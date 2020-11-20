Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 20.0.2

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 20.0.2 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen sinds versie 20.0.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 20.0.2: Changes in version 20.0.1:
Nextcloud screenshot
Versienummer 20.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Bestandsgrootte 135,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-11-2020 15:38
66 • submitter: Gieltje

20-11-2020 • 15:38

66 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

03-12 Nextcloud 23.0.0 31
11-11 Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1 10
30-09 Nextcloud 20.0.13 / 21.0.5 / 22.2.0 15
06-08 Nextcloud 20.0.12 / 21.0.4 / 22.1.0 28
07-07 Nextcloud 22.0.0 17
05-'21 Nextcloud Desktop 3.2.2 5
05-'21 Nextcloud 21.0.2 8
02-'21 Nextcloud 21.0.0 54
02-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.7 27
01-'21 Nextcloud 18.0.14 / 19.0.8 / 20.0.6 24
Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (66)

+2The Zep Man

20 november 2020 15:43
Een standaard bugfix release. Heb hem al draaien.

Vergeet niet altijd na elke upgrade even met het adminaccount in te loggen en de instellingen te bekijken. Er komen wel eens suggesties langs voor verbeteringen, zoals updates voor de database die je handmatig uit moet voeren met Nextcloud's occ tool (omdat ze wel eens veel tijd kunnen kosten). Voer ook de Nextcloud Security Scan uit om de meestvoorkomende configuratiefouten m.b.t. beveiliging op te sporen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 20 november 2020 15:44]

0himlims_
@The Zep Man20 november 2020 15:51
zon cloud maak je toch niet direct toegankelijk via internet? gooi je toch een vpn tussen? of hoe moet die nextcloud scan jouw bakkie controlleren?
+2beun92
@himlims_20 november 2020 16:01
"zon cloud" is gemaakt om direct te benaderen vanuit het internet. Natuurlijk wel op een server die dichtgetimmerd (Hardening) is en up2date. VPN ertussen is leuk maar heel onpraktisch. Ik maak geregeld een gedeelde map aan met familie en vrienden om foto's te delen. Ieder eigen login, weekend voor x periode en bij 2 foutieve logins account op slot en mail naar mij. Ik heb geen zin om bij iedereen telkens VPN in te stellen en daar ondersteuning op te bieden om alleen maar foto's te delen.
+1atomos
@himlims_20 november 2020 16:11
Op zich is het helemaal geen probleem om nextcloud 24/7 online te hebben..
Hier draait Nextcloud (fail2ban en regio acces) achter een reverse-proxy.
Ik had eerst Nextcloud rechtstreeks achter de router hangen.. en nu achter de reverse-proxy is het een stuk rustiger geworden.
+1Hydranet
@atomos20 november 2020 18:17
Wat maakt het dat het rustiger word wanneer je nextcloud achter een reverse proxy hangt?
+1dycell
@Hydranet20 november 2020 19:28
Via een reverse proxy kun je extra controle uitvoeren op de data die naar de Nextcloud doos heen gaat. Zoals hij al aangeeft wordt er op regio gecontroleerd voor toegang wordt verleend waarna fail2ban actie kan ondernemen als er gebruteforced wordt. Het is even wel een aanname maar ik neem aan dat dit op de reverse proxy gebeurd. Dan heb je namelijk al je sites direct van extra veiligheid voorzien.

Het grootste voordeel van een reverse proxy is namelijk dat je meerdere sites achter 1 IP adres kunt hangen.
0Hydranet
@dycell20 november 2020 20:16
Bedankt voor je reactie, ja dat deel begrijp ik maar ik ben wel benieuwd hoe die regio check gedaan word op de reverse proxy. Je kan ook prima zonder reverse proxy meerdere websites op 1 ip adres draaien dat doet ik nu ook vanaf mijn ziggo verbinding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 20 november 2020 20:23]

0dycell
@Hydranet20 november 2020 20:25
Ik gebruik bijvoorbeeld docker en dan heb je aparte 'machines' draaien voor verschillende doeleinden.

