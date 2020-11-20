Versie 20.0.2 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen sinds versie 20.0.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 20.0.2:
Changes in version 20.0.1:
- Inidicate preview availability in share api responses (server#23419)
- CalDavBackend: check if timerange is array before accessing (server#23563)
- Some emojis are in CHAR_CATEGORY_GENERAL_OTHER_TYPES (server#23575)
- Also expire share type email (server#23583)
- Only use index of mount point when it is there (server#23611)
- Only retry fetching app store data once every 5 minutes in case it fails (server#23633)
- Bring back the restore share button (server#23636)
- Fix updates of NULL appconfig values (server#23641)
- Fix sharing input placeholder for emails (server#23646)
- Use bigint for fileid in filecache_extended (server#23690)
- Enable theming background transparency (server#23699)
- Fix sharer flag on ldap:show-remnants when user owned more than a single share (server#23702)
- Make sure the function signatures of the backgroundjob match (server#23710)
- Check if array elements exist before using them (server#23713)
- Fix default quota display value in user row (server#23726)
- Use lib instead if core as l10n module in OC_Files (server#23727)
- Specify accept argument to avatar upload input field (server#23732)
- Save email as lower case (server#23733)
- Reset avatar cropper before showing (server#23736)
- Also run the SabreAuthInitEvent for the main server (server#23745)
- Type the \OCP\IUserManager::callForAllUsers closure with Psalm (server#23749)
- Type the \OCP\AppFramework\Services\IInitialState::provideLazyInitial… (server#23751)
- Don't overwrite the event if we use it later (server#23753)
- Inform the user when flow config data exceeds thresholds (server#23759)
- Type the \OCP\IUserManager::callForSeenUsers closure with Psalm (server#23763)
- Catch errors when closing file conflict dialog (server#23774)
- Document the backend registered events of LDAP (server#23779)
- Fetch the logger and system config once for all query builder instances (server#23787)
- Type the event dispatcher listener callables with Psalm (server#23789)
- Only run phpunit when "php" changed (server#23794)
- Remove bold font-weight and lower font-size for empty search box (server#23829)
- No need to check if there is an avatar available, because it is gener… (server#23846)
- Ensure filepicker list is empty before populating (server#23850)
- UserStatus: clear status message if message is null (server#23858)
- Fix grid view toggle in tags view (server#23874)
- Restrict query when searching for versions of trashbin files (server#23884)
- Fix potentially passing null to events where IUser is expected (server#23894)
- Make user status styles scoped (server#23899)
- Move help to separate stylesheet (server#23900)
- Add default font size (server#23902)
- Do not emit UserCreatedEvent twice (server#23917)
- Bearer must be in the start of the auth header (server#23924)
- Fix casting of integer and boolean on Oracle (server#23935)
- Skip already loaded apps in loadApps (server#23948)
- Fix repair mimetype step to not leave stray cursors (server#23950)
- Improve query type detection (server#23951)
- Fix iLike() falsely turning escaped % and _ into wildcards (server#23954)
- Replace some usages of OC_DB in OC\Share\* with query builder (server#23955)
- Use query builder instead of OC_DB in trashbin (server#23971)
- Fix greatest/least order for oracle (server#23975)
- Fix link share label placeholder not showing (server#23992)
- Unlock when promoting to exclusive lock fails (server#23995)
- Make sure root storage is valid before checking its size (server#23996)
- Use query builder instead of OC_DB in OC\Files\* (server#23998)
- Shortcut to avoid file system setup when generating the logo URL (server#24001)
- Remove old legacy scripts references (server#24004)
- Fix js search in undefined ocs response (server#24012)
- Don't leave cursors open (server#24033)
- Fix sharing tab state not matching resharing admin settings (server#24044)
- Run unit tests against oracle (server#24049)
- Use png icons in caldav reminder emails (server#24050)
- Manually iterate over calendardata when oracle is used (server#24058)
- Make is_user_defined nullable so we can store false on oracle (server#24079)
- Fix default internal expiration date enforce (server#24081)
- Register new command db:add-missing-primary-keys (server#24106)
- Convert the card resource to a string if necessary (server#24114)
- Don't throw on SHOW VERSION query (server#24147)
- Bump dompurify to 2.2.2 (server#24153)
- Set up FS before querying storage info in settings (server#24156)
- Fix default internal expiration date (server#24159)
