Microsoft heeft versie 87 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. Nieuw in versie 87, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer dat websites die niet werken in Internet Explorer en daar een foutmelding geven nu automatisch in Edge worden geopend. Verder kan de highlighter in pdf-documenten nu vanaf het toetsenbord worden aangestuurd en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het printen. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Automatic redirection for incompatible sites from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge . Starting with the Microsoft Edge 87 Stable update, public websites that show an incompatibility message on Internet Explorer will be automatically redirected to Microsoft Edge. To learn more and to configure this experience, see Redirecting incompatible sites.

Starting with Microsoft Edge version 87, kiosk mode features that will help enterprises around the privacy of user data will be enabled. These features will enable experiences such as clear the user data on exit, delete downloaded files and to reset the configured start experience after a specified amount of idle time. Learn more about how to Configure Microsoft Edge kiosk mode

Starting with Microsoft Edge version 87 enterprise users can also benefit from shopping in Edge. With Shopping features, Microsoft Edge helps users to find coupons and better prices while shopping online. Coupon experience is available with this update and price comparison will be released in upcoming updates for Microsoft Edge 87. This feature can be configured through EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled policy. See our Blog and Learn More about Microsoft Shopping.

ClickOnce is enabled by default in Microsoft Edge 87, which reduces the barriers for enterprises to deploy software and better align with Microsoft Edge Legacy browser behavior. Starting in Microsoft Edge 87, the ClickOnceEnabled policy's "Not configured" state will reflect the new default ClickOnce state of Enabled (as compared to the previous default state of Disabled).

The enterprise new tab page (NTP) integrates productivity with customizable, work-relevant feed content . The enterprise NTP blends the Office 365 productivity page we offer to users signed in with their work or school account with personalized, work-relevant company and industry feeds that are organized in a single page. Users will be able to recognize the familiar Office 365 content and Microsoft Search for Business powered by Bing. In addition, they can easily customize "My Feed" by choosing the most relevant content to them from the available content and modules for their organization. IT Administrators can control the News feed settings for their organization, including the selected industry for the Edge new tab page by going to Microsoft 365 admin center. Learn more

Privacy and Security: Support TLS Token Binding for policy-configured sites. TLS Token binding helps prevent token theft attacks to ensure that cookies can't be reused from a device other than the device upon which they were initially set. The use of TLS token binding requires setting the AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy and requires that the sites listed support this feature.

Keyboard support for highlighter on PDF files . Users can use their keyboard keys to highlight any text on a PDF.

Printing: Choose which side to flip on when printing on both sides. Users can choose to flip on the long side or the short side of a sheet when printing on both sides. Choose print rasterization mode for the enterprise. Control how Microsoft Edge prints to a non-PostScript printer on Windows. Sometimes print jobs on non-PostScript printers need to be rasterized to print correctly. The print options are "Full" and "Fast".

New policies Ten new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added. ConfigureFriendlyURLFormat - Configure the default paste format of URLs copied from Microsoft Edge, and determine if additional formats will be available to users.

EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled - Shopping in Microsoft Edge enabled.

HideInternetExplorerRedirectUXForIncompatibleSitesEnabled - Hide the one-time redirection dialog and the banner on Microsoft Edge.

KioskAddressBarEditingEnabled - Configure address bar editing for kiosk mode public browsing experience.

KioskDeleteDownloadsOnExit - Delete files downloaded as part of kiosk session when Microsoft Edge closes.

PasswordRevealEnabled - Enable Password reveal button.

RedirectSitesFromInternetExplorerPreventBHOInstall - Prevent install of the browser helper object (BHO) to redirect incompatible sites from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge.

RedirectSitesFromInternetExplorerRedirectMode - Redirect incompatible sites from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge.

SpeechRecognitionEnabled - Configure Speech Recognition.

WebCaptureEnabled - Enable web capture feature in Microsoft Edge. Deprecated Policy NewTabPageSetFeedType - Configure the Microsoft Edge new tab page experience. Obsoleted Policy EnableDeprecatedWebPlatformFeatures - Re-enable deprecated web platform features for a limited time.