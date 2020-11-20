Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Waterfox G3.0.0

Waterfox logo (79 pix)De derde generatie van Waterfox uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox G3 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR78 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Waterfox G3.0.0 - Third Generation Release

Welcome to the Third Generation of Waterfox! After many months of work, it is now available for general release.

Almost a decade later and Waterfox is still going strong and set to grow even more and establish a vibrant ecosystem.

Not everything we have planned for Waterfox has made it in this release, but you can rest assured it is on its way in the near future.

This version of Waterfox is based on Firefox ESR78 and includes a number of performance improvements implemented by the team at Waterfox. This version is a direct upgrade for Waterfox Current 2020.10.

Roadmap

Below you can find a general roadmap of Waterfox for the coming year ahead.

  • Q4 2020: Add remaining missing features, such as restart button and tabs beneath address bar.
  • Add updated Classic profile import
  • Impoved website with transparency section
  • 27 March 2021: 10 Year Anniversary
  • 1H 2021: Private Tab functionality
  • Ability to install addons from Chrome and Opera stores
  • Ability to install userChrome modifications directly within the browser
  • Support for Android and iOS
  • Support for ARM64 platforms
  • Release Waterfox services to supplement the browser, including add-on store and Waterfox Account Service.
  • 2H 2021: Weekly trunk release of Waterfox, so future upgrades between ESR versions take a shorter time to release.

Waterfox

Versienummer G3.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Waterfox
Download https://www.waterfox.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 53,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

+1DrClaw
20 november 2020 10:07
Is er, naast diversiteit in het browserlandschap, nog een ander voordeel om deze browser te gebruiken?
+1Niema
@DrClaw20 november 2020 10:13
Ja, soepeler qua addons. Op Android mag je meer addons kiezen bij Waterfox dan Firefox.

Vlgns mij kun je ook als je erg je best doet dingen als microsoft Silverlight aan krijgen wat ergens anders echt niet kan.

Niet geheel onbelangrijk:Firefox verzameld nog een beetje data over jou functioneel gezien, is uit te zetten, maar bij Waterfox staat het altijd uit.

Vlgns mij ook nog niet die irritante update van Firefox dat die zoekbalk verplaatst.

Daarom gebruik ik Waterfox
+1Carlos0_0
@Niema20 november 2020 10:47
Zoekbalk verplaatst de zoekbalk staat al enige tijd dacht ik uit, je kan gewoon in de adressenbalk tikken dat doet het zelfde(Maar aparte zoekbalk dacht nog wel staan te zetten).
+1L0g0ff
@Niema20 november 2020 22:24
Je berichtje over waterfox op Android triggerede me. Maar ik kan die net vinden op de play store, niet in fdroid en niet op de website zelf.

Ik vind wel vage apk's maar dat vertrouw ik niet. Zeker niet voor een webbrowser omdat een outdated browser een prima ingang is voor allerhande malware.

Hoe heb je die geïnstalleerd als ik vragen mag?
0Niema
@L0g0ff23 november 2020 21:01
Geen idee meer. Staat er gewoon op. Dacht via eigen site, maar kan het niet meer vinden. Heb het wel gewoon. Edit:ze zijn gestopt met updates: https://github.com/MrAlex...30#issuecomment-421647220

[Reactie gewijzigd door Niema op 23 november 2020 21:20]

+1jeannibordelli
@DrClaw20 november 2020 10:19
Oude plugins die niet meer ondersteund worden in de huidige versie van Firefox, werken nog wel in de fork Waterfox Classic. O.a. DownThemAll! en FireFTP.
+1Rudie_V
@jeannibordelli20 november 2020 13:47
Maarja, Firefox heeft niet voor niets de oude extensie api vernieuwd naar de WebExtensions api, omdat de oude mogelijkheden onveilig waren.

DownThemAll is sinds versie 4 in WebExtensions geschreven, maar schijnt functionaliteit te missen.. door de WebExtensions api. :)