Mijn work-in-progress project is om een let-encrypt reverse proxy te draaien met een wildcard certificaat. die verzorgt HTTPS voor alle subdomein websites (bijvoorbeeld een wordpress, home assistance en nextcloud docker instance op verschillende poorten). Op dat moment heb ik nog maar 1 administratief punt. Een vervolg stap zou inspectie en beveiliging zijn zoals atomos mogelijk doet.

TL;DR als je zaken wil opsplitsen heb je een splitser/load balancer nodig. Dan draai je alles echt apart en beveiliging werkt in lagen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 20 november 2020 20:26]

0Hydranet
@dycell20 november 2020 20:44
Ja op die manier zie ik inderdaad wel het nut van een reserve proxy, dat is het deel wat ik even miste. Ik moet zelf ook nog is een keer met docker aan de gang, alleen heeft het geen haast voor mijn thuis setup omdat het verder prima draait voor waar ik het gebruik was gewoon nieuwsgierig hoe dat nou bij iemand anders in elkaar zit :)
0dycell
@Hydranet20 november 2020 20:49
Haha, laten we ook eerlijk zijn, het is niet echt dat zulke zaken bij een normaal iemand thuis draaien.
Verder zijn het ook maar even aannames. Zo ben ik er mee bezig maar ik kan natuurlijk niet zeggen dat atomos er ook zo diep in zit :+
+1kevinr1
@himlims_20 november 2020 15:58
Je kan hem toch ook tijdelijk opengooien, alleen voor de scan.
Of het IP whitelisten waarvan de scan wordt uitgevoerd.

We leven in IT-land eh, er zijn meerdere wegen naar Rome.
+1Gieltje
@himlims_20 november 2020 16:08
De scan doet enkel checken op versienr en of je webserver de correcte veiligheids regels hanteerd, ook iets als Mod-Security kan hierin bijdragen.
+1GeroldM

@himlims_20 november 2020 17:02
Draai je een webserver? Dan draai je in essentie al een nextcloud instantie.

NextCloud is namelijk een schil over functionaliteit welke standaard in het HTTP protocol is opgenomen. Deze functionaliteit heet: WebDAV

Net zoals GoogleDrive, OneDrive, Dropbox enz., enz. ook schillen zijn voor deze functionaliteit.

En zoals @beun92 al aangeeft, limieten aan het aantal inlogpogingen, minimale rechten toekenning enz. maken het al stukken veiliger. 2FA is als extensie te installeren en zo zijn er nog een heleboel zaken meer.

Heb zelf ook een NextCloud instantie draaien en moet zeggen dat het toch behoorlijk handig is.
+1Hydranet
@The Zep Man20 november 2020 16:59
Ik draai het zelf ook, verder prima product als je zorgt dat je de beveiliging op orde houd. Ik hield altijd de "Security & setup warnings" (onder Overview wanneer je als admin ingelogd bent) als richtlijn voor mijn security up-to-date te houden. Deze Officiële Nextcloud Security Scan kende ik nog niet dus ik ga deze zeker opslaan in mijn favorieten, bedankt voor het delen!
+1dycell
@The Zep Man20 november 2020 19:31
Goed advies en nette service van Nextcloud.
Het is mooi om te zien dat ze niet de fouten maken die vele andere open-source projecten een slechte reputatie hebben gegeven.
+2Jazco2nd

20 november 2020 17:17
Als het je alleen om file management en delen gaat (Dropbox/Google/OneDrive alternatief), kijk dan vooral eens naar FileRun.

Megasnel, soepel, niet bloated met features. Qua snelheid kan NextCloud hier niet aan tippen. Verder is het wel uitgebreid qua file cloud features.

Voor personal use max 10 user accounts. Je kan ook guest accounts maken en natuurlijk files delen met anderen via link.

