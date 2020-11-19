Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 7.74 / 8.8.11 / 8.9.9 / 9.0.8

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.7, 8.8, 8.9 en 9.0. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor het volgende beveiligingsprobleem:

Drupal core - Critical - Remote code execution - SA-CORE-2020-012

Project: Drupal core
Date: 2020-November-18
Security risk: Critical 17∕25 AC:Basic/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Theoretical/TD:Default
Vulnerability: Remote code execution
CVE IDs: CVE-2020-13671

Description: Documented longer list of dangerous file extensions
Drupal core does not properly sanitize certain filenames on uploaded files, which can lead to files being interpreted as the incorrect extension and served as the wrong MIME type or executed as PHP for certain hosting configurations.

Solution:
Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.8.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Additionally, it's recommended that you audit all previously uploaded files to check for malicious extensions. Look specifically for files that include more than one extension, like filename.php.txt or filename.html.gif, without an underscore (_) in the extension. Pay specific attention to the following file extensions, which should be considered dangerous even when followed by one or more additional extensions:

  • phar
  • php
  • pl
  • py
  • cgi
  • asp
  • js
  • html
  • htm
  • phtml

This list is not exhaustive, so evaluate security concerns for other unmunged extensions on a case-by-case basis.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.74 / 8.8.11 / 8.9.9 / 9.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.0.8.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-11-2020
submitter: Zidane007nl

19-11-2020 • 14:26

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

