Aomei heeft versie 9.0 van Partition Assistant uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen partities worden aangepast. Zo kunnen deze vergroot, verkleind, opgedeeld of samengevoegd worden, kan de alignment worden aangepast en kan een partitie worden gekopieerd wat handig is als er bijvoorbeeld van een harde schijf naar een ssd gemigreerd wordt. Partition Assistant is gratis, maar er is ook een Pro-uitvoering, die onder meer converteren van de indeling van mbr naar gpt voor een bootpartitie mogelijk maakt en overweg kan met dynamische volumes. Hieronder is de changelog van de laatste paar versies te vinden:

Changes in version 9.0: Added Shred Files：Destroy unwanted files and privacy data from your computer to avoid being recovered. Changes in version 8.10: Fixed some bugs that affected startup.

Optimized "Toolbar": only list commonly used tools so that it become more clean. Changes in version 8.9: Fixed issue: in some cases, system cannot boot due to disk cloning.

Optimized installation interface.

Optimized some prompt texts.

Reserve licensed information when upgrade to a new version. Changes in version 8.8: Fixed issue:Windows To Go Creator displays abnormally after loading a Windows installation file.

Fixed issue: The target system unable to boot when performing OS migration under PreOS mode.

Optimized text display for German interface.

Added ConvertDisk function on the menu bar: one-click to convert a selected disk between MBR and GPT styles without data loss.

Fixed issue: The program crashes during registration.

Fixed issue: The WinPE created on a GPT USB flash drive unable to boot. Changes in version 8.7: Fixed issue: The program crashes when updating system information during cloning.

Fixed issue: EntryPoint GetTickCount64 not found in kernel32.dll on startup in Windows XP.

Optimized the registration prompt text;

Optimized the process of entering "Reboot Mode".