Grootste voordeel is dat je ook prima andere manieren kan gebruiken om je bestanden te bewerken/uploaden zoals SFTP, WebDAV of zelfs Syncthing voor syncen, zonder dat FileRun zijn database moet updaten. Je hebt gewoon altijd direct toegang tot de realtime staat van je drive. Geen gedoe.
Ik gebruik dan ook Syncthing om mijn telefoon backups en foto's in sync te houden met mijn server, binnen een map op de server die weer aan mijn FileRun account is gekoppeld.
+1maartenlambrech
@Jazco2nd20 november 2020 19:34
Ik ben ook erg te spreken over FileRun.
Het werkt véél vlotter dan NextCloud, en is erg gebruiksvriendelijk.
Ondanks de snelheid is het ook meer uitgebreid dan je op 't eerste zicht zou denken.
Draait perfect op een Raspberry Pi.
+1Jazco2nd

@maartenlambrech20 november 2020 20:03
Het werkt idd goed. Ik gebruik het via Docker inclusief ElasticSearch.
Enige wat bij mij nog niet werkt is OnlyOffice Documentserver. Dat je in de FileRun web versie gewoon een document kan bewerken (zoals Google docs of Office Online).

De OnlyOffice Community docker image werkt prima achter https. De directe link daarheen laat dat ook zien.

Als ik in FileRun op een document rechtermuisknop klik en Open With OnlyOffice kies, opent hij ook netjes een nieuw tab en zie ik dat de OnlyOffice interface wordt geladen, maar geen document. Alleen een "Unknown Error" en helemaal niets in log files..
Dit maakt het onmogelijk om te debuggen..

Dit zou wel de kers op de homeserver taart zijn voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 20 november 2020 20:04]

+1iTec
@Jazco2nd21 november 2020 08:15
Wellicht mis ik iets maar ben eens gaan kijken op de site van Filerun maar de laatste changelog is van 2019.

Komt op mij over dat dit niet heel levend meer is, laat staan dat er nog patches uitkomen tbv o.a. security.

Wellicht is de site niet meer bijgewerkt?

Lijkt mij wel een interessant product namelijk voor mijn doeleinden.
+1Jazco2nd

@iTec21 november 2020 12:37
Hoe dat zit weet ik niet, maar op het forum (feedback.filerun.com) is Vlad van Customer Support, je kan het aan hem vragen. Maar volgens mij zijn er regelmatig bugfixes.
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Jazco2nd20 november 2020 21:51
De gratis versie van Filerun staat slechts 3 (niet 10) accounts toe en dat is net te weinig om hem binnen de familie te gebruiken. Jammer, want het werkt inderdaad voor wat eenvoudig filesharing en cloudopslag net allemaal wat vlotter dan Nextcloud.
0Jazco2nd

@Drobanir20 november 2020 21:58
Check de homepage nog eens. Staat duidelijk 10 :)
In het prijs overzicht staat 3. Je moet na installatie, eerste keer dat je inlogt je installatie registeren (dan heb je een licentie key).
Vervolgens mail je ze (staat ergens gehint op de homepage) en moet je een upgrade uitvoeren. Klaar.

Let wel op: je licentie is aan je domeinnaam gekoppeld.Als je dus een ander domeinnaam kiest in de toekomst, zit je weer op 3 of je moet een nieuwe registratie proberen.
Auteur0Drobanir
@Jazco2nd21 november 2020 08:03
Vaag. Ik heb een "license key in use" en maar 3 users.
0Jazco2nd

@Drobanir21 november 2020 12:35
Heb je dan bovenstaande al gedaan? :)

homepage quote
A priceless experience
You are welcome to use FileRun for both personal and commercial purposes, at no cost.
For personal/family use (up to 10 users), or for registered non-profit organizations,
contact us with your FileRun installation URL and we'll do our best to accommodate your usage, at no cost.
En hierboven heb ik de stappen voor je uiteengezet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 21 november 2020 12:38]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@Jazco2nd21 november 2020 15:08
Ik heb ze vanochtend een bericht gestuurd, laten we kijken of ze reageren. Het is nu natuurlijk weekeinde, dus even afwachten. Bedankt voor de tip in ieder geval.
+2fuzzyduck
20 november 2020 21:29
Ik draai de mijn al enige tijd met veel plezier. Auto upload vanaf mobieltjes. Online onlyoffice documenten editen. Audio voor onderweg met een app cloudbeats. Kalender draait voor ons allemaal, contacten idem.