- CircleId too short in some request (server#24178)
- Revert "circleId too short in some request" (server#24183)
- Missing level in ScopedPsrLogger (server#24212)
- Fix activity spinner on empty activity (activity#523)
- Add OCI github action (activity#528)
- Disable download button by default (files_pdfviewer#257)
- Feat/dependabot ga/stable20 (firstrunwizard#442)
- Fix loading notifications without a message on oracle (notifications#796)
- Do not setup appdata in constructor to avoid errors causing the whole instance to stop working (text#1105)
- Bump eslint-plugin-standard from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2 (text#1125)
- Bump sass-loader from 10.0.1 to 10.0.5 (text#1134)
- Bump webpack from 4.44.1 to 4.44.2 (text#1140)
- Bump dependencies to version in range (text#1164)
- Validate link on click (text#1166)
- Add migration to fix oracle issues with the database schema (text#1177)
- Bump cypress from 4.12.1 to 5.1.0 (text#1179)
- Fix URL escaping of shared files (viewer#681)
- Fix component click outside and cleanup structure (viewer#684)
- Add mount point to quota warning message (server#23170)
- Dont hold a transaction during the move to trash (server#23185)
- Fix dashboard rendering if accessibility app is disabled (server#23192)
- Fix legacy update notifications (server#23195)
- Fix the user email issue while creating a user (server#23203)
- Make BeforeTemplateRenderedEvent aware of the actual response (server#23205)
- Fix array to string conversion on event search (server#23207)
- Also check the path based mimetype for flow rule checks (server#23211)
- Allow configuring the activity update interval of token (server#23213)
- Don't influence toastify errors and always use white (server#23216)
- Only run the query to get the account data once (server#23220)
- Fix appid in translation (server#23235)
- Use the correct l10n for activities (server#23254)
- Make sure getUsersFavoritingObject can be run without a user (server#23256)
- Fix sidebar updateTabs method (server#23271)
- Fix the user remove from group in UI (server#23281)
- Fix dashboard statuses sort (server#23288)
- Fix database password visibility toggle (server#23336)
- Add template typing to the QBMapper (server#23375)
- Add Psalm type for the bootstrap registration context (server#23383)
- Fix adminpass strengthify margin (server#23384)
- Fix typo 'shared' (server#23388)
- Expose CLOUD federation for local users in the recent addressbook (server#23390)
- Stop transfer of ownership between same users (server#23395)
- VersioningTest.php:729 is unreliable and should be disabled (server#23403)
- Encode requesttoken for logout url in auto logout (server#23420)
- Fix undefined index and consequential damages in versions code (server#23422)
- Allow using saved login credentials for notify (server#23426)
- Add option to disable notify self check (server#23438)
- Annotate IContainer so Psalm knows what resove and query return (server#23446)
- Fix app sidebar mountpoint (server#23458)
- Bump @nextcloud/vue to 2.6.9 (server#23466)
- Add psalm types for the migration schema closure (server#23472)
- Remove posix_getpwuid and compare only userid (server#23473)
- Use own psalm instead of a global one (server#23480)
- Add psalm types for the event dispatcher (server#23491)
- SharedMountTest.php:367 is unreliable (server#23498)
- Provide log statements for SCSS cache (server#23503)
- SCSSCacher - Lock should not be removed (server#23510)
- Clear cached app config while waiting for the SCSSCache lock to return (server#23513)
- Fixes potential passing of null to getUserGroupIds (server#23514)
- Add local version of escapeHTML (server#23548)
- LDAP: when nesting is not enabled, the group filter can be applied right away (server#23570)
- Disable unreliable app-files.feature:108 (server#23621)
- Disable unreliable app-files-sharing.feature:338 (server#23622)
- Set current user when parsing activities for digest (activity#507)
- Fix mail table columns to match the activity table (activity#511)
- Fix the comments added to the activity table (activity#515)
- GetUsersFavoritingObject is moved to the manager (activity#517)
- Remove close button (files_pdfviewer#244)
- Update phpunit.yml (files_pdfviewer#245)
- Hide the download button by default (files_pdfviewer#247)
- Better debug output on public pages (files_pdfviewer#249)
- Pass preview availability too (photos#510)
- FIx loading speed of dashboard by loading the data async (recommendations#307)
- Fix Memory (#240) (serverinfo#245)
- Fix num_shares_link_no_password for NC >= 15 (serverinfo#247)
- Fix FreeBSD Interface Exception (serverinfo#252)
- Fix player controls on Firefox (viewer#627)
- Make div display: none (viewer#629)
- Fix theming chaining (viewer#633)
- Fix cypress branch (viewer#643)