. Het is precies zoals je beschrijft, nu weer die browser die sneller, snappier is dan zijn concurrenten.
Als developer op Ubuntu gebruik ik nog wel Google chrome, maar het grote wachten op de Unix versie van Edge is al begonnen ;) (is er al wel als dev-build, maar de sync optie werkt nog niet).
0Yisc
@himlims_21 november 2020 12:46
Werk nog steeds op IE11, maar heb ook Firefox, Chrome en natuurlijk Edge geïnstalleerd staan.
Daar waar IE11 niet meer voldoet, wijk ik uit naar FF of Chrome (afhankelijk van wat er nodig is).
Uiteindelijk zal Chrome wel mijn vaste stek gaan worden, aangezien ik daar op werk al een jaar mee moet werken en het eigenlijk wel bevalt.
+1Maulet
20 november 2020 17:00
Ik zou in 1e plaats zeggen: een browser-gigolo.

En ik zit tamelijk trouw aan Edge, sinds IE4 Maar heb laatste tijd ook meerdere andere voor diverse taken. Niet dat het moet. 8-)
0Alex3
@Maulet20 november 2020 23:12
Het lijkt me onwaarschijnlijk dat je tot 2015 IE4 gebruikt hebt. Toen verscheen Edge pas.
0Maulet
@Alex321 november 2020 13:09
Wat ik bedoel is dat ik sinds IE4 browsers van MS gebruik, met of zonder nieuwe naam. Ik kan me nog herrineren toen ik per post een CD-ROM met IE4 van MS kreeg :-P
+1L0g0ff
20 november 2020 22:09
Vanmiddag voor het eerst edge weggezet in een enterprise omgeving. Omdat het een test betrof heb ik alles even met reg sleutels goed gezet in de installatie. Maar edge moet je wel een beetje tweaken want er zit mij toch iets te veel bloadware in by default. Wat dat betreft kun je beter de enterprise Chrome versie uitrollen. Daar hoef je alleen de auto update voor uit te zetten en de audio sandbox uit te schakelen.

Wat ik heb moeten aanpassen is het volgende:
  • Disable Audio sandbox (citrix ding)
  • Autoimport andere browser settings uitgeschakeld
  • Disable default browser vraag
  • hide first run window
  • New tab op about:blank
  • startup homepage is new tab
  • disable promotional tab
  • disable sync
Dit alles om support vragen zo veel mogelijk te elimineren. Pas daarna had ik een beetje het idee dat het een beetje chrome achtig voelde. Erg leuk hoor zo'n MSN stream met lokaal nieuws maar daar zit je toch niet op te wachten. Dat leidt alleen maar af van waar je mee bezig wilde zijn.
0john43
22 november 2020 13:21
Ik gebruik al tijden Vivaldi samen met ddg als search engine. Beiden bevallen goed. Ook al omdat het eenvoudig instellen van thema's en wat je niet wilt zien of vinden vlot gaat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