Updaten gaat al heel lang zonder problemen.

https://www.c-rieger.de/
Hier heb ik HEEL VEEL aan gehad.
+1Jazco2nd

@fuzzyduck20 november 2020 22:37
Tegenwoordig hoeft dat toch niet meer? Gewoon een Docker Compose script draaien en die laadt een volledig geïnstalleerde image in.
+1fuzzyduck
@Jazco2nd21 november 2020 19:31
Ik ben misschien nog een beetje old school dan. Ik draai een dedicated Ubuntu server vm op esxi alleen voor nextcloud, naast andere vm's natuurlijk. Altijd handig om bij een mislukte hobbyactie een backup terug te zetten van een nacht er voor. Ook gebruik ik snapshots voorafgaand aan een apt upgrade of dus een NC upgrade.

Docker gebruik ik wel maar dat voor een torrent / nieuwsgroepen cliënt etc.
+1DeadMetal
20 november 2020 15:45
Ik gebruik sinds kort o.a. Nextcloud, omdat ik wat minder afhankelijk van Googles diensten wil zijn.
Ik weet het nog niet of ik het wat vind. De installatie via de web installer was super eenvoudig.

Maar:
- mijn uit Google Calendar geëxporteerde kalender, werd maar voor een zeer klein deel geïmporteerd in de calendar app in Nextcloud. Ik zag geen foutmeldingen in het log.
- mijn uit Google geëxporteerde contacten werden wel allemaal geïmporteerd, maar bij diverse ontbrak het mailadres of telefoonnummer

/edit:
- updaten van apps lukt
- updaten naar 20.0.2 mislukt vanuit de webinterface. De foutmelding ben ik vergeten te noteren, het ging mis bij de stap na de backup-stap. Iets met file integrity. Als ik nu, enkele uren later, het updateproces nogmaals wil starten, staat er: 'Step 5 is currently in process. Please reload this page later.'

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeadMetal op 20 november 2020 18:30]

+2The Zep Man

@DeadMetal20 november 2020 16:08
Maar:
- mijn uit Google Calendar geëxporteerde kalender, werd maar voor een zeer klein deel geïmporteerd in de calendar app in Nextcloud. Ik zag geen foutmeldingen in het log.
- mijn uit Google geëxporteerde contacten werden wel allemaal geïmporteerd, maar bij diverse ontbrak het mailadres of telefoonnummer
Ik heb geen ervaring met export/import uit Google, maar wat je kan proberen is om een alternatieve weg te bewandelen. Installeer bijvoorbeeld Thunderbird en de benodigde extensies om zowel contacten en de kalenders vanuit Google uit te lezen, en om deze weer in Nextcloud te importeren. Mogelijk werkt dat beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 20 november 2020 17:04]

+1Cerberus_tm
@DeadMetal20 november 2020 17:37
Oei! Dat is wel zeer ernstig. Ik heb hier ook over nagedacht, wil eigenlijk van Google weg; maar het moet wel 100% betrouwbaar zijn. Dank voor de info.
+1rbr320
@Cerberus_tm20 november 2020 19:04
Ik zou ondanks @DeadMetal zijn ervaring Nextcloud toch wel als 100% betrouwbaar willen bestempelen, en hij zelf hopelijk ook. Betrouwbaar betekend niet dat je nooit onderhoud hoeft te plegen. Ik heb vandaag zelf ook geupdate en had wat kleine problemen tijdens het updaten via de webinterface.

In eerste instantie wilde ik een update doen van 19.0.4 naar 19.0.5 (het 'stable' kanaal vond blijkbaar de tijd nog niet rijp voor versie 20) en liep ik tegen dezelfde melding aan als @DeadMetal alleen bij een stap 4, het downloaden. Na een kwartiertje wachten en een paar keer refreshen loste dit zichzelf op en kon ik gewoon verder klikken.

