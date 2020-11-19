Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.7, 8.8, 8.9 en 9.0. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor het volgende beveiligingsprobleem:

Project: Drupal core

Date: 2020-November-18

Security risk: Critical 17∕25 AC:Basic/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Theoretical/TD:Default

Vulnerability: Remote code execution

CVE IDs: CVE-2020-13671

Description: Documented longer list of dangerous file extensions

Drupal core does not properly sanitize certain filenames on uploaded files, which can lead to files being interpreted as the incorrect extension and served as the wrong MIME type or executed as PHP for certain hosting configurations.

Solution:

Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.0, update to Drupal 9.0.8

If you are using Drupal 8.9, update to Drupal 8.9.9

If you are using Drupal 8.8 or earlier, update to Drupal 8.8.11

If you are using Drupal 7, update to Drupal 7.74

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.8.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Additionally, it's recommended that you audit all previously uploaded files to check for malicious extensions. Look specifically for files that include more than one extension, like filename.php.txt or filename.html.gif , without an underscore ( _ ) in the extension. Pay specific attention to the following file extensions, which should be considered dangerous even when followed by one or more additional extensions:

phar

php

pl

py

cgi

asp

js

html

htm

phtml

This list is not exhaustive, so evaluate security concerns for other unmunged extensions on a case-by-case basis.