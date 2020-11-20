De derde generatie van Waterfox uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox G3 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR78 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Welcome to the Third Generation of Waterfox! After many months of work, it is now available for general release.

Almost a decade later and Waterfox is still going strong and set to grow even more and establish a vibrant ecosystem.

Not everything we have planned for Waterfox has made it in this release, but you can rest assured it is on its way in the near future.

This version of Waterfox is based on Firefox ESR78 and includes a number of performance improvements implemented by the team at Waterfox. This version is a direct upgrade for Waterfox Current 2020.10 .

Below you can find a general roadmap of Waterfox for the coming year ahead.