Daarna heb ik toch maar een update naar versie 20.0.2 geforceerd en dat ging wederom mis bij het downloaden. Toen ben ik uiteindelijk maar even van de webinterface af gestapt, want die gebruik ik alleen maar uit gemakzucht. Met het 'occ' commando, wat Nextcloud zijn php maintenance script is, ging de update verder probleemloos en werden ook de apps die via de webinterface niet meteen geupdate konden worden keurig mee genomen. Dit commando heb je ook nodig als er na een update wijzigingen gedaan moeten worden in de database.
+1DeadMetal
@rbr32020 november 2020 19:57
Dank je. Mijn mislukte upgrade moest ik fixen/annuleren via het commando (vanuit de nextcloud-hoofdmap):
sudo -u www-data php occ maintenance:repair (nextcloud draait binnen Apache bij mij als user www-data)

Vervolgens:
cd updater
sudo -u www-data php updater.phar

Daarna draaide ik wel succesvol v20.0.2. De statuspagina toonde een melding over missende forgein keys in de database en de melding dat ik daarvoor occ db:add-missing-primary-keys moest draaien
Dus tenslotte:
cd .. (terug naar de hoofdmap van Nextcloud)
sudo -u www-data php occ db:add-missing-primary-keys
+1rbr320
@DeadMetal20 november 2020 21:06
Ik heb vrijwel exact hetzelfde gedaan, met als enige verschil dat ik achter Nginx draai in plaats van Apache, maar de user is op Ubuntu evengoed www-data.

Zonder de bedoeling om neerbuigend te doen naar anderen wil ik wel zeggen dat als je denkt dat je niet in staat bent om de bovenstaande stappen uit te voeren, die stuk voor stuk en tot op de letter op de webpagina of in de uitvoer van de hulpcommando's beschreven staan, dan is het zelf draaien en onderhouden van een Nextcloud instance waarschijnlijk niet voor jou. In zo'n geval moet je misschien op zoek naar een hosted oplossing of bij de diensten van Google, Apple of Microsoft blijven.
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32022 november 2020 00:45
Inderdaad draai ik zelf geen instance: ik gebruik gratis Nextcloud bij Pixel X en Spry Servers. Dan zijn al die commando's niet mogelijk, neem ik aan?

