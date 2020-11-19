Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Aomei Partition Assistant 9.0

Aomei Partition Assistant logo (80 pix) Aomei heeft versie 9.0 van Partition Assistant uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen partities worden aangepast. Zo kunnen deze vergroot, verkleind, opgedeeld of samengevoegd worden, kan de alignment worden aangepast en kan een partitie worden gekopieerd wat handig is als er bijvoorbeeld van een harde schijf naar een ssd gemigreerd wordt. Partition Assistant is gratis, maar er is ook een Pro-uitvoering, die onder meer converteren van de indeling van mbr naar gpt voor een bootpartitie mogelijk maakt en overweg kan met dynamische volumes. Hieronder is de changelog van de laatste paar versies te vinden:

Changes in version 9.0:
  • Added Shred Files：Destroy unwanted files and privacy data from your computer to avoid being recovered.
Changes in version 8.10:
  • Fixed some bugs that affected startup.
  • Optimized "Toolbar": only list commonly used tools so that it become more clean.
Changes in version 8.9:
  • Fixed issue: in some cases, system cannot boot due to disk cloning.
  • Optimized installation interface.
  • Optimized some prompt texts.
  • Reserve licensed information when upgrade to a new version.
Changes in version 8.8:
  • Fixed issue:Windows To Go Creator displays abnormally after loading a Windows installation file.
  • Fixed issue: The target system unable to boot when performing OS migration under PreOS mode.
  • Optimized text display for German interface.
  • Added ConvertDisk function on the menu bar: one-click to convert a selected disk between MBR and GPT styles without data loss.
  • Fixed issue: The program crashes during registration.
  • Fixed issue: The WinPE created on a GPT USB flash drive unable to boot.
Changes in version 8.7:
  • Fixed issue: The program crashes when updating system information during cloning.
  • Fixed issue: EntryPoint GetTickCount64 not found in kernel32.dll on startup in Windows XP.
  • Optimized the registration prompt text;
  • Optimized the process of entering "Reboot Mode".

AOMEI Partition Assistant screenshot

Versienummer 9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Aomei
Download https://www2.aomeisoftware.com/download/pa/PAssist_Std.exe
Bestandsgrootte 29,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

+1OMEGA_ReD
19 november 2020 14:51
Ik heb AOMEI, EaseUS, Acronis en Paragon allemaal (zakelijk) getest, en de enige tool die echt altijd werkt en alle HW herkent, is toch Paragon.
+1himlims_
@OMEGA_ReD19 november 2020 15:16
met https://gparted.org/ krijg ik ook alles stuk :+ opensource en niet commercieel

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 19 november 2020 15:17]

0bok001
@himlims_19 november 2020 15:18
Gparted/gpart is geweldig, maar kan ook soms een beetje wappie zijn, vooral blocksize kan soms een probleempje worden.
0OMEGA_ReD
@himlims_19 november 2020 15:39
Tanks, wel eens gezien maar nog nooit gebruikt. Ik ga hem ook toevoegen aan m'n Ventoy sticky.
0henk717
@OMEGA_ReD19 november 2020 16:10
Is misschien niet eens nodig, GParted is vaak aanwezig op de live omgeving van linux distributies.
Je kunt dus kijken of je favoriete linux distro hem al heeft, dan heb je een modernere omgeving.
0henk717
@OMEGA_ReD19 november 2020 16:09
Heb je ook MiniTool's Partition Wizard getest? Die heb ik jaren lang tevreden gebruikt en is momenteel mijn data aan het herstellen van een schijf waar de raidbox de partitie tabel van in de war heeft gegooit. Enigste programma waarbij die mijn data binnen 5 minuten vond.

Paragon HDM heb ik deze week toevallig ook gebruikt maar ik vond hem erg karig qua features.
0OMEGA_ReD
@henk71719 november 2020 16:15
Nee nog niet, ga ik ook testen. Dank!

Ik heb de bovenstaande tools getest verschillende Dell en HPE servers; de enige die altijd de RAID sets vond was Paragon, maar het is fijn om ze allemaal op je tool-sticky te hebben.
0Milmoor
@OMEGA_ReD19 november 2020 17:10
Ik gebruik al jaren https://www.terabyteunlimited.com/bootit-uefi.htm (en zijn niet UEFI voorgangers). Niet sexy, wel krachtig.
+1sypie
19 november 2020 15:10
Deze, of een vorige versie, heeft vandaag gezorgd dat een geblokkeerde SSD van een student van mij weer benaderbaar is geworden. Windows kon niks met de schijf. Stond wel in computerbeheer maar niet in schijfbeheer.
+1SherlockHolmes
19 november 2020 15:58
Heerlijk programma, ook super dat het zo goed met Linux partities werkt.
0MavhRik
19 november 2020 15:17
Ben zelf 'fan' van DiskGenius Professional na er ook al een hoop geprobeerd te hebben.
+1guillaume
@MavhRik19 november 2020 16:15
Hoewel dit binnen z'n categorie ongetwijfeld het meest uitgebreide progsel is dat ik ooit heb getest, heb ik hier wel behoorlijk wat gekke dingen mee gehad, zoals random crashes halverwege het clonen van drives en langdurige operaties die ongeveer 4x zoveel tijd nodig hebben als AOMEI.

Daartegenover staat dat AOMEI Backupper/Partition Assistant nog steeds naar huis belt als je dat User Experience Program uitschakelt (https://www.aomeitech.com...version-still-phones-home).

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 19 november 2020 16:20]

0ToolBee
19 november 2020 15:47
Hier al jaren Minitool Partition Magic/Wizard Pro.
Doet al jaren alles goed. :)

