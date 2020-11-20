Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.8.2

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 16.8 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Versie 16.8 voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 5.0 toe. In versie 16.8.2 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issued Addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.8.2:
  • Fixed for optimization bug in loops.
  • Fixed internal compiler error in implementation of guaranteed copy elision (C++17 feature).
  • Fixed build perf regression for large uses of anonymous types.
  • Resolved an issue where a gold bar with the message "Specified argument was out of the range of valid values" would appear when editing C# code.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a MissingMethodException when building a project that had T4 templates.
  • Fixes an issue where the search in the New Project Dialog could return zero results.

Versienummer 16.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

20-11-2020 15:27
Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (4)

+1joost00719
20 november 2020 15:36
Sinds de update naar 16.8 werkt er heel veel niet (goed) meer.
Sommige extensies werken niet meer en de Version Control features zijn buggy (Melding dat het fout is gegaan, terwijl er gewoon succesvol gepusht is). Ook zijn de nieuwe Version Control views wat irritant vergeleken de oude, al moet ik zeggen dat het lijstje met branches + historie wel fijn werkt.
+1KoalaBear84
@joost0071920 november 2020 15:47
Merk zelf ook dat het niet helemaal vlekkeloos is, op de Preview snap ik dat, maar Stable zou wel iets meer Stable moeten zijn :P

Verder vind ik vernieuwingen allemaal TOP en wordt alles steeds beter.
+1GunterO
@KoalaBear8420 november 2020 17:31
Tja, ze hadden de "november" deadline te halen, met dit als gevolg, en veel aangekondigde/beloofde features verschoven naar .net 6.0.
Wellicht allemaal te veel gehyped, maar ik ben toch een beetje ontgoocheld...
+1KoalaBear84
@GunterO20 november 2020 17:52
Vergeet ook de huidige situatie niet. Vind dat ze de goede kant op gaan, helaas met een iets mindere snelheid en wat extensie crashes en onstabiliteit de laatste tijd.