Verder had ik kort geleden nog een probleem bij het updaten van Nextcloud bij Pixel X: ik moest per se updaten van Pixel X, gewoon via een paar knoppen op de web service, maar ik kreeg een foutmelding, en Nextcloud deed het helemaal meer. Ik denk dat het misschien een fout van Pixel X zelf was, want na een paar weken kon ik uiteindelijk wel weer updaten, en nu doet hij het weer. Maar betrouwbaar komt het allemaal niet over. Echt heel jammer dat mijn gratis Stack ermee gaat stoppen.
0rbr320
@Cerberus_tm22 november 2020 13:01
Inderdaad draai ik zelf geen instance: ik gebruik gratis Nextcloud bij Pixel X en Spry Servers. Dan zijn al die commando's niet mogelijk, neem ik aan?
Geen idee, ik heb daar geen ervaring mee maar ik vermoed inderdaad van niet. Als ze zo'n service gratis aanbieden willen ze natuurlijk voorkomen dat het echt mis gaat, en met het 'occ' commando kan je ook dingen echt stuk maken.
Verder had ik kort geleden nog een probleem bij het updaten van Nextcloud bij Pixel X: ik moest per se updaten van Pixel X, gewoon via een paar knoppen op de web service, maar ik kreeg een foutmelding, en Nextcloud deed het helemaal meer. Ik denk dat het misschien een fout van Pixel X zelf was, want na een paar weken kon ik uiteindelijk wel weer updaten, en nu doet hij het weer. Maar betrouwbaar komt het allemaal niet over.
Als het een managed service is moeten zij wat mij betreft zorgen dat alles naar behoren werkt. Dus zelfs als dit onder water een fout in Nextcloud was dan nog vind ik de oorzaak hiervan bij PixelX of Spry liggen.
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32023 november 2020 02:17
Misschien weet jij dit: bij Spry lijk ik veel minder rechten te hebben (zoals ik ook zou verwachten). Maar bij Pixel X kan ik gebruikers aanmaken en allemaal systeeminstellingen beheren; ook staat er, in de Windows-client, steeds een ander (groot) getal voor maximale opslagruimte, nu b.v. 618 GB, terwijl ik officieel 5 GB gratis zou moeten hebben.
0rbr320
@Cerberus_tm24 november 2020 13:09
Geen idee, ik heb met beide aanbieders geen ervaring. Ik draai mijn eigen Nextcloud op een VPS bij Digital Ocean. Waarschijnlijk is de schijfruimte die jij zit bij Pixel X de totale hoeveelheid vrije ruimte op de gedeelde host waar je op draait. De 5GB die je dan maximaal tot je beschikking hebt gaat waarschijnlijk door middel van een diskquotum, waar Nextcloud geen weet van heeft.
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32024 november 2020 17:07
O, aha. Maar is het dan niet gek dat Pixel X met een diskquotum werkt, en Spry met een limiet die wel door Nextcloud gezien wordt?
0rbr320
@Cerberus_tm24 november 2020 23:23
Dat is vanuit het perspectief van de gebruiker inderdaad wel vreemd en het misschien waard om in een support ticket eens een vraag over te stellen.
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32025 november 2020 04:08
Hmm ik lijk onbeperkt bestanden te kunnen synchroniseren. Hier heb ik er al 12 GB opstaan terwijl mijn limiet 5 GB zou moeten zijn:
https://i.imgur.com/9Te9cou.jpg
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32022 november 2020 00:41
Ik schrok vooral heel erg van dit wat hij zei:
- mijn uit Google Calendar geëxporteerde kalender, werd maar voor een zeer klein deel geïmporteerd in de calendar app in Nextcloud. Ik zag geen foutmeldingen in het log.
- mijn uit Google geëxporteerde contacten werden wel allemaal geïmporteerd, maar bij diverse ontbrak het mailadres of telefoonnummer
Agenda en contacten moeten voor mij echt 100% betrouwbaar zijn.
0rbr320
@Cerberus_tm22 november 2020 13:05
Mee eens. Ik heb zelf nog geen moeite gedaan om te de-Googlen en mijn agenda en contacten over te zetten naar mijn Nextcloud. Als ik dat doe en het gaat mis dan zal ik aan je denken en mijn ervaringen laten weten. Tot nu toe deel ik slechts een agenda op de Nextcloud met mijn vrouw, maar dat gaat vlekkeloos en het instellen op haar iPhone ging zelfs makkelijker dan op Android, omdat je op iOS er geen extra app voor nodig hebt (DAVx5 of iets vergelijkbaars). iOS snapt WebDAV namelijk gewoon native.
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32023 november 2020 02:04
Dank!

Het is natuurlijk belangrijk als alles goed gaat met agenda en contacten die nieuw aangemaakt zijn voor Nextcloud. Maar overzetting van bestaande ook.
0rbr320
@Cerberus_tm24 november 2020 13:12
Correct over zetten is zeker belangrijk, maar is natuurlijk niet in het belang van de partij waar je bij weg gaat. Het kan dus best zijn dan in de export van Google Calendar iets vreemds zit dat technisch volgens de standaard is, maar Nextcloud bij het importeren niet goed afhandelt. Het is een beetje tin foil hat denken om te zeggen dat dit expres gebeurd, maar je weet nooit. Zoals gezegd heb ik hier nog niets mee gedaan, dus ik heb me ook nog niet verdiept in de details.
0Cerberus_tm
@rbr32024 november 2020 17:08
Ja, dat kan inderdaad... lastig beslissen voor de gebruiker.
+1guillaume
@DeadMetal20 november 2020 18:27
Klopt, dat werkt niet altijd naar behoren. Zoals @The Zep Man al suggereert, probeer het via Thunderbird of probeer 't in kleinere stapjes (breek de geëxporteerde bestanden op).
+1henrickus
20 november 2020 15:53
Installatie niet erg moeilijk maar draai deze onder TrueNAS en jonge jonge, wat is dit traag....
Komt niet in de buurt van andere cloud oplossingen.
Als je bestanden wilt opvragen dan is deze echt wel ff bezig.

