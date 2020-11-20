Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 16.8 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Versie 16.8 voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 5.0 toe. In versie 16.8.2 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issued Addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.8.2: Fixed for optimization bug in loops.

Fixed internal compiler error in implementation of guaranteed copy elision (C++17 feature).

Fixed build perf regression for large uses of anonymous types.

Resolved an issue where a gold bar with the message "Specified argument was out of the range of valid values" would appear when editing C# code.

Fixed an issue that could cause a MissingMethodException when building a project that had T4 templates.

Fixes an issue where the search in the New Project Dialog could return zero results.