Heb alles redelijk standaard ingesteld..... wordt er een beetje moedeloos van dat het niet vooruit te branden is. Laat nu iedere avond een reboot uitvoeren van TrueNAS zodat het allemaal weer een beetje soepel draait.
+1beun92
@henrickus20 november 2020 16:04
Nextcloud leunt behoorlijk op SQL. Ik heb in het begin ook enorm veel performance problemen gehad en van alles geprobeerd. Uit eindelijk bleek nextcloud prima te werken maar MySQL was gewoon enorm traag. Dat was trouwens wel in docker en gewoon foutieve configuratie.
+1scholtnp
@beun9220 november 2020 19:03
Ik dacht dat je Nextcloud ook met postgreSQL kon draaien? Met Matrix had ik de ervaring dat postgreSQL vlotter werkte dan de default MySql.
0henrickus
@scholtnp24 november 2020 08:34
Volgens mij maakt Nextcloud gebruik van MariaDB en niet van MySQL?
+1Gieltje
@henrickus20 november 2020 16:07
Denk dat er dan iets mis is met de implementatie van TrueNAS, heb deze op een 7W cpu'tje lopen (tezamen met de nodige andere services), en het is eigenlijk altijd vlot.
Zorg dat je dingen als php-fpm, memcache en redis hebt geconfigureerd, scheelt aanzienlijk.
0henrickus
@Gieltje24 november 2020 08:33
Zal eens gaan zoeken waar dat zit en wat ik eraan kan configureren.
Vanuit Truenas is deze geinstalleerd, dus ga er eigenlijk vanuit dat deze optimaal is.
Heb je ergens een beschrijving wat de beste instellingen zijn
0Gieltje
@henrickus24 november 2020 09:45
https://docs.nextcloud.co...aching_configuration.html
Hoe je php-fpm aan de gang krijgt op TrueNAS heb ik zo geen idee van (wel echt een aanrader).

Uiteindelijk (als je het geheugen er voor hebt) is een combi van redis en memcache het snelste:

'memcache.local' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\APCu',
'memcache.locking' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\Redis',
'redimemcache.distributed' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\Redis',
'redis' =>
array (
'host' => '/tmp/redis.sock',
'port' => 0,
'timeout' => 1.5,
'dbindex' => 1,
),
+1phizzie
@henrickus20 november 2020 16:12
Wat voor hardware gebruik je? Mijn installatie staat op een ouder servertje maar is voldoende werkbaar. Indexing is wel een dingetje wanneer je regelmatig nieuwe content neerzet.
Al met al heb ik zelf liever een private afgeschermde omgeving die wat trager is dan een relatief snelle die niet zo netjes met mijn gegevens omgaat.

Verder is de volgende support pagina wel handig (het getal zul je naar 20 moeten zetten voor de laatste versie):
https://docs.nextcloud.co...lation/server_tuning.html
0henrickus
@phizzie24 november 2020 08:31
Ik draai het in ESXi 2cpu's en 8 GB geheugen en ik draai op dit moment op versie 20.
Ik heb na de update van Freenas naar truenas Nextcloud opnieuw geinstalleerd. Kreeg deze met geen mogelijkheid geupdate naar de laatste versie.
De installatie gebeurd bijna automatisch vanuit Truenas (en ook vanuit Freenas).

Zal de support eens doorspitten of daar nog iets aan te tunen valt zodat performance beter wordt
0phizzie
@henrickus24 november 2020 09:27
Op zich zou daar helemaal niks mis mee moeten zijn, 8Gb is meer dan voldoende, 2 core ook voor het genereren van plaatjes en previews.
Hier draait het 'direct op hardware', maar is er in het begin wel wat tuning nodig geweest. Ook de opmerking van @edtamarin is relevant; Redis staat vaak al geinstalleerd op je OS, is echter niet geconfigureerd. Ook PHP mag wat getuned worden (meer toegestaan geheugen, misschien andere cachewaarden). Als het veel kleine bestanden en veel mappen is, is het vaker een issue, daar kunnen niet veel indexers mee overweg. Wellicht ook de reden waarom je ZFS hebt, als ik het goed onthouden heb?

Professioneel kan ik mededelen dat heel vaak software 'out of the box' niet goed ingesteld is voor jouw specifieke toepassing. Het helpt met dit project van Nextcloud dat geforked is van OwnCloud ook niet; je ziet nog veel referenties naar bijvoorbeeld 'OCC' terugkomen of een instelling die OC_ZZZ heet. Dat is allemaal legacy van de OwnCloud fork. Een deel tuning instellingen komen ook uit die periode en zijn na migratie niet goed bijgewerkt qua documentatie.
+1edtamarin
@henrickus20 november 2020 16:25
Ik installeerde Nextcloud een week geleden of zo en had dezelfde probleem gehad. Ik raad je aan om de Preview Generator app te installeren en Redis-cache te configureren.

Ik gebruik het voor o.a. heel veel foto's die ik uit Google heeft gehaald. Met previews en caching draait het wel sneller. Pas op alleen dat je de preview manager goed configureert, anders kan het heel veel van je diskspace gebruiken.
0henrickus
@edtamarin24 november 2020 08:40
Ga deze bekijken. In mijn geval gaat het met name om heel veel (kleine bestanden en heel veel mappen)
Deze worden opgehaald via 'externe storage' vanuit Truenas.

Ik zal ook kijken naar de Redis-Cache (geen idee wat het moge zijn :) )
+1Jazco2nd

@henrickus20 november 2020 16:43
Als het je alleen om file management en delen gaat (Dropbox/Google/OneDrive alternatief), kijk dan vooral eens naar FileRun.

Megasnel, soepel, niet bloated met features. Qua snelheid kan NextCloud hier niet aan tippen. Verder is het wel uitgebreid qua file cloud features.

Voor personal use max 10 user accounts. Je kan ook guest accounts maken en natuurlijk files delen met anderen via link.
0henrickus
@Jazco2nd24 november 2020 08:41
Die ken ik niet, zal daar eens een blik op gaan werpen. Het gaat mij om file management en deze (veilig) kunnen delen in een cloud.
+1WeiserMaster
@henrickus20 november 2020 21:06
Ik had mijn Nextcloud ook eerst op FreeNAS draaien, lijkt erop dat er iets niet helemaal goed gaat i.c.m. ZFS. Redis, Memcache etc hielpen, maar niet veel.
Ik heb de data storage van de NAS op locale SSD opslag gezet (ook ZFS, maar op Proxmox) als een externe virtuele schijf. Nu is het weer snel.
ZFS "tweaks" zoals atime en sync uitzetten hielpen niet echt veel.
MySQL was al die tijd op een losse LXC container, en daar heb ik geen issues mee.
+1inhico
20 november 2020 16:25
Uit nieuwsgierigheid (en (als beginneling nadenkend over inrichting thuisnetwerk): wat is het verschil tussen iets als Nextcloud op een server in het thuisnetwerk en het draaien van een fileserver? Even ervanuitgaande dat toegang via internet niet nodig is.
+1MarnickS
@inhico20 november 2020 16:37
Nextcloud heeft heel veel addons, zoals bijvoorbeeld voor videobellen, een volwaardige tekst/presentatie/spreadsheet editor, een kalender, contacten, continu locatie tracking op je telefoon (zoals Google ook in Maps heeft zitten), password managers en nog veel meer.

En als je hem wel toegankelijk via internet zou maken kun je ook bestanden en mappen delen en bijvoorbeeld samenwerken in documenten zoals dat ook in bijvoorbeeld Office of de Google suite kan.
+1Storm-Fox
20 november 2020 16:27
Weet iemand hoe ik mijn synology versie het beste kan upgraden naar deze release?
+1Matthijz98
20 november 2020 16:49
Ik heb dit recentelijk geïnstalleerd met een digital ocean space als backend en werkt als een trein. En super flexibel omdat spaces automatisch mee schalen.

